Allow Amazon's Massive Rug Sale to Dress Your Naked Floors

Here's how the Yahoo Sports NHL team sees this season shaking out.
The Lightning are still a cut above as two-time Stanley Cup champions, but they have plenty of competition.
Kyrie Irving will not play for the Brooklyn Nets until he is vaccinated or the city's vaccine mandate is lifted.
"Whenever I see him, he expresses the utmost gratitude and always says how much he misses the fans and the city."
Ilya Mikheyev's thumb injury will keep him out of the Leafs lineup for eight weeks, leaving the left wing spot alongside John Tavares and William Nylander up for grabs.
The Avalanche will have to play their first game of the season without Nathan MacKinnon.
The Montreal Canadiens have signed centre Nick Suzuki to an eight-year, US$63-million contract extension.
The NHL's opening night marks Round 1 of the Yahoo Cup! Here are some potential lineups you can play in the contest.
Previewing every NHL team from a betting perspective prior to the start of the season.
All Nassib has done since his historic admission this summer is play pretty well for the Raiders. People like Gruden could learn a lot from him, if they're capable of learning to shed their prejudices at all.
Do we trust the Bills are that good? Or should we be worried about the Chiefs?
Before new storylines emerge, let's tackle the talking points hovering over the start of the NHL season.
Connor McDavid to hit 150 points? Washington and Pittsburgh to each miss the playoffs? It could happen.
Using advanced analytics like fun rating and entertainment factor, here's a comprehensive ranking of the most must-see teams.
The Premier League is back in action after the international break and Matchday 8 is jam-packed with storylines.
Maybe we were underestimating this Red Sox team all along.
With the first of the byes here and injuries piling up, every fantasy roster could use some help. Andy Behrens is here with his priority pickups for the week.
The Sharks say Kane is considered a “non-roster player pending completion of the NHL’s investigation.”
From single-game contests to the Yahoo Cup, here's what you need to know about NHL DFS for the 2021-22 season.
The winless, and banged-up Detroit Lions have taken another hit. Lions standout center Frank Ragnow has a season-ending toe injury that requires surgery, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not provided an update on Ragnow's condition. Ragnow was hurt earlier this month at Chicago after he snapped the ball off quarterback Jared Goff, who was approaching the line to communicate with linemen, and