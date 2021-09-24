These Adorable Photos of Baby Animals in the Snow Will Brighten Your Day

  • <p>Let's be real: it's pretty hard for animals to not <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/kids-pets/g34211512/smallest-animals-in-the-world/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:look totally adorable" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">look totally adorable</a> at any moment of the day. No matter what kind of animal it is or what it's doing, it probably looks like something you want to snuggle with. But there's something about an animal <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/g2922/snow-quotes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:covered in snow" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">covered in snow</a> that is just extra cute. The powdery snow covering their fur and landing on their little noses looks both magical and sweet, making them seem like the picture-perfect subject of a winter postcard or photograph. </p><p>There's also the fact that some animals look totally out of their element in the snow. You expect to see something like a bear or a deer in a snowy landscape, but a duck? Not so much. Or think about a <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/kids-pets/a36009/this-adorable-puppy-who-looks-like-a-dog/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cute tiny puppy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cute tiny puppy</a> trotting along through a snow-covered sidewalk, disappearing every once in a while in an especially large snow bank. It's almost too much! </p><p>We could all use a little <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/entertainment/g16758526/smile-quotes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:something to smile about" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">something to smile about</a>, so why not look through some of the cutest photos of animals in snow? They'll make you feel happy, get you in the winter spirit, and maybe even make you wish for a snowstorm. </p>
    These Adorable Photos of Baby Animals in the Snow Will Brighten Your Day

    Let's be real: it's pretty hard for animals to not look totally adorable at any moment of the day. No matter what kind of animal it is or what it's doing, it probably looks like something you want to snuggle with. But there's something about an animal covered in snow that is just extra cute. The powdery snow covering their fur and landing on their little noses looks both magical and sweet, making them seem like the picture-perfect subject of a winter postcard or photograph.

    There's also the fact that some animals look totally out of their element in the snow. You expect to see something like a bear or a deer in a snowy landscape, but a duck? Not so much. Or think about a cute tiny puppy trotting along through a snow-covered sidewalk, disappearing every once in a while in an especially large snow bank. It's almost too much!

    We could all use a little something to smile about, so why not look through some of the cutest photos of animals in snow? They'll make you feel happy, get you in the winter spirit, and maybe even make you wish for a snowstorm.

  • <p>When a freak heavy snowstorm covered Madrid, Spain, in a blanket of snow, the pets were more than happy to get outside. That's evidenced by this photo of a very excited dog playing in a snowy street. </p>
    This Spanish Dog Playing

    When a freak heavy snowstorm covered Madrid, Spain, in a blanket of snow, the pets were more than happy to get outside. That's evidenced by this photo of a very excited dog playing in a snowy street.

  • <p>Sure, you would expect to see a snowy owl out in the snow (where else would they be?), but that doesn't make them any less adorable. This snowy owl in Quebec, Canada, was caught mid-yawn. </p>
    This Snowy Owl Yawning

    Sure, you would expect to see a snowy owl out in the snow (where else would they be?), but that doesn't make them any less adorable. This snowy owl in Quebec, Canada, was caught mid-yawn.

  • <p>While bears do hibernate throughout the winter, that doesn't mean they don't set foot outside at all. This grizzly bear was spotted after he potentially dunked his head under a pile of snow... or at least that's what it looks like. </p>
    This Curious Grizzly Bear

    While bears do hibernate throughout the winter, that doesn't mean they don't set foot outside at all. This grizzly bear was spotted after he potentially dunked his head under a pile of snow... or at least that's what it looks like.

  • <p>These highland cows might look super cold, but they're actually meant to be outside in the snow. Cows have <a href="https://www.clovermeadowsbeef.com/how-do-cows-stay-warm-in-winter/#:~:text=One%20of%20the%20amazing%20features,a%20layer%20over%20the%20cow." rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a hairy coat" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a hairy coat</a> that gets thicker and longer in the winter in order to protect them and keep them nice and cozy.</p>
    These Snowy Cow Pals

    These highland cows might look super cold, but they're actually meant to be outside in the snow. Cows have a hairy coat that gets thicker and longer in the winter in order to protect them and keep them nice and cozy.

  • <p>Foxes don't hibernate in the winter, so it's not uncommon to see them sneaking their way through a snowy field. They also develop a <a href="https://www.crittercontrol.com/wildlife/fox/do-foxes-hibernate" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:thicker winter coat" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">thicker winter coat</a> to stay warm, and they spend most of the winter hunting and foraging. </p>
    This Serious Fox

    Foxes don't hibernate in the winter, so it's not uncommon to see them sneaking their way through a snowy field. They also develop a thicker winter coat to stay warm, and they spend most of the winter hunting and foraging.

  • <p>Most dogs definitely don't mind a little bit of snowfall—in fact, they might actually love it! These two dogs look like they're having the time of their lives running through the snow with their chew toy. </p>
    These Playful Pups

    Most dogs definitely don't mind a little bit of snowfall—in fact, they might actually love it! These two dogs look like they're having the time of their lives running through the snow with their chew toy.

  • <p>Red squirrels never hibernate and are active all year long. They spend most of the winter hunting for whatever food they can find— it looks like this one may have lucked out and found a berry. </p>
    This Hungry Red Squirrel

    Red squirrels never hibernate and are active all year long. They spend most of the winter hunting for whatever food they can find— it looks like this one may have lucked out and found a berry.

  • <p>Polar bears obviously look right at home in the snow (which is good, considering they need it in their environment). They actually clean themselves by rolling around in the snow, which is just about the cutest thing we've ever heard. </p>
    This Friendly Polar Bear

    Polar bears obviously look right at home in the snow (which is good, considering they need it in their environment). They actually clean themselves by rolling around in the snow, which is just about the cutest thing we've ever heard.

  • <p>When you think of tigers, you probably don't think of them being in the snow—they seem to be more of a jungle cat. But <a href="https://www.stlzoo.org/animals/abouttheanimals/mammals/carnivores/amurtiger" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the Amur tiger" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the Amur tiger</a>, for example, can live in every harsh climates with cold weather and snow. </p>
    This Unexpectedly Chilly Tiger

    When you think of tigers, you probably don't think of them being in the snow—they seem to be more of a jungle cat. But the Amur tiger, for example, can live in every harsh climates with cold weather and snow.

  • <p>Some birds fly south for the winter, some birds hang around in any climate. Blue jays are often seen in the snow, and their bright feathers look even more striking against a white background. </p>
    This Beautiful Blue Jay

    Some birds fly south for the winter, some birds hang around in any climate. Blue jays are often seen in the snow, and their bright feathers look even more striking against a white background.

  • <p>A lynx looks like a giant cat with pointy ears and is no stranger to the snow. These solitary cats can be found in the remote northern forests of North America, Europe, and Asia. Their <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalgeographic.com%2Fanimals%2Fmammals%2Fgroup%2Flynx%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fkids-pets%2Fg35195256%2Fphotos-of-animals-in-snow%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:thick fur" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">thick fur</a> keeps them warm even when it's freezing outside, and their furry paws have a spreading toe motion that makes it easy for them to walk through even the most slippery of forest floors.<br></p>
    This Sly Lynx

    A lynx looks like a giant cat with pointy ears and is no stranger to the snow. These solitary cats can be found in the remote northern forests of North America, Europe, and Asia. Their thick fur keeps them warm even when it's freezing outside, and their furry paws have a spreading toe motion that makes it easy for them to walk through even the most slippery of forest floors.

  • <p>Just when you thought dogs couldn't be any cuter, this photo shows up of a dog practically sinking in a large snow bank. This is definitely one worth printing out for a daily smile. </p>
    This Snow-Covered Dog

    Just when you thought dogs couldn't be any cuter, this photo shows up of a dog practically sinking in a large snow bank. This is definitely one worth printing out for a daily smile.

  • <p>Okay, yes, this cat is probably not too thrilled to be covered in wet and cold snow, but still—you can't deny that he looks adorable. Plus, he has a nice, thick coat that is definitely keeping him at least a little warm.</p>
    This Unhappy Cat

    Okay, yes, this cat is probably not too thrilled to be covered in wet and cold snow, but still—you can't deny that he looks adorable. Plus, he has a nice, thick coat that is definitely keeping him at least a little warm.

  • <p>Don't worry about Japanese snow monkeys: They have incredibly thick fur that is meant to keep them warm in even the most frigid of temperatures. Fun fact: They love to hang out in the <a href="https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/63753/11-adorable-facts-about-snow-monkeys" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hot springs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hot springs</a> (don't we all?) </p>
    This Curious Japanese Snow Monkey

    Don't worry about Japanese snow monkeys: They have incredibly thick fur that is meant to keep them warm in even the most frigid of temperatures. Fun fact: They love to hang out in the hot springs (don't we all?)

  • <p>Arctic wolves are, obviously, born to withstand super cold temperatures. They're one of only a few mammals who can <a href="https://switchzoo.com/profiles/arcticwolf.htm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:deal with the low temps" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">deal with the low temps</a> they live in, and they can even be found near the North Pole.</p>
    This Pack of Arctic Wolves

    Arctic wolves are, obviously, born to withstand super cold temperatures. They're one of only a few mammals who can deal with the low temps they live in, and they can even be found near the North Pole.

  • <p>Bernese mountain dogs get pretty large, but look at them as little puppies! They're adorable, pint-sized little fluff balls, and they're probably right at home in the snow. </p>
    These Two Puppy Siblings

    Bernese mountain dogs get pretty large, but look at them as little puppies! They're adorable, pint-sized little fluff balls, and they're probably right at home in the snow.

  • <p>What could be more majestic looking than this large red stag standing against a backdrop of snowy, icy trees? Not much! </p>
    This Stunning Red Stag

    What could be more majestic looking than this large red stag standing against a backdrop of snowy, icy trees? Not much!

  • <p>A baby harp seal on its own is too cute for words. A baby harp seal in the snow just makes it that much cuter. The interesting thing about these seals is that their fur is actually meant to <a href="https://oceana.org/marine-life/marine-mammals/harp-seal" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:absorb sunlight" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">absorb sunlight</a> to keep them warm even when it's dark out.</p>
    This Fluffy Baby Harp Seal

    A baby harp seal on its own is too cute for words. A baby harp seal in the snow just makes it that much cuter. The interesting thing about these seals is that their fur is actually meant to absorb sunlight to keep them warm even when it's dark out.

  • <p>A cat playing with a dog? A cat peacefully sitting on a dog?? A cat sitting on a dog outside in the snow?!?! It's hilarious and adorable all at once. </p>
    This Unlikely Duo

    A cat playing with a dog? A cat peacefully sitting on a dog?? A cat sitting on a dog outside in the snow?!?! It's hilarious and adorable all at once.

  • <p>Here's an interesting fact about deers to accompany this sweet photo: in the winter, <a href="https://now.tufts.edu/articles/how-do-deer-survive-harsh-winter-weather" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:deer are much less active" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">deer are much less active</a> and can drop their metabolism by half, allowing them to save energy and eat less. This keeps them safe and allows them to rest more. </p>
    This Alert Doe

    Here's an interesting fact about deers to accompany this sweet photo: in the winter, deer are much less active and can drop their metabolism by half, allowing them to save energy and eat less. This keeps them safe and allows them to rest more.

  • <p>Ducks have a nice, thick coat of feathers that keeps them pretty warm in the cold, but their webbed feet can actually get frostbite. Let's hope this one is staying super warm! </p>
    This Comfy Duck

    Ducks have a nice, thick coat of feathers that keeps them pretty warm in the cold, but their webbed feet can actually get frostbite. Let's hope this one is staying super warm!

