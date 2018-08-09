Adidas Team Mode boot range are bringing colour into the 2018/19 season

Yahoo Sport UK

The start of the new football season means plenty of things but it also means new boots and the new Adidas Team Mode range is here.

And it’s all about colours.

The four boots in the pack are the classic Predators, the timeless Copas and the X18+ and Nemeziz.

The Predator18 disappeared for a bit but is back and gets a retro design that looks very chic for the new season.

The X18+ replicates adiZero releases of the past with a striking yellow that certainly won’t be ignored on the football pitch.

The Nemeziz range is fairly futuristic as it has the latest tech advanced laceless boot for those lazy footballers!

And then there is the classic Copa range with a silver upper, bringing a stonewall classic right up to date in the 2018/19 season.

Check out Adidas.com for more.

COPA18

Colorway: Silver/Core Black/Blue
Key Feature: The Team Mode COPA18 arrives in a bold silver, blue and red colorway and benefits from the most advanced performance materials, combining a Leather Embossed Vamp and an innovative Sock Construction System. It features a premium K-leather upper and an X-Ray Vamp Cage to deliver close control by reducing slippage. A Compression Fold-Over Tongue provides improved supportive fit and stability. The Comfort Internal Construction features foam pads and the new Ortholite Sockliner offers an enhanced cushioning experience for unmatched comfort.

X18+ Purespeed

Colorway: Solar Yellow/Core Black/Whit
Key Features: The X18+ is designed to provide stability and support at high speed. A laceless upper locks down the mid-foot and a low-cut CLAW COLLAR construction features a stretch material that secures the foot in place. The SKELETAL WEAVE is compiled of an ultra-thin woven grid of optically charged speed yarns to allow for responsive touch and lightweight feel. The ultra-soft SPEEDMESH offers a controlled touch without restricting the movement of the foot. A SPEEDFRAME outsole features lightweight, Drillium engineered tooling and minimalistic construction while a 3D MOLDED HEEL provides a snug and stable fit – designed to lock the foot in place during acceleration.

X18+ Purespeed

Colorway: Solar Yellow/Core Black/Whit
Key Features: The X18+ is designed to provide stability and support at high speed. A laceless upper locks down the mid-foot and a low-cut CLAW COLLAR construction features a stretch material that secures the foot in place. The SKELETAL WEAVE is compiled of an ultra-thin woven grid of optically charged speed yarns to allow for responsive touch and lightweight feel. The ultra-soft SPEEDMESH offers a controlled touch without restricting the movement of the foot. A SPEEDFRAME outsole features lightweight, Drillium engineered tooling and minimalistic construction while a 3D MOLDED HEEL provides a snug and stable fit – designed to lock the foot in place during acceleration.

X18+ Purespeed

Colorway: Solar Yellow/Core Black/Whit
Key Features: The X18+ is designed to provide stability and support at high speed. A laceless upper locks down the mid-foot and a low-cut CLAW COLLAR construction features a stretch material that secures the foot in place. The SKELETAL WEAVE is compiled of an ultra-thin woven grid of optically charged speed yarns to allow for responsive touch and lightweight feel. The ultra-soft SPEEDMESH offers a controlled touch without restricting the movement of the foot. A SPEEDFRAME outsole features lightweight, Drillium engineered tooling and minimalistic construction while a 3D MOLDED HEEL provides a snug and stable fit – designed to lock the foot in place during acceleration.

X18+ Purespeed

Colorway: Solar Yellow/Core Black/Whit
Key Features: The X18+ is designed to provide stability and support at high speed. A laceless upper locks down the mid-foot and a low-cut CLAW COLLAR construction features a stretch material that secures the foot in place. The SKELETAL WEAVE is compiled of an ultra-thin woven grid of optically charged speed yarns to allow for responsive touch and lightweight feel. The ultra-soft SPEEDMESH offers a controlled touch without restricting the movement of the foot. A SPEEDFRAME outsole features lightweight, Drillium engineered tooling and minimalistic construction while a 3D MOLDED HEEL provides a snug and stable fit – designed to lock the foot in place during acceleration.

Predator18

Colorway: Predator Black/White/Red
Key Features: The Predator 18+ features a PURECUT LACELESS system to deliver maximum surface control. A FORGED KNIT integrated midfoot structure creates medial and lateral stability while a full length BOOST™ midsole provides energy return with every step. The boot also includes a Primeknit SOCKFIT COLLAR to ensure a supportive and comfortable fit and a layer of CONTROLSKIN to provide optimal grip. An ANATOMICAL UPPER mimics the shape of the heel to lock the foot into place.

NEMEZIZ18

Colorway: Core Blue/White
Key Features: Designed to enhance the performance of the game’s most agile players, the latest NEMEZIZ colorway includes an AGILITYBANDAGE with TORSIONTAPES technology, providing ultimate lockdown of the foot. A dual-lock collar secures the ankle and allows for explosive change of direction while an AGILITYKNIT 2.0 interlocking yarn structure provides a soft direct touch and a lightweight feel.

