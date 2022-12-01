Our #1 Gift for Women Is This $15 Dates Bucket List Scratch-Off Poster

  • <p>With the holidays in full force, it's definitely time to start figuring out what to get those special people in your life. And while there are the family and friends who are always easy to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g3988/hanukkah-gifts-for-everyone/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shop for come Hanukkah" class="link ">shop for come Hanukkah</a> or Christmas, there are also those hard-to-shop-for folks <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g38203330/gifts-for-people-who-have-everything/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:who either seem to have everything" class="link ">who either seem to have everything</a> or are so incredible that you don't know what kind of gift shows just how much you love and appreciate them. </p><p>For the special women in your life, like your <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g30504750/best-gifts-for-wives/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hardworking wife" class="link ">hardworking wife</a>, your <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/christmas-ideas/g19644878/mother-in-law-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dedicated mother-in-law" class="link ">dedicated mother-in-law</a> or the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g40732870/gifts-for-coworkers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hilarious coworker" class="link ">hilarious coworker</a> who always keeps you laughing during long work days, any of these <strong>best gifts for her</strong> will do. And even after the holidays are long over, these ideas are still great to give on birthdays, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4407/bridesmaid-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:as bridesmaids gifts," class="link ">as bridesmaids gifts,</a> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4352/high-school-graduation-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:graduation gifts" class="link ">graduation gifts</a> and all kinds of other celebrations that pop up throughout the rest of the year. </p><p>Regardless if you find yourself in a time crunch as we get closer to the holidays (hey, it happens to even the best planners!) and need the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4079/last-minute-holiday-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:perfect last-minute idea" class="link ">perfect last-minute idea</a>, or are on a stricter budget and want to show you care <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g29003353/cheap-christmas-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:without dropping a pretty penny" class="link ">without dropping a pretty penny</a>, these <strong>great gifts for women</strong> are fun, useful, unique,<a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g34388852/best-sentimental-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:meaningful high-quality picks" class="link "> meaningful high-quality picks</a> she wants. There are even a few favorites that support women-focused causes or are from<a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g39325098/best-home-products-march-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:female-owned brands" class="link "> female-owned brands</a> if you wanted an extra personal touch, and many are easily <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g34330062/amazon-christmas-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shoppable on Amazon" class="link ">shoppable on Amazon</a> which means quick delivery to your door if you have Prime. We also threw in some luxury options if you really feel like spoiling your favorite gal. </p><p>No matter her age — we've got something if <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g40909674/gifts-for-women-in-their-20s/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:she's in her 20s" class="link ">she's in her 20s</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g41376875/gifts-for-women-in-their-30s/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:30s" class="link ">30s</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g41924077/gifts-for-women-in-their-40s/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:40s" class="link ">40s</a>, 50s, 60s — hobby, personality or style, any of these gifts for women will make this her most memorable holiday season yet! </p>
    EBERJEY, amazon
  • <p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$19.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F906774579&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1405%2Fgifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This custom wooden gift box can hold her photos, jewelry and other special mementos from her life. You can pick from three sizes, and we definitely recommend placing a special little something extra in there for an added surprise.</p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g227/stocking-stuffers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:70 Best Stocking Stuffer Ideas That Won't Break the Bank" class="link ">70 Best Stocking Stuffer Ideas That Won't Break the Bank</a></p>
  • <p><strong>Brussel's </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>20.62</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07RPYPNDQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1405%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You can never go wrong with a beautiful and bold floral arrangement. Each flowering bonsai arrives measuring an impressive 6" tall and in time will produce vibrant pink blooms. Don't forget to remind her that this particular type of bonsai thrives outside. </p><p><strong>RELATED</strong>: <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g30188103/eco-friendly-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Eco-Friendly Gifts That Everyone (and the Planet) Will Love" class="link ">Eco-Friendly Gifts That Everyone (and the Planet) Will Love</a></p>
  • <p><strong>thetrinigee</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$38.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F669329876%2Fblack-girls-yoga-sweatshirt-black-woman&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1405%2Fgifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Available in five different colors, this yoga sweatshirt is great for the yogi in your life who is always trying to master new moves. "Held on to this for over two months for my bestie’s bday. Gave it to her today and she LOVED it," one reviewer wrote. </p>
  • <p><strong>potionumber9</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$33.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F551100319%2Fcelestial-constellation-necklace-cubic&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1405%2Fgifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If she's obsessed with her star-sign, she'll absolutely love this necklace. The 14k gold necklace looks great on anyone but is still personal enough to be special. When ordering, just enter her sign and pick the desired chain length.</p>
  • <p><strong>MignonandMignon</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JGXP1HM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1405%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It doesn't matter if she's team cat or dog. This delicate necklace, available in silver, gold and rose gold, can be engraved with her fur baby's name and photo and is the perfect pick for any pet parent.</p><p><strong>RELATED</strong>: <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g474/pet-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:26 Pet Gifts to Give Your Dog or Cat the Most Pawsome Holiday Yet" class="link ">26 Pet Gifts to Give Your Dog or Cat the Most Pawsome Holiday Yet</a></p>
  • <p><strong>Cookillu</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$32.80</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F585527729%2Fcustom-pet-portrait-cookie-cutter-pet&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1405%2Fgifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The only thing cuter than her furry friend is food that looks like her furry friend! Send in a picture of her dog or cat and watch as this Etsy shop transforms any pet portrait into a cookie cutter. Talk about a gift like no other. <br></p>
  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$19.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fbottle-stopper-garden-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1405%2Fgifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A gift that celebrates her green thumb AND makes use of an item she might already have lying around the house? Score! She'll love adding some greenery to her place thanks to this garden kit. Once she finishes a bottle of her favorite wine, she can plug the top with one of the three seeded capsules from this kit and watch fresh herbs or edible flowers grow in just two weeks' time.</p>
  • <p><strong>Fishers Finery</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$50.86</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00FWZW55Q?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1405%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sleep is not an area anyone should skimp on. Make it easy to log a solid eight hours with some indulgent silk pillowcases. Not only are they super soft and gentle on the face, reducing friction and rubbing that occurs on hair and skin while you're sleeping, but these specific ones are GH Seal star holders, so you know for sure that this gift if <em>Good Housekeeping</em>-approved. </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/best-sheets/g3948/best-silk-pillowcases/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Silk Pillowcases You Can Buy" class="link ">The Best Silk Pillowcases You Can Buy</a></p>
  • <p><strong>PaperDaisyBespoke</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$29.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F864109326%2Fcustom-line-drawing-custom-illustration&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1405%2Fgifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Turn a favorite photo of hers into a personalized print that she'll cherish forever. Add intimate details like her last name or a special date that means something to her to make it feel extra special.</p>
  • <p><strong>Effiespaper</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$22.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F587185988%2Ffuture-is-female-gold-lid-travel-coffee&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1405%2Fgifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The cup states "The Future Is Female" — and there's nothing more powerful moment than a dose of girl power with your morning cup of coffee, right?</p>
  • <p><strong>FaceTory</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07H3QNJ1Q?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1405%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Self-care is so important, but can often be overlooked when life gets pretty busy. Allow her to easily pamper herself with this sheet mask subscription box, which will send four to seven popular Korean face masks to her door each month. Now she can indulge her skin without having to lift a finger.<br></p>
  • <p><strong>Polaroid Originals</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$99.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B085PN28CH/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1405%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If she's always taking photos of her friends and family or constantly swapping out old pictures in frames for new ones, then she'll absolutely love this pick from Polaroid that not only allows her to take photos in a vintage style, but also prints them instantly. This will win big if she was born in the late '70s or early '80s when these cameras were huge. <br></p>
  • <p><strong>Gift Republic</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MLXQ64L?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1405%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sometimes, you just have those days when you cannot figure out what to do. Next time she's bored and struggling to come up with something fun to do, she can turn to this poster for fun ideas, ranging from at-home activities like baking a cake to excursions like going to a comedy club. </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g34603461/best-gifts-for-movie-lovers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:20 Best Gifts for Movie Lovers That Every Film Buff Will Obsess Over" class="link ">20 Best Gifts for Movie Lovers That Every Film Buff Will Obsess Over</a></p>
  • <p><strong>JW PEI</strong></p><p><strong>$59.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/JW-PEI-Shoulder-Leather-Crocodile/dp/B08NC7DQ2P?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1405%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Stephanie Li started the brand JW PEI with the goal of creating fashionable handbags made of sustainable and vegan materials that are also affordable. The Eva Shoulder Handbag is made with croc-embossed vegan leather and features silver hardware.</p>
  • <p><strong>Borgasets</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.31</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B078ZD687B?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1405%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If she's not someone who likes to carry around a bag or prefers something a little more minimalistic, this handy leather wallet is small enough to fit into her pocket and can still hold eight cards and a short stack of dollar bills. </p>
  • <p><strong>BloomsyBox</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$48.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GS3H343?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1405%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Who doesn't love to show off a vibrant bouquet at home? This mixed bouquet subscription is a great gift for the hubby or boyfriend who wants to send his partner something meaningful and stunning, just like her! Have fresh flowers delivered to her door each month, and just watch as her face lights up every time she sees a new batch of flowers delivered.</p>
  • <p><strong>rocksbox</strong></p><p>rocksbox.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rocksbox.com%2Fgifts&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1405%2Fgifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the woman who always loves to wear earrings, bracelets, rings and more, the Rocksbox subscription box allows her to shake up her look constantly by sending three pieces of hand-selected jewelry each month. At the end of the month, she can choose to swap them out for new pieces or purchase any accessories she really loves.<br></p>
  • <p><strong>Blue Star Press</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1950968278?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1405%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Full of quizzes, writing exercises and a step-by-step self-talk guide, she'll have a one-stop place to vent her feelings, feel encouraged and better help herself with confidence and self-love. <br><br><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/wellness/g25576018/wellness-gift-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Wellness Gifts You Can Give" class="link ">The Best Wellness Gifts You Can Give </a></p>
  • <p><strong>World Market</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01KG4ADUG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1405%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This ceramic measuring spoon set is the <em>pur</em>-fect way to show her just how well you know her if she's a cat mom or baking fan. <br></p>
  • <p><strong>Zach & Zoe Sweet Bee Farm</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08SQCS43C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1405%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Dress up breakfast, lunch or dinner with some homemade unfiltered honey. We all know that one foodie who loves to try new things and new flavors, so a jar of lavender honey is something she'll happily add to her pantry. Just wait and see what delicious combos she starts creating in her kitchen.</p>
  • <p><strong>Parachute Home</strong></p><p>parachutehome.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2Fproducts%2Frobe-cloud-cotton&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1405%2Fgifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There's nothing better than having a plush robe to put on after a shower. Made with fluffy 4-ply gauze and Turkish cotton, the plush robe was voted best overall in the Good Housekeeping Institute's tests thanks to the soft, all-season fabric<br></p><p>RELATED:<a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/g28350294/best-bathrobes-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:16 Best Bathrobes for Women, According to Clothing Experts" class="link "> 16 Best Bathrobes for Women, According to Clothing Experts</a><br></p>
  • <p><strong>Allbirds</strong></p><p>allbirds.com</p><p><strong>$64.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.allbirds.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-wool-loungers-natural-white&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1405%2Fgifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>She'll love throwing on these cozy slip-ons instead of her distressed-looking sneakers. The superfine ZQ Merino wool gives the shoes a comfortable feel that make them a great shoe to rock at work, outdoors or at home, and their versatility make them a staple she can wear year-round. <br></p>
  • <p><strong>Dearfoams</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$22.76</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B083VV2M34?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1405%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Say <em>goodbye</em> to achy feet with these comfortable slippers. With a memory foam base that gives your feet just the right amount of support and a stylish crisscross design, she can enjoy a pair of slippers that's both functional and fashionable. For an added bonus, include a voucher for a free pedicure, so she can really get the full pampered experience. </p>
  • <p><strong>Tanaïs</strong></p><p>studiotanais.com</p><p><strong>$60.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.studiotanais.com/collections/portals-candle-collection/products/heart-chakra-8-oz-candle" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Founded by novelist Tanaïs in 2014, the eponymous label sells socially conscious, colorful and stylish goods. The Heart Chakra Candle has scents of cannabis, jasmine, neroli, pink grapefruit, wild white pine and rose petals for an intoxicating and balancing fragrance.</p>
  • <p><strong>Birthdate </strong></p><p>birthdate.co</p><p><strong>$95.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbirthdate.co%2Fproducts%2Fthe-birthdate-book&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1405%2Fgifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Does she check her daily horoscope religiously? Is she fascinated by star signs and astrological charts? This made-to-order book shares in-depth details about her unique birth chart, horoscope analysis and insights about her life and personality. <br></p>
  • <p><strong>We're Not Really Strangers </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.82</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B092GM9NWH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1405%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This isn't an ordinary card game. She'll enjoy working her way through the deck's three categories — perception, connection and reflection — that encourage and incite deeper and meaningful conversation with loved ones through prompts.</p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g29601787/best-long-distance-friendship-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Meaningful Long-Distance Friendship Gifts" class="link ">Meaningful Long-Distance Friendship Gifts </a></p>
  • <p><strong>AncestryDNA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07J1FZQBC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1405%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Who isn't a little curious about their ancestors? Help her discover more about her family history with this at-home DNA test. With the easy-to-follow instructions, all she has to do is send out her sample and wait two months for the results. <br></p>
  • <p><strong>Any warphone</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$30.39</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0831PDGBL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1405%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Say goodbye to multiple charging cords overwhelming your nightstand or desk. Now she'll finally have a one-stop place to charge her iPhone, Apple Watch and Airpods that will also help keep her space organized and tidy.</p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/g3950/best-holiday-tech-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Tech Gifts to Buy This Year" class="link ">The Best Tech Gifts to Buy This Year</a></p>
  • <p><strong>Akola </strong></p><p>akola.co</p><p><strong>$59.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://akola.co/collections/just-in/products/bead-kit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You can never go wrong with a gift that's both an activity and something they can actually use. The kit not only allows her to customize up to seven colorful bracelets using beads, raffia tassels and cord, but each purchase of the ethically-sourced box helps women living in extreme poverty in Uganda earn a living. <br></p>
  • <p><strong>Megan Reep </strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fself-love-candle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1405%2Fgifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A candle that smells good, looks gorgeous and is a reminder of just how loved she is with a message on the side that reads "I am worthy." </p>
  • <p><strong>Homebody</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$42.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Ffull-spectrum-of-possibilities-cbd-bath-bomb-soak-pimprod2024906&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1405%2Fgifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>She'll love coming home after a long day to enjoy a soak in the tub with this relaxing CBD bath blend. And the bag isn't the only thing that's multi-colored. Simply pour some bath soak into the tub to give the water an iridescent effect that also soothes the skin and mind with its blend of essential oils, shea butter and CBD. </p>
  • <p><strong>Gemwelove</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F854718247%2Fplateconcretehome-decorhome-decordecor&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1405%2Fgifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This green and white dish will look gorgeous on her nightstand or dresser. Available in two sizes, this dish is perfect for holding jewelry and her other everyday trinkets in one place. </p>
  • <p><strong>Good Housekeeping</strong></p><p>qvc.com</p><p><strong>$32.96</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.qvc.com%2FGood-Housekeeping-Square-and-Rectangular-Baker-Set.product.K50814.html%3FcolorId%3D116%26TZ%3DEST&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1405%2Fgifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This two pan set, designed by the experts in the GH Institute and part of our <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-products/g34241600/curtis-stone-good-housekeeping-kitchenware/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:kitchenware line with Curtis Stone" class="link ">kitchenware line with Curtis Stone</a>, is a stellar choice for the woman who loves creating tasty dishes in the kitchen.</p>
  • <p><strong>THE GARDEN FORK</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08H1G6DD8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1405%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You know what's better than fresh herbs from the store? Herbs you can grow right at home. With this window planter box, she can grow her three favorite herbs, like thyme or oregano, and snip off the perfect amount when she needs them for a recipe she's cooking up in the kitchen. </p>
  • <p><strong>Vinenco</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00V59F1NQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1405%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Cheers! No need to worry about warm wine anymore. She can ditch the ice cubes in her glass and use this chilling stick instead to keep her bottle of Pinot Grigio at the perfect drinking temperature. The set also includes some additional wine accessories</p>
  • <p><strong>SlumberCloud</strong></p><p>Slumber Cloud</p><p><strong>$118.30</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.slumbercloud.com%2Fproducts%2Fweighted-blanket&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1405%2Fgifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give the gift of a great night's sleep with a weighted blanket. At 18 lbs., this plush weighted blanket gives a calming, hug-like effect so that she's drifting off to sleep in seconds once she crawls under it. One side even specifically uses silky smooth fabric to offer a cooling effect. </p>
  • <p><strong>Esarora</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.19</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01E8IZ4ZA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1405%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It might not be what you immediately think of when you hear the word gift, but ice rollers are a great beauty tool said to help stimulate blood flow, reduce redness and ease puffiness. Whether she uses it to wake her face up in the morning and give her a little glow or integrates it into her nighttime skincare routine to relax her skin before bedtime, this trusty tool will quickly become something she can't live without.<br></p>
  • <p><strong>ThisLoveFilledLife</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$12.73</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F862275628%2Fpersonalized-mothers-day-gift-family&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1405%2Fgifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Not sure what to get that hard-to-shop for person in your life? Look no further. A custom family illustration print like this is thoughtful and will make a lovely addition to her home. You can customize everything in this print, from the number of people to the outfits they are wearing! Plus, you can even write a personal message below the image for an added touch. </p>
  • <p><strong>MEROKEETY</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$33.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09NNVYSPB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1405%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether she's working from home, enjoying a day off or looking for something cozy to sleep in, this matching loungewear set is the perfect apparel to do it all in. The affordable set includes a loose fitting Henley long sleeve with a pair of matching shorts with a fitted waistband, making it the ultimate must-have outfit. </p>
  • <p><strong>CLR</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$48.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2F7020755&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1405%2Fgifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>CLR Los Angeles celebrates color. The brand was launched in 2020 by a team of women, LGBTQ+ people and people of color. It sells a rainbow line of candles that have signature scents to match each color, like the warm and spicy yellow candle with notes of water orchid, basil and patchouli.</p>
  • <p><strong>GiftBoxLoveCo</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$22.40</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1145811915%2Fcustom-birthday-gift-box-spa-box-for&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1405%2Fgifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Know someone with a birthday during the holiday season? This easy-to-personalize gift box features candles, bath bombs, sweet treats and more. </p>
  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$15.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fjomo-journal-embrace-the-joy-of-missing-out&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1405%2Fgifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Everyone talks about having FOMO, a.k.a the "fear of missing out", but for the girl who prefers a night in, the JOMO journal sounds like a dream come true. Full of illustrations, writing prompts, games and more she'll love spending a quiet night at home sipping and snacking while scribbling in it. <br></p><p><strong>RELATED</strong>: <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/g30243742/bullet-journal-bujo-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:19 Cool Bullet Journal Ideas to Keep You Writing and Drawing" class="link ">19 Cool Bullet Journal Ideas to Keep You Writing and Drawing</a></p>
  • <p><strong>SoyCandleNYC</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$8.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1075644201%2Fcustomizable-candle-set-interior-design&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1405%2Fgifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Choose from a variety of colors and shapes to create a unique candle that will spruce up any home. "I'm OBSESSED with these candles! They are so adorable and quality is excellent," one reviewer wrote. </p>
  • <p><strong>REVLON</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$37.41</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01LSUQSB0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1405%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Gorgeous hair has never been so easy to get. Cut her morning routine in half with this genius hair tool that makes silky blowouts super easy to achieve. The tool, which combines a round brush and paddle brush with fast drying power, will make managing even the worst bedhead a breeze.</p><p><strong>RELATED</strong>: <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/hair-styling-tool-reviews/g29035773/hair-dryer-brushes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:7 Best Hair Dryer Brushes for Every Type of Hair" class="link ">7 Best Hair Dryer Brushes for Every Type of Hair</a></p>
  • <p><strong>Mom Kindness </strong></p><p>momkindness.com</p><p><strong>$40.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.momkindness.com%2Fcollections%2Fclutch-bags%2Fproducts%2Fclutch-brown&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1405%2Fgifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Any woman — mom or not — will appreciate the functionality of this clutch. It can fit all of her essentials, whether that means diapers and a changing mat, or her cellphone and iPad. Big bonus: With every purchase, proceeds go to Every Mother Counts, a nonprofit dedicated to making pregnancy and childbirth safe, respectful and equitable for every mother, everywhere.</p>
  • <p><strong>DELUXITY</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06Y5WL3G1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1405%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Everyone needs a go-to bag that's affordable, cute and goes with anything. Don't be deceived by the size of this cross-body bag. Available in over 40 colors, the bag can hold her wallet, phone, keys, makeup and other on-the-go essentials.</p>
  • <p><strong>IUGA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07BMPX7MF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1405%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Moisture-wicking technology will keep her dry and sweat-free during even the most intense workouts, and the comfortable, yet cute style of these high-waisted leggings make them great for when she's going to be on-the-go running errands right after a good gym session. <br></p><p><strong>RELATED</strong>: <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/g32884290/best-leggings/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:17 Best Leggings for Every Activity" class="link ">17 Best Leggings for Every Activity</a></p>
  • <p><strong>TheraBox</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$45.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07VGNQD8K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1405%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're looking to go a little bigger this year, try a gift that's delivered not just once, but as many times as you want. Available on a month-to-month basis, the TheraBox Self Care subscription box will send her one self-care activity and seven additional pampering products.</p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/g5005/makeup-subscription-boxes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Makeup Subscription Boxes to Check Out This Year" class="link ">The Best Makeup Subscription Boxes to Check Out This Year</a></p>
  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fhidden-pocket-scrunchies-set-of-two&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1405%2Fgifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Anything that's cute and functional is a win-win in our books. For the woman who doesn't like to carry a bag with her, these plush scrunchies open up to store small essentials like keys, money and more, so that everything she needs is on her at all times. </p><p><strong>RELATED</strong>: <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g434/gifts-for-teens/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:65 Gifts for Teens That Are Cool Enough to Actually Impress Them" class="link ">65 Gifts for Teens That Are Cool Enough to Actually Impress Them</a></p>
  • <p>potterybarn.com</p><p><strong>$27.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.potterybarn.com%2Fproducts%2Fquinn-petite-travel-box-shadow-printed&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1405%2Fgifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Available in a variety of colors, this simple and small jewelry box, adorned with her initials, is a great pick for the woman on-the-go. The 4" X 4" X 2.5" sized case is made with a durable leather that protects both the case and jewelry, so they can stand the test of time. </p>
  • <p><strong>Joey Baby NYC</strong></p><p>joeybabynyc.com</p><p><strong>$55.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fjoeybabynyc.com%2Fcollections%2Fpopular%2Fproducts%2Fkuro-necklace&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1405%2Fgifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Joey Wong created this jewelry brand to offer high-quality, natural pearl jewelry at a more affordable price. The Kuro Necklace features a half-and-half 18K gold-plated cubic chain and freshwater pearls with a black heart charm for a timeless accent.</p>
  • <p><strong>BedrockBijoux</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$24.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1127054815%2Fcustom-birthstone-necklace-for-mom&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1405%2Fgifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This super affordable necklace makes a statement by featuring a birthstone-like stone of your choice along with an initial-plated gold leaf accessory. Choose her birthstone and initial or those of someone special in her life that she would want to wear around her neck. It's the perfect pick for someone who appreciates more sentimental gifts. <strong><br></strong><strong>RELATED</strong>: <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g436/gifts-under-thirty-dollars/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:50 Thoughtful Gifts Under $30 That Your Loved Ones Can Actually Use" class="link ">50 Thoughtful Gifts Under $30 That Your Loved Ones Can Actually Use</a></p>
  • <p><strong>Williams Sonoma</strong></p><p>williams-sonoma.com</p><p><strong>$29.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fharry-potter-cookie-cutter-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1405%2Fgifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Celebrate her love of the popular <em>Harry Potter </em>series with this eight-piece <em>Harry Potter </em>cookie baking kit that will help her whip up some truly magical treats.</p><p><strong>RELATED</strong>: <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g23595566/harry-potter-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:46 Best Harry Potter Gift Ideas for Your Favorite Potterhead" class="link ">46 Best Harry Potter Gift Ideas for Your Favorite Potterhead</a></p>
  • <p><strong>Derwent</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.79</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0152YVHYQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1405%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>She doesn't have to be a skilled artist to enjoy this coloring kit. This kit, which contains a paperback coloring book and colored pencils, is a great activity for her to unwind with after a long day at work, school or taking care of the kids at home.</p><p><strong>RELATED</strong>: <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g29589435/best-gifts-for-artists/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:25 Creative Gifts for Artists That'll Inspire Their Next Work of Art" class="link ">25 Creative Gifts for Artists That'll Inspire Their Next Work of Art</a></p>
  • <p><strong>Knock Knock</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1601064934?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1405%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For a truly heartfelt gift, fill out this "What I Love About You by Me" book and watch how the recipient reacts to your touching fill-in-the-blank answers. The book, which has prompts like "I never get tired of your..." or "I love going to ... with you" allow you to create a truly personal and touching gift that shows how much you love her.</p>
  • <p><strong>UMACVN</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09XQX7J28?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1405%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>We can all use a little bit of inspiration sometimes, and for the religious woman you know, this travel tumbler is the perfect way for her to take a little bit of her faith with her wherever she goes. The insulated, stainless-steel tumbler is emblazoned with the words "You are" in large font, then surrounded by all the meaningful adjectives that describe everything she is as well as key Bible verses, both of which she will appreciate. </p>
  • <p><strong>The Modern Proper</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1982177667?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1405%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Written by two busy working moms, this instant-classic cookbook is packed with 100 recipes that make it easy to get dinner on the table, stat. With scrumptious photography and simple-to-follow instructions for recipes like Stuffed Chicken Breast with Mozzarella and Stir-Fried Pork Cutlets with Buttermilk Ranch, this is about to become her new go-to cookbook.</p>
  • <p><strong>Tressfully Yours</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07ZHMM8LZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1405%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For those times when your tresses are not working with you but against you, Tressfully Yours offers a FlexiGlide Hair Brush to help detangle your ’do. It works as a brush and a comb and is suitable for all hair textures.</p>
  • <p><strong>indulgenceSpa</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$17.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1230942536%2Fbody-polish-sugar-scrub-for-summer-ready&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1405%2Fgifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Help her unwind a little with a sugar scrub she can use that'll leave her skin feeling soft and smooth. Available in scents like cotton candy, lemon sugar, lilac and willow and magnolia and orange blossom, this sweet-smelling body polish will transform her daily shower into an easy everyday spa experience. </p>
  • <p><strong>JillMakes</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F598548597%2Fpersonalized-handpainted-name-keychains&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1405%2Fgifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A gift doesn't have to be big to mean something. These custom wooden keychains can be engraved with any name and include a little fabric puff in a color of your choosing, making them a great stocking stuffer or Hanukkah gift.</p><p><strong>RELATED</strong>: <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g153/gifts-under-20-dollars/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:45 of the Best Gifts for $20 and Under That Won't Disappoint" class="link ">45 of the Best Gifts for $20 and Under That Won't Disappoint</a></p>
  • <p><strong>Hairbrella</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B072FSF34Y?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1405%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Tracey Pickett, founder and inventor of Hairbrella, started her company as a way to give women peace of mind in rainy weather when it comes to their hair. The Hairbrella waterproof rain hat is satin-lined for a smooth, protective interior. It also has an attached waterproof visor designed to help keep your face clear of any rainwater.</p>
  • <p><strong>PAVOI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07ML324GG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1405%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There's a reason these chunky gold hoops are a #1 best-seller on Amazon. Available in a variety of sizes, a simple pair of hoops can be dressed up or down, and are a great addition to any outfit. Plus, they're hypoallergenic and lightweight, so no heavy tugging or pain when she's wearing them. </p>
  • <p><strong>2000andLate</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$6.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1143018146%2Fgorgeous-gorgeous-girls-wall-art-tik-tok&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1405%2Fgifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The perfect wall decor for the woman who is looking to spruce up her new apartment or teen who wants to add some color to her dorm room. This is a great gift for those who are familiar with the saying "Gorgeous, Gorgeous Girls" that went viral and first gained traction on the social media app TikTok. Simply purchase and print right at home. </p>
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$6.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09QFDJMZJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1405%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A great gift for the woman who can't stop writing — or doodling! Pair this one-of-a-kind notebook with a pack of colorful pens or pencils. </p>
  • <p><strong>Alliwanna</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$12.60</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1127341372%2Fpicture-it-sicily-1922-sweatshirt&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1405%2Fgifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Any die-hard <em>Golden Girls</em> fan in your life would love this iconic sweatshirt. Blanche, Dorothy, Sophia and Rose might not agree on everything, but the four of them would give this gift an A+ rating. </p>
  • <p><strong>Apple</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F408992127%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1405%2Fgifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With this handy piece of tech, she'll never lose any of her essentials again. Simply slide this AirTag into a wallet, attach it to a keyring, stick it in a backpack pocket or connect it to any frequently-lost item, so it can be tracked down without worry.</p><p><strong>RELATED</strong>: <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/g3950/best-holiday-tech-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:28 Best Tech Gifts That Are Cool Enough for Your Gadget-Loving Relatives" class="link ">28 Best Tech Gifts That Are Cool Enough for Your Gadget-Loving Relatives</a></p>
  • <p><strong>CoastersAndCoLLC</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$15.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F971653647%2Fbridgerton-choose-your-own-set-lady&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1405%2Fgifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These coasters will definitely be the object of her desires. For the <em>Bridgerton</em> fanatic in your life who can't get enough of the riveting historical-romance series, these coasters with <em>Bridgerton</em> quotes and references are a unique gift she'll love opening. Available in sets of two, four or six, the ceramic coasters match almost any home decor and make a great housewarming gift.</p>
  • <p><strong>Estelle Colored Glasses</strong></p><p>westelm.com</p><p><strong>$185.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westelm.com%2Fproducts%2Flcl-estelle-colored-glass-stemmed-wine-two-tone-d13197&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1405%2Fgifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Estelle Colored Glasses offers stylish and modern stemware in bright pops of color that will accent any dinner situation nicely. This set of two-toned stemless wine glasses was hand blown in Poland and designed in Charleston, SC, just to give you a glimpse of the journey from store to your next party. </p>
  • <p>teneralcellars.com</p><p><strong>$106.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://teneralcellars.com/products/perfect-match-collection" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A sip for her means giving back to the <a href="https://bjkli.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative" class="link ">Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative</a> and <a href="https://www.womenofthevine.com/cpages/foundation" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Women of the Vine & Spirits Foundation" class="link ">Women of the Vine & Spirits Foundation</a>. This best-selling trio includes a zinfandel, rosé and tempranillo. </p>
  • <p>bookshop.org</p><p><strong>$40.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbookshop.org%2Fbooks%2Fsupreme-glamour%2F9780500022009&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg1405%2Fgifts-for-her%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>An exciting and riveting read for book fans, history lovers and music admirers. This engaging book details the rise of The Supremes, a musical trio who became cultural icons who heavily changed and influenced the music industry back in the '60s and '70s. </p><p><strong>RELATED</strong>: <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g27528336/best-memoirs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:25 Best Memoirs of All Time Make You Laugh, Cry and Think" class="link ">25 Best Memoirs of All Time Make You Laugh, Cry and Think</a></p>
