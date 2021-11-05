Amazon Actually Has Tons of Cute Stocking Stuffer Gift Ideas
1) Avocado Nutrition Mask Sheet
2) Assorted Milk & Dark Chocolate Mini Gourmet Chocolate Bars
3) Cactus Tealight Candles
4) Microwave S'mores Maker
5) Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag
6) Small Huggie Hoop Earrings Set
7) A Year of Positive Thinking: Daily Inspiration, Wisdom, and Courage
8) Baby Nessie Loose Leaf Tea Infuser
9) 90s Shoulder Bag
10) USB Mini Disco Ball
11) Butts, Bleps, and Beans Cat Coloring Book
12) Ghost Pepper Sauce
13) 15 Pack Travel-Size Hand Cream
14) Ceramic 3D Coffee Mug
15) Everyday Eye Shadow Palette
16) Matryoshka Measuring Cups
17) Bath Bombs Gift Set
18) Press-On Manicure
19) Glitter Slap Bracelets
20) Fuzzy Socks
21) Little Puzzle Thing: Gummy Bear
22) Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Glass Tumbler with Lid
23) NanoFoamer
24) Airplane Avocado Mini Pouch
25) Outta Love Sunglasses
26) Planner Sticker Book with Over 700 Assorted Stickers
27) Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Dry Skin
28) Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa
29) Case for iPhone 12 Pro Max
30) Pink Rough Draft Mini Spiral Notebook
31) Catch:1 Single Device Wireless Charging Station
32) Wonder Holiday Collection Scented Candle
33) Stone Diffuser, Ceramic Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser
34) True Wireless Champion Earbuds
35) Full Coverage Seamless Bra with Embedded Pad
36) Revolve Black 2 One Size
37) All Natural Coconut Milk & Rose Petals Bath Soak
38) CZ Encrusted Colored Glass Martini Glass Studs Earrings
39) Key Ring Bracelet
40) Plastic Mini Butterfly Clips
41) Platinum Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag
42) Vegan Lipstick
43) 5 Pack of City Bonfires | Portable Fire Pit
44) Before-You-Go Toilet Spray
45) $50 Gift Card in a Premium Gift Box