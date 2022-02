Newsflare

Protesters from the 'Freedom Convoy' made their way from Scotland to London on Monday (February 7) where some of them now stand accused of haranguing Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and accusing him of protecting paedophiles. The demonstrators had descended on London in support of Canada's 'Freedom Convoy' of truck drivers in Ottawa. Sir Keir was later surrounded by a group of protesters on Monday afternoon as he left Scotland Yard, some of whom yelled that he was a "paedophile protector" before police led him away from the angry mob. This footage shows the convoy arriving in Westminster earlier on Monday.