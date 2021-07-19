Alicia Keys Just Curated the Cutest Home Collection on Amazon

  • <p>In a move that proves she can really do it all, 15-time Grammy Award winner and skincare-brand founder Alicia Keys has curated a <a href="https://urldefense.com/v3/__https:/www.amazon.com/gcx/Alicia's-must-have-home-picks/gfhz/events/?categoryId=hh-alicia&scrollState=eyJpdGVtSW5kZXgiOjAsInNjcm9sbE9mZnNldCI6NzgyLjc5NTE2NjAxNTYyNX0%2A3D§ionManagerState=eyJzZWN0aW9uVHlwZUVuZEluZGV4Ijp7ImFtYWJvdCI6MH19__" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:homewares collection" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">homewares collection</a> with e-commerce giant Amazon. The collection, titled Alicia’s Must-Haves, promotes the second installment of Amazon’s Hometown Heroes program—an ongoing series in which Keys and Amazon make over community members’ homes. Full of sleek furniture, calming hues, and comfortable home accessories, the curated line has everything you need to relax and make the most of your home. Keep reading to see ELLE DECOR’s top picks from the collab. </p>
    1/16

    Alicia Keys Just Curated the Cutest Home Collection on Amazon

    In a move that proves she can really do it all, 15-time Grammy Award winner and skincare-brand founder Alicia Keys has curated a homewares collection with e-commerce giant Amazon. The collection, titled Alicia’s Must-Haves, promotes the second installment of Amazon’s Hometown Heroes program—an ongoing series in which Keys and Amazon make over community members’ homes. Full of sleek furniture, calming hues, and comfortable home accessories, the curated line has everything you need to relax and make the most of your home. Keep reading to see ELLE DECOR’s top picks from the collab.

  • <p><strong>NEST Fragrances</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$37.61</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00394USWE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10052.g.37068366%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fill your home with the soothing scent of bamboo for a zen feeling all the time. </p>
    2/16

    1) NEST Classic Candle – Bamboo

    NEST Fragrances

    amazon.com

    $37.61

    Shop Now

    Fill your home with the soothing scent of bamboo for a zen feeling all the time.

  • <p><strong>Monarch Specialties</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$147.87</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00QUE7EWW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10052.g.37068366%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A small space win: double the surface area, half the visual space!</p>
    3/16

    2) Nesting Table

    Monarch Specialties

    amazon.com

    $147.87

    Shop Now

    A small space win: double the surface area, half the visual space!

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Baxton Studio</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$390.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B008NDQTGA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10052.g.37068366%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A more affordable take on the vintage armchair fad without having to scour thrift stores. </p>
    4/16

    3) Baxton Studio White Directors-Chairs

    Baxton Studio

    amazon.com

    $390.00

    Shop Now

    A more affordable take on the vintage armchair fad without having to scour thrift stores.

  • <p><strong>Bodum</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07G2MBM6L?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10052.g.37068366%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>As someone who actually owns this kettle, I can confirm it’s as good as it looks. </p>
    5/16

    4) Bodum 11883-259US Melior Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle, 27 Ounces, Matte Black

    Bodum

    amazon.com

    $34.99

    Shop Now

    As someone who actually owns this kettle, I can confirm it’s as good as it looks.

  • <p><strong>QMHN</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$35.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08RRZ3XX8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10052.g.37068366%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Display your produce in style with these pastel-colored, footed bowls. </p>
    6/16

    5) Fruit Dish Round Fruit Basket, Drain Fruit Basket, Modern Style Container for Kitchen Counter, Table Centerpiece Decorative, Home Decor-White

    QMHN

    amazon.com

    $35.98

    Shop Now

    Display your produce in style with these pastel-colored, footed bowls.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Elegant Designs</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00FPJ5UJW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10052.g.37068366%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Green is trending, so lean into it with this leather-wrapped table lamp. </p>
    7/16

    6) Modern Leather Table Lamp

    Elegant Designs

    amazon.com

    $29.99

    Shop Now

    Green is trending, so lean into it with this leather-wrapped table lamp.

  • <p><strong>Modway</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$402.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01CDWBQUU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10052.g.37068366%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This architectural side table complements a number of design styles, from industrial to minimalism. </p>
    8/16

    7) Stainless Steel Accent Table

    Modway

    amazon.com

    $402.00

    Shop Now

    This architectural side table complements a number of design styles, from industrial to minimalism.

  • <p><strong>Pasargad Home</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$1660.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0828BL1DJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10052.g.37068366%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This curved velvet sofa is like getting a hug every time you sit down. </p>
    9/16

    8) Green Velvet Sofa

    Pasargad Home

    amazon.com

    $1660.00

    Shop Now

    This curved velvet sofa is like getting a hug every time you sit down.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>SAMSUNG</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$1297.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08VWPBBTF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10052.g.37068366%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Disguise your television in any gallery wall with Samsung's museum-inspired Frame TV. </p>
    10/16

    9) SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class Frame Series

    SAMSUNG

    amazon.com

    $1297.99

    Shop Now

    Disguise your television in any gallery wall with Samsung's museum-inspired Frame TV.

  • <p><strong>Creative Co-Op</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XHB31HQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10052.g.37068366%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This golden bowl is great when used as a catchall.</p>
    11/16

    10) Round Hammered Metal Bowl

    Creative Co-Op

    amazon.com

    $26.99

    Shop Now

    This golden bowl is great when used as a catchall.

  • <p><strong>Smeg</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$449.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08433ZMLT?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10052.g.37068366%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Burn your toast in style with a copper-hued Smeg toaster. </p>
    12/16

    11) Smeg Retro StyleToaster

    Smeg

    amazon.com

    $449.99

    Shop Now

    Burn your toast in style with a copper-hued Smeg toaster.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>PVO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08B8DKYPS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10052.g.37068366%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Movie nights are no longer chained to the living room with this portable projector. </p>
    13/16

    12) Mini Projector

    PVO

    amazon.com

    $69.99

    Shop Now

    Movie nights are no longer chained to the living room with this portable projector.

  • <p><strong>Umbra</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$339.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B001A4YJU2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10052.g.37068366%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Display your magazines or coffee table books in style with this acrylic side table. </p>
    14/16

    13) Acrylic Side Table

    Umbra

    amazon.com

    $339.49

    Shop Now

    Display your magazines or coffee table books in style with this acrylic side table.

  • <p><strong>KitchenAid</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$399.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01CRMY2B6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10052.g.37068366%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Make baked goods in total glamour with this gilded stand mixer. </p>
    15/16

    14) KitchenAid Stand Mixer

    KitchenAid

    amazon.com

    $399.99

    Shop Now

    Make baked goods in total glamour with this gilded stand mixer.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Ohm Store</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01A6B0ICC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10052.g.37068366%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Start every morning by meditating with an Alicia Keys–vetted sound bowl. </p>
    16/16

    15) Tibetan Singing Bowl Set

    Ohm Store

    amazon.com

    $24.97

    Shop Now

    Start every morning by meditating with an Alicia Keys–vetted sound bowl.

<p>In a move that proves she can really do it all, 15-time Grammy Award winner and skincare-brand founder Alicia Keys has curated a <a href="https://urldefense.com/v3/__https:/www.amazon.com/gcx/Alicia's-must-have-home-picks/gfhz/events/?categoryId=hh-alicia&scrollState=eyJpdGVtSW5kZXgiOjAsInNjcm9sbE9mZnNldCI6NzgyLjc5NTE2NjAxNTYyNX0%2A3D§ionManagerState=eyJzZWN0aW9uVHlwZUVuZEluZGV4Ijp7ImFtYWJvdCI6MH19__" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:homewares collection" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">homewares collection</a> with e-commerce giant Amazon. The collection, titled Alicia’s Must-Haves, promotes the second installment of Amazon’s Hometown Heroes program—an ongoing series in which Keys and Amazon make over community members’ homes. Full of sleek furniture, calming hues, and comfortable home accessories, the curated line has everything you need to relax and make the most of your home. Keep reading to see ELLE DECOR’s top picks from the collab. </p>
<p><strong>NEST Fragrances</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$37.61</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00394USWE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10052.g.37068366%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fill your home with the soothing scent of bamboo for a zen feeling all the time. </p>
<p><strong>Monarch Specialties</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$147.87</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00QUE7EWW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10052.g.37068366%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A small space win: double the surface area, half the visual space!</p>
<p><strong>Baxton Studio</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$390.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B008NDQTGA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10052.g.37068366%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A more affordable take on the vintage armchair fad without having to scour thrift stores. </p>
<p><strong>Bodum</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07G2MBM6L?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10052.g.37068366%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>As someone who actually owns this kettle, I can confirm it’s as good as it looks. </p>
<p><strong>QMHN</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$35.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08RRZ3XX8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10052.g.37068366%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Display your produce in style with these pastel-colored, footed bowls. </p>
<p><strong>Elegant Designs</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00FPJ5UJW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10052.g.37068366%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Green is trending, so lean into it with this leather-wrapped table lamp. </p>
<p><strong>Modway</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$402.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01CDWBQUU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10052.g.37068366%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This architectural side table complements a number of design styles, from industrial to minimalism. </p>
<p><strong>Pasargad Home</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$1660.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0828BL1DJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10052.g.37068366%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This curved velvet sofa is like getting a hug every time you sit down. </p>
<p><strong>SAMSUNG</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$1297.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08VWPBBTF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10052.g.37068366%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Disguise your television in any gallery wall with Samsung's museum-inspired Frame TV. </p>
<p><strong>Creative Co-Op</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XHB31HQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10052.g.37068366%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This golden bowl is great when used as a catchall.</p>
<p><strong>Smeg</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$449.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08433ZMLT?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10052.g.37068366%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Burn your toast in style with a copper-hued Smeg toaster. </p>
<p><strong>PVO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08B8DKYPS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10052.g.37068366%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Movie nights are no longer chained to the living room with this portable projector. </p>
<p><strong>Umbra</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$339.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B001A4YJU2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10052.g.37068366%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Display your magazines or coffee table books in style with this acrylic side table. </p>
<p><strong>KitchenAid</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$399.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01CRMY2B6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10052.g.37068366%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Make baked goods in total glamour with this gilded stand mixer. </p>
<p><strong>Ohm Store</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01A6B0ICC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10052.g.37068366%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Start every morning by meditating with an Alicia Keys–vetted sound bowl. </p>

The singer hits all the right notes with her new collection.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories