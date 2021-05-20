Aldi launches new garden range for summer – here are our top picks

A wild Game 3 ended with a Bruins double-overtime win after Craig Smith converted on a brutal communication blunder between two Capitals teammates.
Nazem Kadri's playoff career with the Maple Leafs was marred by untimely suspensions and controversy. Here we go again.
LeBron wanted the inventor of the play-in tournament fired. He might not think that anymore.
The most no-hitters thrown in a season since 1900 is seven. It is May.
Watson didn't provide a statement in Wednesday's Instagram post. But his message was fairly clear.
Grit and Grind is back.
It's been three months since Tiger's car crash.
Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is building a strong case for American League MVP contention.
Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri wants assurances that ownership are dedicated to winning in contract negotiations.
It's long been understood that McDavid has to be everything for the Oilers to have true success. So far this season, he's been everything and more.
Madison Square Garden is going to be raucous on Sunday. And it won't be the only NBA arena with more fans during the playoffs.
Antonio Brown will undergo a knee scope, and hasn't passed his physical with the Bucs yet.
The Maple Leafs and Oilers are clear favorites to advance in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Budweiser has thrown in an extra incentive for fans of the team that comes out of the all-Canadian division.
The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.
With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.
Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Zack Greinke wanted to throw harder, and he surprised himself when the radar gun read 93 mph on a fastball in the first inning — and it sure felt great. “I was surprised, for sure,” he said. José Altuve homered on the first pitch of the game, Yuli Gurriel drove in four runs to back Greinke, and the Houston Astros won for the seventh time in eight games by beating the Oakland Athletics 8-1 on Wednesday night. Greinke (4-1) struck out eight and didn't walk a batter, allowing one run on four hits over eight impressive innings to win back-to-back starts for the first time this season. “It ended up being a lot harder. I don't really know completely what it is,” Greinke said of his fastball. “It was nice, and I was throwing strikes with it, too, so that was good.” Gurriel hit a pair of two-run doubles among his four hits, Carlos Correa contributed two RBI singles and Michael Brantley also singled home a late run for Houston. “Yuli was awesome. He’s been awesome all year long,” manager Dusty Baker said. “He’s been clutching up. He’s been driving in runs.” The Astros pulled back within a half-game of the defending AL West champion A's in the division race — with everybody realizing it's still early but fully expecting these two clubs to chase each other down to the end. Houston hasn't led the West since April 8. Greinke joked with his team that the high winds helped his cause. Baker was thrilled Greinke produced one of his best starts this year, with “pinpoint control” to save the bullpen. “You know Greinke, he has that same look on his face all the time. He came in and had a couple smiles on his face, that’s about it," Baker said. Sean Murphy had an RBI double in the second for Oakland, coming off its major league-leading fifth walk-off win in a 6-5 victory a night earlier. But Murphy exited early after getting hit by a series of foul balls behind the plate. “He had two to the mask. The last one actually was shoulder and lacerated his ear a little bit," manager Bob Melvin said. "With three blows like that, it was just precautionary. No concussion or headache at all. There’s a chance he could play tomorrow. We’ll see, but just didn’t want to take any chances after the third one.” Altuve, still getting booed at every chance in Oakland since the Astros' 2017-18 sign-stealing scam was exposed, extended his hitting streak to 13 games. It's his first hitting streak of 12 or more games since a career-best 19-game string during the 2017 World Series championship season. A’s righty Frankie Montas (5-3) had his three-start winning streak snapped. He allowed two runs and seven hits over five innings, struck out six and walked two. ROOKIE'S SHOT Astros right-handed pitching prospect Tyler Ivey has been called up to make his major league debut Friday against Texas. “It’s indescribable,” said the 25-year-old Ivey, who grew up in the Dallas suburb of Rowlett as a Rangers fan. “To be making my debut there, I really can’t describe it.” He’s expecting as many as 50 friends and family members in the stands. “It’ll be pretty overwhelming. It’ll be quite the experience, for sure,” said Ivey, who also had a short stint as an Astros fan more than 15 years ago. TRAINER’S ROOM Astros: Baker remains hopeful of welcoming back third base coach Gary Pettis sometime in June after his absence while undergoing treatment for cancer in Southern California. "He’s making great strides. He’s hoping sometime next month," Baker said of the 63-year-old Pettis, fighting multiple myeloma. “We miss him. We just pray that he gets healed.” Athletics: RHP Mike Fiers, on the injured list with a sprained elbow, isn't ready to play catch yet. “He hasn’t thrown yet. He’s still doing strengthening stuff,” Melvin said. “We’re still a ways away with him.” ... LHP A.J. Puk (strained left biceps) is set to pitch an inning with Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday, while LHP Jesús Luzardo (hairline fracture in his pinkie) will throw with the A's. He is likely to need some innings with Las Vegas before returning, too. UP NEXT LHP Cole Irvin (3-4, 3.02 ERA) takes the mound for the A's in the series finale looking for his first victory against the Astros after going 0-2 with a 7.45 ERA in two previous matchups, both this year. Houston starts RHP Luis García (1-3, 3.34) as he tries to win consecutive outings for the first time in his career. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Janie Mccauley, The Associated Press
DALLAS (AP) — Asked about the decade without a playoff series victory since coaching the Dallas Mavericks to their only championship, Rick Carlisle quickly mentioned the rebuilding phase that accompanied the drought. When a similar question came up a day later, the Dallas coach showed he might be ready to quit answering them. “I keep getting asked about is there pressure to advance, hell yeah there’s pressure to advance!” Carlisle said, his voice rising. “But we’re a championship organization. We’re not just looking to advance one round in the playoffs.” Luka Doncic and the Mavericks will seek the franchise's elusive series victory starting Saturday at the Los Angeles Clippers in a first-round rematch from the Florida bubble last year, when Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and company won in six games. Dirk Nowitzki, Doncic's predecessor as the Euro superstar in Dallas, led a six-game series victory over Miami's LeBron James and Dwyane Wade in the 2011 NBA Finals. Nobody could have imagined the franchise would go this long without at least returning to the second round. First, owner Mark Cuban changed the makeup of the title-winning team significantly in the name of salary cap flexibility after the 2011 lockout. Three years later, a trade with Boston for Rajon Rondo blew up on the Mavericks. It took a year, but the ill-fated Rondo deal triggered the rebuild. Dallas missed the playoffs three straight seasons after qualifying 15 of the previous 16. Hopes brightened after the Mavericks traded up two spots to get Doncic in the 2018 draft. Dallas missed the playoffs with the 2019 Rookie of the Year, but his dazzling Game 4 buzzer-beater against the Clippers last August was the most tangible sign that playoff success might be near. Now comes the rematch, with the fifth-seeded Mavericks as underdogs again. “It helps carry that momentum moving forward, not only in that playoffs,” said Tim Hardaway Jr., one of four players on the roster to play for a team that won a playoff series. “If you end up losing, carries that momentum into next season, knowing that your guys have expectations to move forward and be better.” If Doncic can get Dallas past the Clippers this time, he will match Nowitzki by getting his first playoff series victory in his third season. The comparisons will only grow from there. Nowitzki's postseason debut with a first-round win over Utah in 2001 was the first of 12 straight playoff trips. Two years later, Dallas lost to San Antonio in the Western Conference finals before going the distance in 2006, losing in six games to Wade and the Heat. “When you’re part of an organization like the Dallas Mavericks and there’s a game scheduled, there’s pressure to win that game,” said Carlisle, in his 13th season with Dallas. “When you come to work for this organization and you work for Mark Cuban, you’ve got to be somebody that loves pressure.” Dallas hasn't had home-court advantage in the first round since winning the title. This year's seeding is the highest since the Mavericks were third in 2011. They've had five first-round losses: 2012, 2014-16 and last year. The Mavericks missed out on the home court this season after a 9-14 start that included a COVID-19 outbreak sidelining four players at the same time. By the time Dallas finally found momentum, the gap behind the top four in the West was too wide. The Mavericks finished five games behind the Clippers and Denver, which got the third seed on a tiebreaker. “Regardless of what happened in the past, just to be able to battle through some of the adversity we’ve had and the adversity we all shared collectively as a league, it’s huge for us to be in the position we are now,” Dwight Powell said. “It’s doubly important for us to show up and compete at the highest possible level.” Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, his European sidekick, made their playoff debuts together last year. Porzingis missed the final three games of the series with a right knee injury sustained in the opener. If they're going to build something similar to what Nowitzki started 20 years ago, beating the Clippers would be a solid foundation. “That would be huge step forward for us, especially against an experienced team like the Clippers,” Porzingis said. “We have the tools. We just don’t have the experience yet. It’s good that we had that first taste of defeat last season and we’re looking forward to taking a step forward.” ___ More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Schuyler Dixon, The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith’s pinch-hit sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the seventh inning scored the tying and go-ahead runs when Josh Rojas committed an error in right field, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Wednesday night. Mookie Betts followed with a ground-rule double after going hitless in his first three at-bats as the Dodgers capitalized on two walks and a glaring miscue by the Diamondbacks to take a 4-2 lead. Arizona has been outscored 16-4 in losing the first three games of the series. The Diamondbacks dropped their fourth in a row overall and ninth straight on the road after manager Torey Lovullo was ejected in the fifth. He argued a call of runner interference on pitcher Matt Peacock, who bunted and ran inside the line going to first before getting hit in the back of his left leg by Clayton Kershaw's throw. Joe Kelly (1-0) retired the side in the seventh to earn the win. Kenley Jansen worked the ninth for his ninth save. Arizona opened the bottom of the seventh by issuing back-to-back walks, including one by Joe Mantiply (0-1) to Gavin Lux that put two runners on. Pinch-hitter Albert Pujols' single to right field went off the glove of Rojas, who had his back to the infield trying to make an over-the-shoulder catch. Instead, the play loaded the bases. After Austin Barnes struck out, Smith's sac fly scored Taylor and Lux as Smith reached on Rojas' error that sent Pujols to second. Betts' ground-rule double to center made it 4-2, scoring DJ Peters, who ran for Pujols, Yoshi Tsutsugo's opposite-field single in the fourth scored the Dodgers' first run, giving him his first RBI with the team since being acquired from Tampa Bay last weekend. Arizona led 2-0 on Eduardo Escobar's two-run homer in the fourth off Kershaw. The left-hander allowed two runs and two hits in six innings. He struck out eight and walked one. Peacock quieted the World Series champion Dodgers in his second major league start. The right-hander gave up one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked none. Peacock retired his first 10 batters. TRAINER'S ROOM Diamondbacks: Reinstated INF-OF Ketel Marte (right hamstring strain) from the injured list. He pinch-hit in the eighth. ... LHP Madison Bumgarner, who left Monday's start because of a left adductor spasm, will throw a bullpen Thursday. “He feels fantastic,” Lovullo said. UP NEXT Both teams will go with bullpen games in Thursday's series finale. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Beth Harris, The Associated Press