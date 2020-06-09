Amazon Reviewers Are Calling These $28 Leggings "Lulu Dupes"

Good Housekeeping

Do yourself a favor and save $70.

From Good Housekeeping

<p><em>The 500+ Club helps take the guesswork out of shopping on Amazon. The product experts at Good Housekeeping have vetted the below products to ensure they’re worth your money. Each one boasts at least 500 reviews and a minimum 4-star rating from real, verified reviewers, so you can trust that you’re purchasing products that actually work, according to users and experts.</em></p><p>Sure, we usually look to <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg32741953%2Fbest-leggings-on-amazon%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lululemon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lululemon</a> and <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fathleta.gap.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg32741953%2Fbest-leggings-on-amazon%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Athleta" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Athleta</a> when it comes to finding high-quality <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health-products/g4042/best-workout-leggings/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:workout leggings" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">workout leggings</a>, but if you don't want to shell out $90 each time you need a new pair, Amazon has a few good options (plus, some Lululemon dupes!). You already know that Amazon is a great place to shop for anything you need from <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/g31280296/best-purses-on-amazon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cute purses" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cute purses</a> to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/gardening/g28396690/best-amazon-plants/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:house plants" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">house plants</a>, but it's also home to a ton of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/fashion/a29801017/top-amazon-fashion-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:top-rated clothes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">top-rated clothes</a> too, including pretty decent leggings for <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g29024275/best-amazon-products-under-50/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:under $50" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">under $50</a>. </p><p>Note that a lot of these leggings are made from cheaper polyester, cotton, or spandex, so don't be surprised if some reviewers complain about slight wear and tear after several washes. That said, some of these leggings are said to perform just as well as higher-end competitors, but cost a third of the price. So we'll leave you to decide whether or not <a href="//www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/a26592859/leggings-depot-yoga-pants-amazon/" data-ylk="slk:these leggings are worth the hype!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">these leggings are worth the hype!</a></p>
Amazon Reviewers Are Calling These $28 Leggings "Lulu Dupes"

The 500+ Club helps take the guesswork out of shopping on Amazon. The product experts at Good Housekeeping have vetted the below products to ensure they’re worth your money. Each one boasts at least 500 reviews and a minimum 4-star rating from real, verified reviewers, so you can trust that you’re purchasing products that actually work, according to users and experts.

Sure, we usually look to Lululemon and Athleta when it comes to finding high-quality workout leggings, but if you don't want to shell out $90 each time you need a new pair, Amazon has a few good options (plus, some Lululemon dupes!). You already know that Amazon is a great place to shop for anything you need from cute purses to house plants, but it's also home to a ton of top-rated clothes too, including pretty decent leggings for under $50.

Note that a lot of these leggings are made from cheaper polyester, cotton, or spandex, so don't be surprised if some reviewers complain about slight wear and tear after several washes. That said, some of these leggings are said to perform just as well as higher-end competitors, but cost a third of the price. So we'll leave you to decide whether or not these leggings are worth the hype!

<p><strong>IUGA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MMVJGLT?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32741953%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Along with the big phone pocket, these $24 leggings <strong>also include a hidden inner pocket within the waistband, perfect for stashing your house keys. </strong>Reviewers rave about the four-way stretch material, saying it won't fray after a few washes. Just note some shorter users complained about the leggings being too long.</p><p><strong><br></strong><strong>Reviews:</strong> 14k<strong><br>Star rating:</strong> 4.7 stars<strong><br>Sizes:</strong> XS to 2XL</p>
1) High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets

IUGA

amazon.com

$23.95

Shop Now

Along with the big phone pocket, these $24 leggings also include a hidden inner pocket within the waistband, perfect for stashing your house keys. Reviewers rave about the four-way stretch material, saying it won't fray after a few washes. Just note some shorter users complained about the leggings being too long.


Reviews: 14k
Star rating: 4.7 stars
Sizes: XS to 2XL

<p><strong>BALEAF</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$22.99</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B01GFEKRGQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32741953%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>We love the brand's <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/a28658889/baleaf-high-waist-yoga-shorts-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bike shorts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bike shorts</a> and found that the leggings were just as <strong>moisture-wicking, breathable, and wouldn't slip</strong> during a workout. Amazon reviewers compare it to other brands, saying that these leggings "seem a little thicker," less see-through, and won't fray after multiple washes. </p><p><strong>Reviews:</strong> 4k<br><strong>Star rating:</strong> 4.4 stars<strong><br>Sizes:</strong> S to 5XL</p>
2) Yoga Leggings Tummy Control Pants

BALEAF

amazon.com

$22.99

Shop Now

We love the brand's bike shorts and found that the leggings were just as moisture-wicking, breathable, and wouldn't slip during a workout. Amazon reviewers compare it to other brands, saying that these leggings "seem a little thicker," less see-through, and won't fray after multiple washes.

Reviews: 4k
Star rating: 4.4 stars
Sizes: S to 5XL

Scroll to continue with content
Ad
<p><strong>CRZ YOGA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B086W9VD76?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32741953%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Several reviewers and articles point to these leggings as <strong>a nearly identical dupe for Lululemon's popular $98 <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-pants%2FAlign-Pant-2%2F_%2Fprod2020012&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg32741953%2Fbest-leggings-on-amazon%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Align pants" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Align pants</a> </strong>leggings. The nylon/spandex mix features a hidden waistband pocket for card storage, and the high-rise waistband won't dig into your skin. Reviewers agree with the naked sensation claim, saying that the leggings are buttery soft and stretchy. </p><p><strong>Reviews:</strong> 3k<strong><br>Star rating:</strong> 4.4 stars<strong><br>Sizes:</strong> XXS to 2XL</p>
3) Naked Feeling High Waist Tight Yoga Pants

CRZ YOGA

amazon.com

$28.00

Shop Now

Several reviewers and articles point to these leggings as a nearly identical dupe for Lululemon's popular $98 Align pants leggings. The nylon/spandex mix features a hidden waistband pocket for card storage, and the high-rise waistband won't dig into your skin. Reviewers agree with the naked sensation claim, saying that the leggings are buttery soft and stretchy.

Reviews: 3k
Star rating: 4.4 stars
Sizes: XXS to 2XL

<p><strong>Leggings Depot</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0752WR5CB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32741953%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>When we tried out these <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/a26592859/leggings-depot-yoga-pants-amazon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Leggings Depot" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Leggings Depot</a> leggings for ourselves, we found that <strong>they really were buttery soft like the brand claimed.</strong> They're made from a stretchy polyester-spandex blend that moves with you. Because they're thicker, they might not be your first choice for an intense workout class, but they're perfect for lounging around the house.<br></p><p><strong>Reviews: </strong>19k<br><strong>Star rating:</strong> 4.3 stars<br><strong>Sizes:</strong> S to 5X</p>
4) Basic Yoga Solid Leggings

Leggings Depot

amazon.com

$13.99

Shop Now

When we tried out these Leggings Depot leggings for ourselves, we found that they really were buttery soft like the brand claimed. They're made from a stretchy polyester-spandex blend that moves with you. Because they're thicker, they might not be your first choice for an intense workout class, but they're perfect for lounging around the house.

Reviews: 19k
Star rating: 4.3 stars
Sizes: S to 5X

<p><strong>90 Degree By Reflex</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/90-Degree-Reflex-Legging-Control/dp/B07MZGL98C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32741953%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The brand notes that its Power Flex fabric, made of nylon and spandex, is the secret to these leggings being squat proof. Amazon reviewers seem to agree across the board that the leggings <strong>are "fully opaque" and won't reveal undergarments even in the light. </strong>The leggings also features a slimming high waistband and hidden pocket for light storage. </p><p><strong>Reviews:</strong> 8k<strong><br>Star rating:</strong> 4.3 stars<strong><br>Sizes:</strong> XS to XL</p>
5) Power Flex Squat Proof Leggings

90 Degree By Reflex

amazon.com

$24.99

Shop Now

The brand notes that its Power Flex fabric, made of nylon and spandex, is the secret to these leggings being squat proof. Amazon reviewers seem to agree across the board that the leggings are "fully opaque" and won't reveal undergarments even in the light. The leggings also features a slimming high waistband and hidden pocket for light storage.

Reviews: 8k
Star rating: 4.3 stars
Sizes: XS to XL

<p><strong>JUST MY SIZE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01B3IV11O?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32741953%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This brand is popular for making plus size clothing, like these leggings that run up to 5XL. They're <strong>made of mostly cotton for a comfortable fit, along with spandex for stretch</strong>. "They hug every curve, yet are breathable, and they stay put when I walk or exercise," says one satisfied reviewer. Just note that while reviews agree that the leggings aren't see through, but one user noted that the black wash looks more gray than black. </p><p><strong>Reviews:</strong> 1.7k<br><strong>Star rating:</strong> 4.3 stars<br><strong>Sizes:</strong> 1XL to 5XL</p>
6) Stretch Jersey Legging

JUST MY SIZE

amazon.com

$11.00

Shop Now

This brand is popular for making plus size clothing, like these leggings that run up to 5XL. They're made of mostly cotton for a comfortable fit, along with spandex for stretch. "They hug every curve, yet are breathable, and they stay put when I walk or exercise," says one satisfied reviewer. Just note that while reviews agree that the leggings aren't see through, but one user noted that the black wash looks more gray than black.

Reviews: 1.7k
Star rating: 4.3 stars
Sizes: 1XL to 5XL

<p><strong>Daily Ritual</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B071RVMKDY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32741953%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If one-size-fits-all never seems to work for you, Amazon brand Daily Ritual has got you covered. Beyond offering extra small and extra large sizes, their Ponte double-knit leggings also <strong>have short and extra long cuts to accommodate women of different heights</strong>. Reviewers like that the leggings aren't too "clingy and showy," and can be easily tucked into ankle boots or paired with a loose tee.</p><p><strong>Reviews:</strong> 1.5k<br><strong>Star rating:</strong> 4.4 stars<br><strong>Sizes:</strong> XS Short to XL Extra Long</p>
7) Ponte Knit Legging

Daily Ritual

amazon.com

$20.00

Shop Now

If one-size-fits-all never seems to work for you, Amazon brand Daily Ritual has got you covered. Beyond offering extra small and extra large sizes, their Ponte double-knit leggings also have short and extra long cuts to accommodate women of different heights. Reviewers like that the leggings aren't too "clingy and showy," and can be easily tucked into ankle boots or paired with a loose tee.

Reviews: 1.5k
Star rating: 4.4 stars
Sizes: XS Short to XL Extra Long

<p><strong>Bamans</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07K23QQT2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32741953%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Yep, you can bring the comfort of leggings to work while still looking professional. Reviewers say these leggings fit perfectly— they <strong>feel loose yet make your legs look slimmer</strong>. A thick waistband and pockets make these leggings look just like pants, and reviewers love that the pockets are deep enough to stash your phone, keys, or wallet.<br></p><p><strong>Reviews:</strong> 1.2k<br><strong>Star rating:</strong> 4 stars<br><strong>Sizes:</strong> XS to 2XL</p>
8) Skinny Leg Work Pull Dress Pants

Bamans

amazon.com

$24.99

Shop Now

Yep, you can bring the comfort of leggings to work while still looking professional. Reviewers say these leggings fit perfectly— they feel loose yet make your legs look slimmer. A thick waistband and pockets make these leggings look just like pants, and reviewers love that the pockets are deep enough to stash your phone, keys, or wallet.

Reviews: 1.2k
Star rating: 4 stars
Sizes: XS to 2XL

<p><strong>SEASUM</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$20.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GZFG6MZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32741953%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For those who want a little lift in the back, the bubble design on these leggings are said to <strong>give the illusion of a fuller butt</strong>. The leggings also feature a wide waistband for tummy control and come in several bright colors and patterns. Just keep in mind that while several reviewers admire the look of the leggings, some say they feel cheaply made and might fray after multiple washes.</p><p><strong>Reviews: </strong>539<br><strong>Star rating:</strong> 4.4 stars<br><strong>Sizes:</strong> XS to 2XL</p>
9) High Waist Yoga Pants

SEASUM

amazon.com

$20.99

Shop Now

For those who want a little lift in the back, the bubble design on these leggings are said to give the illusion of a fuller butt. The leggings also feature a wide waistband for tummy control and come in several bright colors and patterns. Just keep in mind that while several reviewers admire the look of the leggings, some say they feel cheaply made and might fray after multiple washes.

Reviews: 539
Star rating: 4.4 stars
Sizes: XS to 2XL

<p><strong>Colorfulkoala</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07TZQN5NT?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32741953%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Floral, snake print, camouflage, leopard — you name it, Colorfulkoala leggings are known for their bright and fun prints. Reviewers say <strong>the patterns resemble those of higher end brands,</strong> but admit that the feel isn't as soft. Also keep in mind that some reviewers complain about how the front seam can create a slight camel toe issue, though not all reviews seem to agree. Our <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/224673/stefani-sassos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:registered dietitian" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">registered dietitian</a> and workout fanatic Stefani Sassos swears by them!</p><p><strong>Reviews: </strong>7.7k<br><strong>Star rating:</strong> 4.8 stars<br><strong>Sizes:</strong> XS to XL</p>
10) Full-Length Pattern Leggings

Colorfulkoala

amazon.com

$29.99

Shop Now

Floral, snake print, camouflage, leopard — you name it, Colorfulkoala leggings are known for their bright and fun prints. Reviewers say the patterns resemble those of higher end brands, but admit that the feel isn't as soft. Also keep in mind that some reviewers complain about how the front seam can create a slight camel toe issue, though not all reviews seem to agree. Our registered dietitian and workout fanatic Stefani Sassos swears by them!

Reviews: 7.7k
Star rating: 4.8 stars
Sizes: XS to XL

<p><strong>Lingswallow</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$20.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07RXPYL6H?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32741953%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Tummy control is a popular feature people search for when buying leggings, and users say these tummy control leggings are top notch because <strong>they won't lose their hold even after multiple washes. </strong>One reviewer who owns three pairs says she loves how the leggings are breathable but still manage to keep everything tucked in. She mentions that the leggings might start to fade after some washes, but they remain squat proof anyway.</p><p><strong>Reviews: </strong>3.8k<br><strong>Star rating:</strong> 4.6 stars<br><strong>Sizes:</strong> XS to 2X</p>
11) Workout Running Yoga Leggings

Lingswallow

amazon.com

$20.98

Shop Now

Tummy control is a popular feature people search for when buying leggings, and users say these tummy control leggings are top notch because they won't lose their hold even after multiple washes. One reviewer who owns three pairs says she loves how the leggings are breathable but still manage to keep everything tucked in. She mentions that the leggings might start to fade after some washes, but they remain squat proof anyway.

Reviews: 3.8k
Star rating: 4.6 stars
Sizes: XS to 2X

<p><strong>Dragon Fit</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B085DBYMQP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32741953%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether you're on the shorter side or simply prefer cropped, capri-style leggings, thousands of Amazon reviewers recommend Dragon Fit. The high-waist leggings feature three inner and outer pockets. Reviewers love that they <strong>aren't see-through</strong><strong> and that they "hold the stomach area up amazingly." </strong></p><p><strong>Reviews: </strong>3.5k<br><strong>Star rating:</strong> 4.5 stars<br><strong>Sizes:</strong> XS to 3X</p>
12) Cropped High Waist Yoga Leggings

Dragon Fit

amazon.com

$28.98

Shop Now

Whether you're on the shorter side or simply prefer cropped, capri-style leggings, thousands of Amazon reviewers recommend Dragon Fit. The high-waist leggings feature three inner and outer pockets. Reviewers love that they aren't see-through and that they "hold the stomach area up amazingly."

Reviews: 3.5k
Star rating: 4.5 stars
Sizes: XS to 3X

What to Read Next