Amazon Has Everything You Need To Master TikTok's 'Vanilla Girl' Aesthetic

  • <p>Think of the latest <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a41926795/y2k-half-zip-amazon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:TikTok aesthetic" class="link ">TikTok aesthetic</a>, the Vanilla Girl, as the Clean Girl’s neutral-wearing sister, the Mall Girl’s chic cousin, and the <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/g39955331/coastal-grandmother-fashion-trend/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Coastal Grandmother" class="link ">Coastal Grandmother</a>’s closet-raiding granddaughter. While she may wear Uggs and flare leggings, she sticks to a minimalist palette of white, cream, and tan that makes it feel effortlessly chic. Perhaps that’s why #VanillaGirl has already racked up over <a href="https://www.tiktok.com/discover/Vanilla-girl?lang=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:394 million views" class="link ">394 million views</a> on TikTok.</p><p>The spring 2023 fashion trend draws inspiration from Scandi minimalism, monochrome dressing, and layer-loving It Girls like Hailey Bieber and Matilda Djerf. Everyday essentials include <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08CR43W7P?th=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:oversized sweaters" class="link ">oversized sweaters</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09QSNX56L?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tan trousers" class="link ">tan trousers</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B005LELHDO?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:white sneakers" class="link ">white sneakers</a>, and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09FYJWPDB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vanilla-flavored lip gloss" class="link ">vanilla-flavored lip gloss</a>. Drawing on the nostalgia of Pumpkin Spice girls and early 2010s hipsters, no Vanilla Girl’s closet is complete without <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09RQ2K864?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Uggs" class="link ">Uggs</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09GFM1YKB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:flare yoga pants" class="link ">flare yoga pants</a>, either. </p><p>While many TikTok fashion trends come and go, expect the cozy fabrics, casual comfort, and creamy color palette of the Vanilla Girl aesthetic to stick around. And with the help of these Amazon finds, looking—and smelling—like a Vanilla Girl is as easy as clicking <em>Add to Cart</em>.</p><p><em>Check out <a href="https://www.firstfinds.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Firstfinds" class="link ">Firstfinds</a> to shop more of the Internet’s favorite products, including viral hits, home hacks, fashion essentials and so much more.</em><br></p>
    1/19

    Amazon Has Everything You Need To Master TikTok's 'Vanilla Girl' Aesthetic

    Think of the latest TikTok aesthetic, the Vanilla Girl, as the Clean Girl’s neutral-wearing sister, the Mall Girl’s chic cousin, and the Coastal Grandmother’s closet-raiding granddaughter. While she may wear Uggs and flare leggings, she sticks to a minimalist palette of white, cream, and tan that makes it feel effortlessly chic. Perhaps that’s why #VanillaGirl has already racked up over 394 million views on TikTok.

    The spring 2023 fashion trend draws inspiration from Scandi minimalism, monochrome dressing, and layer-loving It Girls like Hailey Bieber and Matilda Djerf. Everyday essentials include oversized sweaters, tan trousers, white sneakers, and vanilla-flavored lip gloss. Drawing on the nostalgia of Pumpkin Spice girls and early 2010s hipsters, no Vanilla Girl’s closet is complete without Uggs and flare yoga pants, either.

    While many TikTok fashion trends come and go, expect the cozy fabrics, casual comfort, and creamy color palette of the Vanilla Girl aesthetic to stick around. And with the help of these Amazon finds, looking—and smelling—like a Vanilla Girl is as easy as clicking Add to Cart.

    Check out Firstfinds to shop more of the Internet’s favorite products, including viral hits, home hacks, fashion essentials and so much more.

    Courtesy of retailer
  • <p><strong>Koolaburra by Ugg</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$74.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09RQ2K864?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Considered #basic only a few seasons back, Uggs are gearing up to be one of <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/trend-reports/a42309676/2023-tiktok-viral-fashion-trends/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the biggest fashion trends of 2023" class="link ">the biggest fashion trends of 2023</a>. We can thank Gen Z and the TikTok Vanilla Girls for bringing back this cozy footwear style. </p>
    2/19

    1) Advay Slip-On Boots

    Koolaburra by Ugg

    amazon.com

    $74.95

    Shop Now

    Considered #basic only a few seasons back, Uggs are gearing up to be one of the biggest fashion trends of 2023. We can thank Gen Z and the TikTok Vanilla Girls for bringing back this cozy footwear style.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Theory</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$275.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09BDGM79Q?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If a Vanilla Girl is going to splurge on one wardrobe essential, it’s a cream colored cashmere sweater they can wear with anything and everything. This versatile crewneck style is perfect for transitional layers in the office <em>and</em> at home. </p>
    3/19

    2) Cashmere Easy Pullover

    Theory

    amazon.com

    $275.00

    Shop Now

    If a Vanilla Girl is going to splurge on one wardrobe essential, it’s a cream colored cashmere sweater they can wear with anything and everything. This versatile crewneck style is perfect for transitional layers in the office and at home.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Lee</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$54.68</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09QXM7S9C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When it comes to denim, the Vanilla Girl aesthetic is all about classic comfort. These slouchy, light wash Lee jeans have a retro feel that transcends any TikTok fashion trend. </p>
    4/19

    3) High-Rise Wide-Leg Slouch Jeans

    Lee

    amazon.com

    $54.68

    Shop Now

    When it comes to denim, the Vanilla Girl aesthetic is all about classic comfort. These slouchy, light wash Lee jeans have a retro feel that transcends any TikTok fashion trend.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Skylar</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$90.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09C2KP8D3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you’re wondering how to smell like a Vanilla Girl, it’s Skylar’s heavenly Vanilla Sky scent. Notes of bergamot, sandalwood, and caramelized cedar keep this vanilla perfume from smelling overly sweet. </p>
    5/19

    4) Vanilla Sky Eau de Perfume

    Skylar

    amazon.com

    $90.00

    Shop Now

    If you’re wondering how to smell like a Vanilla Girl, it’s Skylar’s heavenly Vanilla Sky scent. Notes of bergamot, sandalwood, and caramelized cedar keep this vanilla perfume from smelling overly sweet.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>BYCHARI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$75.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08YH4DBZS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Everyday hoops make even your most casual outfits feel more put-together. Consider these chunky gold hoops your new go-to pair, whether it’s with a tan sweatsuit or a cream blazer. </p>
    6/19

    5) Sade Hoops

    BYCHARI

    amazon.com

    $75.00

    Shop Now

    Everyday hoops make even your most casual outfits feel more put-together. Consider these chunky gold hoops your new go-to pair, whether it’s with a tan sweatsuit or a cream blazer.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>ODODOS</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09GFM1YKB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Vanilla Girl aesthetic doesn’t shy away from early 2000s fashion trends, including bootcut yoga pants. These reviewer-loved <a href="https://www.firstfinds.com/find/16379713/ododos-cross-waist-bootcut-yoga-pants-24" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:flare leggings" class="link ">flare leggings</a> have a crossover waistband that’ll have you looking snatched. </p>
    7/19

    6) Cross-Waist Bootcut Yoga Pants

    ODODOS

    amazon.com

    $24.98

    Shop Now

    The Vanilla Girl aesthetic doesn’t shy away from early 2000s fashion trends, including bootcut yoga pants. These reviewer-loved flare leggings have a crossover waistband that’ll have you looking snatched.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Southern Elegance</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09D8K36Q9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Unlike most TikTok fashion trends, the Vanilla Girl aesthetic transcends fashion to include home interiors too. This hand-poured vanilla candle smells like fresh baked goods without being overly sweet.</p>
    8/19

    7) Creme Brûlée Scented Candle

    Southern Elegance

    amazon.com

    $28.00

    Shop Now

    Unlike most TikTok fashion trends, the Vanilla Girl aesthetic transcends fashion to include home interiors too. This hand-poured vanilla candle smells like fresh baked goods without being overly sweet.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Daily Ritual</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$50.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08SX1D2G2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Light and fluffy like vanilla frosting, this <a href="https://www.firstfinds.com/find/16302496/daily-ritual-teddy-bear-fleece-jacket-69" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:butter-yellow teddy coat" class="link ">butter-yellow teddy coat</a> will be your go-to jacket for spring. Its oversized fit makes for easy layering.</p>
    9/19

    8) Teddy Bear Fleece Jacket

    Daily Ritual

    amazon.com

    $50.90

    Shop Now

    Light and fluffy like vanilla frosting, this butter-yellow teddy coat will be your go-to jacket for spring. Its oversized fit makes for easy layering.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Superga</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$42.48</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B005LELHDO?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>White sneakers are the cornerstone of any Vanilla Girl’s shoe collection. But these <a href="https://www.firstfinds.com/find/16323055/superga-2750-cotu-classic-sneakers-36" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:timeless Superga sneakers" class="link ">timeless Superga sneakers</a> aren’t just for TikTok teens. Kate Middleton, Emily Ratajkowski, Jessica Alba, and countless other celebs wear them on the regular, too. </p>
    10/19

    9) 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers

    Superga

    amazon.com

    $42.48

    Shop Now

    White sneakers are the cornerstone of any Vanilla Girl’s shoe collection. But these timeless Superga sneakers aren’t just for TikTok teens. Kate Middleton, Emily Ratajkowski, Jessica Alba, and countless other celebs wear them on the regular, too.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Logene</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08CR43W7P?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Oversized knits are the foundation of a Vanilla Girl’s cold-weather wardrobe. With stretchy rib-knit fabric, rollable sleeves, and a roomy fit, this reviewer-loved turtleneck sweater is the definition of cozy. </p>
    11/19

    10) Oversized Turtleneck Sweater Dress

    Logene

    amazon.com

    $39.99

    Shop Now

    Oversized knits are the foundation of a Vanilla Girl’s cold-weather wardrobe. With stretchy rib-knit fabric, rollable sleeves, and a roomy fit, this reviewer-loved turtleneck sweater is the definition of cozy.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Summer Fridays</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09FYJWPDB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>TikTok can’t get enough of Summer Friday’s Lip Butter Balm (to the tune of <a href="https://www.tiktok.com/discover/summer-friday-lip-balm?lang=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:21 million views" class="link ">21 million views</a>). But when it comes to lip care, there’s only one flavor option on Vanilla Girlies’ minds. </p>
    12/19

    11) Vanilla Beige Lip Butter Balm

    Summer Fridays

    amazon.com

    $24.00

    Shop Now

    TikTok can’t get enough of Summer Friday’s Lip Butter Balm (to the tune of 21 million views). But when it comes to lip care, there’s only one flavor option on Vanilla Girlies’ minds.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>TEREA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$62.21</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09QSNX56L?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Dressing like a stick of butter has never looked so chic. Style these easy-going tan pants just as you would black trousers. </p>
    13/19

    12) Lexie Pleated Front Pants

    TEREA

    amazon.com

    $62.21

    Shop Now

    Dressing like a stick of butter has never looked so chic. Style these easy-going tan pants just as you would black trousers.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Sewyer</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09MK4T5S1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Seemingly every “how to dress like a Vanilla Girl” video on TikTok features an array of dainty gold jewelry and pearls. At just $15, this <a href="https://www.firstfinds.com/find/16363045/sewyer-gold-pearl-necklace-15" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:everyday necklace" class="link ">everyday necklace</a> is an easy way to experiment with layering without breaking the bank.</p>
    14/19

    13) Dainty Gold Pearl Necklace

    Sewyer

    amazon.com

    $14.99

    Shop Now

    Seemingly every “how to dress like a Vanilla Girl” video on TikTok features an array of dainty gold jewelry and pearls. At just $15, this everyday necklace is an easy way to experiment with layering without breaking the bank.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Madewell</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0845SZSLH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Everyone needs a good white tee (or ten) in their closet, no matter their scent and flavor preferences. This vintage-inspired crewneck from Madewell will fit into any trend that comes and goes. </p>
    15/19

    14) Northside White Tee

    Madewell

    amazon.com

    $18.50

    Shop Now

    Everyone needs a good white tee (or ten) in their closet, no matter their scent and flavor preferences. This vintage-inspired crewneck from Madewell will fit into any trend that comes and goes.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Athlisan</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$32.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09L5PGGFL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This cloud-like puffer vest can be thrown on over tees, sweatshirts, and vanilla-colored knits for an effortlessly cool look in any weather. </p>
    16/19

    15) Cropped Puffer Vest

    Athlisan

    amazon.com

    $32.97

    Shop Now

    This cloud-like puffer vest can be thrown on over tees, sweatshirts, and vanilla-colored knits for an effortlessly cool look in any weather.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Lack of Color</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$79.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09BG62KN9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Vanilla Girls lean into plush textures, even when accessorizing. Adding a tan sherpa bucket hat makes any outfit feel instantly cozy. </p>
    17/19

    16) Teddy Bucket Hat

    Lack of Color

    amazon.com

    $79.00

    Shop Now

    Vanilla Girls lean into plush textures, even when accessorizing. Adding a tan sherpa bucket hat makes any outfit feel instantly cozy.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Gildan</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.79</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B9PXXKVS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When it comes to loungewear, Vanilla Girls stick to a monochrome color palette and size up for a lounge-worthy, oversized fit. Stock up on this affordable basic sweatshirt in a few neutral shades. </p>
    18/19

    17) Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt

    Gildan

    amazon.com

    $16.79

    Shop Now

    When it comes to loungewear, Vanilla Girls stick to a monochrome color palette and size up for a lounge-worthy, oversized fit. Stock up on this affordable basic sweatshirt in a few neutral shades.

    amazon.com
  • 19/19

    18)

    Hearst Owned
<p>Think of the latest <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a41926795/y2k-half-zip-amazon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:TikTok aesthetic" class="link ">TikTok aesthetic</a>, the Vanilla Girl, as the Clean Girl’s neutral-wearing sister, the Mall Girl’s chic cousin, and the <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/g39955331/coastal-grandmother-fashion-trend/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Coastal Grandmother" class="link ">Coastal Grandmother</a>’s closet-raiding granddaughter. While she may wear Uggs and flare leggings, she sticks to a minimalist palette of white, cream, and tan that makes it feel effortlessly chic. Perhaps that’s why #VanillaGirl has already racked up over <a href="https://www.tiktok.com/discover/Vanilla-girl?lang=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:394 million views" class="link ">394 million views</a> on TikTok.</p><p>The spring 2023 fashion trend draws inspiration from Scandi minimalism, monochrome dressing, and layer-loving It Girls like Hailey Bieber and Matilda Djerf. Everyday essentials include <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08CR43W7P?th=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:oversized sweaters" class="link ">oversized sweaters</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09QSNX56L?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tan trousers" class="link ">tan trousers</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B005LELHDO?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:white sneakers" class="link ">white sneakers</a>, and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09FYJWPDB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vanilla-flavored lip gloss" class="link ">vanilla-flavored lip gloss</a>. Drawing on the nostalgia of Pumpkin Spice girls and early 2010s hipsters, no Vanilla Girl’s closet is complete without <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09RQ2K864?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Uggs" class="link ">Uggs</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09GFM1YKB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:flare yoga pants" class="link ">flare yoga pants</a>, either. </p><p>While many TikTok fashion trends come and go, expect the cozy fabrics, casual comfort, and creamy color palette of the Vanilla Girl aesthetic to stick around. And with the help of these Amazon finds, looking—and smelling—like a Vanilla Girl is as easy as clicking <em>Add to Cart</em>.</p><p><em>Check out <a href="https://www.firstfinds.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Firstfinds" class="link ">Firstfinds</a> to shop more of the Internet’s favorite products, including viral hits, home hacks, fashion essentials and so much more.</em><br></p>
<p><strong>Koolaburra by Ugg</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$74.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09RQ2K864?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Considered #basic only a few seasons back, Uggs are gearing up to be one of <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/trend-reports/a42309676/2023-tiktok-viral-fashion-trends/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the biggest fashion trends of 2023" class="link ">the biggest fashion trends of 2023</a>. We can thank Gen Z and the TikTok Vanilla Girls for bringing back this cozy footwear style. </p>
<p><strong>Theory</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$275.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09BDGM79Q?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If a Vanilla Girl is going to splurge on one wardrobe essential, it’s a cream colored cashmere sweater they can wear with anything and everything. This versatile crewneck style is perfect for transitional layers in the office <em>and</em> at home. </p>
<p><strong>Lee</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$54.68</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09QXM7S9C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When it comes to denim, the Vanilla Girl aesthetic is all about classic comfort. These slouchy, light wash Lee jeans have a retro feel that transcends any TikTok fashion trend. </p>
<p><strong>Skylar</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$90.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09C2KP8D3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you’re wondering how to smell like a Vanilla Girl, it’s Skylar’s heavenly Vanilla Sky scent. Notes of bergamot, sandalwood, and caramelized cedar keep this vanilla perfume from smelling overly sweet. </p>
<p><strong>BYCHARI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$75.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08YH4DBZS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Everyday hoops make even your most casual outfits feel more put-together. Consider these chunky gold hoops your new go-to pair, whether it’s with a tan sweatsuit or a cream blazer. </p>
<p><strong>ODODOS</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09GFM1YKB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Vanilla Girl aesthetic doesn’t shy away from early 2000s fashion trends, including bootcut yoga pants. These reviewer-loved <a href="https://www.firstfinds.com/find/16379713/ododos-cross-waist-bootcut-yoga-pants-24" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:flare leggings" class="link ">flare leggings</a> have a crossover waistband that’ll have you looking snatched. </p>
<p><strong>Southern Elegance</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09D8K36Q9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Unlike most TikTok fashion trends, the Vanilla Girl aesthetic transcends fashion to include home interiors too. This hand-poured vanilla candle smells like fresh baked goods without being overly sweet.</p>
<p><strong>Daily Ritual</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$50.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08SX1D2G2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Light and fluffy like vanilla frosting, this <a href="https://www.firstfinds.com/find/16302496/daily-ritual-teddy-bear-fleece-jacket-69" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:butter-yellow teddy coat" class="link ">butter-yellow teddy coat</a> will be your go-to jacket for spring. Its oversized fit makes for easy layering.</p>
<p><strong>Superga</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$42.48</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B005LELHDO?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>White sneakers are the cornerstone of any Vanilla Girl’s shoe collection. But these <a href="https://www.firstfinds.com/find/16323055/superga-2750-cotu-classic-sneakers-36" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:timeless Superga sneakers" class="link ">timeless Superga sneakers</a> aren’t just for TikTok teens. Kate Middleton, Emily Ratajkowski, Jessica Alba, and countless other celebs wear them on the regular, too. </p>
<p><strong>Logene</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08CR43W7P?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Oversized knits are the foundation of a Vanilla Girl’s cold-weather wardrobe. With stretchy rib-knit fabric, rollable sleeves, and a roomy fit, this reviewer-loved turtleneck sweater is the definition of cozy. </p>
<p><strong>Summer Fridays</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09FYJWPDB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>TikTok can’t get enough of Summer Friday’s Lip Butter Balm (to the tune of <a href="https://www.tiktok.com/discover/summer-friday-lip-balm?lang=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:21 million views" class="link ">21 million views</a>). But when it comes to lip care, there’s only one flavor option on Vanilla Girlies’ minds. </p>
<p><strong>TEREA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$62.21</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09QSNX56L?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Dressing like a stick of butter has never looked so chic. Style these easy-going tan pants just as you would black trousers. </p>
<p><strong>Sewyer</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09MK4T5S1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Seemingly every “how to dress like a Vanilla Girl” video on TikTok features an array of dainty gold jewelry and pearls. At just $15, this <a href="https://www.firstfinds.com/find/16363045/sewyer-gold-pearl-necklace-15" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:everyday necklace" class="link ">everyday necklace</a> is an easy way to experiment with layering without breaking the bank.</p>
<p><strong>Madewell</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0845SZSLH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Everyone needs a good white tee (or ten) in their closet, no matter their scent and flavor preferences. This vintage-inspired crewneck from Madewell will fit into any trend that comes and goes. </p>
<p><strong>Athlisan</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$32.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09L5PGGFL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This cloud-like puffer vest can be thrown on over tees, sweatshirts, and vanilla-colored knits for an effortlessly cool look in any weather. </p>
<p><strong>Lack of Color</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$79.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09BG62KN9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Vanilla Girls lean into plush textures, even when accessorizing. Adding a tan sherpa bucket hat makes any outfit feel instantly cozy. </p>
<p><strong>Gildan</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.79</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B9PXXKVS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42761722%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When it comes to loungewear, Vanilla Girls stick to a monochrome color palette and size up for a lounge-worthy, oversized fit. Stock up on this affordable basic sweatshirt in a few neutral shades. </p>

The Vanilla Girl aesthetic is all about vanilla scents and neutral clothes. Shop our fave Amazon finds from the biggest spring 2023 fashion trends on TikTok.

Latest Stories