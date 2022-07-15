Addison Rae Walks It Out in West Hollywood, Plus Sebastian Stan, Brooklyn Beckham and More

  • <p>Addison Rae steps out in head-to-toe green in West Hollywood on July 14. </p>
    Addison Rae steps out in head-to-toe green in West Hollywood on July 14.

  • <p>Sebastian Stan films his latest, <em>A Different Man, </em>on July 14 in N.Y.C.</p>
    Sebastian Stan films his latest, A Different Man, on July 14 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz share a kiss during their getaway to Saint-Tropez, France, on July 14. </p>
    Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz share a kiss during their getaway to Saint-Tropez, France, on July 14.

  • <p>Kelly Bensimon keeps it moving in New York City on July 14. </p>
    Kelly Bensimon keeps it moving in New York City on July 14.

  • <p>Arnold Schwarzenegger raises eyebrows (his own!) on July 14 on the Toronto set of his new series, <em>UTap.</em></p>
    Arnold Schwarzenegger raises eyebrows (his own!) on July 14 on the Toronto set of his new series, UTap.

  • <p><em>The Gray Man</em> costars Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans get all dressed up for the film's premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on July 13. </p>
    The Gray Man costars Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans get all dressed up for the film's premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on July 13.

  • <p>Regé-Jean Page shares a sign at the Los Angeles premiere of <em>The Gray Man</em> at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on July 13. </p>
    Regé-Jean Page shares a sign at the Los Angeles premiere of The Gray Man at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on July 13.

  • <p>Issa Rae stuns on July 13 at the Los Angeles premiere of HBO Max's <em>RAP SH!T </em>at the Hammer Museum. </p>
    Issa Rae stuns on July 13 at the Los Angeles premiere of HBO Max's RAP SH!T at the Hammer Museum.

  • <p>Gwen Stefani brings her signature style to <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live! </em>in Los Angeles on July 13.</p>
    Gwen Stefani brings her signature style to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on July 13.

  • <p>Machine Gun Kelly pulls his signature concert stunt during his tour stop at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles on July 13. </p>
    Machine Gun Kelly pulls his signature concert stunt during his tour stop at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles on July 13.

  • <p>Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian step out for the Machine Gun Kelly concert at The Kia Forum in L.A. on July 13. </p>
    Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian step out for the Machine Gun Kelly concert at The Kia Forum in L.A. on July 13.

  • <p>Bethenny Frankel shows off her toned figure while walking the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on July 13. </p>
    Bethenny Frankel shows off her toned figure while walking the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on July 13.

  • <p>Vanessa Bayer, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jameela Jamil and Kevin Hart get together at a special screening of Warner Bros. <em>DC League of Super Pets </em>at AMC The Grove on July 13. </p>
    Vanessa Bayer, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jameela Jamil and Kevin Hart get together at a special screening of Warner Bros. DC League of Super Pets at AMC The Grove on July 13.

  • <p>Brandi Carlile hits all the right notes during a taping of <em>Austin City Limits </em>in Texas on July 13. </p>
    Brandi Carlile hits all the right notes during a taping of Austin City Limits in Texas on July 13.

  • <p>Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, gets a sweet greeting from a pup on July 14 during a reception for the 160th anniversary of the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home animal welfare charity in London. </p>
    Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, gets a sweet greeting from a pup on July 14 during a reception for the 160th anniversary of the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home animal welfare charity in London.

  • <p>Vivica A. Fox attends the Los Angeles screening of <em>Keeping Up with the Joneses</em> at Cinemark Baldwin Hills in L.A. on July 13. </p>
    Vivica A. Fox attends the Los Angeles screening of Keeping Up with the Joneses at Cinemark Baldwin Hills in L.A. on July 13.

  • <p>Newly minted Emmy nominee Lizzo takes the mic during a visit to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on July 13. </p>
    Newly minted Emmy nominee Lizzo takes the mic during a visit to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on July 13.

  • <p>Michael Bublé has his hands full on July 13 during a performance in Warwick, England.</p>
    Michael Bublé has his hands full on July 13 during a performance in Warwick, England.

  • <p>Gwyneth Paltrow looks summer-ready while out in The Hamptons, New York, on July 12. </p>
    Gwyneth Paltrow looks summer-ready while out in The Hamptons, New York, on July 12.

  • <p>Courteney Cox gets into character on the Montreal, Canada, set of <em>Scream 6 </em>on July 13.</p>
    Courteney Cox gets into character on the Montreal, Canada, set of Scream 6 on July 13.

  • <p>Jared Leto has some fun in the sun as he continues his vacation at Club 55 in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 13. </p>
    Jared Leto has some fun in the sun as he continues his vacation at Club 55 in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 13.

  • <p>Tiffany Haddish and Sam Richardson sip the official cocktail of Jordan Peele's <em>Nope, </em>SKYY Vodka's Cos-NOPE-olitan, at the Jupiter's Claim Launch Event in Hollywood. </p>
    Tiffany Haddish and Sam Richardson sip the official cocktail of Jordan Peele's Nope, SKYY Vodka's Cos-NOPE-olitan, at the Jupiter's Claim Launch Event in Hollywood.

  • <p>Christian Siriano and Katie Holmes head to Westport, Connecticut, on July 12 for the opening of The Collective West. </p>
    Christian Siriano and Katie Holmes head to Westport, Connecticut, on July 12 for the opening of The Collective West.

  • <p>Chris Pine hops on a Vespa while shooting scenes for <em>Poolman</em> in Los Angeles on July 12.</p>
    Chris Pine hops on a Vespa while shooting scenes for Poolman in Los Angeles on July 12.

  • <p>Brooklyn Beckham has a blast during his vacation in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 12, with new wife Nicola Peltz (not pictured).</p>
    Brooklyn Beckham has a blast during his vacation in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 12, with new wife Nicola Peltz (not pictured).

  • <p>Charli XCX hits her mark during the Festival d'été de Québec in Quebec City, Canada, on July 12.</p>
    Charli XCX hits her mark during the Festival d'été de Québec in Quebec City, Canada, on July 12.

  • <p>Jacob Batalon poses with Spider-Man during a visit to the Avengers Campus inside Disney's California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, on July 12.</p>
    Jacob Batalon poses with Spider-Man during a visit to the Avengers Campus inside Disney's California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, on July 12.

  • <p>Jared Leto dons resort wear for his day out in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 13. </p>
    Jared Leto dons resort wear for his day out in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 13.

  • <p>Bruno Mars kicks back with his SelvaRey rum at Chicago's Three Dots and A Dash on July 12.</p>
    Bruno Mars kicks back with his SelvaRey rum at Chicago's Three Dots and A Dash on July 12.

  • <p>St. Vincent hops into the DJ booth at the launch of the Gant x St. Vincent collection at The Standard London on July 12.</p>
    St. Vincent hops into the DJ booth at the launch of the Gant x St. Vincent collection at The Standard London on July 12.

  • <p>Steven Yeun arrives at the Los Angeles studios of <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live!</em> on July 12.</p>
    Steven Yeun arrives at the Los Angeles studios of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on July 12.

  • <p>Tiger Woods gets to work on July 12 during a practice day ahead of the 150th British Open at St Andrews golf course in Scotland.</p>
    Tiger Woods gets to work on July 12 during a practice day ahead of the 150th British Open at St Andrews golf course in Scotland.

  • <p>Whitney Peak films scenes for <em>Gossip Girl</em> in N.Y.C. on July 12. </p>
    Whitney Peak films scenes for Gossip Girl in N.Y.C. on July 12.

  • <p>Robbie Arnett and Elizabeth Olsen enjoy a coffee walk in L.A. on July 12.</p>
    Robbie Arnett and Elizabeth Olsen enjoy a coffee walk in L.A. on July 12.

  • <p>Kiernan Shipka takes a walk in N.Y.C. on July 12.</p>
    Kiernan Shipka takes a walk in N.Y.C. on July 12.

  • <p>Winston Duke and his sister, Dr. Cindy Duke, visit Rwinkwavu District Hospital in Rwanda as part of the actor's work with the global healthcare NGO, Partners In Health. </p>
    Winston Duke and his sister, Dr. Cindy Duke, visit Rwinkwavu District Hospital in Rwanda as part of the actor's work with the global healthcare NGO, Partners In Health.

  • <p>Viola Davis has a very special friend for a ride on the teacups at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on July 11. </p>
    Viola Davis has a very special friend for a ride on the teacups at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on July 11.

  • <p>Lupita Nyong'o shines on July 11 while en route to the Dolce & Gabbana haute couture event in Sicily, Italy.</p>
    Lupita Nyong'o shines on July 11 while en route to the Dolce & Gabbana haute couture event in Sicily, Italy.

  • <p>Reese Witherspoon arrives at the premiere of <em>Where the Crawdads Sing</em> in N.Y.C. on July 11.</p>
    Reese Witherspoon arrives at the premiere of Where the Crawdads Sing in N.Y.C. on July 11.

  • <p>Halsey sets the stage ablaze on July 11 during a performance in Quebec City, Canada. </p>
    Halsey sets the stage ablaze on July 11 during a performance in Quebec City, Canada.

  • <p>Daisy Edgar-Jones and Jojo Regina get together on July 11 at the <em>Where the Crawdads Sing</em> premiere in N.Y.C. </p>
    Daisy Edgar-Jones and Jojo Regina get together on July 11 at the Where the Crawdads Sing premiere in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Drew Barrymore gives a wave outside of the Dolce & Gabbana event in Sicily on July 11. </p>
    Drew Barrymore gives a wave outside of the Dolce & Gabbana event in Sicily on July 11.

  • <p>Emily Blunt serves as host of the 2022 Freeing Voices, Changing Lives Gala at Guastavino's in N.Y.C. on July 11. </p>
    Emily Blunt serves as host of the 2022 Freeing Voices, Changing Lives Gala at Guastavino's in N.Y.C. on July 11.

  • <p>Tom Daley poses with his OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) for services to diving, as well as in recognition of his charity work and his support of LGBTQ+ rights, following an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in England on July 12.</p>
    Tom Daley poses with his OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) for services to diving, as well as in recognition of his charity work and his support of LGBTQ+ rights, following an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in England on July 12.

  • <p>Levi Evans performs songs including his new single "No Good" at Resident in Los Angeles on July 13. </p>
    Levi Evans performs songs including his new single "No Good" at Resident in Los Angeles on July 13.

  • <p>John Cho and Mia Isaac have a moment at the special screening of Amazon's <em>Don't Make Me Go </em>at NeueHouse Los Angeles on July 11. </p>
    John Cho and Mia Isaac have a moment at the special screening of Amazon's Don't Make Me Go at NeueHouse Los Angeles on July 11.

  • <p>Elizabeth Banks smiles as she heads into the <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live! </em>studio in L.A. on July 11.</p>
    Elizabeth Banks smiles as she heads into the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studio in L.A. on July 11.

  • <p>Selena Gomez is buttoned up while promoting her latest Rare Beauty collection in Milan, Italy, on July 11. </p>
    Selena Gomez is buttoned up while promoting her latest Rare Beauty collection in Milan, Italy, on July 11.

  • <p>Zachary Quinto has two cute sidekicks for a sunny stroll through N.Y.C. on July 11. </p>
    Zachary Quinto has two cute sidekicks for a sunny stroll through N.Y.C. on July 11.

  • <p>Addison Rae keeps it moving after a morning Pilates class in West Hollywood on July 11. </p>
    Addison Rae keeps it moving after a morning Pilates class in West Hollywood on July 11.

  • <p>Ryan Seacrest leaves his New York City gym with a smile on July 11. </p>
    Ryan Seacrest leaves his New York City gym with a smile on July 11.

  • <p>John Legend showcases his moves at the Lucca Summer Festival on July 9 in Italy.</p>
    John Legend showcases his moves at the Lucca Summer Festival on July 9 in Italy.

  • <p>Simu Liu and the Toronto Raptors' mascot pose for a photo at the CCYAA Celebrity Classic hosted by Liu and basketball star Jeremy Lin at Goldring Centre for High Performance Sport on July 9. </p>
    Simu Liu and the Toronto Raptors' mascot pose for a photo at the CCYAA Celebrity Classic hosted by Liu and basketball star Jeremy Lin at Goldring Centre for High Performance Sport on July 9.

  • <p>Selena Gomez sports a smile while hitting the streets of Paris on July 8.</p>
    Selena Gomez sports a smile while hitting the streets of Paris on July 8.

  • <p>Iman Vellani, Brie Larson and Pom Klementieff get together at the Marvels Avengers Campus opening ceremony at Disneyland Paris on July 9.</p>
    Iman Vellani, Brie Larson and Pom Klementieff get together at the Marvels Avengers Campus opening ceremony at Disneyland Paris on July 9.

  • <p>Taika Waititi and Rita Ora arrive at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for the final day of Wimbledon in London on July 10. </p>
    Taika Waititi and Rita Ora arrive at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for the final day of Wimbledon in London on July 10.

  • <p>Iggy Azalea performs on the Urban Soul stage at the 39th Annual Long Beach Pride Parade and Festival in California over the weekend. </p>
    Iggy Azalea performs on the Urban Soul stage at the 39th Annual Long Beach Pride Parade and Festival in California over the weekend.

  • <p>Gaten Matarazzo attends the opening night of <em>Into the Woods</em> on Broadway at The St. James Theatre in N.Y.C. on July 10. </p>
    Gaten Matarazzo attends the opening night of Into the Woods on Broadway at The St. James Theatre in N.Y.C. on July 10.

  • <p>Rebel Wilson joins cast members Roger Bart and Olly Dobson following a performance of <em>Back to the Future: The Musical</em> at The Adelphi Theatre in London on July 9. </p>
    Rebel Wilson joins cast members Roger Bart and Olly Dobson following a performance of Back to the Future: The Musical at The Adelphi Theatre in London on July 9.

  • <p>Jack Black gets into action at the premiere of <em>Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight</em> at Autry Museum of the American West in L.A. on July 9.</p>
    Jack Black gets into action at the premiere of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight at Autry Museum of the American West in L.A. on July 9.

  • <p>Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster score some cuddles on July 9 at the 2022 Broadway Barks at Shubert Alley in N.Y.C. </p>
    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster score some cuddles on July 9 at the 2022 Broadway Barks at Shubert Alley in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Kehlani performs onstage at IN BLOOM, presented by Grey Goose Essences, at Pier 17 in N.Y.C. on July 10.</p>
    Kehlani performs onstage at IN BLOOM, presented by Grey Goose Essences, at Pier 17 in N.Y.C. on July 10.

  • <p>Conan Gray receives quite the bouquet on July 11 while touching down at Japan's Narita International Airport.</p>
    Conan Gray receives quite the bouquet on July 11 while touching down at Japan's Narita International Airport.

  • <p>Kate Winslet stops for a photo inside the Evian VIP Suite at Wimbledon on July 10 in London.</p>
    Kate Winslet stops for a photo inside the Evian VIP Suite at Wimbledon on July 10 in London.

  • <p>Ncuti Gatwa attends The South Bank Sky Arts Awards 2022 at The Savoy Hotel on July 10 in London. </p>
    Ncuti Gatwa attends The South Bank Sky Arts Awards 2022 at The Savoy Hotel on July 10 in London.

  • <p>Tom Hiddleston, wearing Ralph Lauren, attends the Ralph Lauren Suite during The Championships, Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10. </p>
    Tom Hiddleston, wearing Ralph Lauren, attends the Ralph Lauren Suite during The Championships, Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10.

  • <p>Lana Condor and Christina Ricci pose with awards at the Maui Film Festival, Day 3, in Kahului, Hawaii, over the weekend. </p>
    Lana Condor and Christina Ricci pose with awards at the Maui Film Festival, Day 3, in Kahului, Hawaii, over the weekend.

  • <p>Rebel Wilson gets goofy in the Evian VIP Suite at Wimbledon on July 9 in London.</p>
    Rebel Wilson gets goofy in the Evian VIP Suite at Wimbledon on July 9 in London.

  • <p>Christian Louboutin and Janet Jackson attend the Rose Ball on July 8 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.</p>
    Christian Louboutin and Janet Jackson attend the Rose Ball on July 8 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

  • <p>Ben-Sylvester Strautmann and Princess Alexandra of Hanover attend the Rose Ball on July 8 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.</p>
    Ben-Sylvester Strautmann and Princess Alexandra of Hanover attend the Rose Ball on July 8 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

  • <p>Anne Hathaway becomes the latest celeb to channel Barbie outside of the Valentino haute couture show in Rome on July 8.</p>
    Anne Hathaway becomes the latest celeb to channel Barbie outside of the Valentino haute couture show in Rome on July 8.

  • <p>Also at the Valentino show in Rome on July 8: Kate Hudson and fiancé Danny Fujikawa.</p>
    Also at the Valentino show in Rome on July 8: Kate Hudson and fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

  • <p>Camila Cabello kicks back on the beach in Coral Gables, Florida, on July 8.</p>
    Camila Cabello kicks back on the beach in Coral Gables, Florida, on July 8.

  • <p>Giveon gives his all on July 8 during the Wireless Festival at London's Finsbury Park.</p>
    Giveon gives his all on July 8 during the Wireless Festival at London's Finsbury Park.

  • <p>Vanessa Hudgens hops on the bus during the FreshDirect and Thomas Ashbourne Cocktails for a Cause event at Southampton Social Club in New York on July 7. </p>
    Vanessa Hudgens hops on the bus during the FreshDirect and Thomas Ashbourne Cocktails for a Cause event at Southampton Social Club in New York on July 7.

  • <p>Usher gets to the point at the Beloved Benefit at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 7. </p>
    Usher gets to the point at the Beloved Benefit at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 7.

  • <p>Selena Gomez makes her way to the Louis Vuitton store while in Paris on July 8.</p>
    Selena Gomez makes her way to the Louis Vuitton store while in Paris on July 8.

  • <p>Nick Jonas sports a smile while wrapping the second practice round of the ACC Golf Championship presented by American Century Investments on July 7 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada. </p>
    Nick Jonas sports a smile while wrapping the second practice round of the ACC Golf Championship presented by American Century Investments on July 7 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada.

  • <p>Justin Timberlake keeps his eye on the ball at the first practice round of the ACC Golf Championship presented by American Century Investments on July 6 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada. </p>
    Justin Timberlake keeps his eye on the ball at the first practice round of the ACC Golf Championship presented by American Century Investments on July 6 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada.

  • <p>A smiling Minka Kelly goes for a spin on her Bluejay electric bike in Brooklyn, New York, on July 7. </p>
    A smiling Minka Kelly goes for a spin on her Bluejay electric bike in Brooklyn, New York, on July 7.

  • <p>Zachary Quinto and his pup have a sweat sesh in N.Y.C.'s Hudson River Park on July 7. </p>
    Zachary Quinto and his pup have a sweat sesh in N.Y.C.'s Hudson River Park on July 7.

  • <p>Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek smile while arriving to Wimbledon in London on July 8. </p>
    Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek smile while arriving to Wimbledon in London on July 8.

  • <p>Flo Rida sinks his teeth into a steak during the <em>Fox & Friends</em> All-American Summer Concert Series in N.Y.C. on July 8.</p>
    Flo Rida sinks his teeth into a steak during the Fox & Friends All-American Summer Concert Series in N.Y.C. on July 8.

  • <p>Tinashe performs at Electric Brixton in London on July 7. </p>
    Tinashe performs at Electric Brixton in London on July 7.

  • <p>Simone Biles beams on July 7 while receiving her Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C. </p>
    Simone Biles beams on July 7 while receiving her Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C.

  • <p>Also earning a Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House on July 7: Megan Rapinoe, who has some fun with photographers before the ceremony. </p>
    Also earning a Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House on July 7: Megan Rapinoe, who has some fun with photographers before the ceremony.

  • <p>Tracee Ellis Ross stands tall at the "Diner De La Mode" to benefit Sidaction at Pavillon Cambon Capucines in Paris on July 7.</p>
    Tracee Ellis Ross stands tall at the "Diner De La Mode" to benefit Sidaction at Pavillon Cambon Capucines in Paris on July 7.

  • <p>Winnie Harlow greets the crowds while arriving to the Fendi show during Paris Fashion Week on July 7. </p>
    Winnie Harlow greets the crowds while arriving to the Fendi show during Paris Fashion Week on July 7.

  • <p><em>Stranger Things</em> star Natalia Dyer takes a walk around N.Y.C. on July 7.</p>
    Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer takes a walk around N.Y.C. on July 7.

  • <p><em>Outlander</em>'s Sam Heughan earns his honorary degree in Glasgow, Scotland, on July 7. </p>
    Outlander's Sam Heughan earns his honorary degree in Glasgow, Scotland, on July 7.

  • <p>Travis Barker is back in action on July 6, stepping out of a music studio in L.A. following his recent hospitalization. </p>
    Travis Barker is back in action on July 6, stepping out of a music studio in L.A. following his recent hospitalization.

  • <p>Damian Lewis makes it official with his new girlfriend, The Kills frontwoman Alison Mosshart, at an event for The House of KOKO in London on July 6. </p>
    Damian Lewis makes it official with his new girlfriend, The Kills frontwoman Alison Mosshart, at an event for The House of KOKO in London on July 6.

  • <p>Kate Beckinsale sports a corset top and dazzling diamonds for the opening of the David Yurman Paris flagship store on July 6 in France. </p>
    Kate Beckinsale sports a corset top and dazzling diamonds for the opening of the David Yurman Paris flagship store on July 6 in France.

  • <p>Also arriving at the David Yurman Paris flagship opening on July 6: models Coco Rocha and Alessandra Ambrósio. </p>
    Also arriving at the David Yurman Paris flagship opening on July 6: models Coco Rocha and Alessandra Ambrósio.

  • <p>Colin Farrell breaks a sweat while running in Los Angeles on July 5. </p>
    Colin Farrell breaks a sweat while running in Los Angeles on July 5.

People Staff

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

Latest Stories