The 30 Best Prime Day Beauty Deals to Shop *Right Now*

  • <p class="body-dropcap">IDK about you, but getting beauty products, tools, and skincare on sale just makes my heart ~sing~. So now that it's officially <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g40275176/best-amazon-prime-day-fashion-deals-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon Prime Day" class="link ">Amazon Prime Day</a>, aka one of my favorite shopping times of the year, this is my SuperBowl. As a reminder, <strong>Amazon’s two-day shopping extravaganza happens only once a year, and the beauty deals for 2022 are absolutely amazing</strong>. Like, when it comes to Prime Day, you can get 20, 30, sometimes even 40 percent off <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g12816082/best-hair-dryer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hair dryers" class="link ">hair dryers</a>, <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g19620718/best-makeup-remover/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:makeup remover" class="link ">makeup remover</a>, <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g36131689/best-dry-shampoos-for-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dry shampoo" class="link ">dry shampoo</a>, <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g32950068/travel-makeup-bag/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:travel makeup bags" class="link ">travel makeup bags</a>—you name it. And for someone like me, whose job it is to be obsessed with beauty, these sales and discounts are everything.</p><p>Because I’m a Prime Day fiend, I’ve gathered <strong>all the ~very important~ information on Amazon Prime Day 2022</strong>, like when Prime Day is this year, what the best beauty deals and sales are, and what beauty products will be discounted on Prime Day (yes, I do have a Prime Day savings fund).</p><h2 class="body-h2">When is Prime Day 2022?</h2><p>It’s official: <strong><a href="https://press.aboutamazon.com/news-releases/news-release-details/save-date-july-12-13-prime-day-returns-offering-amazons-lowest-0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40256306%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon Prime Day 2022" class="link ">Amazon Prime Day 2022</a> is here and will run through July 13,</strong> meaning you can start shopping all the sales right now. Since items sell out fast (seriously), don’t wait around if you know there are products you want, or they’ll likely already be out of stock. The good news? There will be new sales dropping <em>constantly</em> throughout the two-day event, so feel free to keep checking here, as I'll be on Prime Day duty reporting all the best sales below.</p><p>Just remember that <strong>you have to be a Prime member to shop all the deals</strong>, so sign up for an <a href="https://www.amazon.com/amazonprime?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40256306%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon Prime membership" class="link ">Amazon Prime membership</a> beforehand to shop now (don’t worry—Amazon offers <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/help/customer/display.html?nodeId=G6RZ3AA6NQMCKYEM&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40256306%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:free 30-day trials" class="link ">free 30-day trials</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-Student/b?ie=UTF8&node=668781011&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40256306%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:free six-month trial for students" class="link ">free six-month trial for students</a> if you have ~commitment issues~).</p><p>Plus, Amazon won’t be the only one getting in on the deals, as <strong>competitors like <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg40256306%2Fbest-amazon-prime-day-beauty-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sephora" class="link ">Sephora</a> and <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg40256306%2Fbest-amazon-prime-day-beauty-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ulta" class="link ">Ulta</a> will likely run their own beauty sales the July 12 and 13,</strong> so you’ll have the chance to stock up on tons of beauty products at major discounts all at once. Is this what nirvana feels like?</p><h2 class="body-h2">What are the Amazon Prime Day beauty deals this year?</h2><p>This year’s Amazon Prime Day 2022 beauty deals are finally (!!) here, so you9 can shop all of our picks below and get <strong>major discounts on makeup, hair tools, skincare, <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/how-to/a40310/makeup-brushes-how-to" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:makeup brushes" class="link ">makeup brushes</a>, and so much more</strong>. Ready to start shopping? Follow me to the land of cheap beauty products, rainbows, and pure bliss: </p>
    Getty Images
  • <p><strong>Olaplex</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00SNM5US4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40256306%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>I’m willing to bet Olaplex is on your radar if you’ve ever colored your hair (hi to all the <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g28505937/best-at-home-hair-color-dye/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:at-home hair dyes" class="link ">at-home hair dyes</a> I used in 2020), thanks to <strong>its ability to actually rebuild bonds and strengthen v damaged hair</strong>. You’re in luck if the only thing holding you back from trying this magical treatment is the price—it’s 20 percent off during Prime Day right now.</p>
    Courtesy Image
  • <p><strong>LANEIGE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.80</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07XXPHQZK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40256306%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Um, okay, stop everything you’re doing and order one of these <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g38267844/best-lip-mask/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lip masks" class="link ">lip masks</a> while they’re 36 percent off before they sell out. Lemme give you a quick rundown: This lip mask practically broke the Internet a few years ago, with claims that it could <strong>completely soothe dry, chapped lips overnight</strong>, and tbh, it’s worth the hype. And yes, every single flavor is on sale (my fave is the sweet vanilla). </p>
    Courtesy Image
  • <p><strong>T3 Micro</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$174.30</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08DMRF4PP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40256306%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The digital controls on this T3 <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g38905824/best-curling-irons/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:curling iron" class="link ">curling iron</a> (now 30 percent off!) <strong>allow you to create heat settings that perfectly match your hair type</strong>. When you set up the iron, it asks about your hair texture (fine, medium, or coarse), if your hair is color- or chemically-treated, and your hair length, adjusting the temperature to your hair. What’s even cooler? (Sry, I’m gushing) You can set up multiple profiles, so if you curl your roommates hair or your mom likes to steal your beauty tools, you’ve got options.</p>
    Courtesy Image
  • <p><strong>Paula's Choice</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.60</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00949CTQQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40256306%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g39411878/best-chemical-exfoliants/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chemical exfoliant" class="link ">chemical exfoliant</a> every beauty editor swears by is 20 percent off for Prime Day? I advise you order yours before it sells out, js. This <strong>2 percent salicylic acid toner is both exfoliating <em>and</em> gentle</strong>, even on very sensitive skin (prob the added green tea leaf extract that soothes while you wipe away dead skin and excess oil).</p>
    Courtesy Image
  • <p><strong>Yonka</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$54.40</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00CILKAXG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40256306%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ah, I just love Prime Day because I can find really cool beauty brands (like this plant-based French skincare brand, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/Yon-KaParis/page/ABB17613-3E22-4BB2-9FEF-4E3D3DF01B92?ref_=ast_bln&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40256306%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Yon-Ka" class="link ">Yon-Ka</a>) up to 20 percent off. Of their assortment, I’m really eyeing (hehe) their <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g2590/best-eye-creams/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eye cream" class="link ">eye cream</a>, <strong>an <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g13812654/best-anti-wrinkle-cream/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:anti-aging" class="link ">anti-aging</a> formula with peptides (which helps produce more collagen</strong> to plump and ward off fine lines and wrinkles) and, vitamin E and aloe vera to soothe tired, dry under-eyes.</p>
    Courtesy Image
  • <p><strong>Ouidad</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B077GMVCVG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40256306%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g39928296/wavy-hair-products/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wavy" class="link ">wavy</a> or <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g12499684/best-curly-hair-products/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:curly hair" class="link ">curly hair</a> are feeling a lil poofy and ~blah~ in the hot, humid weather, they’ll love this soft, flexible hold gel. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R2LILGGGREHZU1/ref=cm_cr_getr_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B077GMVCVG&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40256306%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:One reviewer" class="link ">One reviewer</a> writes that in 98-degree Florida weather with 100 percent humidity (I am simply sweating just thinking about it), <strong>their waves felt shiny, soft, and defined</strong>. BRB, ordering a bottle to get through the rest of summer now that it’s 30 percent off.</p>
    Courtesy Image
  • <p><strong>Miss or Miss</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09P7VVW3Y?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40256306%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you like to store all of your skincare, hair products, and makeup in one bag when you travel, you should grab this hanging toiletry bag from Amazon while it’s 22 percent off for Prime Day. It has spots to hold makeup brushes, has a plastic lining to clean up any product spillage, and <strong>tons of compartments with zippers to keep you organized</strong>. No <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/a38194182/travel-beauty-skin-tips-tricks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:travel skin crises" class="link ">travel skin crises</a> here!</p>
    Courtesy Image
  • <p><strong>Drybar</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$105.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08XV5MF92?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40256306%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>So, tinkering around with a round brush and hair dryer simply isn’t my thing, but I’ve become a pro at the ol’ at-home blowout using this <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g32271508/best-hair-dryer-brushes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:blow dryer brush" class="link ">blow dryer brush</a>. Compared to all the others on the market (there are <em>a lot</em> now), I like that this <strong>has a smaller brush, so it’s a bit easier to style bangs and short hair</strong> and flip-in your ends. It’s on the pricier side normally, but it’s 32 percent off rn for Prime Day.</p>
    Courtesy Image
  • <p><strong>Grande Cosmetics</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07QNQJ5FK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40256306%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you want thicker lashes, you’ve gotta try this <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g21685030/best-eyelash-serums/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eyelash serum" class="link ">eyelash serum</a> made with amino acids, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E that moisturize and strengthen your lashes. It might not make your lashes grow super long (sorry, but only FDA-approved <a href="https://try.hellorory.com/3/latisse-home/b" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Latisse" class="link ">Latisse</a> can do that), but it <strong><em>can</em> help condition them so they appear a little bit fuller</strong>. I’ve been using this serum for over a year, and I get compliments on my lashes daily. At 30 percent off right now for Prime Day, I might just grab the jumbo size.</p>
    Courtesy Image
  • <p><strong>Crest</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M63SQTI?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40256306%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g25070366/best-at-home-teeth-whitening-products/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:at-home teeth whitening" class="link ">at-home teeth whitening</a> strips (currently 43 percent off!) are about the closest thing to a professional whitening treatment, thanks to the<strong> included LED light that boosts the power of the whitening strips to get dark stains off</strong> a bit quicker (liiike, the ones I’ve gotten from sitting here drinking my coffee shopping for Prime Day deals). You’ll stick on one strip for the top and one for the bottom teeth and hold the light against your teeth until it automatically shuts off after two minutes, keeping the strips on for 60 minutes in total.</p>
    Courtesy Image
  • <p><strong>Pocmimut</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08R3QJJWL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40256306%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your summer 2022 is already ~filled~ with travel (okay, jet-setter), you need this spacious makeup bag that’s already 29 percent off for Amazon Prime Day. Not only will it hold all your <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g29548485/best-makeup-products/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:makeup products" class="link ">makeup products</a> (<strong>including a few slots to store your brushes</strong>), but it’s also lined with plastic for easy cleaning, and it comes in five cute colors to choose from (I’m partial to sage, but there’s a classic black and gray option too).</p>
    Courtesy Image
  • <p><strong>Waterpik</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$79.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01GNVF8S8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40256306%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>My dentist actually recommended this exact Waterpik because it’s easy to travel with. Of course, just a few months after buying it, it’s now 20 percent off. Sigh. But trust me when I say this device has the power <strong>to dislodge and break down gunk and food along your gums and between your teeth</strong>, without the bulk of bigger machines or the annoyance of traditional flossing. Since I started using it, my teeth cleanings are a breeze, and my dentist is v happy with me. And you know what they say: happy dentist, happy life. Or something.</p>
    Courtesy Image
  • <p><strong>Too Faced</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.77</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00P0Q0T28?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40256306%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>I’ve been using this mascara for a decade, and it still slaps. It <strong>n</strong><strong>ever makes my lashes flake or smudge throughout the day</strong>, and it helps give my straight lashes a slight curl. Plus, when I do my inevitable touch-up for post-work events, my lashes don’t look clumpy and spider-y. Truly, it’s one of the <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g3359/best-mascaras/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best mascaras" class="link ">best mascaras</a>, and I like it even more when it’s 13 percent off. 😊</p>
    Courtesy Image
  • <p><strong>NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.69</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09HNMGGPR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40256306%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You might recognize this viral <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g37482918/best-concealers-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:concealer" class="link ">concealer</a> from TikTok (it got a casual <a href="https://www.tiktok.com/discover/nyx-bare-with-me?lang=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:30 million views" class="link ">30 million views</a>, NBD), and the hype is freakin’ real. It is <strong>lightweight and doesn’t settle into fine lines but still has serious coverage</strong> when you dab it under the eyes or layer it over acne. My acne scars? Forgot they existed. And if there’s any time to try it, it’s when it’s 30 percent off. Tysm, Prime Day.</p>
    Courtesy Image
  • <p><strong>NuFACE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$336.75</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00PY2RNUO?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40256306%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/a36508872/microcurrent-facial/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Microcurrent facials" class="link ">Microcurrent facials</a> have been around for the ~elite~ for quite a while to make your face look a lil lifted, but NuFace found a way to get the same results over time at home for a fraction of the price. It <strong>stimulates blood flow and muscle contractions, making your face look a bit “toned” over time</strong> (like pilates for your skin). This set includes an attachment to get into fine lines and wrinkles and around the eyes too. So now that it’s on sale for 25 percent off for Prime Day, I suggest you run.</p>
    Courtesy Image
  • <p><strong>ARTOLF</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$71.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09FT1NW9D?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40256306%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you’re in the camp of wanting smooth, silky skin (it me!), <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g30112097/best-laser-hair-removal-at-home/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:at-home laser hair removal" class="link ">at-home laser hair removal</a> is kind of everything. The lights on this device <strong>heat up and destroy part of your hair follicle with every treatment</strong>, so if you keep it up 3 to 4 times a week for at least six weeks, you’ll notice less hair growth. And unlike pricey, painful in-office laser hair removal treatments, this is relatively painless and 58 percent off for Prime Day (yep, you read that right). FYI though: This device doesn’t specify a range of skin tones, so to be safe, only use this on light-to-medium skin and brown and black hair. </p>
    Courtesy Image
  • <p><strong>Mielle Organics</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00ZGC8X2E?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40256306%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g28313157/best-deep-conditioner/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:deep conditioner" class="link ">deep conditioner</a> is a ~dream~ for extra dry, thick and coarse, and/or very damaged hair types. It’s<strong> packed with proteins to strengthen your hair</strong>, along with babassu and sunflower oils to coat your hair and lock in moisture. Use this one as a monthly treatment for healthier, softer hair—and rest assured you got it for 26 percent off during Prime Day.</p>
    Courtesy Image
  • <p><strong>CHI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$59.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00EO2TM5Y?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40256306%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Yes, I did rank this as one of the <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g12837010/best-hair-straightener-flat-iron/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best hair straighteners" class="link ">best hair straighteners</a>, and it’s 25 percent off rn. <strong>The digital heat control panel lights up in three different colors</strong> (blue = fine/delicate hair, green = medium texture or wavy hair, red = coarse hair) depending on your hair type, so you’re never using an iron that’s too low or hot.</p>
    Courtesy Image
  • <p><strong>HIME SAMA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$159.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B082YNNB5L?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40256306%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Yup, you read that right—this <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g29964112/best-led-masks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LED light mask" class="link ">LED light mask</a> is freakin’ 60 percent off for Prime Day right now. <strong>It has seven different light options</strong> (like red to help boost collagen, blue that can calm breakouts, yellow for soothing redness, etc.) and even comes with a neck attachment to get all that boosting/calming/soothing on your neck too.</p>
    Courtesy Image
  • <p><strong>Mally Beauty</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$30.15</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00IVC6EVS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40256306%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Hate that cakey look that comes from a day of re-powdering your face? Me too, which is why I’m obsessed with<strong> this translucent balm (yes, <em>balm</em>) that gets rid of excess shine without requiring layers of <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g38808844/best-setting-powder-for-oily-skin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:face powder" class="link ">face powder</a></strong>. Just tap the sponge into the balm and pat it anywhere you want to take down some shine, and the <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/a32891698/what-is-dimethicone-for-skin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dimethicone" class="link ">dimethicone</a> (known for its silky texture that can blur and mattify skin) goes to work, leaving your skin smooth without a heavy film. And yep, it’s 25 percent off for Prime Day.</p>
    Courtesy Image
  • <p><strong>HUONUL</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.21</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09F2J4SX1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40256306%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>I can justify spending $$$ on good <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g12816082/best-hair-dryer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hair dryers" class="link ">hair dryers</a> and light masks, but a makeup mirror? The last thing I feel like spending tons of money on. So hello to this gem that’s 47 percent off for Prime Day. It’s got <strong>two, three, and 10 times magnification; adjustable brightness</strong> <strong>depending on the light you’re in</strong>; and also comes with a USB charging cable. Your upgraded vanity doesn’t have to cost a fortune, bb.</p>
    Courtesy Image
  • <p><strong>SkinMedica</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$128.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N12U3HW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40256306%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The most stubborn dark spots (talking to you, <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/a33421857/melasma-treatment/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:melasma" class="link ">melasma</a>) might get a little brighter with this serum, which is beloved by half of the <em>Cosmo </em>beauty team. It’s filled with <strong>tranexamic acid, which can both fade hyperpigmentation </strong>and reduce the overproduction of melanin in your skin that causes the spots in the first place. This serum is definitely pricey, but you can get it for 20 percent off for Prime Day rn, which makes it a lil easier, right?</p>
    Courtesy Image
  • <p><strong>HEETA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$6.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CWQ5CZ4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40256306%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There isn’t a soul in my life that hasn’t yet been convinced by me to buy this…and now I feel a lil bad because it’s currently 30 percent off for Prime Day. <strong>This scalp massager turns your hair-washing regimen into a relaxing oasis</strong>, so you actually look <em>forward</em> to wash day. You can use it on wet or dry hair or as a way to make your <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g24670480/shampoo-brands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shampoo" class="link ">shampoo</a> or <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g26114920/best-scalp-scrubs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:scalp scrub" class="link ">scalp scrub</a> work just a bit harder.</p>
    Courtesy Image
  • <p><strong>BS-MALL</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MH1KHJ2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40256306%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Last summer, I went on a two-week vacation and forgot to bring a single makeup brush. Desperate, I bought this brush set off of Amazon, and now they’ve become my favorite go-to brushes (yep, me, a beauty editor, who wears makeup every single day). This <strong>18-brush set has just about everything you need to do face and eye makeup</strong>—like brushes for <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g19654361/best-gel-eyeliner/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gel eyeliner" class="link ">gel eyeliner</a>, <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g29022526/best-cream-eyeshadow/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cream eyeshadow" class="link ">cream eyeshadow</a>, <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/how-to/a43730/face-shape-contour-map/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:contour" class="link ">contour</a>, <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/g28219267/best-cream-blushes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cream blush" class="link ">cream blush</a>, whatever—whether you’re new to makeup or do a full-glam look on the daily.</p>
    Courtesy Image
  • <p><strong>CeraVe</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.38</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00U1YCRD8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40256306%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>I get to try a lot of beauty products through my job, but I legit always have this <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g37898735/best-salicylic-acid-cleansers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:salicylic acid cleanser" class="link ">salicylic acid cleanser</a> in my bathroom, since it’s one of the few sudsy cleansers that<strong> breaks down oil and grime without making my skin feel dry</strong>. Not only is it v affordable at its normal price (ahem, it’s 21 percent off right now), but it’ll also get to your house in two days with free Prime shipping.</p>
    Courtesy Image
  • <p><strong>Arishine</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.32</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08C4X9T2D?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40256306%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you’re not using <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g29823549/best-magnetic-lashes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:magnetic lashes" class="link ">magnetic lashes</a> yet, WYD? <strong>This kit comes with 10 different pairs of magnetized lashes</strong> (a mix of natural and ~soft~, along with dramatic and voluminous), two tubes of magnetic eyeliner to help you adhere the lashes to your eyes, and even a pair of lash tweezers to make application even easier. Will be ordering myself a pack (or two), because why would I ever mess with <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g32853281/best-eyelash-glue/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eyelash glue" class="link ">eyelash glue </a>again if I don’t have to?</p>
    Courtesy Image
  • <p><strong>Braun</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$94.75</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07ZHZFHBB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40256306%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you’re wondering what I’m ordering for Prime Day, it’s this epilator at 27 percent off rn. Epilating is one of the most underrated ways to remove hair because it grabs even the tiniest, lil baby hairs that <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g31898918/best-home-waxing-kits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:at-home waxing" class="link ">at-home waxing</a> or shaving can’t get (think of it like a million little tweezers pulling out all your hair as you roll it across your skin). Buuut because of that, it’s known to be painful AF. Thankfully, this one has a <strong>pressure sensor to make sure you’re not pressing the tool too hard against your ski</strong><strong>n</strong> and causing unnecessary irritation and pain. Plus, it comes with a bunch of attachments, like a body massager and a razor and trimmer duo.</p>
    Courtesy Image
  • <p><strong>SUNUV</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$22.12</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01JGG5CH4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40256306%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Just saying, it’s pretty easy to do <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/a31902971/gel-nails-at-home/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gel nails at home" class="link ">gel nails at home</a> if you have the right equipment, like this LED nail lamp that’s 33 percent off for Prime Day.<strong> The whopping <a href="https://www.amazon.com/SUNUV-Curing-Fingernail-Toenail-Polishes/dp/B01JGG5CH4/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40256306%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us#customerReviews" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:25,000 reviews" class="link ">25,000 reviews</a> rave about the lamp’s motion sensor</strong><strong>, </strong>which allows you to slide your hands inside to cure your gel polish without fiddling with any buttons.</p>
    Courtesy Image
  • <p><strong>Neutrogena</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.91</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0771GYTB3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40256306%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For less than $30 (shout-out to this 25 percent off Prime Day deal), you get three full-size Neutrogena SPF 50 sunscreens. And this isn’t just any sunscreen: It’s a <strong>water-based gel formula that’s completely clear and sinks right into the skin</strong>—see: no sticky residue—and will actually make your skin feel softer and smoother. And if you deal with <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/advice/g1710/how-to-get-rid-of-bacne/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bacne" class="link ">bacne</a>, you’ll be happy to know this formula is oil free </p>
    Courtesy Image
  • <p><strong>Olay</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$31.59</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08CFKB29L?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40256306%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you’re new to retinol or you have extra-sensitive skin, I always recommend trying a <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g25837230/retinol-face-cream/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:retinol face cream" class="link ">retinol face cream</a> like this one to help mitigate any of the potential dry, inflamed, or peeling side effects. This retinol-spiked formula has a whipped consistency that feels lightweight on your skin but continues hydrating until the next morning. <strong>The plumping and smoothing you’ll get from the retinol in about four weeks</strong> is an added bonus. This one’s 32 percent off right now for Prime Day, so IDK, grab one for your mom and BFF too.</p>
    Courtesy Image
