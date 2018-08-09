Adidas Team Mode boot range are bringing colour into the 2018/19 season

The start of the new football season means plenty of things but it also means new boots and the new Adidas Team Mode range is here.

And it’s all about colours.

The four boots in the pack are the classic Predators, the timeless Copas and the X18+ and Nemeziz.

The Predator18 disappeared for a bit but is back and gets a retro design that looks very chic for the new season.

The X18+ replicates adiZero releases of the past with a striking yellow that certainly won’t be ignored on the football pitch.

The Nemeziz range is fairly futuristic as it has the latest tech advanced laceless boot for those lazy footballers!

And then there is the classic Copa range with a silver upper, bringing a stonewall classic right up to date in the 2018/19 season.

Check out Adidas.com for more.