Alicia Keys Gets Glam in N.Y.C., Plus Anne Hathaway, Queen Latifah, Sienna Miller and More

  • <p>Alicia Keys does her makeup on May 3 at the Keys Soulcare Color Care launch event in N.Y.C.</p>
    1/98

    Pretty Face

    Alicia Keys does her makeup on May 3 at the Keys Soulcare Color Care launch event in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Anne Hathaway films scenes for <em>She Came to Me</em> on May 5 in New York City.</p>
    2/98

    All Dressed Up

    Anne Hathaway films scenes for She Came to Me on May 5 in New York City.

  • <p>Queen Latifah greets the cameras on May 5 outside of ABC Studios in N.Y.C.</p>
    3/98

    Peace Out

    Queen Latifah greets the cameras on May 5 outside of ABC Studios in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Sienna Miller and boyfriend Oli Green get all dolled up for The Eternity Charity Fundraiser in London hosted by Lola Bute in support of Action on Addiction, James' Place, Place2Be and Grow at Alva Coachworks on May 5.</p>
    4/98

    Here to Help

    Sienna Miller and boyfriend Oli Green get all dolled up for The Eternity Charity Fundraiser in London hosted by Lola Bute in support of Action on Addiction, James' Place, Place2Be and Grow at Alva Coachworks on May 5.

  • <p>JLD screams for ice cream! Julia Louis-Dreyfus carries her soft serve while filming <em>Beth and Don </em>in N.Y.C. on May 5. </p>
    5/98

    I Scream, You Scream

    JLD screams for ice cream! Julia Louis-Dreyfus carries her soft serve while filming Beth and Don in N.Y.C. on May 5.

  • <p>Maya Hawke pairs her black-and-white dress with pink headphones while out in N.Y.C. on May 4.</p>
    6/98

    Maya in May

    Maya Hawke pairs her black-and-white dress with pink headphones while out in N.Y.C. on May 4.

  • <p>Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry continue filming <em>Our Man from Jersey</em> in London on May 5.</p>
    7/98

    Who's the Man?

    Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry continue filming Our Man from Jersey in London on May 5.

  • <p>In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Chance The Rapper and his non-profit SocialWorks serve up free scoops of his Ben & Jerry's flavor, Mint Chocolate Chance, at Chicago's Navy Pier on May 2.</p>
    8/98

    Cool Stuff

    In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Chance The Rapper and his non-profit SocialWorks serve up free scoops of his Ben & Jerry's flavor, Mint Chocolate Chance, at Chicago's Navy Pier on May 2.

  • <p>Rebel Wilson shows off her spring style in a pretty pink dress while out in N.Y.C. on May 5.</p>
    9/98

    Spring Style

    Rebel Wilson shows off her spring style in a pretty pink dress while out in N.Y.C. on May 5.

  • <p>Chris Evans and Ana de Armas take a walk while enjoying their coffee on the set of <em>Ghosted</em> in Washington, D.C. on May 4.</p>
    10/98

    Coffee Run

    Chris Evans and Ana de Armas take a walk while enjoying their coffee on the set of Ghosted in Washington, D.C. on May 4.

  • <p>Dwyane Wade heads back to his Miami stomping grounds with wife Gabrielle Union to watch game two of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers on May 4 at FTX Arena.</p>
    11/98

    Courtside Couple

    Dwyane Wade heads back to his Miami stomping grounds with wife Gabrielle Union to watch game two of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers on May 4 at FTX Arena.

  • <p>In San Diego, Miles Teller gives wife Keleigh Sperry a kiss at the <em>Top Gun: Maverick</em> world premiere on May 4.</p>
    12/98

    Big Kiss

    In San Diego, Miles Teller gives wife Keleigh Sperry a kiss at the Top Gun: Maverick world premiere on May 4.

  • <p>Brooke Shields and daughter Grier Henchy snap a photo in front of a portrait of Shields, by artist Tara Lewis, at the Louis K. Meisel Gallery in N.Y.C. on May 4.</p>
    13/98

    Pop Culture Portrait

    Brooke Shields and daughter Grier Henchy snap a photo in front of a portrait of Shields, by artist Tara Lewis, at the Louis K. Meisel Gallery in N.Y.C. on May 4.

  • <p>Zazie Beetz is honored at The Opportunity Network's 15th Annual Night of Opportunity Gala in N.Y.C. on May 4.</p>
    14/98

    High Honors

    Zazie Beetz is honored at The Opportunity Network's 15th Annual Night of Opportunity Gala in N.Y.C. on May 4.

  • <p>Tom Cruise arrives in style at the world premiere of <em>Top Gun: Maverick</em> in San Diego on May 4.</p>
    15/98

    Cruise Control

    Tom Cruise arrives in style at the world premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in San Diego on May 4.

  • <p>Also at the <em>Top Gun: Maverick</em> world premiere: Rachel McAdams stuns on the red carpet.</p>
    16/98

    A-list Arrival

    Also at the Top Gun: Maverick world premiere: Rachel McAdams stuns on the red carpet.

  • <p>Neil Patrick Harris and Sara Bareilles give their all while performing in<em> Into The Woods</em> at New York City Center on May 4.</p>
    17/98

    Show Stoppers

    Neil Patrick Harris and Sara Bareilles give their all while performing in Into The Woods at New York City Center on May 4.

  • <p>Kristen Stewart strikes a pose at the Chanel Cruise 2023 Collection show on May 5 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.</p>
    18/98

    Monaco Moment

    Kristen Stewart strikes a pose at the Chanel Cruise 2023 Collection show on May 5 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

  • <p>Keegan-Michael Key, Ken Jeong and Mike Myers hug it out at Netflix's <em>The Pentaverate</em> afterparty at Liaison in L.A. on May 4.</p>
    19/98

    Bear Hug

    Keegan-Michael Key, Ken Jeong and Mike Myers hug it out at Netflix's The Pentaverate afterparty at Liaison in L.A. on May 4.

  • <p>Glenn Close and Niv Sultan attend the season 2 premiere of Apple's <em>Tehran</em> at the Robin Williams Center in N.Y.C. on May 4.</p>
    20/98

    All Smiles

    Glenn Close and Niv Sultan attend the season 2 premiere of Apple's Tehran at the Robin Williams Center in N.Y.C. on May 4.

  • <p>Jennifer Connelly brings her son Kai, along with husband Paul Bettany, to the world premiere of <em>Top Gun: Maverick</em>.</p>
    21/98

    Family Affair

    Jennifer Connelly brings her son Kai, along with husband Paul Bettany, to the world premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.

  • <p>Donald Faison, Yvette Nicole Brown and Harvey Guillén pose with Mickey at Disney Junior Fun Fest at Disney's California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California on April 29.</p>
    22/98

    Mickey Magic

    Donald Faison, Yvette Nicole Brown and Harvey Guillén pose with Mickey at Disney Junior Fun Fest at Disney's California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California on April 29.

  • <p>In N.Y.C., Ruby Rose steps out in a stylish, sporty ensemble on May 4.</p>
    23/98

    Street Style

    In N.Y.C., Ruby Rose steps out in a stylish, sporty ensemble on May 4.

  • <p>Olivia Culpo makes her way into the Michael Kors x Ellesse cocktail party in London on May 4.</p>
    24/98

    Close Crop

    Olivia Culpo makes her way into the Michael Kors x Ellesse cocktail party in London on May 4.

  • <p>Olivia Rodrigo keeps it casual for a bike ride around Washington, D.C., on May 4.</p>
    25/98

    Spin Cycle

    Olivia Rodrigo keeps it casual for a bike ride around Washington, D.C., on May 4.

  • <p>Ludacris receives an honorary degree from Georgia State University during the school's 2022 commencement ceremony on May 4.</p>
    26/98

    With Honors

    Ludacris receives an honorary degree from Georgia State University during the school's 2022 commencement ceremony on May 4.

  • <p>Kate Middleton is a vision in emerald on May 4 while arriving to the Design Museum in London to present The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.</p>
    27/98

    Green Queen

    Kate Middleton is a vision in emerald on May 4 while arriving to the Design Museum in London to present The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

  • <p>Justin Theroux and his dog Kuma take a walk in sunny N.Y.C. on May 4.</p>
    28/98

    Two Cool

    Justin Theroux and his dog Kuma take a walk in sunny N.Y.C. on May 4.

  • <p>Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner — who confirmed that they are expecting baby number two — attend the premiere of <em>The Staircase </em>in N.Y.C. on May 3. </p>
    29/98

    Parents' Night Out

    Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner — who confirmed that they are expecting baby number two — attend the premiere of The Staircase in N.Y.C. on May 3.

  • <p>Gabrielle Union poses for a photo outside of The Mark Hotel in N.Y.C. as her hubby Dwyane Wade eats fries in the background on May 3. </p>
    30/98

    There's Always Time for Fries

    Gabrielle Union poses for a photo outside of The Mark Hotel in N.Y.C. as her hubby Dwyane Wade eats fries in the background on May 3.

  • <p>Tom Holland shows off a new hairdo while filming <em>The Crowded Room </em>in N.Y.C. on May 4. </p>
    31/98

    Hair Care

    Tom Holland shows off a new hairdo while filming The Crowded Room in N.Y.C. on May 4.

  • <p>Sydney Sweeney stops by <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon </em>on May 3 in N.Y.C. </p>
    32/98

    Mellow in Yellow

    Sydney Sweeney stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 3 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Co-founder and CEO of Snap Inc. Evan Spiegel and Simone Biles speak onstage during the Snap Inc 2022 NewFronts at Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 3 in N.Y.C. </p>
    33/98

    Make It Snappy

    Co-founder and CEO of Snap Inc. Evan Spiegel and Simone Biles speak onstage during the Snap Inc 2022 NewFronts at Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 3 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Melanie Brown poses after she was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the Duke of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace on May 4. </p>
    34/98

    Lady in Red

    Melanie Brown poses after she was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the Duke of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace on May 4.

  • <p>Kate Bosworth attends the Netflix premiere of <em>Along for the Ride</em> on May 3 in L.A. </p>
    35/98

    She's <i>Along for the Ride</i>

    Kate Bosworth attends the Netflix premiere of Along for the Ride on May 3 in L.A.

  • <p>Liev Schreiber and Kai Schreiber attend the New York City premiere screening of National Geographic Documentary Films' <em>We Feed People</em> on May 3. </p>
    36/98

    Feed the Soul

    Liev Schreiber and Kai Schreiber attend the New York City premiere screening of National Geographic Documentary Films' We Feed People on May 3.

  • <p>Padma Lakshmi and Drew Barrymore attend the premiere of <em>We Feed People </em>in N.Y.C. on May 3. </p>
    37/98

    Big Smiles

    Padma Lakshmi and Drew Barrymore attend the premiere of We Feed People in N.Y.C. on May 3.

  • <p>Jon Batiste is seen arriving to <em>The Late Show with Stephen Colbert</em> on May 3 in N.Y.C. </p>
    38/98

    Heading to Work

    Jon Batiste is seen arriving to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on May 3 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Yungblud performs in concert at Razzmatazz on May 3 in Barcelona, Spain. </p>
    39/98

    Serious Stage Presence

    Yungblud performs in concert at Razzmatazz on May 3 in Barcelona, Spain.

  • <p>Lily Collins celebrates becoming the new face of Living Proof in L.A. on May 3. </p>
    40/98

    Face to Face

    Lily Collins celebrates becoming the new face of Living Proof in L.A. on May 3.

  • <p>Diane Keaton chats on the phone while out for a dog walk in L.A. on May 3. </p>
    41/98

    What's Up, Dog?

    Diane Keaton chats on the phone while out for a dog walk in L.A. on May 3.

  • <p>Damian Lewis and Helena Bonham Carter attend the afterparty for <em>Sondheim's Old Friends</em> in aid of the Stephen Sondheim Foundation in London on May 3. </p>
    42/98

    A Couple of <i>Old Friends</i>

    Damian Lewis and Helena Bonham Carter attend the afterparty for Sondheim's Old Friends in aid of the Stephen Sondheim Foundation in London on May 3.

  • <p>Sarah Hyland and Adam DeVine film the <em>Pitch Perfect </em>spinoff in Berlin, Germany, on May 3. </p>
    43/98

    Ready? [On] Set! Go!

    Sarah Hyland and Adam DeVine film the Pitch Perfect spinoff in Berlin, Germany, on May 3.

  • <p>Kendall Jenner arrives at The Carlyle Hotel in N.Y.C. in a crop top and tiny shades. </p>
    44/98

    Met Prep

    Kendall Jenner arrives at The Carlyle Hotel in N.Y.C. in a crop top and tiny shades.

  • <p>Eva Mendes wears a colorful yellow dress paired with silver platform heels at The View in N.Y.C. on May 3.</p>
    45/98

    Spring Fling

    Eva Mendes wears a colorful yellow dress paired with silver platform heels at The View in N.Y.C. on May 3.

  • <p>Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make their way to Red Studios in Hollywood on May 3.</p>
    46/98

    Studio Session

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make their way to Red Studios in Hollywood on May 3.

  • <p>Lucy Hale wears a white hoddie and yellow joggers to walk her dog on May 3 in L.A.</p>
    47/98

    Comfy Casual

    Lucy Hale wears a white hoddie and yellow joggers to walk her dog on May 3 in L.A.

  • <p>Rachel McAdams, Elizabeth Olsen and Xochitl Gomez attend the <em>Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness</em> world premiere in Hollywood on May 2.</p>
    48/98

    Marvel 'Madness'

    Rachel McAdams, Elizabeth Olsen and Xochitl Gomez attend the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness world premiere in Hollywood on May 2.

  • <p>Also at the <em>Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness</em> world premiere: Benedict Wong brings the excitement to the red carpet.</p>
    49/98

    Star Power

    Also at the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness world premiere: Benedict Wong brings the excitement to the red carpet.

  • <p>Drew Barrymore surprises <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em> audience during the Freestylin' with The Roots segment on May 2 in N.Y.C.</p>
    50/98

    Special Surprise

    Drew Barrymore surprises The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon audience during the Freestylin' with The Roots segment on May 2 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Teyana Taylor takes the dance floor, while snacking on some Popeyes, at Laquan Smith's Met Gala afterparty at Hudson Yards in N.Y.C. on May 2.</p>
    51/98

    Life of the Party

    Teyana Taylor takes the dance floor, while snacking on some Popeyes, at Laquan Smith's Met Gala afterparty at Hudson Yards in N.Y.C. on May 2.

  • <p>Jessica Alba, Cash Warren and their kids help paint an interactive mural in support of Pair of Thieves and Bring Change to Mind on May 1 in L.A.</p>
    52/98

    Kicking Off Mental Health Awareness Month

    Jessica Alba, Cash Warren and their kids help paint an interactive mural in support of Pair of Thieves and Bring Change to Mind on May 1 in L.A.

  • <p>Doctor Strange himself, Benedict Cumberbatch, arrives at the <em>Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness</em> world premiere at the Dolby Theatre on May 2.</p>
    53/98

    Costume Check

    Doctor Strange himself, Benedict Cumberbatch, arrives at the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness world premiere at the Dolby Theatre on May 2.

  • <p>Cillian Murphy and Matt Damon get into character on the set for the upcoming <em>Oppenheimer</em> biopic in New Mexico.</p>
    54/98

    Set Sighting

    Cillian Murphy and Matt Damon get into character on the set for the upcoming Oppenheimer biopic in New Mexico.

  • <p>In Atlanta, Chris Pratt and costar Karen Gillan share a laugh while filming <em>Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3</em> on May 3.</p>
    55/98

    Out of This World

    In Atlanta, Chris Pratt and costar Karen Gillan share a laugh while filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 3.

  • <p>Kelly Bensimon celebrates her 54th birthday at Canto in N.Y.C. on May 2.</p>
    56/98

    Birthday Girl

    Kelly Bensimon celebrates her 54th birthday at Canto in N.Y.C. on May 2.

  • <p>Gerard Butler showers a pup with kisses and belly scratches while out in N.Y.C. on May 1.</p>
    57/98

    Puppy Love

    Gerard Butler showers a pup with kisses and belly scratches while out in N.Y.C. on May 1.

  • <p>In N.Y.C., parents Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick hang out with son James on May 1.</p>
    58/98

    Family Time

    In N.Y.C., parents Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick hang out with son James on May 1.

  • <p>Don Cheadle arrives at the George Lopez Foundation's 15th annual celebrity golf tournament in Toluca Lake, California on May 2.</p>
    59/98

    On the Green

    Don Cheadle arrives at the George Lopez Foundation's 15th annual celebrity golf tournament in Toluca Lake, California on May 2.

  • <p>Judith Light visits SiriusXM Studios on May 2 in N.Y.C.</p>
    60/98

    On Air

    Judith Light visits SiriusXM Studios on May 2 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Katy Perry, dressed as Ariel from <em>The Little Mermaid</em>, poses with Miss Piggy during <em>American Idol</em>'s Disney night on May 1.</p>
    61/98

    Disney Darlings

    Katy Perry, dressed as Ariel from The Little Mermaid, poses with Miss Piggy during American Idol's Disney night on May 1.

  • <p>Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are in great spirits as they head out to dinner in N.Y.C. on April 30.</p>
    62/98

    City Date

    Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are in great spirits as they head out to dinner in N.Y.C. on April 30.

  • <p>Comedians John Mulaney and Ali Wong pose for a photo at Ted's Brunch during the Netflix Is a Joke festival on May 1 in L.A.</p>
    63/98

    Funny Friends

    Comedians John Mulaney and Ali Wong pose for a photo at Ted's Brunch during the Netflix Is a Joke festival on May 1 in L.A.

  • <p>Also at Ted's Brunch during the Netflix Is a Joke festival: Tiffany Haddish, who looks gorgeous in a blue dress.</p>
    64/98

    Brunch Bunch

    Also at Ted's Brunch during the Netflix Is a Joke festival: Tiffany Haddish, who looks gorgeous in a blue dress.

  • <p>A thirsty Jason Ralph and a hungry Rachel Brosnahan pose at the opening night of the new play <em>POTUS</em> on Broadway at The Shubert Theater in N.Y.C. on May 1.</p>
    65/98

    Broadway Bites

    A thirsty Jason Ralph and a hungry Rachel Brosnahan pose at the opening night of the new play POTUS on Broadway at The Shubert Theater in N.Y.C. on May 1.

  • <p>In Nashville, Reese Witherspoon — with husband Jim Toth (right) and sons Tennessee and Deacon (left) — cheers on the Nashville Soccer Club during the home opener between Philadelphia Union and Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on May 1.</p>
    66/98

    Sunday Funday

    In Nashville, Reese Witherspoon — with husband Jim Toth (right) and sons Tennessee and Deacon (left) — cheers on the Nashville Soccer Club during the home opener between Philadelphia Union and Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on May 1.

  • <p>Vanessa Hudgens, co-host of <em>Vogue</em>'s official red carpet live stream at the <a href="https://people.com/style/met-gala-2022-everything-to-know/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2022 Met Gala" class="link ">2022 Met Gala</a>, arrives at Anna Wintour's private pre-Met gala dinner in N.Y.C. on May 1.</p>
    67/98

    Met Madness

    Vanessa Hudgens, co-host of Vogue's official red carpet live stream at the 2022 Met Gala, arrives at Anna Wintour's private pre-Met gala dinner in N.Y.C. on May 1.

  • <p>Executive producer Tina Fey, the cast of <em>Girls5eva</em> — Sara Bareilles, Paula Pell, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps — and showrunner Meredith Scardino arrive at the season 2 premiere event at The Roxy in N.Y.C. May 1.</p>
    68/98

    Girl Power

    Executive producer Tina Fey, the cast of Girls5eva — Sara Bareilles, Paula Pell, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps — and showrunner Meredith Scardino arrive at the season 2 premiere event at The Roxy in N.Y.C. May 1.

  • <p>Julianne Hough hits the stage during opening night of <em>POTUS</em> on Broadway at The Shubert Theater in N.Y.C. on May 1.</p>
    69/98

    Center Stage

    Julianne Hough hits the stage during opening night of POTUS on Broadway at The Shubert Theater in N.Y.C. on May 1.

  • <p>Carly Pearce performs for the class of 2021 medallion ceremony at Nashville's Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on May 1.</p>
    70/98

    Music Matters

    Carly Pearce performs for the class of 2021 medallion ceremony at Nashville's Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on May 1.

  • <p>Sheryl Lee Ralph strikes a pose at the 27th Annual White House Correspondents' Weekend Garden Brunch in Washington, D.C., on April 30.</p>
    71/98

    Elementary, My Dear

    Sheryl Lee Ralph strikes a pose at the 27th Annual White House Correspondents' Weekend Garden Brunch in Washington, D.C., on April 30.

  • <p>Amal Clooney steps out for a casual stroll in N.Y.C. on April 30.</p>
    72/98

    Made in Midtown

    Amal Clooney steps out for a casual stroll in N.Y.C. on April 30.

  • <p>Brooke Shields shines in a plunging, copper gown on the White House Correspondents' Dinner red carpet in Washington, D.C., on April 30.</p>
    73/98

    Take the Plunge

    Brooke Shields shines in a plunging, copper gown on the White House Correspondents' Dinner red carpet in Washington, D.C., on April 30.

  • <p>Newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz hold hands as they're spotted in N.Y.C. on April 30.</p>
    74/98

    They Do

    Newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz hold hands as they're spotted in N.Y.C. on April 30.

  • <p>Amelia Gray, Harry Hamlin and Don Lemon share a chat at UTA's Celebration of America's Journalists event at Fiola Mare in Washington, D.C., on April 29.</p>
    75/98

    Crossover Episode

    Amelia Gray, Harry Hamlin and Don Lemon share a chat at UTA's Celebration of America's Journalists event at Fiola Mare in Washington, D.C., on April 29.

  • <p>Gayle King takes a seat at Funny Or Die and PEOPLE's Washington's Funniest Party in D.C. on April 29.</p>
    76/98

    Queen Gayle

    Gayle King takes a seat at Funny Or Die and PEOPLE's Washington's Funniest Party in D.C. on April 29.

  • <p>Diplo takes a spin on the bedazzled bull at the SHEIN Saloon over the weekend at the 2022 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California.</p>
    77/98

    Ride 'Em Cowboy

    Diplo takes a spin on the bedazzled bull at the SHEIN Saloon over the weekend at the 2022 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California.

  • <p>Brooke Shields makes a bold statement at Funny Or Die and PEOPLE's Washington's Funniest Party in D.C. on April 29.</p>
    78/98

    Shields Up

    Brooke Shields makes a bold statement at Funny Or Die and PEOPLE's Washington's Funniest Party in D.C. on April 29.

  • <p>Michelle Yeoh and Sandra Oh pose together ahead of their conversation at the 2022 San Francisco International Film Festival on April 29.</p>
    79/98

    Everything, Everywhere

    Michelle Yeoh and Sandra Oh pose together ahead of their conversation at the 2022 San Francisco International Film Festival on April 29.

  • <p>Rosario Dawson shows off her muscles at PanCAN PurpleStride's Ultimate Event to End Pancreatic Cancer at the Los Angeles Zoo on April 30.</p>
    80/98

    Super Strength

    Rosario Dawson shows off her muscles at PanCAN PurpleStride's Ultimate Event to End Pancreatic Cancer at the Los Angeles Zoo on April 30.

  • <p>Naomi Campbell stands out in white and gold as she leaves the Mercer Hotel for André Leon Talley's celebration of life event in N.Y.C. on April 29.</p>
    81/98

    Rest in Peace

    Naomi Campbell stands out in white and gold as she leaves the Mercer Hotel for André Leon Talley's celebration of life event in N.Y.C. on April 29.

  • <p>Paris Hilton attends sister-in-law Tessa Hilton's GODDESS Art Show in L.A. on April 28.</p>
    82/98

    Art Appreciation

    Paris Hilton attends sister-in-law Tessa Hilton's GODDESS Art Show in L.A. on April 28.

  • <p>Matthew McConaughey, who cofounded Longbranch Bourbon, raises a toast to his MJ&M partners for raising $8 million at their 10th annual fundraising event to benefit select non-profit organizations that empower youth. </p>
    83/98

    For a Good Cause

    Matthew McConaughey, who cofounded Longbranch Bourbon, raises a toast to his MJ&M partners for raising $8 million at their 10th annual fundraising event to benefit select non-profit organizations that empower youth.

  • <p>Abigail Spencer snuggles up to Rumer Willis at the Sézane L.A. store opening on April 28 in West Hollywood.</p>
    84/98

    Fashion Fans

    Abigail Spencer snuggles up to Rumer Willis at the Sézane L.A. store opening on April 28 in West Hollywood.

  • <p>In Palm Springs, Thomas Rhett hosts Camp Dos Primos to kick off Stagecoach Festival weekend on April 28.</p>
    85/98

    Festival Fun

    In Palm Springs, Thomas Rhett hosts Camp Dos Primos to kick off Stagecoach Festival weekend on April 28.

  • <p>Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard visit families in London during their Hello Bello brand launch in the U.K.</p>
    86/98

    Family Affair

    Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard visit families in London during their Hello Bello brand launch in the U.K.

  • <p>Busy Philipps gives a good greeting on April 28 as she leaves NBC Studios in N.Y.C.</p>
    87/98

    Hi Times

    Busy Philipps gives a good greeting on April 28 as she leaves NBC Studios in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Maude Apatow and Ava Phillippe attend an Armani Beauty celebration of Tessa Thompson on April 28 in Culver City, California.</p>
    88/98

    Pretty in Pink

    Maude Apatow and Ava Phillippe attend an Armani Beauty celebration of Tessa Thompson on April 28 in Culver City, California.

  • <p>Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga take their bows on April 28 following the opening night performance of their Broadway play, <em>Macbeth, </em>in N.Y.C.</p>
    89/98

    Curtain Call

    Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga take their bows on April 28 following the opening night performance of their Broadway play, Macbeth, in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Olivia Rodrigo leaves N.Y.C.'s American Girl store with a doll on April 28.</p>
    90/98

    All American

    Olivia Rodrigo leaves N.Y.C.'s American Girl store with a doll on April 28.

  • <p>Gigi and Bella Hadid pull out all the stops on April 28 for The Prince's Trust Global Gala in N.Y.C. </p>
    91/98

    Sister Act

    Gigi and Bella Hadid pull out all the stops on April 28 for The Prince's Trust Global Gala in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Also at The Prince's Trust Global Gala on April 29: a stunning Naomi Campbell. </p>
    92/98

    Purple Reign

    Also at The Prince's Trust Global Gala on April 29: a stunning Naomi Campbell.

  • <p>Levon Thurman-Hawke and Tom Holland film <em>The Crowded Room </em>on April 28 in N.Y.C.</p>
    93/98

    Fashion Flashback

    Levon Thurman-Hawke and Tom Holland film The Crowded Room on April 28 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Chloë Sevigny and Elle Fanning attend a screening of <em>The Girl From Plainville</em> on April 28 in North Hollywood. </p>
    94/98

    All Dressed Up

    Chloë Sevigny and Elle Fanning attend a screening of The Girl From Plainville on April 28 in North Hollywood.

  • <p>Jessie James Decker performs at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on April 28.</p>
    95/98

    Shorts Story

    Jessie James Decker performs at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on April 28.

  • <p>Kim Cattrall plants a kiss on Robert De Niro on April 28 during the CinemaCon Lionsgate presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.</p>
    96/98

    Lip Service

    Kim Cattrall plants a kiss on Robert De Niro on April 28 during the CinemaCon Lionsgate presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

  • <p>Tom Felton and Matt Lewis get ready to compete in a series of sports for the launch of Nintendo Switch Sports at London's Westfield White City on April 29.</p>
    97/98

    Switch It Up

    Tom Felton and Matt Lewis get ready to compete in a series of sports for the launch of Nintendo Switch Sports at London's Westfield White City on April 29.

  • <p>Molly Shannon, Vanessa Bayer and Jenifer Lewis pose at the <em>I Love That for You</em> premiere in West Hollywood on April 27.</p>
    98/98

    Lots of Love

    Molly Shannon, Vanessa Bayer and Jenifer Lewis pose at the I Love That for You premiere in West Hollywood on April 27.

<p>Alicia Keys does her makeup on May 3 at the Keys Soulcare Color Care launch event in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Anne Hathaway films scenes for <em>She Came to Me</em> on May 5 in New York City.</p>
<p>Queen Latifah greets the cameras on May 5 outside of ABC Studios in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Sienna Miller and boyfriend Oli Green get all dolled up for The Eternity Charity Fundraiser in London hosted by Lola Bute in support of Action on Addiction, James' Place, Place2Be and Grow at Alva Coachworks on May 5.</p>
<p>JLD screams for ice cream! Julia Louis-Dreyfus carries her soft serve while filming <em>Beth and Don </em>in N.Y.C. on May 5. </p>
<p>Maya Hawke pairs her black-and-white dress with pink headphones while out in N.Y.C. on May 4.</p>
<p>Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry continue filming <em>Our Man from Jersey</em> in London on May 5.</p>
<p>In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Chance The Rapper and his non-profit SocialWorks serve up free scoops of his Ben & Jerry's flavor, Mint Chocolate Chance, at Chicago's Navy Pier on May 2.</p>
<p>Rebel Wilson shows off her spring style in a pretty pink dress while out in N.Y.C. on May 5.</p>
<p>Chris Evans and Ana de Armas take a walk while enjoying their coffee on the set of <em>Ghosted</em> in Washington, D.C. on May 4.</p>
<p>Dwyane Wade heads back to his Miami stomping grounds with wife Gabrielle Union to watch game two of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers on May 4 at FTX Arena.</p>
<p>In San Diego, Miles Teller gives wife Keleigh Sperry a kiss at the <em>Top Gun: Maverick</em> world premiere on May 4.</p>
<p>Brooke Shields and daughter Grier Henchy snap a photo in front of a portrait of Shields, by artist Tara Lewis, at the Louis K. Meisel Gallery in N.Y.C. on May 4.</p>
<p>Zazie Beetz is honored at The Opportunity Network's 15th Annual Night of Opportunity Gala in N.Y.C. on May 4.</p>
<p>Tom Cruise arrives in style at the world premiere of <em>Top Gun: Maverick</em> in San Diego on May 4.</p>
<p>Also at the <em>Top Gun: Maverick</em> world premiere: Rachel McAdams stuns on the red carpet.</p>
<p>Neil Patrick Harris and Sara Bareilles give their all while performing in<em> Into The Woods</em> at New York City Center on May 4.</p>
<p>Kristen Stewart strikes a pose at the Chanel Cruise 2023 Collection show on May 5 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.</p>
<p>Keegan-Michael Key, Ken Jeong and Mike Myers hug it out at Netflix's <em>The Pentaverate</em> afterparty at Liaison in L.A. on May 4.</p>
<p>Glenn Close and Niv Sultan attend the season 2 premiere of Apple's <em>Tehran</em> at the Robin Williams Center in N.Y.C. on May 4.</p>
<p>Jennifer Connelly brings her son Kai, along with husband Paul Bettany, to the world premiere of <em>Top Gun: Maverick</em>.</p>
<p>Donald Faison, Yvette Nicole Brown and Harvey Guillén pose with Mickey at Disney Junior Fun Fest at Disney's California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California on April 29.</p>
<p>In N.Y.C., Ruby Rose steps out in a stylish, sporty ensemble on May 4.</p>
<p>Olivia Culpo makes her way into the Michael Kors x Ellesse cocktail party in London on May 4.</p>
<p>Olivia Rodrigo keeps it casual for a bike ride around Washington, D.C., on May 4.</p>
<p>Ludacris receives an honorary degree from Georgia State University during the school's 2022 commencement ceremony on May 4.</p>
<p>Kate Middleton is a vision in emerald on May 4 while arriving to the Design Museum in London to present The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.</p>
<p>Justin Theroux and his dog Kuma take a walk in sunny N.Y.C. on May 4.</p>
<p>Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner — who confirmed that they are expecting baby number two — attend the premiere of <em>The Staircase </em>in N.Y.C. on May 3. </p>
<p>Gabrielle Union poses for a photo outside of The Mark Hotel in N.Y.C. as her hubby Dwyane Wade eats fries in the background on May 3. </p>
<p>Tom Holland shows off a new hairdo while filming <em>The Crowded Room </em>in N.Y.C. on May 4. </p>
<p>Sydney Sweeney stops by <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon </em>on May 3 in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Co-founder and CEO of Snap Inc. Evan Spiegel and Simone Biles speak onstage during the Snap Inc 2022 NewFronts at Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 3 in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Melanie Brown poses after she was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the Duke of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace on May 4. </p>
<p>Kate Bosworth attends the Netflix premiere of <em>Along for the Ride</em> on May 3 in L.A. </p>
<p>Liev Schreiber and Kai Schreiber attend the New York City premiere screening of National Geographic Documentary Films' <em>We Feed People</em> on May 3. </p>
<p>Padma Lakshmi and Drew Barrymore attend the premiere of <em>We Feed People </em>in N.Y.C. on May 3. </p>
<p>Jon Batiste is seen arriving to <em>The Late Show with Stephen Colbert</em> on May 3 in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Yungblud performs in concert at Razzmatazz on May 3 in Barcelona, Spain. </p>
<p>Lily Collins celebrates becoming the new face of Living Proof in L.A. on May 3. </p>
<p>Diane Keaton chats on the phone while out for a dog walk in L.A. on May 3. </p>
<p>Damian Lewis and Helena Bonham Carter attend the afterparty for <em>Sondheim's Old Friends</em> in aid of the Stephen Sondheim Foundation in London on May 3. </p>
<p>Sarah Hyland and Adam DeVine film the <em>Pitch Perfect </em>spinoff in Berlin, Germany, on May 3. </p>
<p>Kendall Jenner arrives at The Carlyle Hotel in N.Y.C. in a crop top and tiny shades. </p>
<p>Eva Mendes wears a colorful yellow dress paired with silver platform heels at The View in N.Y.C. on May 3.</p>
<p>Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make their way to Red Studios in Hollywood on May 3.</p>
<p>Lucy Hale wears a white hoddie and yellow joggers to walk her dog on May 3 in L.A.</p>
<p>Rachel McAdams, Elizabeth Olsen and Xochitl Gomez attend the <em>Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness</em> world premiere in Hollywood on May 2.</p>
<p>Also at the <em>Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness</em> world premiere: Benedict Wong brings the excitement to the red carpet.</p>
<p>Drew Barrymore surprises <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em> audience during the Freestylin' with The Roots segment on May 2 in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Teyana Taylor takes the dance floor, while snacking on some Popeyes, at Laquan Smith's Met Gala afterparty at Hudson Yards in N.Y.C. on May 2.</p>
<p>Jessica Alba, Cash Warren and their kids help paint an interactive mural in support of Pair of Thieves and Bring Change to Mind on May 1 in L.A.</p>
<p>Doctor Strange himself, Benedict Cumberbatch, arrives at the <em>Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness</em> world premiere at the Dolby Theatre on May 2.</p>
<p>Cillian Murphy and Matt Damon get into character on the set for the upcoming <em>Oppenheimer</em> biopic in New Mexico.</p>
<p>In Atlanta, Chris Pratt and costar Karen Gillan share a laugh while filming <em>Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3</em> on May 3.</p>
<p>Kelly Bensimon celebrates her 54th birthday at Canto in N.Y.C. on May 2.</p>
<p>Gerard Butler showers a pup with kisses and belly scratches while out in N.Y.C. on May 1.</p>
<p>In N.Y.C., parents Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick hang out with son James on May 1.</p>
<p>Don Cheadle arrives at the George Lopez Foundation's 15th annual celebrity golf tournament in Toluca Lake, California on May 2.</p>
<p>Judith Light visits SiriusXM Studios on May 2 in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Katy Perry, dressed as Ariel from <em>The Little Mermaid</em>, poses with Miss Piggy during <em>American Idol</em>'s Disney night on May 1.</p>
<p>Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are in great spirits as they head out to dinner in N.Y.C. on April 30.</p>
<p>Comedians John Mulaney and Ali Wong pose for a photo at Ted's Brunch during the Netflix Is a Joke festival on May 1 in L.A.</p>
<p>Also at Ted's Brunch during the Netflix Is a Joke festival: Tiffany Haddish, who looks gorgeous in a blue dress.</p>
<p>A thirsty Jason Ralph and a hungry Rachel Brosnahan pose at the opening night of the new play <em>POTUS</em> on Broadway at The Shubert Theater in N.Y.C. on May 1.</p>
<p>In Nashville, Reese Witherspoon — with husband Jim Toth (right) and sons Tennessee and Deacon (left) — cheers on the Nashville Soccer Club during the home opener between Philadelphia Union and Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on May 1.</p>
<p>Vanessa Hudgens, co-host of <em>Vogue</em>'s official red carpet live stream at the <a href="https://people.com/style/met-gala-2022-everything-to-know/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2022 Met Gala" class="link ">2022 Met Gala</a>, arrives at Anna Wintour's private pre-Met gala dinner in N.Y.C. on May 1.</p>
<p>Executive producer Tina Fey, the cast of <em>Girls5eva</em> — Sara Bareilles, Paula Pell, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps — and showrunner Meredith Scardino arrive at the season 2 premiere event at The Roxy in N.Y.C. May 1.</p>
<p>Julianne Hough hits the stage during opening night of <em>POTUS</em> on Broadway at The Shubert Theater in N.Y.C. on May 1.</p>
<p>Carly Pearce performs for the class of 2021 medallion ceremony at Nashville's Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on May 1.</p>
<p>Sheryl Lee Ralph strikes a pose at the 27th Annual White House Correspondents' Weekend Garden Brunch in Washington, D.C., on April 30.</p>
<p>Amal Clooney steps out for a casual stroll in N.Y.C. on April 30.</p>
<p>Brooke Shields shines in a plunging, copper gown on the White House Correspondents' Dinner red carpet in Washington, D.C., on April 30.</p>
<p>Newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz hold hands as they're spotted in N.Y.C. on April 30.</p>
<p>Amelia Gray, Harry Hamlin and Don Lemon share a chat at UTA's Celebration of America's Journalists event at Fiola Mare in Washington, D.C., on April 29.</p>
<p>Gayle King takes a seat at Funny Or Die and PEOPLE's Washington's Funniest Party in D.C. on April 29.</p>
<p>Diplo takes a spin on the bedazzled bull at the SHEIN Saloon over the weekend at the 2022 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California.</p>
<p>Brooke Shields makes a bold statement at Funny Or Die and PEOPLE's Washington's Funniest Party in D.C. on April 29.</p>
<p>Michelle Yeoh and Sandra Oh pose together ahead of their conversation at the 2022 San Francisco International Film Festival on April 29.</p>
<p>Rosario Dawson shows off her muscles at PanCAN PurpleStride's Ultimate Event to End Pancreatic Cancer at the Los Angeles Zoo on April 30.</p>
<p>Naomi Campbell stands out in white and gold as she leaves the Mercer Hotel for André Leon Talley's celebration of life event in N.Y.C. on April 29.</p>
<p>Paris Hilton attends sister-in-law Tessa Hilton's GODDESS Art Show in L.A. on April 28.</p>
<p>Matthew McConaughey, who cofounded Longbranch Bourbon, raises a toast to his MJ&M partners for raising $8 million at their 10th annual fundraising event to benefit select non-profit organizations that empower youth. </p>
<p>Abigail Spencer snuggles up to Rumer Willis at the Sézane L.A. store opening on April 28 in West Hollywood.</p>
<p>In Palm Springs, Thomas Rhett hosts Camp Dos Primos to kick off Stagecoach Festival weekend on April 28.</p>
<p>Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard visit families in London during their Hello Bello brand launch in the U.K.</p>
<p>Busy Philipps gives a good greeting on April 28 as she leaves NBC Studios in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Maude Apatow and Ava Phillippe attend an Armani Beauty celebration of Tessa Thompson on April 28 in Culver City, California.</p>
<p>Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga take their bows on April 28 following the opening night performance of their Broadway play, <em>Macbeth, </em>in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Olivia Rodrigo leaves N.Y.C.'s American Girl store with a doll on April 28.</p>
<p>Gigi and Bella Hadid pull out all the stops on April 28 for The Prince's Trust Global Gala in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Also at The Prince's Trust Global Gala on April 29: a stunning Naomi Campbell. </p>
<p>Levon Thurman-Hawke and Tom Holland film <em>The Crowded Room </em>on April 28 in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Chloë Sevigny and Elle Fanning attend a screening of <em>The Girl From Plainville</em> on April 28 in North Hollywood. </p>
<p>Jessie James Decker performs at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on April 28.</p>
<p>Kim Cattrall plants a kiss on Robert De Niro on April 28 during the CinemaCon Lionsgate presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.</p>
<p>Tom Felton and Matt Lewis get ready to compete in a series of sports for the launch of Nintendo Switch Sports at London's Westfield White City on April 29.</p>
<p>Molly Shannon, Vanessa Bayer and Jenifer Lewis pose at the <em>I Love That for You</em> premiere in West Hollywood on April 27.</p>
People Staff

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Espinal's RBI single backs stellar Gausman outing as Blue Jays top Astros 3-2

    TORONTO — It may only be the second month of the season, but Kevin Gausman felt like he had to put in a playoff-calibre performance Sunday. Gausman struck out 10 and allowed two runs over seven innings as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 3-2 at Rogers Centre. The victory gave Toronto a 4-2 regular-season record over Houston, the defending American League champions. "Almost felt like a post-season game," said Gausman, who noted that the Astros' roster is largely unchanged from la

  • Recent Calgary Flames additions bring long-haul playoff experience

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames topped up their playoff experience with the recent addition of four forwards who know what a long post-season feels like. The No. 1 team in the Pacific Division headed into the NHL playoffs and a first-round series against the Dallas Stars banking on that experience rubbing off on a lineup lacking in long-haul playoff seasoning. Blake Coleman, Trevor Lewis, Tyler Toffoli and Calle Jarnkrok, who all joined the Flames in the last 10 months, either won a Stanley Cup or

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 1 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Nick Nurse on Lakers rumours, title aspirations

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addresses the rumour of the LA Lakers aiming to poach him from the Toronto Raptors and how important winning another title is to him. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Reconciliation through sport inspires Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics, Paralympics to B.C.

    The Squamish word Chen Chen Stway means to hold each other and lift each other up. Tewanee Joseph said it also represents "the whole thrust" of Canada's Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics and Paralympics to B.C. Joseph, a member of the Squamish Nation, first heard the idea last summer at the ceremony where Marnie McBean, Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo 2020, was gifted the drum she carried everywhere at those Games. He was approached by Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia S

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Blue Jays edge Yankees 2-1 to end New York's 11-game win streak

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman homered and starter Yusei Kikuchi threw a season-high six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated New York 2-1 on Wednesday night to end the Yankees' 11-game winning streak. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 12th save to help Toronto salvage the finale of the three-game series. The Blue Jays (16-10) have won 10 of their last 15 games. Joey Gallo hit a solo shot for New York's lone run. It was the Yankees' second loss in their last 15 games. New York, which leads the

  • Host Canadians fall to Australia despite gutsy effort at 7s rugby event in Langford

    LANGFORD, B.C. — The weather co-operated for Canada’s critical matchup against World No. 1-ranked Australia on Saturday evening. The competition was a little more stingy. Having played a near-perfect first half, Canada surrendered a try in the dying seconds of their HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament matchup, falling behind 7-0 at the break and eventually succumbing 28-5 to the top-rated team in the world. Charlotte Caslick took the steam out of the crowd of 2,485 at Starlight Stadium with the

  • UEFA removes more Russian soccer teams from its competitions

    GENEVA (AP) — Russian soccer teams were kicked out of the Women's European Championship, the next men's Champions League and qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup by UEFA on Monday. The latest round of sporting sanctions during Russia's war on Ukraine follow FIFA and UEFA suspending Russian national and club teams in February from playing in international competitions, including the men's World Cup playoffs. Those previous decisions — made as countries across Europe refused to play games aga

  • Calgary turns to intimidating Flames winger Milan Lucic for traffic safety

    CALGARY — Milan Lucic is fine with his broad shoulders employed as a public safety message. As the Flames kicked off their first-round playoff series with the Dallas Stars this week, traffic signs popped up on Calgary's main thoroughfares reading "If you shoulder check, so will Lucic! Go Flames." Lucic, an intimidating six-foot-three, 230-pound winger who crunches opposing players into the boards, was tickled when he saw the signs posted on social media. "I actually didn't see it in person," Luc

  • Grizzlies Brooks suspended one game for flagrant on Payton

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks has been suspended for one game without pay by the NBA for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” that resulted in a fractured elbow for Golden State's Gary Payton II in Game 2 of the the Western Conference semifinals. The league announced the penalty Thursday, so Brooks must sit out Saturday's Game 3 with the series shifting to Chase Center in San Francisco tied at one game apiece. Payton was injured with 9:08 left in the first quart

  • Kraken hope to build after disappointing inaugural campaign

    SEATTLE (AP) — For all the excitement and anticipation leading up to the first puck drop, the inaugural season for the Seattle Kraken ended up looking like nearly every other NHL expansion season from the past 30 years. The comparisons with the last expansion team, the Golden Knights, were inevitable and the high bar set by Vegas by winning the Western Conference in its first season almost ensured Seattle's first outing was going be disappointing at some level. Perhaps not this disappointing. Th

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse a 'game-time decision' for Game 1 vs. Kings

    EDMONTON — Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says defenceman Darnell Nurse will be a "game-time decision" when Edmonton begins its playoff run against the L.A. Kings on Monday. Nurse, 27, has been sidelined since April 12 with a lower-body injury. He took part in a full practice on Saturday and took morning skate ahead of Monday's game. Asked whether he expected to suit up for the first playoff contest of the year, Nurse simply said "We'll see." The defenceman has 39 points (nine goals, 26 assists

  • Canadian senior lacrosse leagues ask American pro league to relax player contracts

    Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. A new provision in the Premier Lacrosse League's standard player contract states that a player competing in the American field lacrosse circuit may not engage in "non-PLL sponsored lacrosse, whether it's professional, semi-professional or recreational, indoor, or outdoor," during the season. The clause, obtained by The Canadian Press, states that this r