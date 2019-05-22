Amazing sports photos May 21

Here is the weekly roundup for some of the week’s best photos from around the sports world.

Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Thursday, May 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks, right, is tagged out at the plate by Tampa Bay Rays catcher Erik Kratz ending the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 18, 2019, in New York. Hicks tried to score from second base after a base hit by Gleyber Torres. (AP Photo/Jim McIsaac) Deontay Wilder knocks out Dominic Breazeale in the first round during their bout for Wilder's WBC heavyweight title at Barclays Center on May 18, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Scroll to continue with content Ad Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, shoots against Portland Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Rafael Nadal of Spain eyes the ball as he returns it to Fernando Velasco of Spain during a quarterfinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Friday, May 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Sung Kang chips onto the 16th green during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament, Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Ben Rhodes, driver of the #99 Carolina Nut Ford, sits in his truck during practice for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Riders crash during stage six of the 102nd Giro d'Italia - Tour of Italy - cycle race, 238kms from Cassino to San Giovanni Rotondo on May 16, 2019. (Photo by Luk Benies/AFP/Getty Images) Marc-Edouard Vlasic #44 of the San Jose Sharks hits the glass in front of Jaden Schwartz #17 of the St. Louis Blues in Game Two of the Western Conference Final during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center on May 13, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Lee Wilson of Indonesia wins Qualifying Heat 6 of the Red Bull Airborne at the 2019 Corona Bali Protected at Keramas on May 17, 2019 in Bali, Indonesia. (Photo by Matt Dunbar/WSL via Getty Images)(Photo by Matt Dunbar/WSL via Getty Images) Closer Hector Neris #50 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after the final out of a game against the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park on May 18, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Rockies 2-1. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Rebecca Dalton, fiancé to James Hinchcliffe #5 of Canada and Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, kisses him before his final qualifying attempt for the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 19, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Brooks Koepka of the United States poses with the Wanamaker Trophy during the Trophy Presentation Ceremony after winning the final round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course on May 19, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images) Daniel Venables of the Eagles collides with Nathan Vardy and Tim Smith of the Demons in a marking contest during the round nine AFL match between the West Coast Eagles and the Melbourne Demons at Optus Stadium on May 17, 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images) Julieta Jankunas of Argentina fires in the winning penalty during the Women's FIH Field Hockey Pro League match between Great Britain and Argentina at Lee Valley on May 18, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) The peloton rides over the Bixby Creek Bridge during Stage 4 of the 14th Amgen Tour of California on May 15, 2019 in Big Sur, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Long shadows are cast as Dylan Moore of the Hawks and Shane Edwards of the Tigers compete for the ball during the round nine AFL match between the Richmond Tigers and the Hawthorn Hawks at Melbourne Cricket Ground on May 19, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images) Novak Djokovic of Serbia stretches to play a forehand against Rafael Nadal of Spain in the mens final during day eight of the International BNL d'Italia at Foro Italico on May 19, 2019 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Martin Jones #31 of the San Jose Sharks allows a second goal to Jaden Schwartz #17 of the St. Louis Blues in Game Five of the Western Conference Final during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center on May 19, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks defends Serge Ibaka #9 of the Toronto Raptors during the first half in game three of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Scotiabank Arena on May 19, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images) Jeremy Flores of France advances to the quarter finals of the 2019 Corona Bali Protected after winning Heat 3 of Round 4 at Keramas on May 20, 2019 in Bali, Indonesia. (Photo by Matt Dunbar/WSL via Getty Images) Rafael Alba of Cuba competes against of Maicon Siquera of Brazil in the Semi Final of the Mens +87kg during Day 5 of the World Taekwondo Championships at Manchester Arena on May 19, 2019 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Tony Kemp #18 of the Houston Astros makes a diving stop on a sharp hit ball by Charlie Tilson #22 of the Chicago White Sox in the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park on May 20, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Tilson was safe on the play. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) Carissa Moore of Hawaii exits the water after a freesurf session at the 2019 Corona Bali Protected at Keramas on May 20, 2019 in Bali, Indonesia. (Photo by Matt Dunbar/WSL via Getty Images) David Astbury of the Tigers high fives fans in the crowd during the round nine AFL match between the Richmond Tigers and the Hawthorn Hawks at Melbourne Cricket Ground on May 19, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)