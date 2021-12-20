These Amazon Spring Fashion Picks Are Gonna Look So Good Hanging in Your Closet

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Adorable mini dresses, breezy tops, classic denim—spring comes with so much outfit potential. And while you <em>could</em> flit from retailer to retailer trying to round up your new warm-weather wardrobe, might I suggest shopping for everything in one place (read: Amazon) this upcoming season? Not only will you save on shipping (!), but you'll also find <em>really </em>great deals on closet essentials. </p><p class="body-text">Because ICYMI, the fashion on Amazon is seriously good—<em>and</em> there are plenty of brands you already love (like Good American and Levi's) along with<a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g36323286/best-clothing-brands-on-amazon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:in-house brands" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> in-house brands</a> that are bound to become your new go-to picks. To sum it up, the e-tailer has all the spring fashion inspo you could ever want.</p><p>Whether you have a ton of parties on your spring calendar (in which case, ya might wanna add a few <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g38046541/best-face-masks-on-amazon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cute masks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cute masks</a> to your cart, too) or just want some new 'fits to wear on your daily coffee runs, the 'Zon has your back (and budget). Thanks to the plethora of <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g20954704/cheap-clothing-fashion-websites/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:affordable clothing" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">affordable clothing</a> from Amazon brands like The Drop and Wild Meadow, plus some seriously low prices on luxurious picks, you can stock up without breaking the bank. From vacay-ready dresses to everyday basics, the Amazon spring fashion is hitting <em>just </em>right for 2022—and of course, we've rounded up all the chicest looks, below.</p>
    These Amazon Spring Fashion Picks Are Gonna Look So Good Hanging in Your Closet

    Adorable mini dresses, breezy tops, classic denim—spring comes with so much outfit potential. And while you could flit from retailer to retailer trying to round up your new warm-weather wardrobe, might I suggest shopping for everything in one place (read: Amazon) this upcoming season? Not only will you save on shipping (!), but you'll also find really great deals on closet essentials.

    Because ICYMI, the fashion on Amazon is seriously good—and there are plenty of brands you already love (like Good American and Levi's) along with in-house brands that are bound to become your new go-to picks. To sum it up, the e-tailer has all the spring fashion inspo you could ever want.

    Whether you have a ton of parties on your spring calendar (in which case, ya might wanna add a few cute masks to your cart, too) or just want some new 'fits to wear on your daily coffee runs, the 'Zon has your back (and budget). Thanks to the plethora of affordable clothing from Amazon brands like The Drop and Wild Meadow, plus some seriously low prices on luxurious picks, you can stock up without breaking the bank. From vacay-ready dresses to everyday basics, the Amazon spring fashion is hitting just right for 2022—and of course, we've rounded up all the chicest looks, below.

  • <p><strong>The Drop</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08W3S5RS3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38531994%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Paired with your fave white sneakers and a fun spring bag, this tiered mini dress is sheer perfection.</p>
    1) Ruffle-Neck Tiered Mini Dress

    The Drop

    $49.90

    Paired with your fave white sneakers and a fun spring bag, this tiered mini dress is sheer perfection.

  • <p><strong>Amazon Essentials</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07J31ZTMQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38531994%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Every warm-weather wardrobe deserves a white button-down. You can layer it over a fun bralette or tuck it into a pair of high-waisted jeans. There are a million-and-one ways to wear this iconic basic.</p>
    2) Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Button-Down

    Amazon Essentials

    $25.20

    Every warm-weather wardrobe deserves a white button-down. You can layer it over a fun bralette or tuck it into a pair of high-waisted jeans. There are a million-and-one ways to wear this iconic basic.

  • <p><strong>For Love & Lemons</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$282.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09HR8QPKJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38531994%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Okay, how beautiful is this floral maxi dress? The one-shoulder puff-sleeve moment is epic, and the colors are <em>ideal</em> for spring.</p>
    3) Blaire One Shoulder Maxi Dress

    For Love & Lemons

    $282.00

    Okay, how beautiful is this floral maxi dress? The one-shoulder puff-sleeve moment is epic, and the colors are ideal for spring.

  • <p><strong>The Drop</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$43.24</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08Z4JNC91?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38531994%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For when you need a light layer, this adorable ruffle cardigan is a must-have. Snag the matching <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Drop-Womens-Catalina-Sweater-Bralette/dp/B08Z4HVLMB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38531994%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:knit bralette" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">knit bralette</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Drop-Womens-Catalina-Sweater-Heather/dp/B08Z4G1MY7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38531994%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sweater pants" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sweater pants</a> to make it a full 'fit.</p>
    4) Catalina Peplum Ruffle Rib Cardigan Sweater

    The Drop

    $43.24

    For when you need a light layer, this adorable ruffle cardigan is a must-have. Snag the matching knit bralette and sweater pants to make it a full 'fit.

  • <p><strong>The Drop</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08RKP41HK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38531994%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The power shoulder is <em>back</em>, baby. Test out the '80s-inspired trend with this easy mini. </p>
    5) Mariana Power Shoulder Mini Dress

    The Drop

    $39.90

    The power shoulder is back, baby. Test out the '80s-inspired trend with this easy mini.

  • <p><strong>Good American</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$119.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09BD6GMBG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38531994%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you aren't committed to <em>only</em> wearing wide-leg denim this spring, try this pair of classic skinnies—great for wearing with everything from crop tops to oversized blouses.</p>
    6) Good Legs Jeans

    Good American

    $119.00

    If you aren't committed to only wearing wide-leg denim this spring, try this pair of classic skinnies—great for wearing with everything from crop tops to oversized blouses.

  • <p><strong>The Drop</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$59.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0833M8FTB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38531994%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Headed on a tropical vacation in the near future? You're gonna want to nab this tiered maxi to wear with your cutest sandals and a huge sun hat.</p>
    7) Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

    The Drop

    $59.90

    Headed on a tropical vacation in the near future? You're gonna want to nab this tiered maxi to wear with your cutest sandals and a huge sun hat.

  • <p><strong>Susana Monaco</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$58.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B084Z77BHW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38531994%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The possibilities for this basic white crop top are endless. You can wear it as-is, or throw an unbuttoned top or cardi over it. Chic and simple, bb.</p>
    8) Crop String Top

    Susana Monaco

    $58.00

    The possibilities for this basic white crop top are endless. You can wear it as-is, or throw an unbuttoned top or cardi over it. Chic and simple, bb.

  • <p><strong>Wild Meadow</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.80</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B092RRS4NX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38531994%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For a flirty spring lewk, this puff-sleeve floral mini dress is such a good option. Paired with slides and a fun bag? You can't miss.</p>
    9) Puff Short Sleeve Square Neck Mini Dress

    Wild Meadow

    $28.80

    For a flirty spring lewk, this puff-sleeve floral mini dress is such a good option. Paired with slides and a fun bag? You can't miss.

  • <p><strong>Levi's</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$22.37</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07R42PXP7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38531994%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you don't already have a pair of cut-off denim shorts in your closet (or even if you have 10), add these Levi's to your cart, STAT.</p>
    10) 501 Original Shorts

    Levi's

    $22.37

    If you don't already have a pair of cut-off denim shorts in your closet (or even if you have 10), add these Levi's to your cart, STAT.

  • <p><strong>Levi's</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$46.43</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B071V69TJX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38531994%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Another essential denim piece is a slightly-oversized trucker jacket. Wear it with anything and everything this spring.</p>
    11) Original Trucker Jacket

    Levi's

    $46.43

    Another essential denim piece is a slightly-oversized trucker jacket. Wear it with anything and everything this spring.

  • <p><strong>lemlem</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$79.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08XBZPNJZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38531994%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Every warm-weather beach road trip or vacay requires a swimsuit that'll look amazing in all your Instagram photos. The bow on this bikini top is too adorable to pass up!</p>
    12) Halima Halima Bandeau Bikini Top

    lemlem

    $79.99

    Every warm-weather beach road trip or vacay requires a swimsuit that'll look amazing in all your Instagram photos. The bow on this bikini top is too adorable to pass up!

  • <p><strong>The Drop</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.51</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0845FF2Y1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38531994%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The puff-sleeve trend is going nowhere, folks. This option is low-key enough to wear every day, but cute enough that you'll actually want to.</p>
    13) Standard Mariko Puff-Sleeve Crew-Neck

    The Drop

    $14.51

    The puff-sleeve trend is going nowhere, folks. This option is low-key enough to wear every day, but cute enough that you'll actually want to.

  • <p><strong>EXLURA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.89</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MDLX4FV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38531994%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This midi skirt is surprisingly versatile. It'd look so stylish with an oversized pullover for chillier spring days or a basic tank on warmer afternoons. </p>
    14) High Waist Polka Dot Pleated Skirt

    EXLURA

    $29.89

    This midi skirt is surprisingly versatile. It'd look so stylish with an oversized pullover for chillier spring days or a basic tank on warmer afternoons.

  • <p><strong>525</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$128.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09HRBN3LF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38531994%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A simple polo is definitely a wardrobe staple, but this cable knit option is an even chicer way to wear the classic look.</p>
    15) Soft Cable Polo

    525

    $128.00

    A simple polo is definitely a wardrobe staple, but this cable knit option is an even chicer way to wear the classic look.

  • <p><strong>SheKiss</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$30.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08KSV37YT?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38531994%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You can never go wrong with this iconic look. Easy to dress up or down, you'll get <em>so</em> much wear out of this frock.</p>
    16) Button Down Shirt Dress

    SheKiss

    $30.99

    You can never go wrong with this iconic look. Easy to dress up or down, you'll get so much wear out of this frock.

  • <p><strong>Wild Meadow</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B092RRR4XF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38531994%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>All things Y2K are back—including lettuce-edge baby tees like this one. Just embrace it, yeah?</p>
    17) Lettuce-Edged Ribbed Tee

    Wild Meadow

    $16.00

    All things Y2K are back—including lettuce-edge baby tees like this one. Just embrace it, yeah?

