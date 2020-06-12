This Affordable Meat Thermometer Will Stop You From Ever Overcooking Dinner Again

Using a meat thermometer when roasting or grilling is one way to help ensure a delicious outcome with little effort. The best ones allow you to quickly and easily monitor the internal temperature so you can avoid overcooking and serving dried-out food. Chefs use meat thermometers because they allow for consistent results, and when following the USDA's guidelines for food safety, can help prevent undercooking which could result in illness.

At the Good Housekeeping Institute, we test thousands of products each year in our state-of-the-art labs. To find the best meat thermometer, we put 18 of them to the test in our Kitchen Appliances & Technologies Lab, checking for accuracy of temperature, responsiveness, and ease of use. The top performing models were easy to use, had clear readings, quick response times, and, most importantly, accurate readings as compared to the scientific models we used as control.

Based on our tests, the best meat thermometers are:

What kind of meat thermometer is most accurate?



When shopping for meat thermometers, there are three main types to consider: thermocouples, digital instant-read and dial. The main differences include how quickly they read a temperature and how accurate they are. Before you get shopping, here's what you need to know about the different types of meat thermometers:

Thermocouples insert into the meat about 1/4 inch. Its very thin tip can easily pierce thick or thin cuts of meat, and these thermometers offer the quickest response time of all types. The downfalls? They can be pricey and you can't leave them in meat while cooking.

Digital instant-read thermometers insert into the meat about ½ inch. They have a relatively quick response time (though not as quick as a thermocouple thermometer) and are reasonably priced. Be aware that you cannot leave in them meat during cooking.

Dial thermometers insert into meat 2 to 2 ½ inches. They can be harder to read than instant-read thermometers, and take one to two minutes for a reading, but since they can be left in meat while cooking in the oven, you can easily monitor doneness as you cook. These thermometers are affordable and work best for large cuts of meat (think Thanksgiving turkey).