Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessing Over This $200 Pop-Up Gazebo With Mosquito Netting

  Warm weather means more fun outdoors, and for those times when you need a break from the hot sun (or a place to duck during inclement weather), a gazebo is a great addition to your patio or deck, creating a covered space for dining, grilling or relaxing.

Outdoor gazebos come in a range materials and constructions, so when shopping for one of these structures you'll want to consider a couple different factors: Pop-up varieties are intended for temporary use, while those that can be anchored to the ground function more like outdoor living rooms, with ample room for furnishings and electronics. Our list of the best gazebos you can buy includes winners for every scenario, hand-picked by the experts in the Good Housekeeping Institute Home Improvement and Outdoor Lab.

Our top picks:

Once you've browsed our top picks, you can find more information on how we chose the best gazebos, plus everything you need to know about finding the perfect gazebo for your home, at the bottom of this guide. Looking for other ways to upgrade your backyard or patio? Check out our guides to the best outdoor furniture and our favorite decorating ideas for your outdoor space. Based upon our research and reviews, here are the best gazebos to buy in 2022:
    Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessing Over This $200 Pop-Up Gazebo With Mosquito Netting

    Warm weather means more fun outdoors, and for those times when you need a break from the hot sun (or a place to duck during inclement weather), a gazebo is a great addition to your patio or deck, creating a covered space for dining, grilling or relaxing.

    Outdoor gazebos come in a range materials and constructions, so when shopping for one of these structures you'll want to consider a couple different factors: Pop-up varieties are intended for temporary use, while those that can be anchored to the ground function more like outdoor living rooms, with ample room for furnishings and electronics. Our list of the best gazebos you can buy includes winners for every scenario, hand-picked by the experts in the Good Housekeeping Institute Home Improvement and Outdoor Lab.

    Our top picks:

    Once you've browsed our top picks, you can find more information on how we chose the best gazebos, plus everything you need to know about finding the perfect gazebo for your home, at the bottom of this guide. Looking for other ways to upgrade your backyard or patio? Check out our guides to the best outdoor furniture and our favorite decorating ideas for your outdoor space. Based upon our research and reviews, here are the best gazebos to buy in 2022:

  Sunjoy

homedepot.com

$1649.00

This rectangular, wood-framed gazebo with durable matte-black steel hardtop is ideal for covered entertaining. The 2-tier roof lets in airflow while the solid structure keeps rainfall out. While we have yet to test this model out yet, our pros appreciate the special details incorporated, like a ceiling hook to add suspended lighting and built-in rails to allow for easy hanging of a mosquito netting (sold separately). The manufacturer claims the treated steel and cedar are helpful for weather resistance, though the manual does note it is not designed to withstand extreme inclement weather, like very high winds or heavy snowfalls.

• Type: Hard-top gazebo
• Dimensions: 11' x 13' 
• Material: Cedar frame, powder-coated steel roof 
• Shape: Rectangle
    1) Hampton Bay Crownhill Hardtop Gazebo

    Sunjoy

    $1649.00

    This rectangular, wood-framed gazebo with durable matte-black steel hardtop is ideal for covered entertaining. The 2-tier roof lets in airflow while the solid structure keeps rainfall out. While we have yet to test this model out yet, our pros appreciate the special details incorporated, like a ceiling hook to add suspended lighting and built-in rails to allow for easy hanging of a mosquito netting (sold separately). The manufacturer claims the treated steel and cedar are helpful for weather resistance, though the manual does note it is not designed to withstand extreme inclement weather, like very high winds or heavy snowfalls.

    • Type: Hard-top gazebo
    • Dimensions: 11' x 13'
    • Material: Cedar frame, powder-coated steel roof
    • Shape: Rectangle
  Style Selections

lowes.com

$348.00

This square gazebo is designed to be a semi-permanent structure, able to withstand most outdoor conditions while providing a shaded area. It has a 2-tier top to help provide stability when the winds blow. Our favorite part about this gazebo? No extra tools required! We also appreciate that it comes with a one-year warranty for both the frame and fabric, if you notice any defects.

• Type: Soft-top gazebo
• Dimensions: 11' x 11'
• Material: Steel frame, polyester roof 
• Shape: Rectangle
    2) Square Semi-Permanent Gazebo

    Style Selections

    $348.00

    This square gazebo is designed to be a semi-permanent structure, able to withstand most outdoor conditions while providing a shaded area. It has a 2-tier top to help provide stability when the winds blow. Our favorite part about this gazebo? No extra tools required! We also appreciate that it comes with a one-year warranty for both the frame and fabric, if you notice any defects.

    • Type: Soft-top gazebo
    • Dimensions: 11' x 11'
    • Material: Steel frame, polyester roof
    • Shape: Rectangle
  ABCCANOPY

amazon.com

$219.95

This pop-up gazebo provides comfortable coverage for up to 12 people and comes with a removable mesh wall for added privacy or to keep bugs out. Like most of the other gazebos we recommend, this pick features a two-level roof canopy to help improve stability and ventilation. While we have yet to test this unit, we appreciate that it includes drainage holes designed to help prevent water from pooling on the roof. While you're getting a great value — and the convenience of easily popping it open and closed — note that this gazebo will not be as durable or as stable as the other semi-permanent and permanent fixtures on our list and is best suited for calm, sunny days.

• Type: Pop-up gazebo
• Dimensions: 13' x 13'
• Material: Steel frame, polyester roof 
• Shape: Square
    3) Pop Up Gazebo with Mosquito Netting

    ABCCANOPY

    $219.95

    This pop-up gazebo provides comfortable coverage for up to 12 people and comes with a removable mesh wall for added privacy or to keep bugs out. Like most of the other gazebos we recommend, this pick features a two-level roof canopy to help improve stability and ventilation. While we have yet to test this unit, we appreciate that it includes drainage holes designed to help prevent water from pooling on the roof. While you're getting a great value — and the convenience of easily popping it open and closed — note that this gazebo will not be as durable or as stable as the other semi-permanent and permanent fixtures on our list and is best suited for calm, sunny days.

    • Type: Pop-up gazebo
    • Dimensions: 13' x 13'
    • Material: Steel frame, polyester roof
    • Shape: Square
  Yoleny

wayfair.com

$1599.99

Yoleny is a popular brand, and its products are available across online retailers including Amazon, Home Depot and Wayfair. While our pros have yet to get our hands on this model, we love that it comes with removable curtains, allowing you to craft the perfect environment depending upon the activity or climate at hand. Plus, this double-roof gazebo can cover up to 130 square feet, enough to comfortably fit seating for up to eight people. It has height clearance for 6.5', so most guests should be able to comfortably enter and hang out, too.

• Type: Hard-top gazebo
• Dimensions: 13' x 11'
• Material: Aluminum frame and roof
• Shape: Rectangle
    4) Aluminum Patio Gazebo

    Yoleny

    $1599.99

    Yoleny is a popular brand, and its products are available across online retailers including Amazon, Home Depot and Wayfair. While our pros have yet to get our hands on this model, we love that it comes with removable curtains, allowing you to craft the perfect environment depending upon the activity or climate at hand. Plus, this double-roof gazebo can cover up to 130 square feet, enough to comfortably fit seating for up to eight people. It has height clearance for 6.5', so most guests should be able to comfortably enter and hang out, too.

    • Type: Hard-top gazebo
    • Dimensions: 13' x 11'
    • Material: Aluminum frame and roof
    • Shape: Rectangle
  Backyard Discovery

amazon.com

$2099.00

The Home Improvement and Outdoor Lab team has evaluated many of Backyard Discovery's outdoor products and we're always impressed by the quality of the construction. Though we haven't installed this particular unit yet, we expect the quality to be on par especially given the third-party testing we reviewed that validates its ability to withstand high winds and heavy snow. Similar to other Backyard Discovery products, it has a removable PowerPort feature, meaning you can place electrical outlets (nearby power source required for functionality) on any post to help power up lighting or easily charge phones.

• Type: Hard-top gazebo
• Dimensions: 12' x 10'
• Material: Wood frame, steel and wood roof
• Shape: Rectangle
    5) Brookdale All Cedar Wooden Gazebo

    Backyard Discovery

    $2099.00

    The Home Improvement and Outdoor Lab team has evaluated many of Backyard Discovery's outdoor products and we're always impressed by the quality of the construction. Though we haven't installed this particular unit yet, we expect the quality to be on par especially given the third-party testing we reviewed that validates its ability to withstand high winds and heavy snow. Similar to other Backyard Discovery products, it has a removable PowerPort feature, meaning you can place electrical outlets (nearby power source required for functionality) on any post to help power up lighting or easily charge phones.

    • Type: Hard-top gazebo
    • Dimensions: 12' x 10'
    • Material: Wood frame, steel and wood roof
    • Shape: Rectangle
