Addison Rae Walks It Out in West Hollywood, Plus Sebastian Stan, Brooklyn Beckham and More

Mikhail Svetlov/Getty ImagesLongtime Putin ally Dmitry Rogozin, Russia’s notorious space chief, could be up for a new job overseeing eastern territories in Ukraine that Russian forces are seizing in the war, according to Meduza.Rogozin, who heads up Roscosmos, Russia’s space agency, could soon be appointed to serve as chief of staff or a presidential aide as well, Meduza reports, citing three sources close to the Kremlin and an acquaintance of Rogozin’s.Rumors have long been circulating about Ro