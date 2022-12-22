Amazon Is Having a Crazy-Good Sale on All-Weather Car Floor Mats

  • <p>If you live in a cold climate that typically gets snow, chances are you've already taken steps to <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/cars/g41832372/how-to-winterize-your-car/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:winterize your car" class="link ">winterize your car</a> with items like winter windshield wipers and tire chains. But don’t forget that your car’s interior also needs some attention to prevent dirt and debris from ruining the footwells. And the best way to protect them is with a set of all-weather <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/cars/g36162435/best-car-floor-mats/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:car floor mats" class="link ">car floor mats</a>. </p><p> Luckily, those looking for a bargain are in luck: Amazon just slashed prices on plenty of options for nearly every type of vehicle. That includes universal all-weather mats (aka trim-to-fit) for cars, SUVs, and trucks, with deals on top brands including Motor Trend, Caterpillar, WeatherTech, and others. There are also vehicle-specific all-weather car floor mats on sale, particularly from <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Husky-Liners-SuperCrew-SuperCab-Standard/dp/B003G0O1EC/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42299734%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Husky Liners Weatherbeater Series" class="link ">Husky Liners Weatherbeater Series</a>, with savings up to 50% off.</p><p>Read on for the best all-weather car floor mats on sale now, and don't delay if you want to make the investment, as there's no telling when the sets will revert to full price. (Pro tip: If you really want full protective coverage for your vehicle's interior, we highly recommend getting <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/cars/g36186593/best-car-seat-covers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:protective car seat covers" class="link ">protective car seat covers</a>.)</p>
  • <p><strong>Motor Trend</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$30.84</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01A5TLGJ4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42299734%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This full set of all-weather heavy-duty rubber car floor mats from Motor Trend feature an extra-deep dish that's nearly 2 inches high. They're also trim-to-fit with a no-slip backing and will work for most cars, SUVs, trucks, and vans. </p><p>The all-weather floor mats are also available in a set of two for the front only, plus they come in six color options (though not all are on sale).<br></p>
  • <p><strong>Caterpillar</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$33.14</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088MN8J9Y?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42299734%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Caterpillar’s ToughRide all-weather car floor mats aren’t as deep as Motor Trend’s model above, but they do have high ridges to keep slush and debris off the floor.</p><p>The heavy-duty rubber trim-to-fit mats will work front and back of most cars, SUVs, trucks, and vans, and there nibs on the underside to keep the mats in place. There’s also a three-piece set available that’s on sale, and the floor mats come in a choice of three colors.</p>
  • <p><strong>Motor Trend</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$52.69</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NMKT9XG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42299734%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This all-weather car floor mat set for three-row vehicles is an excellent value, even at full price. The heavy-duty, trim-to-fit rubber mats have the same deep dish as our top pick along with no-slip rubberized nibs on the underside. The set comes in three colors (though note that not all are on sale) and will work inside most cars, SUVs, trucks and vans. </p>
  • <p><strong>Motor Trend</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$53.41</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07SH2YRTV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42299734%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you have pets or haul muddy sports equipment, a cargo floor mat is a must. This four-piece trim-to-fit set from Motor Trend is another fantastic value, even at full price. They don’t have the same deep dish as other models in our roundup, but they do have deep ridges that capture debris to help keep your car’s interior clean. There are also rubberized nibs underneath so the mats won’t slide around.</p>
  • <p><strong>BDK</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.68</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00CAKILAO?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42299734%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Those who already have a set of all-weather car floor mats ought to consider protecting the trunk. For less than $20 at the time of this writing, this trim-to-fit extra-thick rubber model from BDK will do the trick. It features a diamond-plate nonslip pattern on top and rubberized nibs underneath, plus it's available in three colors and comes with a 1-year manufacturers warranty. </p>
