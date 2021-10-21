65 Christmas Gifts for Dads That Any Son or Daughter Can Give

  • <p>Your dad is pretty easy to please. Give him a chilled beer, ESPN and a cozy chair to sit (okay, sleep) in, and he's as happy as can be. Christmas is an entirely different story, though: It's a time when you should really pull out all the stops for the people you love most, including the guy who has been there for you since day one. </p><p>Chances are, your dad already has every gadget and gizmo you can think of — and worse, hasn't given you a single idea about what he wants for Christmas this year. We're here to help: Take a look at these Christmas gifts for dads to find something that he'll actually love. We have gifts for every kind of dad: the beer lover, history buff, home chef, avid hiker and everyone in between. Some of these gift ideas skew more on the practical side of things (dad's love language, if you will), others are <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4711/funny-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:straight-up funny" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">straight-up funny</a>, but all of these finds are especially meaningful when they come from his favorite son or daughter (a.k.a. you). </p><p>As you browse through these picks, keep <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g29237013/best-gifts-for-father-in-law/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:your father-in-law" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">your father-in-law</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/fathers-day/g32418737/best-step-dad-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stepdad" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">stepdad</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/fathers-day/g21205637/fathers-day-gifts-for-grandpa/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:grandpa" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">grandpa</a> in mind, too. And if you're in charge of his stocking this year, pick up a few <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g227/stocking-stuffers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cheap stocking stuffers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cheap stocking stuffers</a>, so you can check one more thing off your list. </p>
    Your dad is pretty easy to please. Give him a chilled beer, ESPN and a cozy chair to sit (okay, sleep) in, and he's as happy as can be. Christmas is an entirely different story, though: It's a time when you should really pull out all the stops for the people you love most, including the guy who has been there for you since day one.

    Chances are, your dad already has every gadget and gizmo you can think of — and worse, hasn't given you a single idea about what he wants for Christmas this year. We're here to help: Take a look at these Christmas gifts for dads to find something that he'll actually love. We have gifts for every kind of dad: the beer lover, history buff, home chef, avid hiker and everyone in between. Some of these gift ideas skew more on the practical side of things (dad's love language, if you will), others are straight-up funny, but all of these finds are especially meaningful when they come from his favorite son or daughter (a.k.a. you).

    As you browse through these picks, keep your father-in-law, stepdad and grandpa in mind, too. And if you're in charge of his stocking this year, pick up a few cheap stocking stuffers, so you can check one more thing off your list.

  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$42.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fmake-your-own-hot-sauce-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg27116208%2Fbest-gifts-for-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Tabasco's got nothing on your dad. This kit comes with everything he needs to make six hot sauce bottles at varying spice levels — and if he likes it hot, then tell him to go heavy on the cayenne, ancho, curry, and chili spice. </p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g399/gifts-for-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Gifts for the Men in Your Life" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Best Gifts for the Men in Your Life </a></p>
    Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit

    Uncommon Goods

    uncommongoods.com

    $42.00

    Shop Now

    Tabasco's got nothing on your dad. This kit comes with everything he needs to make six hot sauce bottles at varying spice levels — and if he likes it hot, then tell him to go heavy on the cayenne, ancho, curry, and chili spice.

    RELATED: The Best Gifts for the Men in Your Life

  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$99.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fnew-york-times-custom-birthday-book&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg27116208%2Fbest-gifts-for-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>He may not recall what happened the day he was born (for obvious reasons), but <em>The New York Times </em>certainly does. Walk him through history with this book, which is full of the biggest news stories on his birthday from the day he was born to today.</p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g34395671/best-gifts-for-parents/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Thoughtful Gifts for Any Parent" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Thoughtful Gifts for Any Parent </a></p>
    The New York Times Custom Birthday Book

    Uncommon Goods

    uncommongoods.com

    $99.95

    Shop Now

    He may not recall what happened the day he was born (for obvious reasons), but The New York Times certainly does. Walk him through history with this book, which is full of the biggest news stories on his birthday from the day he was born to today.

    RELATED: Thoughtful Gifts for Any Parent

  • <p><strong>Craft Beer Club</strong></p><p>craftbeerclub.com</p><p><strong>$44.75</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcraftbeerclub.com%2Fbeer-club%2Fcraft-beer-club&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg27116208%2Fbest-gifts-for-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Turn his living room into the craft brewery of his dreams. Send him a monthly, bimonthly or quarterly shipment of 12 or 24 ales, lagers and IPAs — then leave the fun part (read: drinking) up to him! </p>
    Beer Subscription

    Craft Beer Club

    craftbeerclub.com

    $44.75

    Shop Now

    Turn his living room into the craft brewery of his dreams. Send him a monthly, bimonthly or quarterly shipment of 12 or 24 ales, lagers and IPAs — then leave the fun part (read: drinking) up to him!

  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p><strong>$75.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fpersonalized-family-print&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg27116208%2Fbest-gifts-for-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>In this personalized pick, choose skin tones, hair colors and clothing to create a perfectly customized family portrait that best represents his crew. </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g2855/personalized-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Personalized Gifts to Express Your Love" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Personalized Gifts to Express Your Love </a></p>
    Personalized Family Print

    Uncommon Goods

    $75.00

    Shop Now

    In this personalized pick, choose skin tones, hair colors and clothing to create a perfectly customized family portrait that best represents his crew.

    RELATED: Personalized Gifts to Express Your Love

  • <p><strong>Teslyar</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$44.80</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07VC6GXYT?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.27116208%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Keep all of his on-the-go essentials — wallet, keys, watches and so on — neat and tidy with this wooden docking station. Although it doesn't come with cables and cords, he can use his own to keep his devices charged. </p>
    Phone Wooden Docking Station

    Teslyar

    amazon.com

    $44.80

    Shop Now

    Keep all of his on-the-go essentials — wallet, keys, watches and so on — neat and tidy with this wooden docking station. Although it doesn't come with cables and cords, he can use his own to keep his devices charged.

  • <p><strong>MasterClass</strong></p><p>masterclass.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.masterclass.com%2Fgift%2Flifelong-learner%3Fsscid%3D41k3_c011q&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg27116208%2Fbest-gifts-for-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With a Masterclass subscription, he can turn his hobby (okay, obsession) into a career possibility by learning tips and tricks straight from the pros in any given field. Soon his dad jokes will be on Steve Martin's level, or at least as close as it gets. </p>
    Annual Subscription

    MasterClass

    masterclass.com

    Shop Now

    With a Masterclass subscription, he can turn his hobby (okay, obsession) into a career possibility by learning tips and tricks straight from the pros in any given field. Soon his dad jokes will be on Steve Martin's level, or at least as close as it gets.

  • <p><strong>Rockridge Press </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.89</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1641526556?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.27116208%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>No one appreciates a corny joke quite like dear ol' dad. Humor him — literally — with this book full of cheesy jokes for each day of the year. </p>
    A Daily Dose of Dad Jokes: 365 Truly Terrible Wisecracks

    Rockridge Press

    amazon.com

    $9.89

    Shop Now

    No one appreciates a corny joke quite like dear ol' dad. Humor him — literally — with this book full of cheesy jokes for each day of the year.

  • <p><strong>Hamilton Beach</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00N3L2DMG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.27116208%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If he's the type who sees lack of effort and prep time as a meal requirement, he'll get a kick out of this breakfast sandwich press, which one Amazon reviewer deemed the "morning magic maker." </p>
    Breakfast Sandwich Maker

    Hamilton Beach

    amazon.com

    $39.99

    Shop Now

    If he's the type who sees lack of effort and prep time as a meal requirement, he'll get a kick out of this breakfast sandwich press, which one Amazon reviewer deemed the "morning magic maker."

  • <p><strong>UncommonGoods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Feye-glasses-holder&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg27116208%2Fbest-gifts-for-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Made with hand-carved sheesham wood, this quirky statuette will make dad finally remember to put his glasses in one place to prevent, ya know, them from getting lost. </p>
    Eye Glasses Holder

    UncommonGoods

    uncommongoods.com

    $18.00

    Shop Now

    Made with hand-carved sheesham wood, this quirky statuette will make dad finally remember to put his glasses in one place to prevent, ya know, them from getting lost.

  • <p><strong>Char-Broil</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0001B50B2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.27116208%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Now, he can give his meats and veggies a delicious smoky flavor without setting wood on fire (been there, hated that). Just fill the box with wood chips, add juices or marinades, and fire up the grill.</p>
    Cast Iron Smoker Box

    Char-Broil

    amazon.com

    $14.99

    Shop Now

    Now, he can give his meats and veggies a delicious smoky flavor without setting wood on fire (been there, hated that). Just fill the box with wood chips, add juices or marinades, and fire up the grill.

  • <p><strong>OurLoveWasBorn</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F594408929%2Fnight-sky-father-daughter-print&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg27116208%2Fbest-gifts-for-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>No matter how old you get, you'll always be your dad's little girl. Here, use the location and time of your birth to capture an accurate image of the sky at the exact moment that you changed his life forever. </p>
    Night Sky Father Daughter Print

    OurLoveWasBorn

    etsy.com

    $35.00

    Shop Now

    No matter how old you get, you'll always be your dad's little girl. Here, use the location and time of your birth to capture an accurate image of the sky at the exact moment that you changed his life forever.

  • <p><strong>Dearfoams</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.74</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07D42W3DC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.27116208%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These slippers are so plush and supportive that he'll be tempted to wear them while he walks the dog, gets the mail or chats with the neighbors outside. Well it's okay if he does — they have a durable sole that can withstand the outdoor elements. </p>
    Suede Clog Slippers

    Dearfoams

    amazon.com

    $24.74

    Shop Now

    These slippers are so plush and supportive that he'll be tempted to wear them while he walks the dog, gets the mail or chats with the neighbors outside. Well it's okay if he does — they have a durable sole that can withstand the outdoor elements.

  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods </strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$40.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fhistory-by-mail-six-month-subscription&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg27116208%2Fbest-gifts-for-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Send your history buff a piece of America's past, everything from the day Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat to the moment the first atomic bomb came to be. Each month, he'll receive a letter that is made to look like the ones from way back when — handwriting and signatures included. </p>
    History by Mail Six-Month Subscription

    Uncommon Goods

    uncommongoods.com

    $40.00

    Shop Now

    Send your history buff a piece of America's past, everything from the day Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat to the moment the first atomic bomb came to be. Each month, he'll receive a letter that is made to look like the ones from way back when — handwriting and signatures included.

  • <p><strong>KUSONKEY</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B078F6PBH1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.27116208%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With super-strong magnets sewn inside, this wristband gives him easy access to screws, nails and bolts as he works his way through his list of DIY home improvement projects.</p><p><strong>RELATED</strong><strong>:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/a30284532/last-minute-gifts-for-guys/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Last-Minute Gifts for Guys" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Last-Minute Gifts for Guys </a></p>
    Magnetic Wristband

    KUSONKEY

    amazon.com

    $11.99

    Shop Now

    With super-strong magnets sewn inside, this wristband gives him easy access to screws, nails and bolts as he works his way through his list of DIY home improvement projects.

    RELATED: Last-Minute Gifts for Guys

  • <p><strong>Host</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07QVM8TK7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.27116208%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Instead of relying on whiskey chillers to do the work, he can pour Jack Daniel's straight into these freezable glasses for a perfectly chilled nightcap. After just two hours in the freezer, his drink will stay cold for hours (if it lasts long enough to).</p>
    Freeze Cooling Whiskey Cups

    Host

    amazon.com

    $25.00

    Shop Now

    Instead of relying on whiskey chillers to do the work, he can pour Jack Daniel's straight into these freezable glasses for a perfectly chilled nightcap. After just two hours in the freezer, his drink will stay cold for hours (if it lasts long enough to).

  • <p><strong>Medcursor</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$59.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07Y8W62KC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.27116208%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Once he powers up this handheld massager, he can work out any knots, kinks or trouble spots with one of seven different rotating heads. Each one is specific to a certain need or area of the body to ensure that he gets the deepest massage possible. </p>
    Deep Tissue Massager

    Medcursor

    amazon.com

    $59.99

    Shop Now

    Once he powers up this handheld massager, he can work out any knots, kinks or trouble spots with one of seven different rotating heads. Each one is specific to a certain need or area of the body to ensure that he gets the deepest massage possible.

  • <p><strong>Knock Knock</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.94</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00SEY9E7E?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.27116208%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You always say that you could fill a book with all of your dad's greatest stories from throughout the years, and now you can actually do it. Follow the prompts in this book to capture your dad's unique quirks, sweetest moments and downright hilarious tales. </p>
    What I Love About Dad Fill-In-The-Blank Book

    Knock Knock

    amazon.com

    $14.94

    Shop Now

    You always say that you could fill a book with all of your dad's greatest stories from throughout the years, and now you can actually do it. Follow the prompts in this book to capture your dad's unique quirks, sweetest moments and downright hilarious tales.

  • <p><strong>ThisWear</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01FWIA3RE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.27116208%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>When it comes to your dad, laughter is the way to his heart. So, this punny mug is a guaranteed way to tug at his heartstrings while giving him a solid chuckle. </p>
    Best Farter Ever Mug

    ThisWear

    amazon.com

    $14.99

    Shop Now

    When it comes to your dad, laughter is the way to his heart. So, this punny mug is a guaranteed way to tug at his heartstrings while giving him a solid chuckle.

  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>www.uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fat-home-movie-critics-chart&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg27116208%2Fbest-gifts-for-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>When he watches the movies on this poster, he can give them a star-rating based on how much he enjoyed it. Then once he's 100 movies deep, he'll have a better sense of the movies worth rewatching.</p>
    At Home Movie Critic's Chart

    Uncommon Goods

    www.uncommongoods.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    When he watches the movies on this poster, he can give them a star-rating based on how much he enjoyed it. Then once he's 100 movies deep, he'll have a better sense of the movies worth rewatching.

  • <p><strong>Ember</strong></p><p><strong>$99.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NQPYGYD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.27116208%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>As long as he pours his coffee in this smartphone-controlled mug, his morning brew will stay at the perfect drinking temperature until the very last sip. It's just as versatile as any other mug: He can carry it from meeting to meeting for up to 1.5 hours or let it charge on the accompanying coaster.</p>
    Temperature Control Smart Mug 2

    Ember

    $99.95

    Shop Now

    As long as he pours his coffee in this smartphone-controlled mug, his morning brew will stay at the perfect drinking temperature until the very last sip. It's just as versatile as any other mug: He can carry it from meeting to meeting for up to 1.5 hours or let it charge on the accompanying coaster.

  • <p><strong>EtchedAtlas</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$69.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F449425764%2Fchicago-map-wall-art-map-of-chicago&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg27116208%2Fbest-gifts-for-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether he recently moved away from his favorite city or is simply proud of the place he calls home, this framed wooden map heart is a creative way to put his roots on display. Choose from more than 200 different locations around the world, from state capitals to small havens. </p>
    Wooden Map Wall Art

    EtchedAtlas

    etsy.com

    $69.00

    Shop Now

    Whether he recently moved away from his favorite city or is simply proud of the place he calls home, this framed wooden map heart is a creative way to put his roots on display. Choose from more than 200 different locations around the world, from state capitals to small havens.

  • <p><strong>Goldbelly Subscriptions</strong></p><p>goldbelly.com</p><p><strong>$59.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldbelly.com%2Fsubscriptions%2Fbacon%3Fref%3Dmerchant&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg27116208%2Fbest-gifts-for-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You know what he really wants: a constant supply of hand-cut bacon. Sign him up for a subscription that'll send him the nation's best bacon for three or six months. </p>
    Monthly Bacon Subscription

    Goldbelly Subscriptions

    goldbelly.com

    $59.00

    Shop Now

    You know what he really wants: a constant supply of hand-cut bacon. Sign him up for a subscription that'll send him the nation's best bacon for three or six months.

  • <p><strong>Ecco Press</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.96</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0062802798?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.27116208%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Anthony Bourdain visited some of the world's most fascinating places — some popular tourist spots, others completely remote. Now, your dad can follow in his footsteps with this travel guide full of learnings from his most cherished trips. </p>
    World Travel: An Irreverent Guide

    Ecco Press

    amazon.com

    $19.96

    Shop Now

    Anthony Bourdain visited some of the world's most fascinating places — some popular tourist spots, others completely remote. Now, your dad can follow in his footsteps with this travel guide full of learnings from his most cherished trips.

  • <p><strong>Native Union</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088ZQHB9Q?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.27116208%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Now that he carries his AirPods with him wherever he goes, make sure he keeps them protected from scratches, water and dirt by sticking them in a durable leather case. A bonus: He won't even have to remove the case to charge it wirelessly. </p>
    Leather Case for AirPods

    Native Union

    amazon.com

    $9.99

    Shop Now

    Now that he carries his AirPods with him wherever he goes, make sure he keeps them protected from scratches, water and dirt by sticking them in a durable leather case. A bonus: He won't even have to remove the case to charge it wirelessly.

  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods </strong></p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fwhiskey-soaps-set-of-2&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg27116208%2Fbest-gifts-for-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If he's an old-fashioned kind of guy — literally, we mean — then give him a set of soaps inspired by his drink of choice: whiskey. One of the soaps smells like straight-up whiskey, while the other has a slightly sweeter scent with notes of caramel, cinnamon and oak. </p>
    Whiskey Soaps

    Uncommon Goods

    $16.00

    Shop Now

    If he's an old-fashioned kind of guy — literally, we mean — then give him a set of soaps inspired by his drink of choice: whiskey. One of the soaps smells like straight-up whiskey, while the other has a slightly sweeter scent with notes of caramel, cinnamon and oak.

  • <p><strong>Courant</strong></p><p>staycourant.com</p><p><strong>$175.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fstaycourant.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-accessory-tray&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg27116208%2Fbest-gifts-for-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This isn't a standard leather valet tray; this pick from Courant looks equally as chic sitting on his nightstand or entryway table, but also has the ability to charge Qi-compatible phones and headphones wirelessly. </p>
    CATCH:3 Wireless Charing Tray

    Courant

    staycourant.com

    $175.00

    Shop Now

    This isn't a standard leather valet tray; this pick from Courant looks equally as chic sitting on his nightstand or entryway table, but also has the ability to charge Qi-compatible phones and headphones wirelessly.

  • <p><strong>Farm Steady </strong></p><p>farmsteady.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffarmsteady.com%2Fshop%2Fsoft-pretzel-beer-cheese-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg27116208%2Fbest-gifts-for-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With this kit, he can enjoy his favorite brewery eats in the comfort of his home. It comes with all the ingredients he needs to make soft pretzels and beer cheese from scratch, along with step-by-step instructions and helpful tips. </p>
    Soft Pretzel and Beer Cheese Making Kit

    Farm Steady

    farmsteady.com

    $30.00

    Shop Now

    With this kit, he can enjoy his favorite brewery eats in the comfort of his home. It comes with all the ingredients he needs to make soft pretzels and beer cheese from scratch, along with step-by-step instructions and helpful tips.

  • <p><strong>Lululemon</strong></p><p>lululemon.com</p><p><strong>$128.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fmens-sweatpants%2FLicense-To-Train-Pant-Smesh%2F_%2Fprod9000107&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg27116208%2Fbest-gifts-for-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These tapered pants are designed with training in mind, perfect for days spent hiking, lifting weights and everything in between. The fabric doesn't look like most other workout joggers out there, but it's just as — if not, more — effective since it's wind-resistant, water-repellent and abrasion-resistant. </p>
    License To Train Pant 30"

    Lululemon

    lululemon.com

    $128.00

    Shop Now

    These tapered pants are designed with training in mind, perfect for days spent hiking, lifting weights and everything in between. The fabric doesn't look like most other workout joggers out there, but it's just as — if not, more — effective since it's wind-resistant, water-repellent and abrasion-resistant.

  • <p><strong>BLK & Bold</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0921FKDJ6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.27116208%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>After he stays up late watching the game, he needs his morning coffee to get through the day. Next time, he can pour himself a cup of this medium roast, available in special packaging exclusive to the Eastern and Western Conference. How fitting!</p>
    NBA Special Edition Coffee

    BLK & Bold

    amazon.com

    $12.99

    Shop Now

    After he stays up late watching the game, he needs his morning coffee to get through the day. Next time, he can pour himself a cup of this medium roast, available in special packaging exclusive to the Eastern and Western Conference. How fitting!

  • <p><strong>Parachute Home</strong></p><p>parachutehome.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2Fproducts%2Frobe-cloud-cotton&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg27116208%2Fbest-gifts-for-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Here's a sweet way to make his mornings a little cozier. This robe is made with super-soft Turkish cotton, which is lightweight enough to be worn in the warmer months. </p>
    Cloud Cotton Robe

    Parachute Home

    parachutehome.com

    $99.00

    Shop Now

    Here's a sweet way to make his mornings a little cozier. This robe is made with super-soft Turkish cotton, which is lightweight enough to be worn in the warmer months.

  • <p><strong>MorningJoyCo</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$69.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F777240178%2Frecipe-cutting-board-personalized&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg27116208%2Fbest-gifts-for-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Raid his recipe stash until you find one of his handwritten favorites. Then send a photo of it to this Etsy maker and they'll engrave it into a dark or light wood cutting board.<br></p>
    Recipe Cutting Board

    MorningJoyCo

    etsy.com

    $69.00

    Shop Now

    Raid his recipe stash until you find one of his handwritten favorites. Then send a photo of it to this Etsy maker and they'll engrave it into a dark or light wood cutting board.

  • <p><strong>SPGBK WATCHES</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$79.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fspgbk-watches-bordeaux-silicone-band-watch-44mm%2F5856222&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg27116208%2Fbest-gifts-for-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If he hasn't yet crossed over to the smartwatch lifestyle, then this old-school version is your best bet. The monochromatic style — a dark onyx face and black silicone band — makes a statement, no matter what he's wearing. </p>
    Silicone Band Watch

    SPGBK WATCHES

    nordstrom.com

    $79.99

    Shop Now

    If he hasn't yet crossed over to the smartwatch lifestyle, then this old-school version is your best bet. The monochromatic style — a dark onyx face and black silicone band — makes a statement, no matter what he's wearing.

  • <p><strong>The Sill </strong></p><p>thesill.com</p><p><strong>$48.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thesill.com%2Fproducts%2Fzz-plant%3Fvariant%3D32940261900393&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg27116208%2Fbest-gifts-for-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This natural air purifier is extremely easy to care for — seriously, he just has to stick it in a relatively sunny spot and water it every two or three weeks.</p>
    ZZ Plant

    The Sill

    thesill.com

    $48.00

    Shop Now

    This natural air purifier is extremely easy to care for — seriously, he just has to stick it in a relatively sunny spot and water it every two or three weeks.

  • <p><strong>Clarkson Potter</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.77</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/198482693X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.27116208%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your dad loves BBQ just as much as Rodney Scott, but he hasn't quite mastered the grill like the legendary pitmaster ... yet. Here, Rodney shares his favorite recipes while also providing a deeper context about the big, beautiful world of BBQ.</p>
    Rodney Scott's World of BBQ: Every Day Is a Good Day: A Cookbook

    Clarkson Potter

    amazon.com

    $17.77

    Shop Now

    Your dad loves BBQ just as much as Rodney Scott, but he hasn't quite mastered the grill like the legendary pitmaster ... yet. Here, Rodney shares his favorite recipes while also providing a deeper context about the big, beautiful world of BBQ.

  • <p><strong>Good Housekeeping</strong></p><p>qvc.com</p><p><strong>$49.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.qvc.com%2FGood-Housekeeping-4-Quart-Covered-Cast-Aluminum-Everyday-Pan.product.K50807.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg27116208%2Fbest-gifts-for-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Novice and experienced at-home chefs agree that this non-stick pan is perfect for just about anything: scrambling eggs, sautéing veggies or boiling pasta. Take off the silicone handle covers to stick it in the oven to take advantage of its roasting and baking capabilities. </p>
    4-Quart Covered Cast Aluminum Everyday Pan

    Good Housekeeping

    qvc.com

    $49.00

    Shop Now

    Novice and experienced at-home chefs agree that this non-stick pan is perfect for just about anything: scrambling eggs, sautéing veggies or boiling pasta. Take off the silicone handle covers to stick it in the oven to take advantage of its roasting and baking capabilities.

  • <p><strong>Bevel</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$183.39</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01LQ95MAG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.27116208%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Only the best for your dad: This cordless beard trimmer is loved by 1,000+ Amazon reviewers for its ability to "give a much closer shave and sharper lines than with any other trimmer" on the market.</p>
    Beard Trimmer

    Bevel

    amazon.com

    $183.39

    Shop Now

    Only the best for your dad: This cordless beard trimmer is loved by 1,000+ Amazon reviewers for its ability to "give a much closer shave and sharper lines than with any other trimmer" on the market.

  • <p><strong>Yootech</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B079KZ49PJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.27116208%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>As long as he has a compatible smartphone, he can just place his device on this wireless charger and recharge his battery without turning the house upside down looking for chargers and cords. </p>
    Yootech Wireless Charger

    Yootech

    amazon.com

    $13.99

    Shop Now

    As long as he has a compatible smartphone, he can just place his device on this wireless charger and recharge his battery without turning the house upside down looking for chargers and cords.

  • <p><strong>DODOW</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$59.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00ZFOB4BK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.27116208%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>While some dads fall asleep as soon as they sit on the couch, others struggle to fall — and stay — asleep. If your dad is the latter, then give him this handy device, which uses a light system and guided breathing exercises to naturally relax the body and mind for an optimal snooze. </p>
    Sleep Aid Device

    DODOW

    amazon.com

    $59.90

    Shop Now

    While some dads fall asleep as soon as they sit on the couch, others struggle to fall — and stay — asleep. If your dad is the latter, then give him this handy device, which uses a light system and guided breathing exercises to naturally relax the body and mind for an optimal snooze.

  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fbeer-cap-states&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg27116208%2Fbest-gifts-for-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The openings on this beer cap display board have small teeth that fit the crimped edges of caps to hold them in place. Now, here's the real question: How quickly do you think it'll take him to fill the entire board? </p>
    Beer Cap State Display

    Uncommon Goods

    uncommongoods.com

    $35.00

    Shop Now

    The openings on this beer cap display board have small teeth that fit the crimped edges of caps to hold them in place. Now, here's the real question: How quickly do you think it'll take him to fill the entire board?

  • <p><strong>Man Crates </strong></p><p>mancrates.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mancrates.com%2Fstore%2Fproducts%2Fmount-rubsmore&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg27116208%2Fbest-gifts-for-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Good news: He can officially take Mount Rushmore off his bucket list (for now, at least). With this set of four seasonings, he can add presidential flavor to his meats with spices the George Srirachington way.</p>
    Mount Rubsmore

    Man Crates

    mancrates.com

    $29.99

    Shop Now

    Good news: He can officially take Mount Rushmore off his bucket list (for now, at least). With this set of four seasonings, he can add presidential flavor to his meats with spices the George Srirachington way.

  • <p><strong>Universe Publishing</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0789332698?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.27116208%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Remind him that your next big adventure is around the corner — whether it's a scenic drive in your home state or a backpacking trip years down the road. This coffee table book highlights all of the possibilities, giving him the perfect dose of wanderlust. </p>
    The Bucket List: 1000 Adventures Big & Small

    Universe Publishing

    amazon.com

    $21.49

    Shop Now

    Remind him that your next big adventure is around the corner — whether it's a scenic drive in your home state or a backpacking trip years down the road. This coffee table book highlights all of the possibilities, giving him the perfect dose of wanderlust.

  • <p><strong>Porter Road</strong></p><p>porterroad.com</p><p><strong>$100.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fporterroad.com%2Fcollections%2Fall%2Fproducts%2Fbest-of-porter-road&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg27116208%2Fbest-gifts-for-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>No one appreciates a good steak dinner quite like your dad. Porter Road gives him a whole month's worth (give or take) with this 8 lb. box, complete with dry aged steaks, pork chops, dry aged ground beef, bacon, country sausage and chorizo sausage.</p>
    Best of Porter Road Box

    Porter Road

    porterroad.com

    $100.00

    Shop Now

    No one appreciates a good steak dinner quite like your dad. Porter Road gives him a whole month's worth (give or take) with this 8 lb. box, complete with dry aged steaks, pork chops, dry aged ground beef, bacon, country sausage and chorizo sausage.

  • <p><strong>JBL</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07Q4R6KR9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.27116208%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>On his next adventure, he can clip this bluetooth speaker to his backpack or belt buckle to jam out to his favorite tunes. It's also waterproof, so he doesn't have to worry about rain or snow. </p>
    CLIP 3 Bluetooth Speaker

    JBL

    amazon.com

    $49.95

    Shop Now

    On his next adventure, he can clip this bluetooth speaker to his backpack or belt buckle to jam out to his favorite tunes. It's also waterproof, so he doesn't have to worry about rain or snow.

  • <p><strong>Streamlight</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.85</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B077BLB1DN?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.27116208%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Meet his new favorite gadget: This pocket-size flashlight can clip right onto the brim on his hat or shirt collar to cast a glow at whatever he's looking at. It doesn't even require extra batteries — just use any USB charger to give batteries new life after four hours of use. </p>
    USB Rechargable Pocket Flashlight

    Streamlight

    amazon.com

    $29.85

    Shop Now

    Meet his new favorite gadget: This pocket-size flashlight can clip right onto the brim on his hat or shirt collar to cast a glow at whatever he's looking at. It doesn't even require extra batteries — just use any USB charger to give batteries new life after four hours of use.

  • <p><strong>LEGO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$119.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B071G3QMS2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.27116208%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For a gift that's truly out-of-this-world, wrap up this model rocket, constructed entirely out of 1969 LEGO pieces. While the rocket doesn't take off like the real NASA Apollo Saturn V, it looks super impressive sitting on display. </p>
    NASA Apollo Saturn V Model Rocket

    LEGO

    amazon.com

    $119.99

    Shop Now

    For a gift that's truly out-of-this-world, wrap up this model rocket, constructed entirely out of 1969 LEGO pieces. While the rocket doesn't take off like the real NASA Apollo Saturn V, it looks super impressive sitting on display.

  • <p><strong>Allbirds</strong></p><p>allbirds.com</p><p><strong>$98.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.allbirds.com%2Fproducts%2Fmens-wool-pipers&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg27116208%2Fbest-gifts-for-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Appropriate for the days when dress shoes or sneakers don't quite cut it, these cozy-casual sneakers give him the elevated look he wants without sacrificing comfort. They're made with high-quality merino wool, which also keeps his feet warm and toasty in the cooler months. </p>
    Men's Wool Pipers

    Allbirds

    allbirds.com

    $98.00

    Shop Now

    Appropriate for the days when dress shoes or sneakers don't quite cut it, these cozy-casual sneakers give him the elevated look he wants without sacrificing comfort. They're made with high-quality merino wool, which also keeps his feet warm and toasty in the cooler months.

  • <p><strong>Scotch Porter </strong></p><p>scotchporter.com</p><p><strong>$63.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.scotchporter.com%2Fproducts%2Fscotch-porter-beard-collection&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg27116208%2Fbest-gifts-for-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If his quarantine beard is here to stay, make sure his grooming routine reflects that. This four-piece set by Scotch Porter keeps his beard hydrated and silky smooth — no prickly hugs or kisses here. </p>
    Beard Collection

    Scotch Porter

    scotchporter.com

    $63.50

    Shop Now

    If his quarantine beard is here to stay, make sure his grooming routine reflects that. This four-piece set by Scotch Porter keeps his beard hydrated and silky smooth — no prickly hugs or kisses here.

  • <p><strong>GoodVibesMetal</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$9.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F643457493%2Fstate-steel-bottle-opener-with-powder&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg27116208%2Fbest-gifts-for-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Each time he cracks open a drink, he'll think of the place that made him — whether it's where he was born, where he raised a family or where he retired. Or better yet, give him a bottle opener in the shape of your home state to remind him that you're with him always (even when he's drinking with the boys).</p>
    State Bottle Opener

    GoodVibesMetal

    etsy.com

    $9.00

    Shop Now

    Each time he cracks open a drink, he'll think of the place that made him — whether it's where he was born, where he raised a family or where he retired. Or better yet, give him a bottle opener in the shape of your home state to remind him that you're with him always (even when he's drinking with the boys).

  • <p><strong>Shark</strong></p><p>sharkclean.com</p><p><strong>$599.40</strong></p><p><a href="https://direct.sharkclean.com/16/products/shark-iq-robot-self-empty-vacuum-rv1001ae/18/microsite/ogix/?opt=2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A perfect idea for the dad who is always getting in trouble for creating too may crumbs. This robot vacuum is self-cleaning, self-emptying and works with Amazon Alexa. </p>
    IQ Robot™ XL Vacuum

    Shark

    sharkclean.com

    $599.40

    Shop Now

    A perfect idea for the dad who is always getting in trouble for creating too may crumbs. This robot vacuum is self-cleaning, self-emptying and works with Amazon Alexa.

  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$13.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fcold-beer-coats&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg27116208%2Fbest-gifts-for-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Part gag, part genius: These mini puffer jackets, available in two different color ways, fit most beer and soda cans to keep his hands and drink at the optimal temperature. <br></p>
    Cold Beer Coats

    Uncommon Goods

    uncommongoods.com

    $13.00

    Shop Now

    Part gag, part genius: These mini puffer jackets, available in two different color ways, fit most beer and soda cans to keep his hands and drink at the optimal temperature.

  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods </strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fkabob-grilling-baskets&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg27116208%2Fbest-gifts-for-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Even your grill master could use a helping hand from time to time. With this set of four grilling baskets, he can craft his own veggie and meat kebobs without skewers. </p>
    Kabob Grilling Baskets

    Uncommon Goods

    uncommongoods.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    Even your grill master could use a helping hand from time to time. With this set of four grilling baskets, he can craft his own veggie and meat kebobs without skewers.

  • <p><strong>ISeeMeBooksUS</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$34.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F618826245%2Funique-gift-for-dad-from-kids-fathers&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg27116208%2Fbest-gifts-for-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>To your little ones, he's in the same category as Spiderman, Batman and other out-of-this-world heroes. Now, they can put it in writing with this picture book, customized with his name and photo.</p>
    Personalized Book

    ISeeMeBooksUS

    etsy.com

    $34.99

    Shop Now

    To your little ones, he's in the same category as Spiderman, Batman and other out-of-this-world heroes. Now, they can put it in writing with this picture book, customized with his name and photo.

  • <p><strong>Sock Fancy</strong></p><p>sockfancy.com</p><p><strong>$19.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsockfancy.com%2Fproducts%2Fsock-subscription%3Fgift_trigger_group%3Dyes&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg27116208%2Fbest-gifts-for-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give him the gift of fancy feet with Sock Fancy's monthly subscription, which sends him a pair of crew or no-show socks to his door each month. Just pick his preferred sock height and style preference.</p>
    Sock Subscription

    Sock Fancy

    sockfancy.com

    $19.00

    Shop Now

    Give him the gift of fancy feet with Sock Fancy's monthly subscription, which sends him a pair of crew or no-show socks to his door each month. Just pick his preferred sock height and style preference.

  • <p><strong>YETI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$41.16</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B074W99X7X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.27116208%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>He can fill this 14. oz mug with his morning brew, after-hours nightcap or mid-day fuel. Whether he goes for something hot or cold, the double wall vacuum-insulation will keep his drink at the perfect temperature for hours. </p>
    Rambler Insulated Mug

    YETI

    amazon.com

    $41.16

    Shop Now

    He can fill this 14. oz mug with his morning brew, after-hours nightcap or mid-day fuel. Whether he goes for something hot or cold, the double wall vacuum-insulation will keep his drink at the perfect temperature for hours.

  • <p><strong>1Man1Garage</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$5.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F290001473%2Fstratoliner-miniature-airplane-3d-puzzle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg27116208%2Fbest-gifts-for-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>It may not be as complicated as the 1000-piece jigsaw puzzles he loves, but it looks just as cool when completed. The vintage-inspired plane model kit arrives on a wooden card, so he can punch out the pieces when it comes time to assemble it. </p>
    Airplane 3D Puzzle

    1Man1Garage

    etsy.com

    $5.00

    Shop Now

    It may not be as complicated as the 1000-piece jigsaw puzzles he loves, but it looks just as cool when completed. The vintage-inspired plane model kit arrives on a wooden card, so he can punch out the pieces when it comes time to assemble it.

  • <p><strong>Spiffster </strong></p><p>cratejoy.com</p><p><strong>$8.25</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cratejoy.com%2Fsubscription-box%2Fspiffster-club%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg27116208%2Fbest-gifts-for-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give his WFH attire a monthly refresh with a tie club subscription. Each month, Spiffster will send him a silk, wool or cotton selection in the style of his choice, ranging from traditional ties to bow ties. </p>
    Monthly Tie Club

    Spiffster

    cratejoy.com

    $8.25

    Shop Now

    Give his WFH attire a monthly refresh with a tie club subscription. Each month, Spiffster will send him a silk, wool or cotton selection in the style of his choice, ranging from traditional ties to bow ties.

  • <p><strong>Lauhonmin</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01GNUVSQU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.27116208%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Every guitar-playing dad will appreciate this heartfelt <em>pick</em>. He'll especially love it once he realizes how punny it is. </p>
    "I Couldn't Pick a Better Dad" Guitar Pick

    Lauhonmin

    amazon.com

    $7.99

    Shop Now

    Every guitar-playing dad will appreciate this heartfelt pick. He'll especially love it once he realizes how punny it is.

  • <p><strong>Trigger Point Performance</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$35.47</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00DT15O3K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.27116208%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If he's been complaining about post-workout aches and pains (or the pain of aging, TBH), then he needs this foam roller to bring relief to all of his points. And if he's not sure where to start, it comes with an instructional guide that has been approved by physical therapists, coaches, trainers and athletes.</p>
    GRID Foam Roller

    Trigger Point Performance

    amazon.com

    $35.47

    Shop Now

    If he's been complaining about post-workout aches and pains (or the pain of aging, TBH), then he needs this foam roller to bring relief to all of his points. And if he's not sure where to start, it comes with an instructional guide that has been approved by physical therapists, coaches, trainers and athletes.

  • <p><strong>Trade </strong></p><p>drinktrade.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.drinktrade.com%2Fgifts%2Fstep%2Fselect&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg27116208%2Fbest-gifts-for-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Even if he's a coffee aficionado (in other words, a coffee snob), he'll find the right brew for his palette with a weekly, biweekly or monthly Trade subscription. They'll match him with the right bag of coffee after he takes a quiz full of questions about his flavor preferences and brewing methods.</p>
    Coffee Subscription

    Trade

    drinktrade.com

    Shop Now

    Even if he's a coffee aficionado (in other words, a coffee snob), he'll find the right brew for his palette with a weekly, biweekly or monthly Trade subscription. They'll match him with the right bag of coffee after he takes a quiz full of questions about his flavor preferences and brewing methods.

  • <p><strong>Cuisinart</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$140.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B004H4WWA6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.27116208%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>He can tote this tabletop grill from one tailgate to the next, which makes it a football season must-have. Although the cooktop on this foldable grill looks small, it can actually cook 8 burgers or steaks at once.</p>
    Petit Gourmet Portable Tabletop

    Cuisinart

    amazon.com

    $140.99

    Shop Now

    He can tote this tabletop grill from one tailgate to the next, which makes it a football season must-have. Although the cooktop on this foldable grill looks small, it can actually cook 8 burgers or steaks at once.

  • <p><strong>ENO</strong></p><p>rei.com</p><p><strong>$69.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F754773&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg27116208%2Fbest-gifts-for-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your adventurer has a backpacking trip on the horizon, this hammock is compact and light enough (1.7 pounds, actually) to take with him.</p>
    DoubleNest Hammock

    ENO

    rei.com

    $69.95

    Shop Now

    If your adventurer has a backpacking trip on the horizon, this hammock is compact and light enough (1.7 pounds, actually) to take with him.

  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fpersonalized-socks-set-of-5-pairs&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg27116208%2Fbest-gifts-for-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>It might sound silly, but it's true: The right pair of socks can make or break an outfit. Gift him a set of five that come embroidered with your dad's initials and therefore, match everything. </p>
    Personalized Socks

    Uncommon Goods

    uncommongoods.com

    $50.00

    Shop Now

    It might sound silly, but it's true: The right pair of socks can make or break an outfit. Gift him a set of five that come embroidered with your dad's initials and therefore, match everything.

  • <p><strong>Birchbox Grooming</strong></p><p>birchbox.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.birchbox.com%2Fproduct%2F33841&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg27116208%2Fbest-gifts-for-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Help him discover new hair, face and body grooming products with a special subscription to Birchbox, which sends five samples straight to his door each month.</p>
    3-Month Subscription

    Birchbox Grooming

    birchbox.com

    $30.00

    Shop Now

    Help him discover new hair, face and body grooming products with a special subscription to Birchbox, which sends five samples straight to his door each month.

  • <p><strong>UncommonGoods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$40.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fgardeners-tool-seat&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg27116208%2Fbest-gifts-for-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ideal for avid gardeners, this 2-in-1 <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/gardening/g20875902/best-gardening-tools/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:garden tool storage" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">garden tool storage</a> and seat will protect his knees and back while ensuring that he has all of his favorite gear on hand. </p>
    Gardener's Tool Seat

    UncommonGoods

    uncommongoods.com

    $40.00

    Shop Now

    Ideal for avid gardeners, this 2-in-1 garden tool storage and seat will protect his knees and back while ensuring that he has all of his favorite gear on hand.

  • <p><strong>KingsleyLeather</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$72.05</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F600003020%2Fpersonalised-cufflinks-for-wedding&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg27116208%2Fbest-gifts-for-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>At this rate, he's probably had his cufflinks since his wedding day, which was who knows when. If he's due for an upgrade, give him these antique full-grain leather ones, hand-punched with his initials. </p>
    Personalized Leather Cufflinks

    KingsleyLeather

    etsy.com

    $72.05

    Shop Now

    At this rate, he's probably had his cufflinks since his wedding day, which was who knows when. If he's due for an upgrade, give him these antique full-grain leather ones, hand-punched with his initials.

The best gifts for dads for Christmas, birthdays, and every holiday in between. These great presents for dad include personalized dad gifts, beer gifts, grooming essentials and best gifts for the dads who have everything.

