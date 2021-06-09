Ahhhhhh, Yes, There ARE Quite a Few Intriguing Apple Deals on Amazon rn

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Unfortunately, we are 99.99 percent sure this will not be the year Apple decides to hold its first ever BOGO event on Apple Watches. The AirPods Max still cost over $500. There will be no End of Summer Blowout Sale (TM) on iPad. </p><p class="body-text">However, Amazon does have a few Apple devices in its digital store that aren't as expensive as they were when they were first released. Call it a small blessing. Right now, the most enticing of those discounts includes around 20 percent off AirPods and <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/a35352759/apple-airpods-pro-amazon-sale/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:AirPods Pro" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">AirPods Pro</a>, as well as a few discounts on Apple Watches—though stock seems to be pretty damn low on these—<a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g29155470/best-ipad-accessories/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:iPads" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">iPads</a>, and Macbooks. </p><p>Those small blessings may get headier in a couple of weeks. <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/a36321598/amazon-prime-day-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon Prime Day" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon Prime Day</a> is June 21 and 22. Until then, here are the Apple deals on Amazon you can shop early. </p>
    1/9

    Ahhhhhh, Yes, There ARE Quite a Few Intriguing Apple Deals on Amazon rn

    Unfortunately, we are 99.99 percent sure this will not be the year Apple decides to hold its first ever BOGO event on Apple Watches. The AirPods Max still cost over $500. There will be no End of Summer Blowout Sale (TM) on iPad.

    However, Amazon does have a few Apple devices in its digital store that aren't as expensive as they were when they were first released. Call it a small blessing. Right now, the most enticing of those discounts includes around 20 percent off AirPods and AirPods Pro, as well as a few discounts on Apple Watches—though stock seems to be pretty damn low on these—iPads, and Macbooks.

    Those small blessings may get headier in a couple of weeks. Amazon Prime Day is June 21 and 22. Until then, here are the Apple deals on Amazon you can shop early.

  • <p><strong>Apple</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$519.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08PZD76NP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.36678553%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p><del>$549.00</del><strong> (5% off)</strong></p><p>The price tag on Apple's over-ear headphones is astonishing. With this tiny discount, a little less so. But the sound quality on these cans? Also astonishing. </p>
    2/9

    AirPods Max

    Apple

    amazon.com

    $519.99

    Buy

    $549.00 (5% off)

    The price tag on Apple's over-ear headphones is astonishing. With this tiny discount, a little less so. But the sound quality on these cans? Also astonishing.

  • <p><strong>Apple</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$197.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-MWP22AM-A-AirPods-Pro/dp/B07ZPC9QD4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.36678553%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p><del>$249.00</del> <strong>(21% off)</strong></p><p>A shorter stem, custom fit, and active noise cancellation make these the most indispensable earbuds you'll ever own.</p>
    3/9

    AirPods Pro

    Apple

    amazon.com

    $197.00

    Buy

    $249.00 (21% off)

    A shorter stem, custom fit, and active noise cancellation make these the most indispensable earbuds you'll ever own.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Apple</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$129.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-AirPods-Charging-Latest-Model/dp/B07PXGQC1Q?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.36678553%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p><del>$159.00</del> <strong>(19% off)</strong></p><p>And then there are the OG, trend-defining AirPods, which are downright cheap right about now.</p>
    4/9

    AirPods with Charging Case

    Apple

    amazon.com

    $129.00

    Buy

    $159.00 (19% off)

    And then there are the OG, trend-defining AirPods, which are downright cheap right about now.

  • <p><strong>Apple</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$329.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08J5RBMRN?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.36678553%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p><del>$399.00</del> <strong>(18% off)</strong></p><p>Like the color red, as well as (Product) RED's charitable mission? You're in luck with this edition of Apple's latest, most-teched-out <a href="https://www.esquire.com/uk/watches/g9762/best-smartwatches/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:smartwatch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">smartwatch</a>.</p>
    5/9

    Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm)

    Apple

    amazon.com

    $329.00

    Buy

    $399.00 (18% off)

    Like the color red, as well as (Product) RED's charitable mission? You're in luck with this edition of Apple's latest, most-teched-out smartwatch.

  • <p><strong>Apple</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$329.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08J5S19RF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.36678553%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p><del>$359.00</del> <strong>(8% off)</strong></p><p>If you aren't totally falling for the sport loop attached to this more budget-friendly Apple Watch, we've got plenty of more <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g36008308/luxury-apple-watch-bands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:upscale band options" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">upscale band options</a> already picked out for you.</p>
    6/9

    Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 44mm)

    Apple

    amazon.com

    $329.00

    Buy

    $359.00 (8% off)

    If you aren't totally falling for the sport loop attached to this more budget-friendly Apple Watch, we've got plenty of more upscale band options already picked out for you.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Apple</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$299.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08J65DST5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.36678553%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p><del>$329.00</del> <strong>(8% off)</strong></p><p>Can't complain about a new iPad with Retina display that's less than $300. </p>
    7/9

    2020 iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB)

    Apple

    amazon.com

    $299.00

    Buy

    $329.00 (8% off)

    Can't complain about a new iPad with Retina display that's less than $300.

  • <p><strong>Apple</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$949.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08N5KWB9H?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.36678553%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p><del>$999.00</del> <strong>(5% off)</strong></p><p>In case the last year of WFH fried your poor laptop beyond recognition, the latest Macbook Air has a few bucks knocked off the top.</p>
    8/9

    2020 MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage)

    Apple

    amazon.com

    $949.00

    Buy

    $999.00 (5% off)

    In case the last year of WFH fried your poor laptop beyond recognition, the latest Macbook Air has a few bucks knocked off the top.

  • <p><strong>Apple</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$1199.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08N5N6RSS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.36678553%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p><del>$1,299.00</del> <strong>(8% off)</strong></p><p>And a few more bucks jumped ship on the Macbook Pro's list price, too—the 256GB version as well as the 512GB version.</p>
    9/9

    2020 MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage)

    Apple

    amazon.com

    $1199.00

    Buy

    $1,299.00 (8% off)

    And a few more bucks jumped ship on the Macbook Pro's list price, too—the 256GB version as well as the 512GB version.

<p class="body-dropcap">Unfortunately, we are 99.99 percent sure this will not be the year Apple decides to hold its first ever BOGO event on Apple Watches. The AirPods Max still cost over $500. There will be no End of Summer Blowout Sale (TM) on iPad. </p><p class="body-text">However, Amazon does have a few Apple devices in its digital store that aren't as expensive as they were when they were first released. Call it a small blessing. Right now, the most enticing of those discounts includes around 20 percent off AirPods and <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/a35352759/apple-airpods-pro-amazon-sale/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:AirPods Pro" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">AirPods Pro</a>, as well as a few discounts on Apple Watches—though stock seems to be pretty damn low on these—<a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g29155470/best-ipad-accessories/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:iPads" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">iPads</a>, and Macbooks. </p><p>Those small blessings may get headier in a couple of weeks. <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/a36321598/amazon-prime-day-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon Prime Day" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon Prime Day</a> is June 21 and 22. Until then, here are the Apple deals on Amazon you can shop early. </p>
<p><strong>Apple</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$519.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08PZD76NP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.36678553%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p><del>$549.00</del><strong> (5% off)</strong></p><p>The price tag on Apple's over-ear headphones is astonishing. With this tiny discount, a little less so. But the sound quality on these cans? Also astonishing. </p>
<p><strong>Apple</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$197.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-MWP22AM-A-AirPods-Pro/dp/B07ZPC9QD4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.36678553%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p><del>$249.00</del> <strong>(21% off)</strong></p><p>A shorter stem, custom fit, and active noise cancellation make these the most indispensable earbuds you'll ever own.</p>
<p><strong>Apple</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$129.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-AirPods-Charging-Latest-Model/dp/B07PXGQC1Q?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.36678553%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p><del>$159.00</del> <strong>(19% off)</strong></p><p>And then there are the OG, trend-defining AirPods, which are downright cheap right about now.</p>
<p><strong>Apple</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$329.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08J5RBMRN?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.36678553%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p><del>$399.00</del> <strong>(18% off)</strong></p><p>Like the color red, as well as (Product) RED's charitable mission? You're in luck with this edition of Apple's latest, most-teched-out <a href="https://www.esquire.com/uk/watches/g9762/best-smartwatches/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:smartwatch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">smartwatch</a>.</p>
<p><strong>Apple</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$329.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08J5S19RF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.36678553%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p><del>$359.00</del> <strong>(8% off)</strong></p><p>If you aren't totally falling for the sport loop attached to this more budget-friendly Apple Watch, we've got plenty of more <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g36008308/luxury-apple-watch-bands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:upscale band options" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">upscale band options</a> already picked out for you.</p>
<p><strong>Apple</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$299.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08J65DST5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.36678553%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p><del>$329.00</del> <strong>(8% off)</strong></p><p>Can't complain about a new iPad with Retina display that's less than $300. </p>
<p><strong>Apple</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$949.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08N5KWB9H?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.36678553%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p><del>$999.00</del> <strong>(5% off)</strong></p><p>In case the last year of WFH fried your poor laptop beyond recognition, the latest Macbook Air has a few bucks knocked off the top.</p>
<p><strong>Apple</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$1199.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08N5N6RSS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.36678553%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p><del>$1,299.00</del> <strong>(8% off)</strong></p><p>And a few more bucks jumped ship on the Macbook Pro's list price, too—the 256GB version as well as the 512GB version.</p>

Including the first-ever sale on AirPods Max. Just sayin'.

Latest Stories