Ahem, Right This Way for *the* Sexiest Movies to Watch in 2023

The Canadian Press
Add Ole Miss to the increasing number of American universities interested in Canadian Isaiah Thomas. The University of Mississippi made a scholarship offer Tuesday to the six-foot-three, 197-pound Thomas, who played safety last season at Clearwater Academy International, a private school serving pre-Kindergarten through to Grade 12. The Rebels became the 15th school to make an offer to Thomas, joining the likes of Miami, Florida, Florida State, Auburn, Cincinnati, Boston College and Penn State.