Alo Yoga Just Dropped 70% Off Those Leggings Gigi Hadid And Kendall Jenner Wear All The Time

  • <p>Can a person <em>ever</em> have too many leggings? Well, if the past year and a half is any indication, definitely not. So, if you want to give your rotation a refresh, Alo Yoga has <em>officially</em> kicked off its Black Friday sale. In case you forgot, Alo Yoga is one of the most covetable athletic brands around—and for good reason. </p><p>Whether you're eyeing a sports bra or the brand's <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/fitness/a26764299/alo-moto-leggings/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:celeb-" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">celeb-</a>loved <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw5434r-moto-legging-black-black-glossy&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fstyle%2Fg38323247%2Falo-yoga-black-friday-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:moto leggings" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">moto leggings</a>, all of Alo Yoga's items are designed to help you take your workout to the next level—and look good while doing so. </p><p>Right now, the brand is offering 70 percent a <em>bunch</em> of items. But, hurry! The luxury brand rarely drops massive sales like this, so I have a feeling these pieces are going to sell out before you know it. Go ahead, have a look at our top picks below and add your faves to your cart. </p>
  • <p><strong>Alo Yoga</strong></p><p>aloyoga.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw5494r-high-waist-moto-legging-black-black-glossy&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fstyle%2Fg38323247%2Falo-yoga-black-friday-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>$47-$94 (20-70% off)</strong></p><p>Beloved by celebs from Gigi Hadid to Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, people are obsessed with moto-inspired detailing. And, it's no wonder. The super stretchy, comfy leggings transition seamlessly from barre class to brunch and then happy hour afterwards. </p>
    1) High-Waist Moto Leggings

    $47-$94 (20-70% off)

    Beloved by celebs from Gigi Hadid to Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, people are obsessed with moto-inspired detailing. And, it's no wonder. The super stretchy, comfy leggings transition seamlessly from barre class to brunch and then happy hour afterwards.

  • <p><strong>Alo Yoga</strong></p><p>aloyoga.com</p><p><strong>$49.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw3472r-gather-long-sleeve-cranberry&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fstyle%2Fg38323247%2Falo-yoga-black-friday-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$62</del> $49 (21% off) </strong></p><p>Between the cropped silhouette and long sleeves, this shirt will keep you warm during those colder months ahead without making you feel overheated.<br></p>
    2) Gather Long Sleeve

    $49.00

    $62 $49 (21% off)

    Between the cropped silhouette and long sleeves, this shirt will keep you warm during those colder months ahead without making you feel overheated.

  • <p><strong>Alo Yoga</strong></p><p>aloyoga.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw5766r-7-8-high-waist-airlift-legging-black&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fstyle%2Fg38323247%2Falo-yoga-black-friday-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$118</del> $94 (20% off)</strong></p><p>Made with a light-as-air fabric, this pair of leggings feels like a second skin. No wonder they're a cult-favorite.</p>
    3) 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Leggings

    $118 $94 (20% off)

    Made with a light-as-air fabric, this pair of leggings feels like a second skin. No wonder they're a cult-favorite.

  • <p><strong>Alo Yoga</strong></p><p>aloyoga.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw4313r-foxy-sherpa-jacket-steel-blue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fstyle%2Fg38323247%2Falo-yoga-black-friday-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$188</del> $150 (20% off)</strong></p><p>Not gonna lie, I just added two of these to my cart in different colors. The plush, sherpa jacket is basically a wearable blanket. (You know, one you'll actually <em>want</em> to show off during your morning run or rush to your pilates class.)</p>
    4) Foxy Sherpa Jacket

    $188 $150 (20% off)

    Not gonna lie, I just added two of these to my cart in different colors. The plush, sherpa jacket is basically a wearable blanket. (You know, one you'll actually want to show off during your morning run or rush to your pilates class.)

  • <p><strong>Alo Yoga</strong></p><p>aloyoga.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw7092r-warrior-mat-smoky-quartz&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fstyle%2Fg38323247%2Falo-yoga-black-friday-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$100</del> $80 (20% off)</strong></p><p>Complete that vinyasa flow in style with the help of the brand's non-toxic yoga mat. Not only is it built to last, but this mat is also available in a handful of colors.</p>
    5) Warrior Mat

    $100 $80 (20% off)

    Complete that vinyasa flow in style with the help of the brand's non-toxic yoga mat. Not only is it built to last, but this mat is also available in a handful of colors.

  • <p><strong>Alo Yoga</strong></p><p>aloyoga.com</p><p><strong>$55.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw3491r-blackcomb-pullover-pristine&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fstyle%2Fg38323247%2Falo-yoga-black-friday-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$138</del> $55 (60% off)</strong></p><p>Quarter-zip pullovers are the ultimate WFH essential this season. they're cozy but still have a collared look that'll make you look polished in front of the boss.</p>
    6) Blackcomb Quarter-Zip Pullover

    $55.00

    $138 $55 (60% off)

    Quarter-zip pullovers are the ultimate WFH essential this season. they're cozy but still have a collared look that'll make you look polished in front of the boss.

  • <p><strong>Alo Yoga</strong></p><p>aloyoga.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw9415r-airbrush-suspension-bra-white&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fstyle%2Fg38323247%2Falo-yoga-black-friday-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$68</del> $54 (21% off)</strong></p><p>On the hunt for a sports bra you can wear before, after, <em>and</em> during your workout? This super-soft Airbrush material will give some support without constricting you, and that strappy back was practically made to be shown off.</p>
    7) Airbrush Suspension Bra

    $68 $54 (21% off)

    On the hunt for a sports bra you can wear before, after, and during your workout? This super-soft Airbrush material will give some support without constricting you, and that strappy back was practically made to be shown off.

  • <p><strong>Alo Yoga</strong></p><p>aloyoga.com</p><p><strong>$107.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw4298r-glaze-jacket-black&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fstyle%2Fg38323247%2Falo-yoga-black-friday-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$178</del> $71 (60% off)</strong></p><p>This trendy cropped jacket has a leather-esque look that's just begging to be paired with a fun night out, but it's also a nice lightweight hoodie to throw on when there's a light drizzle outdoors.</p>
    8) Glaze Jacket - Black

    $107.00

    $178 $71 (60% off)

    This trendy cropped jacket has a leather-esque look that's just begging to be paired with a fun night out, but it's also a nice lightweight hoodie to throw on when there's a light drizzle outdoors.

  • <p><strong>Alo Yoga</strong></p><p>aloyoga.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw6145r-high-waist-biker-short-neon-pink&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fstyle%2Fg38323247%2Falo-yoga-black-friday-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$58</del> $46 (21% off)</strong></p><p>Biker shorts are having a moment—and for good reason. (After all, they're the perfect mix between stretchy leggings and breezy shorts.) Plus, this option from Alo Yoga is available in <em>tons</em> of great colors.</p>
    9) High-Waist Biker Shorts

    $58 $46 (21% off)

    Biker shorts are having a moment—and for good reason. (After all, they're the perfect mix between stretchy leggings and breezy shorts.) Plus, this option from Alo Yoga is available in tons of great colors.

  • <p><strong>Alo Yoga</strong></p><p>aloyoga.com</p><p><strong>$65.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw3423r-freestyle-sweatshirt-black&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fstyle%2Fg38323247%2Falo-yoga-black-friday-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$138</del> $41 (70% off)</strong></p><p>Feeling a tad chilly once you're pounding the pavement? Simply slip on this plush layer—which is made with a polar fleece and bungee cord to lock in the warmth—and you'll be good to go. It's versatile enough to be stylishly worn outside of your workouts, too.</p>
    10) Freestyle Sweatshirt

    $65.00

    $138 $41 (70% off)

    Feeling a tad chilly once you're pounding the pavement? Simply slip on this plush layer—which is made with a polar fleece and bungee cord to lock in the warmth—and you'll be good to go. It's versatile enough to be stylishly worn outside of your workouts, too.

  • <p><strong>Alo Yoga</strong></p><p>aloyoga.com</p><p><strong>$84.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw4292r-field-jacket-black&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fstyle%2Fg38323247%2Falo-yoga-black-friday-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$210</del> $84 (60% off)</strong></p><p>Activewear that doesn't <em>look</em> like activewear is on the rise. Nobody will know how comfy (and warm!) you are when you throw this ruched sweater on after your AM workout and head in to work. Just check out those adorable puff sleeves!</p>
    11) Field Jacket - Black

    $84.00

    $210 $84 (60% off)

    Activewear that doesn't look like activewear is on the rise. Nobody will know how comfy (and warm!) you are when you throw this ruched sweater on after your AM workout and head in to work. Just check out those adorable puff sleeves!

  • <p><strong>Alo Yoga</strong></p><p>aloyoga.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw51109r-airbrush-high-waist-7-8-flutter-legging-black&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fstyle%2Fg38323247%2Falo-yoga-black-friday-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$108</del> $86 (20% off)</strong></p><p>As someone who owns two pairs of these, I've convinced all my girlfriends to buy a few pairs, too. Finished with a split hemline, these trendy pants will be a welcomed addition to your rotation of basic pairs. They look <em>amazing</em> with a cropped t-shirt and blazer for a night out.</p>
    12) 7/8 High Waist Flutter Leggings

    $108 $86 (20% off)

    As someone who owns two pairs of these, I've convinced all my girlfriends to buy a few pairs, too. Finished with a split hemline, these trendy pants will be a welcomed addition to your rotation of basic pairs. They look amazing with a cropped t-shirt and blazer for a night out.

  • <p><strong>Alo Yoga</strong></p><p>aloyoga.com</p><p><strong>$51.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw1383r-micro-waffle-sierra-short-sleeve-top-hot-cocoa&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fstyle%2Fg38323247%2Falo-yoga-black-friday-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$64</del> $51 (20% off)</strong></p><p>Made with a breathable micro-waffle knit, this shirt will transition nicely from your favorite yoga class to a HIIT sprint.</p>
    13) Micro Waffle Sierra Short Sleeve Top

    $51.00

    $64 $51 (20% off)

    Made with a breathable micro-waffle knit, this shirt will transition nicely from your favorite yoga class to a HIIT sprint.

  • <p><strong>Alo Yoga</strong></p><p>aloyoga.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw7122r-city-zen-duffle-black&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fstyle%2Fg38323247%2Falo-yoga-black-friday-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$198</del> $158 (20% off)</strong></p><p>For a stylish way to schlep all your workout clothes between your gym and office? This duffle has ample compartments for all of your belongings—yes, even a compartment for shoes and sweaty towels. It's an <em>amazing</em> gift item for the traveler or gym-goer in your life.</p>
    14) City Zen Duffle

    $198 $158 (20% off)

    For a stylish way to schlep all your workout clothes between your gym and office? This duffle has ample compartments for all of your belongings—yes, even a compartment for shoes and sweaty towels. It's an amazing gift item for the traveler or gym-goer in your life.

  • <p><strong>Alo Yoga</strong></p><p>aloyoga.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw9277r-real-bra-tank-soft-seagrass&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fstyle%2Fg38323247%2Falo-yoga-black-friday-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$72</del> $50 (31% off) </strong></p><p>Found: the perfect mix between a crop top and sports bra.</p>
    15) Airbrush Real Bra Tank

    $72 $50 (31% off)

    Found: the perfect mix between a crop top and sports bra.

