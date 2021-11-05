Amazon Actually Has Tons of Cute Stocking Stuffer Gift Ideas

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Stocking stuffers are the unsung heroes of <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g12838307/warm-cozy-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:holiday gifts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">holiday gifts</a>: Sometimes the best things <em>do</em> come in small packages, you know? But even if you can’t fill someone’s stocking with a duplex or checks (anyone else have “Santa Baby” on a loop inside their head at all times? Just me?), there are still so many incredible presents that fit inside the glorified socks we hang by the fireplace each year. You don’t even have to try hard! The sheer number of stocking stuffer ideas on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a> is unmatched no matter how late you're starting your <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/g23570811/makeup-advent-calendar/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:holiday shopping" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">holiday shopping</a> (including, you know, those of us who are scrambling the day before! Oops.). Plus, you gotta leave enough time for shipping these days, and you don't want to have to hunt to grab the ideal mini-present. After all, what's better than watching your giftee realize they've just opened the <em>perfect</em> little gift that you must have spent hours and hours finding just for them??</p><p>Of course, one of the best things about <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g24437586/stocking-stuffers-for-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stocking stuffers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">stocking stuffers</a> is that you won’t just find options for every type of person—there are gifts for every type of budget, too. Only have $10 to spend? No problem. Want to opt for a luxe present? You’re totally covered. In fact, the selection on Amazon is so good that the entire <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g29622610/candle-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gift guide" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gift guide</a> below is loaded with picks all under $150. Go big or go small—just don’t go into the holiday season without snagging one (or all) of these fun prezzies for your loved ones.</p>
    Stocking stuffers are the unsung heroes of holiday gifts: Sometimes the best things do come in small packages, you know? But even if you can’t fill someone’s stocking with a duplex or checks (anyone else have “Santa Baby” on a loop inside their head at all times? Just me?), there are still so many incredible presents that fit inside the glorified socks we hang by the fireplace each year. You don’t even have to try hard! The sheer number of stocking stuffer ideas on Amazon is unmatched no matter how late you're starting your holiday shopping (including, you know, those of us who are scrambling the day before! Oops.). Plus, you gotta leave enough time for shipping these days, and you don't want to have to hunt to grab the ideal mini-present. After all, what's better than watching your giftee realize they've just opened the perfect little gift that you must have spent hours and hours finding just for them??

    Of course, one of the best things about stocking stuffers is that you won’t just find options for every type of person—there are gifts for every type of budget, too. Only have $10 to spend? No problem. Want to opt for a luxe present? You’re totally covered. In fact, the selection on Amazon is so good that the entire gift guide below is loaded with picks all under $150. Go big or go small—just don’t go into the holiday season without snagging one (or all) of these fun prezzies for your loved ones.

<p class="body-dropcap">Stocking stuffers are the unsung heroes of <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g12838307/warm-cozy-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:holiday gifts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">holiday gifts</a>: Sometimes the best things <em>do</em> come in small packages, you know? But even if you can’t fill someone’s stocking with a duplex or checks (anyone else have “Santa Baby” on a loop inside their head at all times? Just me?), there are still so many incredible presents that fit inside the glorified socks we hang by the fireplace each year. You don’t even have to try hard! The sheer number of stocking stuffer ideas on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a> is unmatched no matter how late you're starting your <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/g23570811/makeup-advent-calendar/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:holiday shopping" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">holiday shopping</a> (including, you know, those of us who are scrambling the day before! Oops.). Plus, you gotta leave enough time for shipping these days, and you don't want to have to hunt to grab the ideal mini-present. After all, what's better than watching your giftee realize they've just opened the <em>perfect</em> little gift that you must have spent hours and hours finding just for them??</p><p>Of course, one of the best things about <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g24437586/stocking-stuffers-for-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stocking stuffers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">stocking stuffers</a> is that you won’t just find options for every type of person—there are gifts for every type of budget, too. Only have $10 to spend? No problem. Want to opt for a luxe present? You’re totally covered. In fact, the selection on Amazon is so good that the entire <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g29622610/candle-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gift guide" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gift guide</a> below is loaded with picks all under $150. Go big or go small—just don’t go into the holiday season without snagging one (or all) of these fun prezzies for your loved ones.</p>
<p><strong>TONYMOLY</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$3.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00HN8P3JU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A face mask is always a treat (just add a bath and a glass of wine!). This popular Korean brand is cruelty-free and contains wild ingredients like avocado and apricot that will make their skin smoother than it's <em>ever</em> been. </p>
<p><strong>Chuao Chocolatier</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$22.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GNTTSLH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>TBH, with flavors like Oh My S'mores, Mindfully Brownie, Honeycomb, and...Potato Chip(!!), this fun box of mini-chocolates will be gone in exactly five seconds.</p>
<p><strong>SanSeng</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.58</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07955PQDZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Listen, everyone has that friend who can't keep plants alive (ahem), which makes this gift funny <em>and</em> functional because these succulents are actually pretty lil candles.</p>
<p><strong>Progressive International</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.71</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B001447LEE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Um, this ingenious device allows you to make perfect-every-time s'mores <em>in the microwave</em>. And who doesn't love homemade s'mores?? (No one, that's who.) </p>
<p><strong>Narwey</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07DN9FB9J?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Now that travel is back on the menu, get them the gift they fully forgot they needed: a tiny toiletry kit that holds <em>wayyyy</em> more than you think. It's perf even if they're <em>not</em> planning to get on a plane, and you wanna know why? It has a cute lil cactus print on it!!</p>
<p><strong>ALEXCRAFT</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08ZNL5L42?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the giftee with the ~classic~ taste, make them look forward to going back to the office (sigh) by refreshing their everyday gold jewelry. This pack of three gives some sweet options depending on how fabulous they're feeling. </p>
<p><strong>Althea Press</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.79</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1641522410?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This book might be tiny, but it packs a punch with mantras, quotes, and even writing prompts to make 2022 your best year yet. Anyone who's just made a huge life decision needs this rn. </p>
<p><strong>OTOTO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.75</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01BPPSBTK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>OTOTO, AKA the company with the cutest kitchen gadgets, made <em>this</em> masterpiece. It's a part of their "Nessie" series (that's Loch Ness Monster, FYI). This little guy holds your tea while poking sweetly out of your cup. </p>
<p><strong>JW PEI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$38.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08XXHLVDJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This <em>perfect</em> going-out bag comes in a bunch of colors, is made of vegan leather, and has a luxe cross-embossed texture. Get them this bubble-gum pink one they'd never dare to get themselves but will love forevah. </p>
<p><strong>Lmaytech</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08GCHNJLR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You're basically giving a party in a box, TBH. It's a tiny disco ball that you can use for a party, in your car (lol), or if you just want some pretty lights at home on a Tuesday. You can even put it on the top of a Christmas tree!!</p>
<p><strong>Rockridge Press</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.55</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1646118421?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether you've got a cat lover, a coloring book lover, or a cat coloring book lover (or just someone who appreciates an out-there gift), roll this quirky book up and slip it inside their stocking. Watch for their priceless reaction.</p>
<p><strong>Lola's Fine Hot Sauce</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0758B4KLG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>So, this one works for either the aspiring home chef who wants to see what Lola's "haunting heat" is all about, or your friend with the most sensitive of taste buds who'll get a fun kick out of this gag gift (pun not intended). </p>
<p><strong>QUNGCO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08JCLMKDM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This is the thing they never knew they always needed: It's getting cold, and people have to wash their hands a million times a day, so get them sweet-smelling hand cream they can take on the go! </p>
<p><strong>Royal_Z</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08VRGN4KJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Is this not the cutest thing ever? As your giftee sips, the unicorn at the bottom of the mug appears to say hi. A teeny tiny surprise as they sip their morning brew. </p>
<p><strong>Mented</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07S2CSSN1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Vegan, cruelty-free, <em>and</em> great for every skin tone?? Yes plz. These neutral, blendable colors are also perfect for fall and winter without looking like you put pumpkin spice latte on your face.</p>
<p><strong>Genuine Fred</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B002L162FS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Not only are these cute little Russian nesting dolls functional measuring cups, but they're also perf for storing snacks (never not necessary) and fit inside each other when you're not using them. </p>
<p><strong>Mineral Me California</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08QF8T4RF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ok, yes, you might need to do a bit of shoving to get this to fit in a stocking, but these bath bombs look good enough to eat and have delish scents ranging from raspberry to french rose to grapefruit lemon. </p>
<p><strong>imPRESS</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$6.66</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08QXX6LL9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the pal who wants a manicure but has absolutely zero time, gift them these fun press-on nails. Before they start complaining, yes, you can absolutely file these if they need a shorter shape. imPRESS also has a <em>ton</em> of colors to choose from—including *festive* holiday nails<em>.</em></p>
<p><strong>VGOODALL</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B085T762KM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you have <em>anyone</em> who grew up in the '90s on your list, get them the throwback gift of a whole bunch of slap bracelets. These have reversible sequins, you're welcome. </p>
<p><strong>EBMORE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07Y5VCD7W?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>OMG, tassels. Yes, giving socks is, like, the oldest trick in the book, so make sure that they're as adorable as these lil pompom cuties. </p>
<p><strong>Areaware</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MWGTQHK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>I’m not sure what I love about this puzzle more, the fact that it’s a gummy bear, or that it’s so perfectly miniature. </p>
<p><strong>ban.do</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0829DLVP6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>OK, these stainless insulated travel cups are a necessity. I use one for my cold brew every dang day, and the ice never melts before I finish. (And for the record, I’m a super slow drinker.)</p>
<p><strong>Subminimal</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08VW9YGL5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Oh, and while you’re at it, you might as well add this milk foamer to someone’s stocking, too. It’s the perfect addition to any at-home coffee situation.</p>
<p><strong>Stoney Clover Lane</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$46.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09B876NHY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You can never have too many pouches, and this pick from Stoney Clover Lane is just the right size for a little stocking stuffer.</p>
<p><strong>Le Specs</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$58.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B079J323P5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These sunglasses are honestly just too cool to pass up—so there’s no shame in snagging a pair for your own stocking, too. Spoil yourself, babe.</p>
<p><strong>ban.do</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B087H37264?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>As someone who uses a daily planner to keep track of everything in my life, I can tell you that cute stickers make organizing so much more fun.</p>
<p><strong>SheaMoisture</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08BT97P5B?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Every stocking deserves a self-care prezzie! Shea Moisture is one of my skincare faves, and you can’t go wrong with a coconut oil face serum.</p>
<p><strong>Amazon</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FZ8S74R?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Slip one of these smart speakers into anyone’s stocking, and they’ll be singing your praises.</p>
<p><strong>Case-Mate</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$38.18</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08FQTW7B9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Phone cases are an underrated accessory, folks. This floral pick is sure to make your giftee’s holiday bright.</p>
<p><strong>ban.do</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0133E49CO?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>I’m all for filling up stockings with items that are cute and practical. Enter: a mini spiral notebook perfect for jotting down thoughts and ideas.</p>
<p><strong>COURANT</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$40.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09DRMF8R7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Tons of extra cords? Out. Tech that makes your life easier while also staying chic? Very in.</p>
<p><strong>Paddywax Candles</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.07</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08BMW9W5Z?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You’ll find hints of sparkling lime, sugar cane, and vanilla in this cute lil candle.</p>
<p><strong>VITRUVI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$119.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08YN5YLCM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Maybe I just grew up with an extra-big stocking (thanks, mom!), but I still think you can stuff in one of these stone diffusers if you try hard enough. It’s worth it for the aesthetic.</p>
<p><strong>House of Marley</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$79.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08CDWVGM2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>I don’t know why cool tech gifts make for can’t-miss stocking stuffers, but they just do. And frankly, everyone needs a good pair of wireless earbuds.</p>
<p><strong>Floatley</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.25</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0953DTRPB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ever since trying this bralette myself, my life has been changed. Do your giftee a favor and roll up one of these babies in their stocking.</p>
<p><strong>HOBO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$78.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08ZD2GHJH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Calling all astrology fans! These adorable wristlets come in every zodiac sign, and are perfect for attaching to a keyring or purse.</p>
<p><strong>LIVE BY BEING</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07L8M4M6X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give the gift of relaxation with this milky bath soak with rose petals. </p>
<p><strong>Tai</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$55.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08T6V486J?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the kitschy person, these martini earrings are a must. It seriously can’t get any cuter than this.</p>
<p><strong>KEYPER</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07QS3VGT2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This wristlet keychain is a game-changer. It attaches to just about anything—and can even clip a full-sized bag onto a suitcase or fence.</p>
<p><strong>GOODY</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$5.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08XKDHPP1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Welcome back to the era of Y2K fashion, y’all. You might as well embrace it with this mini butterfly clips.</p>
<p><strong>Stasher</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07RC84B75?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sometimes, a practical gift is the way to go. These tiny storage bags will help cut anyone's use of extra plastic, too.</p>
<p><strong>The Lip Bar</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CKFPVY6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Makeup is such an easy stocking stuffer, and you can never go wrong with a classic red lipstick.</p>
<p><strong>CITYBONFIRES</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$89.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B094WG7S6Z?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This might be the coolest stocking stuffer anyone ever receives. A portable bonfire is perfect for cozy vibes (and making s’mores) on the go.</p>
<p><strong>Poo-Pourri</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B015N6WOEK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Don’t knock Poo Pourri before you try it, K? This toilet spray is a life-saver.</p>
<p><strong>Amazon</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06ZYYYHV3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37406881%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Of course, if you really can’t decide what stocking stuffers to snag for your loved ones, you can always let them pick something out themselves.</p>

Here, 45 cute stocking stuffer ideas that you can find on Amazon, like lipsticks, sunglasses, earbuds, phone cases, tech gadgets and more.

Latest Stories