Amazon Is Slashing Prices on Top-Rated Grills—And These Deals Are Red-Hot

  In case you didn't get the memo, May is National Barbecue Month (yup), the unofficial kickoff to grilling season. To get in on the action, you'll need a reliable grill to fire up for all your steak-searing and pork-smoking needs. Sure, it's an investment, and it's wise to buy the best grill you can afford if you're in the market for something that's built to last. Luckily, your list of options within your budget just expanded, as several popular grills from top brands, including Weber, Kamado Joe, and Royal Gourmet, just went on sale at Amazon.

Whether you're planning to upgrade from a two- to a four-burner grill or need something portable for tailgating, we've rounded up the deepest discounts on the best propane, natural gas, and charcoal grills. But these popular products won't stay in stock for long, so buy yours before they sell out!
    Amazon Is Slashing Prices on Top-Rated Grills—And These Deals Are Red-Hot

    In case you didn't get the memo, May is National Barbecue Month (yup), the unofficial kickoff to grilling season. To get in on the action, you'll need a reliable grill to fire up for all your steak-searing and pork-smoking needs. Sure, it's an investment, and it's wise to buy the best grill you can afford if you're in the market for something that's built to last. Luckily, your list of options within your budget just expanded, as several popular grills from top brands, including Weber, Kamado Joe, and Royal Gourmet, just went on sale at Amazon.

    Whether you're planning to upgrade from a two- to a four-burner grill or need something portable for tailgating, we've rounded up the deepest discounts on the best propane, natural gas, and charcoal grills. But these popular products won't stay in stock for long, so buy yours before they sell out!

  Performance Stainless Steel Grill

Char-Broil

amazon.com

$250.77

Shop Now

Key Specs

• Cooking Surface: 425 square inches
• Dimensions (L x W x H): 50.4 x 24.5 x 45 inches
• Weight: 85 pounds

Char-Broil's four-burner stainless steel gas grill puts out 36,000 BTUs of heat, plus an additional 10,000 from a lidded side burner. It features a solid 425-square inch cooking surface, with an additional 150-square-inch swing-away warming rack above the rust-resistant porcelain-coated cast-iron grates. A stainless-steel front panel partially hides the propane tank and there's a set of wheels at the base.

Other highlights include a temperature gauge on the lid, a porcelain-coated grease pan that's easy to remove, and two side shelves for prep.

Model # 463377319
    Performance Stainless Steel Grill

    Char-Broil

    amazon.com

    $250.77

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Cooking Surface: 425 square inches
    • Dimensions (L x W x H): 50.4 x 24.5 x 45 inches
    • Weight: 85 pounds

    Char-Broil's four-burner stainless steel gas grill puts out 36,000 BTUs of heat, plus an additional 10,000 from a lidded side burner. It features a solid 425-square inch cooking surface, with an additional 150-square-inch swing-away warming rack above the rust-resistant porcelain-coated cast-iron grates. A stainless-steel front panel partially hides the propane tank and there's a set of wheels at the base.

    Other highlights include a temperature gauge on the lid, a porcelain-coated grease pan that's easy to remove, and two side shelves for prep.

    Model # 463377319

  Classic Joe II 18-inch Charcoal Grill

Kamado Joe

amazon.com

$1099.00

Shop Now

Key Specs

• Cooking Surface: 256 square inches
• Dimensions (L x W x H): 26.4 x 26.4 x 36 inches
• Weight: 250 pounds

It isn't easy to find a Kamado Joe grill with a decent sale price, so consider nearly 20 percent off the brand's super-popular Classic Joe II a big win.

The fire engine red ceramic grill features two-zone cooking and has racks that can be arranged in several configurations for everything from smoking to baking. It's designed with a multipanel firebox to help prevent cracks, as well as an air-lift hinge lid topped with a vent.

Other highlights include a thick wire mesh fiberglass gasket, slide-out ash drawer, and the grill is set on a cast-iron cart with locking wheels. There's also a grill gripper and ash tool thrown in.

Model #: KJ23RHC
    Classic Joe II 18-inch Charcoal Grill

    Kamado Joe

    amazon.com

    $1099.00

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Cooking Surface: 256 square inches
    • Dimensions (L x W x H): 26.4 x 26.4 x 36 inches
    • Weight: 250 pounds

    It isn't easy to find a Kamado Joe grill with a decent sale price, so consider nearly 20 percent off the brand's super-popular Classic Joe II a big win.

    The fire engine red ceramic grill features two-zone cooking and has racks that can be arranged in several configurations for everything from smoking to baking. It's designed with a multipanel firebox to help prevent cracks, as well as an air-lift hinge lid topped with a vent.

    Other highlights include a thick wire mesh fiberglass gasket, slide-out ash drawer, and the grill is set on a cast-iron cart with locking wheels. There's also a grill gripper and ash tool thrown in.

    Model #: KJ23RHC

  Spirit II E-210 Propane Grill

Weber

amazon.com

$459.00

Shop Now

Key Specs

• Cooking Surface: 450 square inches
• Dimensions (L x W x H): 48 x 26 x 57 inches
• Weight: 20 pounds

There's a lot to like about this compact two-burner Weber grill—and customers agree, earning it an average 4.8/5 stars from more than 2,800 reviewers.

For starters, it comes with a 10-year warranty against manufacturing defects and boasts a 360-square-inch cooking area and 90-square-inch warming rack, which is considerable for its size.

Top features include an attractive and durable porcelain-enameled lid with an inset thermometer and two side shelves with notches for grilling tools. Porcelain-enameled cast-iron cooking grates, an open-cart base with storage, and two all-weather wheels are additional highlights.

Model # 44010001
    Spirit II E-210 Propane Grill

    Weber

    amazon.com

    $459.00

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Cooking Surface: 450 square inches
    • Dimensions (L x W x H): 48 x 26 x 57 inches
    • Weight: 20 pounds

    There's a lot to like about this compact two-burner Weber grill—and customers agree, earning it an average 4.8/5 stars from more than 2,800 reviewers.

    For starters, it comes with a 10-year warranty against manufacturing defects and boasts a 360-square-inch cooking area and 90-square-inch warming rack, which is considerable for its size.

    Top features include an attractive and durable porcelain-enameled lid with an inset thermometer and two side shelves with notches for grilling tools. Porcelain-enameled cast-iron cooking grates, an open-cart base with storage, and two all-weather wheels are additional highlights.

    Model # 44010001

  Flat-Top Grill With Side Table

Royal Gourmet

amazon.com

$257.00

Shop Now

Key Specs

• Cooking Surface: 584 square inches
• Dimensions (L x W x H): 66.1 x 21.8 x 43.7 inches
• Weight: 103.6 pounds

If you're in the market for a grill with a sizable cooking surface but don't want to spend a ton, a flat-top grill is an excellent option. This popular four-burner model from Royal Gourmet is half grill, and half griddle, offering an impressive total of 584 square inches of cooking space.

It's set on four locking castors and features two fixed side shelves, fold-down legs, and a removable grease catcher. Extras include hooks for barbecue utensils and a bottle opener so you can crack open a cold one while flipping burgers.

Model #: GD401
    Flat-Top Grill With Side Table

    Royal Gourmet

    amazon.com

    $257.00

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Cooking Surface: 584 square inches
    • Dimensions (L x W x H): 66.1 x 21.8 x 43.7 inches
    • Weight: 103.6 pounds

    If you're in the market for a grill with a sizable cooking surface but don't want to spend a ton, a flat-top grill is an excellent option. This popular four-burner model from Royal Gourmet is half grill, and half griddle, offering an impressive total of 584 square inches of cooking space.

    It's set on four locking castors and features two fixed side shelves, fold-down legs, and a removable grease catcher. Extras include hooks for barbecue utensils and a bottle opener so you can crack open a cold one while flipping burgers.

    Model #: GD401

  Petit Portable Tabletop Gas Grill

Cuisinart

amazon.com

$94.36

Shop Now

Key Specs

• Cooking Surface: 145 square inches
• Dimensions (L x W x H): 12.2 x 18 x 12 inches
• Weight: 13.5 pounds

This adorable droid-like portable grill is compact, with fold-in legs and a carrying handle. And, at the time of this writing, the fire engine red model is on sale for almost 40 percent off.

The Cuisinart tabletop grill is perfect for camping, tailgating, and picnics, with a 145-square-inch cooking surface, a 5,500-BTU stainless steel burner, and a porcelain-coated grate. There's also a twist-start ignition located front and center, and a locking lid.

Model #: CGG-180T
    Petit Portable Tabletop Gas Grill

    Cuisinart

    amazon.com

    $94.36

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Cooking Surface: 145 square inches
    • Dimensions (L x W x H): 12.2 x 18 x 12 inches
    • Weight: 13.5 pounds

    This adorable droid-like portable grill is compact, with fold-in legs and a carrying handle. And, at the time of this writing, the fire engine red model is on sale for almost 40 percent off.

    The Cuisinart tabletop grill is perfect for camping, tailgating, and picnics, with a 145-square-inch cooking surface, a 5,500-BTU stainless steel burner, and a porcelain-coated grate. There's also a twist-start ignition located front and center, and a locking lid.

    Model #: CGG-180T

Amazon just dropped a major sale on a ton of popular grill models, so act now to score one of these major grill deals before they sell out.

