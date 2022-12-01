Our #1 Gift for Women Is This $15 Dates Bucket List Scratch-Off Poster
1) Keepsake BoxEtsy @ApkBridesmaidGifts
2) Indoor Pink Bonsai TreeAmazon
3) Yoga Sweatshirtetsy.com
4) Star Sign Constellation NecklaceEtsy @potionumber9
5) Cat and Dog Pet Portrait Necklacesamazon.com
6) Personalized Pet Cookie CutterEtsy @cookillu
7) Wine Bottle Garden KitUncommon Goods
8) Silk PillowcasesFishers Finery
9) Printable Custom Line DrawingEtsy @PaperDaisyBespoke
10) Future Is Female Gold Travel Coffee MugEtsy/Effiespaper
11) Korean Sheet Mask Subscription BoxAmazon
12) Polaroid Instant CameraAmazon
13) 100 Date Ideas Scratch Off PosterUncommon Goods
14) Eva Shoulder HandbagJW PEI
15) Mini Leather Pocket WalletAmazon
16) Beautiful Bouquets Subscriptionamazon.com
17) Monthly Jewelry SubscriptionRocksbox
18) The Gift of Self-Love: Fill In WorkbookAmazon
19) Kitten Measuring SpoonsAmazon
20) Lavender Unfiltered Raw HoneyAmazon
21) Luxury Turkish Cotton RobeParachute
22) Wool LoungersAllbirds
23) Pink Memory Foam SlippersAmazon
24) Heart Chakra 8 oz. CandleTanaïs
25) Zodiac Birthdate BookBirthdate
26) We're Not Really Strangers Card GameAmazon
27) DNA Ancestry KitAmazon
28) 3-in-1 Wireless ChargerAmazon
29) Sustainable Bracelet KitAkola
30) Rosebud CandleUncommon Goods
31) Full Spectrum of Possibilities Bath SoakUlta
32) Decorative Trinket PlateEtsy @Gemwelove
33) Good Housekeeping Baking SetQVC
34) Window Planter BoxAmazon
35) Wine Chiller Set and AccessoriesAmazon
36) Cooling Weighted BlanketSlumber Cloud
37) Facial Ice RollerAmazon
38) Personalized Family Wall HangingEtsy @ThisLoveFilledLife
39) Knit Loungewear SetAmazon
40) Yellow Scented CandleNordstrom
41) Personalized Gift BoxEtsy @GiftBoxLoveCo
42) Embrace the Joy of Missing Out JournalUncommon Goods
43) Customized CandleEtsy @SoyCandleNYC
44) Revlon Hot Air BrushAmazon
45) Change-It-Up Clutchmomkindness.com
46) Crossbody Bagamazon.com
47) Moisture-Wicking Navy Yoga PantsAmazon
48) TheraBox Self Care Subscription BoxAmazon
49) Hidden Pocket ScrunchiesUncommon Goods
50) Quinn Jewelry Navy Travel BoxPottery Barn
51) Kuro NecklaceJoey Baby NYC
52) Custom Birthstone and Initial NecklaceEtsy @BedrockBijoux
53) HARRY POTTER™ Cookie Cutter SetWilliams Sonoma
54) Adult Coloring Book Setamazon.com
55) What I Love About You by Me Bookamazon.com
56) Bible Verse Stainless Steel TumblerAmazon
57) Simple Dinners for Every Day: A CookbookS&S
58) FlexiGlide Hair BrushAmazon
59) Body Polish Sugar ScrubEtsy @IndulgenceSpa
60) Personalized Hand-Painted KeychainsEtsy @JillMakes
61) 100% Waterproof Rain HatAmazon
62) Chunky Gold Hoop EarringsAmazon
63) Gorgeous, Gorgeous Girls Digital Art HangingEtsy @2000andLate
64) Black Girl Magic Journaling NotebookAmazon
65) Golden Girls Themed SweatshirtEtsy @Alliwanna
66) AirTag - 4 Packwalmart.com
67) 'Bridgerton' CoastersEtsy @CoastersAndCoLLC
68) Two-Tone Wine GlassesWest Elm
69) Perfect Match Collectionteneralcellars.com
70) 'Supreme Glamour' by Mary Wilson & Mark BegoBookshop