Amazon Has Everything You Need To Master TikTok's 'Vanilla Girl' Aesthetic

"Fragrances which belong to the Narcotics olfactive family, for their addictive aspect, are the sexiest," founder of Kilian Paris Kilian Hennessy tells BAZAAR.com. "Because ultimately, when it comes to seduction, you want to wear a scent that is intoxicating to your partner." For anyone who finds picking out a sexy scent as difficult as choosing a new polish color at their local salon, the perfumer advises sticking with notes like tuberose or orange blossom that share particularly addictive aromas.