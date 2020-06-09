Amazon Reviewers Are Calling These $28 Leggings "Lulu Dupes"Good HousekeepingJune 9, 2020, 12:12 a.m. UTCDo yourself a favor and save $70.From Good HousekeepingAmazon Reviewers Are Calling These $28 Leggings "Lulu Dupes"The 500+ Club helps take the guesswork out of shopping on Amazon. The product experts at Good Housekeeping have vetted the below products to ensure they’re worth your money. Each one boasts at least 500 reviews and a minimum 4-star rating from real, verified reviewers, so you can trust that you’re purchasing products that actually work, according to users and experts.Sure, we usually look to Lululemon and Athleta when it comes to finding high-quality workout leggings, but if you don't want to shell out $90 each time you need a new pair, Amazon has a few good options (plus, some Lululemon dupes!). You already know that Amazon is a great place to shop for anything you need from cute purses to house plants, but it's also home to a ton of top-rated clothes too, including pretty decent leggings for under $50. Note that a lot of these leggings are made from cheaper polyester, cotton, or spandex, so don't be surprised if some reviewers complain about slight wear and tear after several washes. That said, some of these leggings are said to perform just as well as higher-end competitors, but cost a third of the price. So we'll leave you to decide whether or not these leggings are worth the hype!1) High Waist Yoga Pants with PocketsIUGAamazon.com$23.95Shop NowAlong with the big phone pocket, these $24 leggings also include a hidden inner pocket within the waistband, perfect for stashing your house keys. Reviewers rave about the four-way stretch material, saying it won't fray after a few washes. Just note some shorter users complained about the leggings being too long.Reviews: 14kStar rating: 4.7 starsSizes: XS to 2XL2) Yoga Leggings Tummy Control PantsBALEAFamazon.com$22.99Shop NowWe love the brand's bike shorts and found that the leggings were just as moisture-wicking, breathable, and wouldn't slip during a workout. Amazon reviewers compare it to other brands, saying that these leggings "seem a little thicker," less see-through, and won't fray after multiple washes. Reviews: 4kStar rating: 4.4 starsSizes: S to 5XLScroll to continue with contentAd3) Naked Feeling High Waist Tight Yoga PantsCRZ YOGAamazon.com$28.00Shop NowSeveral reviewers and articles point to these leggings as a nearly identical dupe for Lululemon's popular $98 Align pants leggings. The nylon/spandex mix features a hidden waistband pocket for card storage, and the high-rise waistband won't dig into your skin. Reviewers agree with the naked sensation claim, saying that the leggings are buttery soft and stretchy. Reviews: 3kStar rating: 4.4 starsSizes: XXS to 2XL4) Basic Yoga Solid LeggingsLeggings Depotamazon.com$13.99Shop NowWhen we tried out these Leggings Depot leggings for ourselves, we found that they really were buttery soft like the brand claimed. They're made from a stretchy polyester-spandex blend that moves with you. Because they're thicker, they might not be your first choice for an intense workout class, but they're perfect for lounging around the house.Reviews: 19kStar rating: 4.3 starsSizes: S to 5X5) Power Flex Squat Proof Leggings90 Degree By Reflexamazon.com$24.99Shop NowThe brand notes that its Power Flex fabric, made of nylon and spandex, is the secret to these leggings being squat proof. Amazon reviewers seem to agree across the board that the leggings are "fully opaque" and won't reveal undergarments even in the light. The leggings also features a slimming high waistband and hidden pocket for light storage. Reviews: 8kStar rating: 4.3 starsSizes: XS to XL6) Stretch Jersey LeggingJUST MY SIZEamazon.com$11.00Shop NowThis brand is popular for making plus size clothing, like these leggings that run up to 5XL. They're made of mostly cotton for a comfortable fit, along with spandex for stretch. "They hug every curve, yet are breathable, and they stay put when I walk or exercise," says one satisfied reviewer. Just note that while reviews agree that the leggings aren't see through, but one user noted that the black wash looks more gray than black. Reviews: 1.7kStar rating: 4.3 starsSizes: 1XL to 5XL7) Ponte Knit LeggingDaily Ritualamazon.com$20.00Shop NowIf one-size-fits-all never seems to work for you, Amazon brand Daily Ritual has got you covered. Beyond offering extra small and extra large sizes, their Ponte double-knit leggings also have short and extra long cuts to accommodate women of different heights. Reviewers like that the leggings aren't too "clingy and showy," and can be easily tucked into ankle boots or paired with a loose tee.Reviews: 1.5kStar rating: 4.4 starsSizes: XS Short to XL Extra Long8) Skinny Leg Work Pull Dress PantsBamansamazon.com$24.99Shop NowYep, you can bring the comfort of leggings to work while still looking professional. Reviewers say these leggings fit perfectly— they feel loose yet make your legs look slimmer. A thick waistband and pockets make these leggings look just like pants, and reviewers love that the pockets are deep enough to stash your phone, keys, or wallet.Reviews: 1.2kStar rating: 4 starsSizes: XS to 2XL9) High Waist Yoga PantsSEASUMamazon.com$20.99Shop NowFor those who want a little lift in the back, the bubble design on these leggings are said to give the illusion of a fuller butt. The leggings also feature a wide waistband for tummy control and come in several bright colors and patterns. Just keep in mind that while several reviewers admire the look of the leggings, some say they feel cheaply made and might fray after multiple washes.Reviews: 539Star rating: 4.4 starsSizes: XS to 2XL10) Full-Length Pattern LeggingsColorfulkoalaamazon.com$29.99Shop NowFloral, snake print, camouflage, leopard — you name it, Colorfulkoala leggings are known for their bright and fun prints. Reviewers say the patterns resemble those of higher end brands, but admit that the feel isn't as soft. Also keep in mind that some reviewers complain about how the front seam can create a slight camel toe issue, though not all reviews seem to agree. Our registered dietitian and workout fanatic Stefani Sassos swears by them!Reviews: 7.7kStar rating: 4.8 starsSizes: XS to XL11) Workout Running Yoga LeggingsLingswallowamazon.com$20.98Shop NowTummy control is a popular feature people search for when buying leggings, and users say these tummy control leggings are top notch because they won't lose their hold even after multiple washes. One reviewer who owns three pairs says she loves how the leggings are breathable but still manage to keep everything tucked in. She mentions that the leggings might start to fade after some washes, but they remain squat proof anyway.Reviews: 3.8kStar rating: 4.6 starsSizes: XS to 2X12) Cropped High Waist Yoga LeggingsDragon Fitamazon.com$28.98Shop NowWhether you're on the shorter side or simply prefer cropped, capri-style leggings, thousands of Amazon reviewers recommend Dragon Fit. The high-waist leggings feature three inner and outer pockets. Reviewers love that they aren't see-through and that they "hold the stomach area up amazingly." Reviews: 3.5kStar rating: 4.5 starsSizes: XS to 3X