What I am most looking forward to wearing post-lockdown

What I am most looking forward to wearing post-lockdownHarper’s BazaarApril 28, 2020, 8:00 a.m. UTCOur fashion editors choose the piece they can't wait to show offFrom Harper's BAZAARWhat I am most looking forward to wearing post-lockdownWith many aspects of our day-to-day lives currently on hold, what you're choosing to wear at the moment might look quite different to your normal. Whether you are spending the whole day in pyjamas, are loving your loungewear or trying to dress up for yourself, it is still very likely that there are pieces you haven't had the chance to pull out and wear for a good month.So, in the mood for a little future thinking and escapism, we asked our fashion team about the piece they will be wearing the moment the lockdown ends. Avril Mair, group luxury fashion director"I miss getting accessorised in the morning – nowadays, it's a choice between Birkenstocks or trainers, while I haven't carried a handbag in six weeks. When I finally can, this camouflage Dior tote will be my first choice: big enough to hold my laptop, cool enough to carry to the beach." Green camouflage embroidered book tote, £2,400, DiorLeith Clark, style director-at-large"This sweet Simone Rocha gown inhabits my style so much and I miss being able to wear beautiful fancy frocks like these. I love the floral lace pattern and printed collar detail which is so quaint. Being made of tulle, it's light and delicate, perfect for a summer soiree post-lockdown."Tulle overlay pouf sleeve midi dress, £1,876, Simone Rocha at Farfetch Kim Parker, executive fashion & jewellery director"The first thing I'm going to wear, to the first dinner or event I'm going to go to, is a lovely silk midi dress I treated myself to from Erdem. It was just before the lockdown, and I had lots of work and special events in the calendar coming up, so it was the perfect piece to carry me right through the season. Suffice to say, I haven't had a chance to wear it yet, but I've been taking it out to look at now and then, when I need a reminder that better times will come and we'll be able to celebrate together again."Giudita tie-neck belted floral-print silk-voile dress, £1,820, Erdem at Net-a-PorterMiranda Almond, senior fashion editor"The first thing I am going to wear post-lockdown is this pair of heels from Jimmy Choo. I love shoes and since quarantine started, I have been living in Birkenstocks and socks or trainers for my daily run/workout. I cannot wait to have reason to wear heels again and I will wear these beauties with my new Ssone black denim jumpsuit made entirely from organic and recycled cotton denim. Cannot wait!"Talika 100 crystal-embellished suede pumps, £750, Jimmy Choo at Matches Fashion Charlie Harrington, senior fashion editor"Between the home workwear and playfully wafting around in evening frocks, I will be so pleased to embrace jeans again. I am imagining myself in this Celine elongated silhouette, getting my contemporary groove on. Back to work, practical, striding around the taverns of the town. Yes please!" Cotton flared jeans, £550, CelineTilly Wheating, junior fashion editor"This Miu Miu blouse has been at the top of my wish list since I saw it during the resort 2020 shows. I love an exaggerated embroidered collar and a romantic puff sleeve, and this blouse looks great tucked into a pair of high waisted shorts for the perfect post-isolation look."Exaggerated-collar silk blouse, £915, Miu Miu at Matches Fashion Rosie Arkell-Palmer, junior fashion editor"The first thing I'm going to do when lockdown ends is meet up with my girlfriends for an afternoon of drinking rosé in the sun – and boy am I going to dress up for it! I can't wait to show off this beautiful Shrimps dress and will wear it with black, espadrille wedges so we can dance around the garden all night long."Rambling Roses Oakley Dress, £395.00, ShrimpsHarriet Elton, junior fashion editor"Influenced by Harry Styles with his pearls and preppy collars, and hit home by Marc Jacobs with his oh-so-cool Zoom conference call look (comprising of a casual pullover and luminous pearly necklace), a vintage inspired string is top of my wish list. This one from Dior is the perfect modern take on an eternal classic and I will be wearing it with everything as soon as lockdown is over."White resin pearl 30 Montaigne gold-finish metal choker, £570, Dior Sophie Chapman, senior fashion co-ordinator"I am so looking forward to putting my blazer back on. It's not something you would ever wear at home because it feels much too formal, so I am very excited to bring this back out for the office. And this very chic, cropped-sleeve design is a nice update for summer."Schoolboy wool-blend blazer, £1,150, The RowHolly Gorst, senior fashion assistant"I cannot wait to be wearing these sandals to the beach – I am obsessed with the beaded detail and the tie around ankle. They go with absolutely anything and are so comfortable, the perfect all-day sandal."Akaiah beaded wraparound leather sandals, £235, Alvaro Georgia Medley, Fashion assistant"I just really miss getting dressed up and putting on a pair of heels – wearing them around the house just isn't quite the same. Whether it'll be dinner and drinks on a rooftop or a sunny day back in the office, I cannot wait to wear these beautiful heeled sandals. They are chic yet sassy enough to wear from day into night and absolutely comfortable enough for the dance floor. I'll pair them with a tailored trouser tucked into the wrap detail or pleated summer dress."Wrap-around snake-effect leather sandals, £870, Bottega VenetaEden Hurley, fashion cupboard manager"I have loved the designer Simon Porte of Jacquemus for years now, so receiving this cute 'Chiquito' bag for my birthday was a lovely surprise. However, having a birthday during lockdown means I will have to wait a little while longer to debut this iconic piece."Le grand chiquait handbag, about £622, Jacquemus However, having a birthday during lockdown means I will have to wait a little while longer to debut this iconic piece."Le grand chiquait handbag, about £622, Jacquemus