Adorable Photos of Celebrity Kids Meeting Santa Claus in 2021

  • <p>Sparks took her son, DJ, to meet Santa Claus for the first time this year, sharing that "last year, we didn't feel comfortable to do so in person due to the pandemic." She added that they tested with Abbott's BinaxNOW COVID-19 Self-Tests ahead of their visit.</p> <p>"Santa is testing regularly, and so are we!" she said. "We tested before and after meeting Santa so we were able visit him confidently and get back to creating memories we missed out on last year." </p> <p>Sparks shares DJ with husband Dana Isaiah.</p>
    Jordin Sparks' Son, DJ

    Jordin Sparks' Son, DJ

Sparks took her son, DJ, to meet Santa Claus for the first time this year, sharing that "last year, we didn't feel comfortable to do so in person due to the pandemic." She added that they tested with Abbott's BinaxNOW COVID-19 Self-Tests ahead of their visit.

    "Santa is testing regularly, and so are we!" she said. "We tested before and after meeting Santa so we were able visit him confidently and get back to creating memories we missed out on last year."

    Sparks shares DJ with husband Dana Isaiah.

  • <p>The <em>Dancing with the Stars </em>pro <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CW0t6JFvt_0/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shared a photo of her daughter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">shared a photo of her daughter</a> Sage's first time meeting Santa. The mom wrote, "She was VERY unsure how she felt about it 😂 but we didn't have a complete meltdown so I'm taking that as a win!" </p> <p>Dad is Arnold's husband, Samuel Lightner Cusick.</p>
    Lindsay Arnold's Daughter, Sage

    Lindsay Arnold's Daughter, Sage

The Dancing with the Stars pro shared a photo of her daughter Sage's first time meeting Santa. The mom wrote, "She was VERY unsure how she felt about it 😂 but we didn't have a complete meltdown so I'm taking that as a win!"

    Dad is Arnold's husband, Samuel Lightner Cusick.

  • <p>McCain's daughter with husband Ben Domenech, Liberty, met Santa for the first time, and it didn't go <em>quite </em>as planned. McCain <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CWjU9qvODay/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:joked on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">joked on Instagram</a> alongside her daughter and Father Christmas' tearful greeting, "We tried. 🎅🏻." </p>
    Meghan McCain's Daughter, Liberty

    Meghan McCain's Daughter, Liberty

McCain's daughter with husband Ben Domenech, Liberty, met Santa for the first time, and it didn't go quite as planned. McCain joked on Instagram alongside her daughter and Father Christmas' tearful greeting, "We tried. 🎅🏻."

  • <p>Rossi and Slade Smiley took their little girl to meet Santa Claus — and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CWjPRrmv8wg/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:got a pretty adorable family photo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">got a pretty adorable family photo</a> in the process! </p>
    Gretchen Rossi's Daughter, Skylar

    Gretchen Rossi's Daughter, Skylar

Rossi and Slade Smiley took their little girl to meet Santa Claus — and got a pretty adorable family photo in the process!

  • <p>The <em>Bachelor in Paradise </em>alumna brought her daughter Presley Belle (whom she shares with Karl Hudson) to meet Santa, and the family has "so much fun." Cooper <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CXM1Dr5sGyy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shared on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">shared on Instagram</a>, "Presley was a little scared, but interested haha:) Glad we have these sweet photos to keep forever."</p>
    Jenna Cooper's Daughter, Presley

    Jenna Cooper's Daughter, Presley

The Bachelor in Paradise alumna brought her daughter Presley Belle (whom she shares with Karl Hudson) to meet Santa, and the family has "so much fun." Cooper shared on Instagram, "Presley was a little scared, but interested haha:) Glad we have these sweet photos to keep forever."

Andrea Wurzburger

He's making a list and checking it twice, and these celeb kids are finding out if they've been naughty or nice!

