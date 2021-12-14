Adorable Photos of Celebrity Kids Meeting Santa Claus in 2021

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
The truth is that COVID-19 and its many rapidly-transferable variants cannot be contained unless the NHL is operating in a bubble-like scenario.
Quarantine rules mandated by Chinese law have NHL players thinking twice about Olympic involvement.
Bill Guerin was announced as the replacement for Stan Bowman, who was removed from the seat after his role in the 2010 Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault coverup and scandal.
The 42 positives is more than triple the amount from the previous week.
Former Toronto Raptors broadcaster Chuck Swirksy reminisces about getting his job with the Raptors and why he still watches every game despite being a full-time play-by-play commentator with the Chicago Bulls.
The Browns could be without four starters against the Raiders.
An examination of Adams' brain tissue found that he was suffering from 'unusually severe' Stage 2 CTE.
Troy King discusses some surprising Week 14 performances ahead of Week 15, the first round of the fantasy football playoffs!
With two 3-pointers, Steph Curry will pass Ray Allen for the most made in NBA history.
The $380 million the survivors received in federal court will help pay for the care they still require to this day. But you can't put a dollar figure on what they truly lost.
The Packers' coach is winning games at an uncommon rate.
Kim Ng became the first and only woman to be named GM in one of North America's major men's sports leagues when she was hired by the Miami Marlins in 2020.
The NFL is expected to announce that Allegiant Stadium will host the Super Bowl in 2024 later this week.
Arians previously said of Brown: "He screws up one time, he’s gone."
Bellamy spent part of his fraudulently obtained funds on jewelry and a casino trip, according to court records.
Assemble while you can. Olympic participation appears unlikely, so let's unveil a roster while it's still possible.
The Flames will also shut down their training facilities during that period as a precaution.
Eeli Tolvanen and Ryan Johansen are two members of the Predators worth adding for Week 10 of the fantasy hockey season.
The reigning national player of the year will miss the entire non-conference slate.
Aaron Rodgers intends to play through his toe injury, but probably won't practice.