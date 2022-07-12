The 30 Best Prime Day Beauty Deals to Shop *Right Now*

IDK about you, but getting beauty products, tools, and skincare on sale just makes my heart ~sing~. So now that it's officially Amazon Prime Day, aka one of my favorite shopping times of the year, this is my SuperBowl. As a reminder, Amazon’s two-day shopping extravaganza happens only once a year, and the beauty deals for 2022 are absolutely amazing. Like, when it comes to Prime Day, you can get 20, 30, sometimes even 40 percent off hair dryers, makeup remover, dry shampoo, travel makeup bags—you name it. And for someone like me, whose job it is to be obsessed with beauty, these sales and discounts are everything.
Because I’m a Prime Day fiend, I’ve gathered all the ~very important~ information on Amazon Prime Day 2022, like when Prime Day is this year, what the best beauty deals and sales are, and what beauty products will be discounted on Prime Day (yes, I do have a Prime Day savings fund).
When is Prime Day 2022?
It’s official: Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here and will run through July 13, meaning you can start shopping all the sales right now. Since items sell out fast (seriously), don’t wait around if you know there are products you want, or they’ll likely already be out of stock. The good news? There will be new sales dropping constantly throughout the two-day event, so feel free to keep checking here, as I'll be on Prime Day duty reporting all the best sales below.
Just remember that you have to be a Prime member to shop all the deals, so sign up for an Amazon Prime membership beforehand to shop now (don’t worry—Amazon offers free 30-day trials and a free six-month trial for students if you have ~commitment issues~).
Plus, Amazon won’t be the only one getting in on the deals, as competitors like Sephora and Ulta will likely run their own beauty sales the July 12 and 13, so you’ll have the chance to stock up on tons of beauty products at major discounts all at once. Is this what nirvana feels like?
What are the Amazon Prime Day beauty deals this year?
This year’s Amazon Prime Day 2022 beauty deals are finally (!!) here, so you9 can shop all of our picks below and get major discounts on makeup, hair tools, skincare, makeup brushes, and so much more. Ready to start shopping? Follow me to the land of cheap beauty products, rainbows, and pure bliss: