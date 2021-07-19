Alicia Keys Just Curated the Cutest Home Collection on Amazon
- 1/16
Alicia Keys Just Curated the Cutest Home Collection on Amazon
- 2/16
1) NEST Classic Candle – Bamboo
- 3/16
2) Nesting Table
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 4/16
3) Baxton Studio White Directors-Chairs
- 5/16
4) Bodum 11883-259US Melior Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle, 27 Ounces, Matte Black
- 6/16
5) Fruit Dish Round Fruit Basket, Drain Fruit Basket, Modern Style Container for Kitchen Counter, Table Centerpiece Decorative, Home Decor-White
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 7/16
6) Modern Leather Table Lamp
- 8/16
7) Stainless Steel Accent Table
- 9/16
8) Green Velvet Sofa
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 10/16
9) SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class Frame Series
- 11/16
10) Round Hammered Metal Bowl
- 12/16
11) Smeg Retro StyleToaster
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 13/16
12) Mini Projector
- 14/16
13) Acrylic Side Table
- 15/16
14) KitchenAid Stand Mixer
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 16/16
15) Tibetan Singing Bowl Set