Amazon Reviewers Are Calling These $28 Leggings "Lulu Dupes"

The 500+ Club helps take the guesswork out of shopping on Amazon. The product experts at Good Housekeeping have vetted the below products to ensure they’re worth your money. Each one boasts at least 500 reviews and a minimum 4-star rating from real, verified reviewers, so you can trust that you’re purchasing products that actually work, according to users and experts.

Sure, we usually look to Lululemon and Athleta when it comes to finding high-quality workout leggings, but if you don't want to shell out $90 each time you need a new pair, Amazon has a few good options (plus, some Lululemon dupes!). You already know that Amazon is a great place to shop for anything you need from cute purses to house plants, but it's also home to a ton of top-rated clothes too, including pretty decent leggings for under $50.

Note that a lot of these leggings are made from cheaper polyester, cotton, or spandex, so don't be surprised if some reviewers complain about slight wear and tear after several washes. That said, some of these leggings are said to perform just as well as higher-end competitors, but cost a third of the price. So we'll leave you to decide whether or not these leggings are worth the hype!