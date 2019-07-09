All-Star Celebrity Softball Game 2019

Yahoo Sports Staff
Check out the best photos from the 2019 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game.

Actress Stephanie Beatriz takes a selfie prior to the Legends & Celebrity Softball Game at Progressive Field on Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Actor Drew Carey tips his cap prior to the Legends & Celebrity Softball Game at Progressive Field on Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Mike "The Miz" Mizanin reacts prior to the Legends & Celebrity Softball Game at Progressive Field on Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Olympic Gold Medal Gymnast Simone Biles throw the ball prior to the Legends & Celebrity Softball Game at Progressive Field on Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Actress Dascha Polanco stands on deck during the Legends & Celebrity Softball Game at Progressive Field on Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Landon Thome reacts after hitting an RBI single during the Legends & Celebrity Softball Game at Progressive Field on Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Former MLB All-Star Jim Thome poses for a photo prior to the Legends & Celebrity Softball Game at Progressive Field on Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
J.R. Smith crosses home plate to score during the Legends & Celebrity Softball Game at Progressive Field on Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Actor Quincy reacts during the Legends & Celebrity Softball Game at Progressive Field on Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Jennie Finch (center) chats with Colton Underwood and Scott Rogowsky prior to the Legends & Celebrity Softball Game at Progressive Field on Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Johnny Bananas signs autographs prior to the Legends & Celebrity Softball Game at Progressive Field on Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Jerry Lorenzo warms up prior to the Legends & Celebrity Softball Game at Progressive Field on Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Former Indians player Travis Hafner bats during the Legends & Celebrity Softball Game at Progressive Field on Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Former New York Yankees outfielder Bernie Williams during the 2019 MLB All-Star "Cleveland vs The World" Celebrity Softball Game at Progressive Field on July 07, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images)
Actor Max Greenfield bats during the Legends & Celebrity Softball Game at Progressive Field on Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts during the Legends & Celebrity Softball Game at Progressive Field on Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Former MLB All-Star Carlos Baerga reacts after hitting a home run during the Legends & Celebrity Softball Game at Progressive Field on Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Machine Gun Kelly during the 2019 MLB All-Star "Cleveland vs The World" Celebrity Softball Game at Progressive Field on July 07, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images)
