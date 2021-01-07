Add These Popular Books That Take Place in Every State to Your Reading List

  • <p>Whether you set some quarantine reading goals or are trying to immerse yourself in another place through beautiful words on a page, reading is always an enjoyable solo activity. And if you have some connection to the book your reading? That makes the experience even better.</p><p>We did some research to find the most popular books that take place in each state across the U.S., so find your home state and take a tour of America through literature.</p>
    Add These Popular Books That Take Place in Every State to Your Reading List

    Whether you set some quarantine reading goals or are trying to immerse yourself in another place through beautiful words on a page, reading is always an enjoyable solo activity. And if you have some connection to the book your reading? That makes the experience even better.

    We did some research to find the most popular books that take place in each state across the U.S., so find your home state and take a tour of America through literature.

  • <p><strong><em>Forrest Gump</em> by Winston Groom</strong></p><p>$16.00 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Forrest-Gump-Winston-Groom/dp/0307947394/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW"><strong>BUY NOW</strong></a> </p><p>Before the successful Academy Award-winning movie of the same name, <em>Forrest Gump</em> was a book written by Winston Groom. Gump, a kind-loving character with a low IQ from Alabama, sees the world for what it is. In the book, he tells the story of how he became a star on the football team at the University of Alabama and transformed the rest of his life. <br></p><p><strong>More: </strong><a href="https://www.bestproducts.com/lifestyle/a14381257/reviews-best-books-to-read-in-2018/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Need a Recommendation for a New Book? Check Out These Best-Sellers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Need a Recommendation for a New Book? Check Out These Best-Sellers</a></p>
    Alabama

    Forrest Gump by Winston Groom

    $16.00 BUY NOW

    Before the successful Academy Award-winning movie of the same name, Forrest Gump was a book written by Winston Groom. Gump, a kind-loving character with a low IQ from Alabama, sees the world for what it is. In the book, he tells the story of how he became a star on the football team at the University of Alabama and transformed the rest of his life.

  • <p><strong><em>Into the Wild</em> by Jon Krakauer</strong></p><p>$11.08 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Into-Wild-Jon-Krakauer/dp/0385486804/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </p><p>After giving away his college fund to charity and burning the remaining cash he had in his wallet, Christopher Johnson McCandless set out in the Alaskan wilderness to invent a new life for himself. His body was found by a moose-hunter four months after his departure. Author Jon Krakauer adapted <em>Into the Wild</em> from a 9,000-word article written on McCandless' life. The story became a national best-seller, and it was turned into a movie directed by Sean Penn with Emile Hirsch.<br></p>
    Alaska

    Into the Wild by Jon Krakauer

    $11.08 BUY NOW

    After giving away his college fund to charity and burning the remaining cash he had in his wallet, Christopher Johnson McCandless set out in the Alaskan wilderness to invent a new life for himself. His body was found by a moose-hunter four months after his departure. Author Jon Krakauer adapted Into the Wild from a 9,000-word article written on McCandless' life. The story became a national best-seller, and it was turned into a movie directed by Sean Penn with Emile Hirsch.

  • <p><strong><em>Stargirl</em> by Jerry Spinelli</strong></p><p>$7.94 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Stargirl-Jerry-Spinelli/dp/037582233X/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p><p>Stargirl is different from all of the other kids at Mica High in Arizona. She's colorful and joyful, and she enchants the other kids with her every move — until they turn on her. They try to make her conform to be normal, which is everything she's not. Newbery medalist Jerry Spinelli's emotional story about individuality is one to remember. <br></p>
    Arizona

    Stargirl by Jerry Spinelli

    $7.94 BUY NOW

    Stargirl is different from all of the other kids at Mica High in Arizona. She's colorful and joyful, and she enchants the other kids with her every move — until they turn on her. They try to make her conform to be normal, which is everything she's not. Newbery medalist Jerry Spinelli's emotional story about individuality is one to remember.

  • <p><strong><em>I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings</em> by Maya Angelou</strong></p><p>$16.20 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Know-Why-Caged-Bird-Sings/dp/0812980026/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </p><p>Maya Angelou's debut memoir was published almost half a century ago, and it's still timeless for all readers. Angelou's own coming-of-age story begins when her and her brother were sent to Stamps, Arkansas. The story follows her journey as she faces bigotry and learns to stand up to the hatred she received in her early years. <br></p>
    Arkansas

    I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou

    $16.20 BUY NOW

    Maya Angelou's debut memoir was published almost half a century ago, and it's still timeless for all readers. Angelou's own coming-of-age story begins when her and her brother were sent to Stamps, Arkansas. The story follows her journey as she faces bigotry and learns to stand up to the hatred she received in her early years.

  • <p><strong><em>White Oleander</em> by Janet Fitch</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$10.89 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/White-Oleander-Oprahs-Book-Club/dp/0316284955/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">Astrid finds herself going from foster home to foster home after her mother, a brilliant poet, is convicted of murder. At each home, she enters a new world with new rules and new people, surprising herself during her own self-discovery. <span class="redactor-invisible-space">Fitch's novel was the May 1999 selection in Oprah's Book Club, and it was made into a movie starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Renée Zellweger.</span><br></span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space"><span class="redactor-invisible-space"><strong>More:</strong> <a href="https://www.bestproducts.com/lifestyle/g1939/best-oprahs-book-club-books/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The 51 Best Books From Oprah's Book Club" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The 51 Best Books From Oprah's Book Club</a></span></span></p>
    California

    White Oleander by Janet Fitch

    $10.89 BUY NOW

    Astrid finds herself going from foster home to foster home after her mother, a brilliant poet, is convicted of murder. At each home, she enters a new world with new rules and new people, surprising herself during her own self-discovery. Fitch's novel was the May 1999 selection in Oprah's Book Club, and it was made into a movie starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Renée Zellweger.

  • <p><strong><em>Plainsong</em> by Kent Haruf</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$11.19 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Plainsong-Kent-Haruf/dp/0375705856/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">Set in Holt, Colorado, the best-selling novel, <em>Plainsong</em>, follows the interlocking stories of three very different people at different times in their lives. The book, the first in a three-book series, was a finalist for the National Book Award in 1999. </span></p>
    Colorado

    Plainsong by Kent Haruf

    $11.19 BUY NOW

    Set in Holt, Colorado, the best-selling novel, Plainsong, follows the interlocking stories of three very different people at different times in their lives. The book, the first in a three-book series, was a finalist for the National Book Award in 1999.

  • <p><strong><em>Revolutionary Road</em> by Richard Yates</strong></p><p>$11.42 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Revolutionary-Road-Richard-Yates/dp/0375708448/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p><p>Published in 1961, <em>Revolutionary Road</em> explores American life in the '50s and the desire for normality. Frank and April Wheeler seem as though their lives are the ultimate suburban dream in Connecticut. They're good-looking homeowners with two young children; it all looks perfect from afar. Thinking that greatness is right around the corner, they find themselves spinning out of control. The 2008 film adaptation, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, was nominated for many awards, including three Oscars. </p>
    Connecticut

    Revolutionary Road by Richard Yates

    $11.42 BUY NOW

    Published in 1961, Revolutionary Road explores American life in the '50s and the desire for normality. Frank and April Wheeler seem as though their lives are the ultimate suburban dream in Connecticut. They're good-looking homeowners with two young children; it all looks perfect from afar. Thinking that greatness is right around the corner, they find themselves spinning out of control. The 2008 film adaptation, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, was nominated for many awards, including three Oscars.

  • <p><strong><em>The Book of Unknown Americans</em> by Cristina Henríquez</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$12.10 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Book-Americans-Cristina-Henríquez/dp/0345806409/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">Arturo and Alma Rivera move from Mexico to America in the hopes of getting the resources needed to help their daughter, Maribel, get better after an injury to the head. In America, a boy named Mayor Toro runs into Maribel at the store and immediately falls in love with her. As a romance develops between them, their families develop a friendship. This inspiring novel of immigrants from all over Latin America is one that'll break your heart. <br></span></p>
    Delaware

    The Book of Unknown Americans by Cristina Henríquez

    $12.10 BUY NOW

    Arturo and Alma Rivera move from Mexico to America in the hopes of getting the resources needed to help their daughter, Maribel, get better after an injury to the head. In America, a boy named Mayor Toro runs into Maribel at the store and immediately falls in love with her. As a romance develops between them, their families develop a friendship. This inspiring novel of immigrants from all over Latin America is one that'll break your heart.

  • <p><strong><em>Because of Winn-Dixie </em>by Kate DiCamillo</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$5.99 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Because-Winn-Dixie-Kate-DiCamillo/dp/0763680869/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></span></p><p>A lot of things happened because of Winn-Dixie, the lovable, not-so-ordinary dog that Opal Buloni finds at the supermarket and decides to take home. DiCamillo's young adult novel that takes place in Naomi, Florida, won the Newbery Honor in 2001. <br></p>
    Florida

    Because of Winn-Dixie by Kate DiCamillo

    $5.99 BUY NOW

    A lot of things happened because of Winn-Dixie, the lovable, not-so-ordinary dog that Opal Buloni finds at the supermarket and decides to take home. DiCamillo's young adult novel that takes place in Naomi, Florida, won the Newbery Honor in 2001.

  • <p><strong><em>The Color Purple </em>by Alice Walker</strong></p><p>$13.99 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Color-Purple-Novel-Alice-Walker/dp/0143135694/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p><p>A powerful novel about domestic and sexual abuse, <em>The Color Purple</em> details the lives of African American women in rural Georgia in the early 20th century. </p><p>Readers will be taken on a journey through these women's pain, companionship, and resilience. It won a <em>Pulitzer Prize</em> in 1983 and was later adapted into a movie and a musical. </p>
    Georgia

    The Color Purple by Alice Walker

    $13.99 BUY NOW

    A powerful novel about domestic and sexual abuse, The Color Purple details the lives of African American women in rural Georgia in the early 20th century.

    Readers will be taken on a journey through these women's pain, companionship, and resilience. It won a Pulitzer Prize in 1983 and was later adapted into a movie and a musical.

  • <p><strong><em>Hawaii </em>by James A. Michener</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$12.29 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Hawaii-James-Michener/dp/0375760377/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></span></p><p>Author and Pulitzer Prize winner James A. Michener brings Hawaii's history to life in the novel named after the state. When the Polynesian seafarers stepped foot on the islands, they made it their home. Then in the early 19th century, the American missionaries forced them into a new way of life. </p>
    Hawaii

    Hawaii by James A. Michener

    $12.29 BUY NOW

    Author and Pulitzer Prize winner James A. Michener brings Hawaii's history to life in the novel named after the state. When the Polynesian seafarers stepped foot on the islands, they made it their home. Then in the early 19th century, the American missionaries forced them into a new way of life.

  • <p><strong><em>All Over Creation</em> by Ruth Ozeki</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$13.19 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/All-Over-Creation-Ruth-Ozeki/dp/0142003891/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">After running away at age 15, Yumi Fuller is returning to her hometown of Liberty Falls, Idaho, to see all that she left behind, including her dying parents. Besides all of the events she's missed out on, she gets caught up in the potato-farming town's crisis. Author Ruth Ozeki won the American Book Award in 2004 for <em>All Over Creation</em>.</span><br></p>
    Idaho

    All Over Creation by Ruth Ozeki

    $13.19 BUY NOW

    After running away at age 15, Yumi Fuller is returning to her hometown of Liberty Falls, Idaho, to see all that she left behind, including her dying parents. Besides all of the events she's missed out on, she gets caught up in the potato-farming town's crisis. Author Ruth Ozeki won the American Book Award in 2004 for All Over Creation.

  • <p><strong><em>Devil in the White City</em> by Erik Larson</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$9.99 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Devil-White-City-Madness-Changed/dp/0375725601/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">Based on real characters and events, <em>Devil in the White City</em> is a riveting mystery set in Chicago in 1893. Architect Daniel Hudson Turnham — the builder behind New York City's Flatiron building and Washington, D.C.'s Union Station — was developing the 1893 World's Fair, bringing in talent, and turning the swamp area into an attraction. Meanwhile, a young doctor by the name of Henry H. Holmes was building the World's Fair Hotel right near the fairgrounds, where he would lure women into his torture chamber and murder them. <br></span></p>
    Illinois

    Devil in the White City by Erik Larson

    $9.99 BUY NOW

    Based on real characters and events, Devil in the White City is a riveting mystery set in Chicago in 1893. Architect Daniel Hudson Turnham — the builder behind New York City's Flatiron building and Washington, D.C.'s Union Station — was developing the 1893 World's Fair, bringing in talent, and turning the swamp area into an attraction. Meanwhile, a young doctor by the name of Henry H. Holmes was building the World's Fair Hotel right near the fairgrounds, where he would lure women into his torture chamber and murder them.

  • <p><strong><em>All the Bright Places</em> by Jennifer Niven</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$8.28 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/All-Bright-Places-Jennifer-Niven/dp/0385755910/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </span></p><p>Theodore Finch and Violet Markey want nothing more than to escape their small town in Indiana, but for different reasons. Violet, looking to put the memories of her sister's death in the past, lives for the future. Theodore, who's suffering from a mental illness, is looking to take his own life. As a romance blossoms between the two, they realize they bring the best out in each other ... until they realize their lives are going in different directions.</p>
    Indiana

    All the Bright Places by Jennifer Niven

    $8.28 BUY NOW

    Theodore Finch and Violet Markey want nothing more than to escape their small town in Indiana, but for different reasons. Violet, looking to put the memories of her sister's death in the past, lives for the future. Theodore, who's suffering from a mental illness, is looking to take his own life. As a romance blossoms between the two, they realize they bring the best out in each other ... until they realize their lives are going in different directions.

  • <p><strong><em>Gilead </em>by Marilynne Robinson </strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$11.39 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Gilead-Novel-Marilynne-Robinson/dp/031242440X/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">Robinson's <em>Gilead</em> won the 2004 Pulitzer Prize<span class="redactor-invisible-space"> as well as the National Book Critics Circle Award for Fiction in 2005<span class="redactor-invisible-space">. The story is a fictional autobiography of John Ames, recounting his life experiences with his father and grandfather. The three generations of men, all Congregationalist ministers, shared the same lifestyle in Gilead, Iowa. With a heart condition that's numbering John's days, he wants to make sure he can share these stories with his son before he passes. </span></span></span></p>
    Iowa

    Gilead by Marilynne Robinson

    $11.39 BUY NOW

    Robinson's Gilead won the 2004 Pulitzer Prize as well as the National Book Critics Circle Award for Fiction in 2005. The story is a fictional autobiography of John Ames, recounting his life experiences with his father and grandfather. The three generations of men, all Congregationalist ministers, shared the same lifestyle in Gilead, Iowa. With a heart condition that's numbering John's days, he wants to make sure he can share these stories with his son before he passes.

  • <p><strong><em>Not Without Laughter</em> by Langston Hughes</strong></p><p>$5.99 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Not-Without-Laughter-Langston-Hughes/dp/1684224772/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy Now">Buy Now</a></p><p>The first novel by esteemed poet Hughes, it did not disappoint. The novel follows the life of a young black boy growing up in a mostly white town in rural Kansas and the lives of his family. Through Hughes beautiful words, you'll see the sad reality of what it's like for a black family living in a racially divided America.</p>
    Kansas

    Not Without Laughter by Langston Hughes

    $5.99 Buy Now

    The first novel by esteemed poet Hughes, it did not disappoint. The novel follows the life of a young black boy growing up in a mostly white town in rural Kansas and the lives of his family. Through Hughes beautiful words, you'll see the sad reality of what it's like for a black family living in a racially divided America.

  • <p><strong><em>Dark Places</em> by Gillian Flynn</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$13.89 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Dark-Places-Gillian-Flynn/dp/0307341577/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">Any fan of Gillian Flynn knows her novels are all page-turners filled with twists and suspense. <em>Dark Places</em> is no different. </span>Libby Day, the only survivor of a massacre in her hometown of Kansas, is in need of cash 25 years after testifying against her teenage brother. She meets with a team of investigators who believe her brother is innocent. Through flashbacks, meetings with her brother in jail, and her now-homeless father, Libby discovers the truth behind what happened on the night of the murders. </p>
    Kansas

    Dark Places by Gillian Flynn

    $13.89 BUY NOW

    Any fan of Gillian Flynn knows her novels are all page-turners filled with twists and suspense. Dark Places is no different. Libby Day, the only survivor of a massacre in her hometown of Kansas, is in need of cash 25 years after testifying against her teenage brother. She meets with a team of investigators who believe her brother is innocent. Through flashbacks, meetings with her brother in jail, and her now-homeless father, Libby discovers the truth behind what happened on the night of the murders.

  • <p><strong><em>Hillbilly Elegy </em>by J. D. Vance</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$12.75 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Hillbilly-Elegy-Memoir-Family-Culture/dp/0008220565/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">As a former marine and Yale Law School graduate, Vance discusses what the struggles are like for America's white working class as he recounts his childhood growing up in a poor Rust Belt town. J. D. Vance's memoir has been called "an essential read" by the <em>New York Times.</em><br></span></p>
    Kentucky

    Hillbilly Elegy by J. D. Vance

    $12.75 BUY NOW

    As a former marine and Yale Law School graduate, Vance discusses what the struggles are like for America's white working class as he recounts his childhood growing up in a poor Rust Belt town. J. D. Vance's memoir has been called "an essential read" by the New York Times.

  • <p><strong><em>12 Years a Slave</em> by Solomon Northup</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$6.37 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Twelve-Years-Slave-Collins-Classics/dp/0007580428/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space"><em>Twelve Years a Slave</em> was published in 1853 and lent factual support to Harriet Beecher Stowe's widely popular novel <em>Uncle Tom's Cabin.</em> Solomon Northup writes how he was born a free man in New York and tricked into going to D.C., where he was sold into slavery. He then went on to spend the next 12 years of his life in the South, until he was able to get word to his family to secure his freedom. In 2013, a film adaptation of Northup's story was made, and it won the Academy Award for Best Picture. <br></span></p>
    Louisiana

    12 Years a Slave by Solomon Northup

    $6.37 BUY NOW

    Twelve Years a Slave was published in 1853 and lent factual support to Harriet Beecher Stowe's widely popular novel Uncle Tom's Cabin. Solomon Northup writes how he was born a free man in New York and tricked into going to D.C., where he was sold into slavery. He then went on to spend the next 12 years of his life in the South, until he was able to get word to his family to secure his freedom. In 2013, a film adaptation of Northup's story was made, and it won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

  • <p><strong><em>IT</em> by Stephen King</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$8.56 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Novel-Stephen-King/dp/1501175467/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </span></p><p>The terrifying title character, aka Pennywise, has been giving readers nightmares since the book's release in 1986. The novel is roughly a whopping 1,489 pages, but it'll have you entranced by the first chapter. Set in the fictional town of Derry, Maine, <em>IT</em> follows seven adults as they confront the nameless evil that's been haunting them since they were teenagers. </p>
    Maine

    IT by Stephen King

    $8.56 BUY NOW

    The terrifying title character, aka Pennywise, has been giving readers nightmares since the book's release in 1986. The novel is roughly a whopping 1,489 pages, but it'll have you entranced by the first chapter. Set in the fictional town of Derry, Maine, IT follows seven adults as they confront the nameless evil that's been haunting them since they were teenagers.

  • <p><strong><em>The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants</em> by Ann Brashares </strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$6.98 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Sisterhood-Traveling-Pants-Book-1/dp/0385730586/ref=pd_sbs_14_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space"><em>The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants</em> is the first book in the beloved series of four. It's about an ordinary pair of pants that gets passed between four best friends as they spend summer vacations in four very different environments. In 2005, the book was made into a movie starring Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera, Blake Lively, and Amber Tamblyn.<br></span></p>
    Maryland

    The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants by Ann Brashares

    $6.98 BUY NOW

    The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is the first book in the beloved series of four. It's about an ordinary pair of pants that gets passed between four best friends as they spend summer vacations in four very different environments. In 2005, the book was made into a movie starring Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera, Blake Lively, and Amber Tamblyn.

  • <p><strong><em>Little Women</em> by <span class="a-size-medium">Louisa May Alcott</span></strong></p><p>$5.89 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Little-Signet-Classics-Louisa-Alcott/dp/0451532082/ref=tmm_mmp_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </p><p><em>Little Women</em>, Louisa May Alcott's most famous work, is about four sisters as they share their bond of sisterhood and grow into women. Originally two separate volumes released in 1868 and 1869, the combined edition wasn't released until 1880. The book is recognized as <em>the</em> all-American-girl story and one of the most widely-read books. <br></p>
    Massachusetts

    Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

    $5.89 BUY NOW

    Little Women, Louisa May Alcott's most famous work, is about four sisters as they share their bond of sisterhood and grow into women. Originally two separate volumes released in 1868 and 1869, the combined edition wasn't released until 1880. The book is recognized as the all-American-girl story and one of the most widely-read books.

  • <p><strong><em>Middlesex</em> by Jeffrey Eugenides </strong></p><p>$10.92 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Middlesex-Novel-Oprahs-Book-Club/dp/0312427735/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><strong><br></strong><br>The Pulitzer Prize-winning novel is about Calliope Stephanides and three generations of the Greek American Stephanides family. To grasp why Calliope is not like other girls, she has to unfold the truth about a secret in her family genetic history. Changing from Callie to Cal, this coming-of-age story has been called one of the best books of 2002 by both the <em>New York Times </em>and the<em> Los Angeles Times. </em><br></p>
    Michigan

    Middlesex by Jeffrey Eugenides

    $10.92 BUY NOW

    The Pulitzer Prize-winning novel is about Calliope Stephanides and three generations of the Greek American Stephanides family. To grasp why Calliope is not like other girls, she has to unfold the truth about a secret in her family genetic history. Changing from Callie to Cal, this coming-of-age story has been called one of the best books of 2002 by both the New York Times and the Los Angeles Times.

  • <p><strong><em>The Good Girl by Mary Kubica</em></strong></p><p>$10.94 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Good-Girl-addictively-suspenseful-gripping/dp/0778317765/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">When her on-again, off-again boyfriend doesn't show, Mia Dennett ends up going home with Colin Thatcher, a stranger who seems to be a safe one-night-stand kind of guy. She soon realizes that was the worst mistake of her life when Colin keeps her hidden in a cabin in rural Minnesota. Mia's mother, Eve, along with detective Gabe Hoffman do everything in their power to find her. This national best-seller has twists at every corner, and it'll have you on your toes until the last page. </span></p>
    Minnesota

    The Good Girl by Mary Kubica

    $10.94 BUY NOW

    When her on-again, off-again boyfriend doesn't show, Mia Dennett ends up going home with Colin Thatcher, a stranger who seems to be a safe one-night-stand kind of guy. She soon realizes that was the worst mistake of her life when Colin keeps her hidden in a cabin in rural Minnesota. Mia's mother, Eve, along with detective Gabe Hoffman do everything in their power to find her. This national best-seller has twists at every corner, and it'll have you on your toes until the last page.

  • <p><strong><em>The Help</em> by Kathryn Stockett</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$11.29 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Help-Kathryn-Stockett/dp/0425232204/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">Set in Jackson, Mississippi, in 1962, <em>The Help</em> tells the story of the unexpected friendship between two African-American maids — </span>Aibileen and Minny — with a white socialite named Skeeter. Skeeter just graduated college, but is looked at as a failure because she doesn't have a husband. Together, the three of them write a tell-all book about working as black maids in the South. </p>
    Mississippi

    The Help by Kathryn Stockett

    $11.29 BUY NOW

    Set in Jackson, Mississippi, in 1962, The Help tells the story of the unexpected friendship between two African-American maids — Aibileen and Minny — with a white socialite named Skeeter. Skeeter just graduated college, but is looked at as a failure because she doesn't have a husband. Together, the three of them write a tell-all book about working as black maids in the South.

  • <p><strong><em>Gone Girl</em> by Gillian Flynn </strong></p><p>$9.99 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Gone-Girl-Gillian-Flynn/dp/0307588378/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">On the day of </span>Nick and Amy Dunne's fifth wedding anniversary, Amy disappears. Nick isn't necessarily mourning her absence as much as he's bitter about the whole thing, and his lack of emotion makes him a suspect in her disappearance. As the book bounces back and forth between Nick in the present day and Amy's diary entries depicting their relationship, the reader will be left with two unreliable narrators and the inability to point a finger at who's the killer. </p>
    Missouri

    Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn

    $9.99 BUY NOW

    On the day of Nick and Amy Dunne's fifth wedding anniversary, Amy disappears. Nick isn't necessarily mourning her absence as much as he's bitter about the whole thing, and his lack of emotion makes him a suspect in her disappearance. As the book bounces back and forth between Nick in the present day and Amy's diary entries depicting their relationship, the reader will be left with two unreliable narrators and the inability to point a finger at who's the killer.

  • <p><strong><em>A River Runs through It</em> by Norman Maclean</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$26.14 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/River-through-Stories-Twenty-fifth-Anniversary/dp/0226500667/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">This semi-autobiographical story of Maclean's life growing up in Montana with his brother, Paul, is recognized as a classic work of literature in the 20th century. Written when he was 70 years old and published in 1976, <em>A River Runs Through It</em> is an appreciation of nature and the simplistic world he lived in. </span></p>
    Montana

    A River Runs through It by Norman Maclean

    $26.14 BUY NOW

    This semi-autobiographical story of Maclean's life growing up in Montana with his brother, Paul, is recognized as a classic work of literature in the 20th century. Written when he was 70 years old and published in 1976, A River Runs Through It is an appreciation of nature and the simplistic world he lived in.

  • <p><strong><em>Eleanor & Park</em> by Rainbow Rowell</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$14.37 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Eleanor-Park-Rainbow-Rowell/dp/1409157253/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">Readers of all ages will take something away from<em> Eleanor and Park</em>. Eleanor, the new girl in town, doesn't quite blend in — she has wild red hair and wears patchwork outfits. One day, she takes a seat on the school bus right in front of Park, who loves reading comic books. He notices her reading over his shoulder, and from there, a love story begins. <br></span></p>
    Nebraska

    Eleanor & Park by Rainbow Rowell

    $14.37 BUY NOW

    Readers of all ages will take something away from Eleanor and Park. Eleanor, the new girl in town, doesn't quite blend in — she has wild red hair and wears patchwork outfits. One day, she takes a seat on the school bus right in front of Park, who loves reading comic books. He notices her reading over his shoulder, and from there, a love story begins.

  • <p><strong><em>Burned</em> by Ellen Hopkins</strong></p><p>$11.49 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Burned-Ellen-Hopkins/dp/1442494611/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </p><p>Pattyn is sent to live with her aunt in rural Nevada after having a sexual fantasy that raised questions about God, sex, and love — all the things her religious and abusive family didn't tolerate. In her new life, she's able to find love and acceptance, but she still can't shake the demons of her past. Written by the <em>New York Times</em> best-selling author Ellen Hopkins, <em>Burned</em> will take you on an emotional journey you won't want to end. <br></p>
    Nevada

    Burned by Ellen Hopkins

    $11.49 BUY NOW

    Pattyn is sent to live with her aunt in rural Nevada after having a sexual fantasy that raised questions about God, sex, and love — all the things her religious and abusive family didn't tolerate. In her new life, she's able to find love and acceptance, but she still can't shake the demons of her past. Written by the New York Times best-selling author Ellen Hopkins, Burned will take you on an emotional journey you won't want to end.

  • <p><strong><em>A Separate Peace</em> by John Knowles</strong><br></p><p>$10.69 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Separate-Peace-John-Knowles/dp/0743253973/ref=sr_1_1_twi_pap_2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p><p>Set during World War II in New Hampshire and told through the narrator, Gene, <em>A Separate Peace</em> is about the loss of innocence for both he and his best friend, Phineas. As John Knowles' best-known work, this novel became a National Book Award finalist and a <em>New York Times</em> best-seller.</p>
    New Hampshire

    A Separate Peace by John Knowles

    $10.69 BUY NOW

    Set during World War II in New Hampshire and told through the narrator, Gene, A Separate Peace is about the loss of innocence for both he and his best friend, Phineas. As John Knowles' best-known work, this novel became a National Book Award finalist and a New York Times best-seller.

  • <p><strong><em>The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao</em> by Junot Díaz</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$8.99 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Brief-Wondrous-Life-Oscar-Wao/dp/1594483299/ref=sr_1_1_twi_pap_2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></span></p><p>Díaz<span class="redactor-invisible-space">'s novel about Oscar, an overweight Dominican kid in New Jersey, won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction<span class="redactor-invisible-space"> in 2008. On a downward spiral from virginity, depression, and lovesickness<span class="redactor-invisible-space">, Oscar unknowingly carries the weight of his family's curse<span class="redactor-invisible-space">. On a trip to his family's homeland, he searches for belonging, but he soon realizes that his family's history may ensure that he never find it. </span></span></span></span><br></p>
    New Jersey

    The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao by Junot Díaz

    $8.99 BUY NOW

    Díaz's novel about Oscar, an overweight Dominican kid in New Jersey, won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 2008. On a downward spiral from virginity, depression, and lovesickness, Oscar unknowingly carries the weight of his family's curse. On a trip to his family's homeland, he searches for belonging, but he soon realizes that his family's history may ensure that he never find it.

  • <p><strong><em>Red Sky at Morning</em> by Richard Bradford </strong></p><p>$13.99 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Red-Sky-Morning-Perennial-Classics/dp/0060931906/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </p><p>As Josh Arnold relocates with his family from Alabama to New Mexico during the second world war, his life changes. Now the head of the household while his father is off in the navy, Josh is is faced to take the leftover responsibility in this coming-of-age story.</p>
    New Mexico

    Red Sky at Morning by Richard Bradford

    $13.99 BUY NOW

    As Josh Arnold relocates with his family from Alabama to New Mexico during the second world war, his life changes. Now the head of the household while his father is off in the navy, Josh is is faced to take the leftover responsibility in this coming-of-age story.

  • <p><strong><em>Just Kids</em> by Patti Smith</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$13.69 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Just-Kids-Patti-Smith/dp/0060936223/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">Singer-songwriter Patti Smith can do more than just write a hit record. She's a visual artist, a poet, and author of <em>Just Kids</em>, her memoir that won the National Book Award in 2010. The book follows her relationship with photographer Robert Mapplethorpe in the '60s and '70s.<br></span></p>
    New York

    Just Kids by Patti Smith

    $13.69 BUY NOW

    Singer-songwriter Patti Smith can do more than just write a hit record. She's a visual artist, a poet, and author of Just Kids, her memoir that won the National Book Award in 2010. The book follows her relationship with photographer Robert Mapplethorpe in the '60s and '70s.

  • <p><strong><em>The Notebook</em> by Nicholas Sparks </strong></p><p>$8.99 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Notebook-Nicholas-Sparks/dp/1455582875/ref=tmm_mmp_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </p><p>Most of Nicholas Sparks' novels take place in North Carolina. His romance reads will give you all the feels as he writes about love and loss. One of his most famous ones, <em>The Notebook</em>, is a must, even though you've probably seen the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Notebook-James-Garner/dp/B000683VI4/ref=sr_1_2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:movie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">movie</a> a thousand times. The story of Noah and Allie and their love that withstands years apart could be read over and over again.<br></p>
    North Carolina

    The Notebook by Nicholas Sparks

    $8.99 BUY NOW

    Most of Nicholas Sparks' novels take place in North Carolina. His romance reads will give you all the feels as he writes about love and loss. One of his most famous ones, The Notebook, is a must, even though you've probably seen the movie a thousand times. The story of Noah and Allie and their love that withstands years apart could be read over and over again.

  • <p><strong><em>The Round House</em> by Louise Erdrich </strong></p><p>$10.99 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Round-House-Novel-Louise-Erdrich/dp/0062065254/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </p><p><em>The Round House</em>, winner of the National Book Award in 2012 and a <em>New York Times</em> best-seller, takes place on the Ojibwe reservation in North Dakota. It centers around Joe Coutts, who learns that his mother was brutally raped. Deeply disturbed by what has happened, Joe tries to seek justice for what happened to his mother, a crime that will change his family forever. </p>
    North Dakota

    The Round House by Louise Erdrich

    $10.99 BUY NOW

    The Round House, winner of the National Book Award in 2012 and a New York Times best-seller, takes place on the Ojibwe reservation in North Dakota. It centers around Joe Coutts, who learns that his mother was brutally raped. Deeply disturbed by what has happened, Joe tries to seek justice for what happened to his mother, a crime that will change his family forever.

  • <p><strong><em>The Bluest Eye</em> by Toni Morrison </strong></p><p>$12.49 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Bluest-Eye-Vintage-International/dp/0307278441/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </p><p>Wanting nothing more than to have the blonde hair and blue eyes that everyone else has, Pecola Breedlove<span class="redactor-invisible-space">, a girl with black skin, curly hair, and brown eyes, prays for "normalcy" in the hopes of fitting in. As Pecola grows older, her desires begin to change. Morrison's book — Oprah's 2000 book club pick — touched on such controversial issues that there were many attempts to ban it from schools and libraries. </span><br></p>
    Ohio

    The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison

    $12.49 BUY NOW

    Wanting nothing more than to have the blonde hair and blue eyes that everyone else has, Pecola Breedlove, a girl with black skin, curly hair, and brown eyes, prays for "normalcy" in the hopes of fitting in. As Pecola grows older, her desires begin to change. Morrison's book — Oprah's 2000 book club pick — touched on such controversial issues that there were many attempts to ban it from schools and libraries.

  • <p><strong><em>The Grapes of Wrath</em> by John Steinbeck</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$12.29 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Grapes-Wrath-John-Steinbeck/dp/0143039431/ref=sr_1_1_twi_pap_2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">John Steinbeck's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel about the Oklahoma farm family, the Joads, takes place in the 1930s during the Dust Bowl migration. <em>The Grapes of Wrath</em> touches on the horrors of the Great Depression, as the Joads and other Oklahoma farmers head west in the hopes of jobs and a future. <br></span></p>
    Oklahoma

    The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck

    $12.29 BUY NOW

    John Steinbeck's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel about the Oklahoma farm family, the Joads, takes place in the 1930s during the Dust Bowl migration. The Grapes of Wrath touches on the horrors of the Great Depression, as the Joads and other Oklahoma farmers head west in the hopes of jobs and a future.

  • <p><strong><em>If I Stay </em>by Gayle Forman</strong></p><p>$6.64 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/If-I-Stay-Gayle-Forman/dp/014241543X/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </p><p><em>If I Stay</em>, the <em>New York Times </em>best-seller, became even more popular thanks to the movie adaptation starring Chloe Moretz. The main character in the story, Mia, has no recollection of an accident she's been in. She slowly puts together the pieces of what she lost, what she left behind, and the hard decision that awaits her. </p><p>You'll be grabbing for the tissues throughout the whole thing. Gayle Forman's story makes you rethink the way you look at life, love, and the people close to you.</p>
    Oregon

    If I Stay by Gayle Forman

    $6.64 BUY NOW

    If I Stay, the New York Times best-seller, became even more popular thanks to the movie adaptation starring Chloe Moretz. The main character in the story, Mia, has no recollection of an accident she's been in. She slowly puts together the pieces of what she lost, what she left behind, and the hard decision that awaits her.

    You'll be grabbing for the tissues throughout the whole thing. Gayle Forman's story makes you rethink the way you look at life, love, and the people close to you.

  • <p><strong><em>F</em><em>ever 1793 </em>by <span class="a-size-medium">Laurie Halse Anderson</span></strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$7.19 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Fever-1793-Laurie-Halse-Anderson/dp/0689848919/ref=sr_1_1_twi_pap_2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </span></p><p>Based on a true story, <em>Fever 1793</em> is about Mattie Cook from Philadelphia, who's threatened by the yellow fever epidemic as it begins to break out. After leaving her hometown, Mattie discovers that every place is infected with the illness. As she returns, every house seems to bear a yellow flag signifying a fever victim. She seeks the help of Elsa, a former employee at her parents' coffee shop, to seek safety and stay alive.</p>
    Pennsylvania

    Fever 1793 by Laurie Halse Anderson

    $7.19 BUY NOW

    Based on a true story, Fever 1793 is about Mattie Cook from Philadelphia, who's threatened by the yellow fever epidemic as it begins to break out. After leaving her hometown, Mattie discovers that every place is infected with the illness. As she returns, every house seems to bear a yellow flag signifying a fever victim. She seeks the help of Elsa, a former employee at her parents' coffee shop, to seek safety and stay alive.

  • <p><strong><em>My Sister's Keeper</em> by Jodi Picoult</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$9.00 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/My-Sisters-Keeper-Jodi-Picoult/dp/1444754343/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space"><em>My Sister's Keeper, </em>one of Jodi Picoult's best works, discusses moral and ethical issues of genetic engineering. Sara and Brian Fitzgerald's daughter, Kate, is diagnosed with leukemia. <br>Willing to do whatever it takes to keep Kate alive, the Fitzgeralds have another child, Anna. Even though Anna and Kate develop a bond closer than most sisters, after 11 years of procedures, Anna is done being forced to give her life to her sister. She hires her own lawyer, and the divide slowly begins to tear the family apart. </span></p>
    Rhode Island

    My Sister's Keeper by Jodi Picoult

    $9.00 BUY NOW

    My Sister's Keeper, one of Jodi Picoult's best works, discusses moral and ethical issues of genetic engineering. Sara and Brian Fitzgerald's daughter, Kate, is diagnosed with leukemia.
    Willing to do whatever it takes to keep Kate alive, the Fitzgeralds have another child, Anna. Even though Anna and Kate develop a bond closer than most sisters, after 11 years of procedures, Anna is done being forced to give her life to her sister. She hires her own lawyer, and the divide slowly begins to tear the family apart.

  • <p><strong><em>The Secret Life of Bees</em> by Sue Monk Kidd</strong></p><p>$10.99 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Secret-Life-Bees-Monk-Kidd/dp/0142001740/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </p><p>Sue Monk Kidd's <em>The</em> <em>Secret Life of Bees</em>, set in South Carolina in 1964, was a <em>New York Times</em> best-seller. Lily Owens carries the blurred memory of the afternoon when her mother was killed. After she escapes to a town that holds secrets to her mother's past, Lily finds herself under the care of three beekeepers, who introduce her to the world of honey and bees. This is a story about female empowerment that'll inspire any reader. </p>
    South Carolina

    The Secret Life of Bees by Sue Monk Kidd

    $10.99 BUY NOW

    Sue Monk Kidd's The Secret Life of Bees, set in South Carolina in 1964, was a New York Times best-seller. Lily Owens carries the blurred memory of the afternoon when her mother was killed. After she escapes to a town that holds secrets to her mother's past, Lily finds herself under the care of three beekeepers, who introduce her to the world of honey and bees. This is a story about female empowerment that'll inspire any reader.

  • <p><strong><em>Little Town on the Prairie</em> by Laura Ingalls Wilder</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$7.49 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Little-Town-Prairie-House/dp/0064400077/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">The seventh book in the<em> Little House</em> series, <em>Little Town on the Prairie</em> takes place in De Smet, South Dakota, and it won the John Newbery Medal in 1942.<span class="redactor-invisible-space"> Wilder writes about her first paid job outside the home at the age of 15. By the end of the book, in order to help her blind sister, she becomes a schoolteacher to help pay </span></span>for her sister's tuition at the Iowa School for the Blind. </p>
    South Dakota

    Little Town on the Prairie by Laura Ingalls Wilder

    $7.49 BUY NOW

    The seventh book in the Little House series, Little Town on the Prairie takes place in De Smet, South Dakota, and it won the John Newbery Medal in 1942. Wilder writes about her first paid job outside the home at the age of 15. By the end of the book, in order to help her blind sister, she becomes a schoolteacher to help pay for her sister's tuition at the Iowa School for the Blind.

  • <p><strong><em>Child of God</em> by Cormac McCarthy</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$12.79 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Child-God-Cormac-McCarthy/dp/0679728740/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">Falsely accused of rape, Lester Ballard is released from jail and haunts the hill country of East Tennessee. Cormac McCarthy, winner of the U.S. National Book Award and known for his unique style of writing, explores new themes in <em>Child of God</em> that are unlike his other books.<br></span></p>
    Tennessee

    Child of God by Cormac McCarthy

    $12.79 BUY NOW

    Falsely accused of rape, Lester Ballard is released from jail and haunts the hill country of East Tennessee. Cormac McCarthy, winner of the U.S. National Book Award and known for his unique style of writing, explores new themes in Child of God that are unlike his other books.

  • <p><strong><em>Friday Night Lights</em> by H. G. Bissinger</strong></p><p>$13.98 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Friday-Night-Lights-25th-Anniversary/dp/0306824205/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </p><p>The Permian High School Panthers football team in Odessa, Texas, is the inspiration of the town. H. B. Kissinger immersed himself in the high school football team by moving there to completely understand the culture. This story about the Panthers making their way to the Texas State Championship in 1988 was adapted into the hit television series by the same name. <br></p>
    Texas

    Friday Night Lights by H. G. Bissinger

    $13.98 BUY NOW

    The Permian High School Panthers football team in Odessa, Texas, is the inspiration of the town. H. B. Kissinger immersed himself in the high school football team by moving there to completely understand the culture. This story about the Panthers making their way to the Texas State Championship in 1988 was adapted into the hit television series by the same name.

  • <p><strong><em>The Executioner's Song</em> by Norman Mailer</strong></p><p>$22.99 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Executioners-Song-Norman-Mailer/dp/044658438X/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </p><p>Gary Gilmore's fight to die is what made him famous. After being convicted of robbing and murdering two men in 1976, he was sentenced to death. Through the court system, he was supposed to appeal his sentencing, but he refused. Norman Mailer's novel based on interviews with family and friends of both Gilmore and his victims won the Pulitzer Prize in 1980.</p>
    Utah

    The Executioner's Song by Norman Mailer

    $22.99 BUY NOW

    Gary Gilmore's fight to die is what made him famous. After being convicted of robbing and murdering two men in 1976, he was sentenced to death. Through the court system, he was supposed to appeal his sentencing, but he refused. Norman Mailer's novel based on interviews with family and friends of both Gilmore and his victims won the Pulitzer Prize in 1980.

  • <p><strong><em>The Secret History</em> by Donna Tartt </strong></p><p>$13.88 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Secret-History-Donna-Tartt/dp/1400031702/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </p><p>Donna Tartt's first novel, <em>The Secret Histor</em>y, was an instant best-seller. A group of misfits at college, with the influence from their professor, develop a new way of living and thinking. When they go beyond their moral standards, they find themselves with a murder on their hands. <br></p>
    Vermont

    The Secret History by Donna Tartt

    $13.88 BUY NOW

    Donna Tartt's first novel, The Secret History, was an instant best-seller. A group of misfits at college, with the influence from their professor, develop a new way of living and thinking. When they go beyond their moral standards, they find themselves with a murder on their hands.

  • <p><strong><em>Bridge to Terabithia</em> by Katherine Paterson </strong></p><p>$7.50 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Bridge-Terabithia-Katherine-Paterson/dp/0064401847/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </p><p><em>Bridge to Terabithia</em> is an emotional novel that follows Jess Aarons and his friend Leslie Burke into their mysterious world in the woods — Terabithia. One day, Leslie ventures off into Terabithia without Jess. What follows is heart-wrenching, and the rest of the novel walks the reader through the picking up of all the pieces. <br></p>
    Virginia

    Bridge to Terabithia by Katherine Paterson

    $7.50 BUY NOW

    Bridge to Terabithia is an emotional novel that follows Jess Aarons and his friend Leslie Burke into their mysterious world in the woods — Terabithia. One day, Leslie ventures off into Terabithia without Jess. What follows is heart-wrenching, and the rest of the novel walks the reader through the picking up of all the pieces.

  • <p><strong><em>The Boys in the Boats</em> by Daniel James Brown </strong></p><p>$12.44 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Boys-Boat-Americans-Berlin-Olympics/dp/0143125478/ref=sr_1_2_twi_pap_2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </p><p><em>The Boys in the Boats</em> is an inspirational story of beating the odds and finding the hope and desire to succeed. The book follows nine working-class boys from the University of Washington as they shocked the world by defeating elite rowing teams, including the German team rowing for Adolf Hitler. Daniel James Brown's book was an immediate best-seller, and it inspired the PBS documentary <em>The Boys of '36</em>. </p>
    Washington

    The Boys in the Boats by Daniel James Brown

    $12.44 BUY NOW

    The Boys in the Boats is an inspirational story of beating the odds and finding the hope and desire to succeed. The book follows nine working-class boys from the University of Washington as they shocked the world by defeating elite rowing teams, including the German team rowing for Adolf Hitler. Daniel James Brown's book was an immediate best-seller, and it inspired the PBS documentary The Boys of '36.

  • <p><strong><em>Shiloh</em> by Phyllis Reynolds Naylor</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$6.99 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Shiloh-Quartet-Phyllis-Reynolds-Naylor/dp/0689835825/ref=sr_1_1_twi_pap_2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">Winning the Newbery Medal for a children's novels in 1992, <em>Shiloh</em>, the story about the abused dog, is one full of suspense. </span>Marty Preston, an 11-year-old boy, wants nothing more than to keep the stray beagle that followed him home. When he discovers that he needs to return it to the rightful owner, Judd Travers — who's abusive toward animals — he does everything in his power to get him back under his safe care. </p>
    West Virginia

    Shiloh by Phyllis Reynolds Naylor

    $6.99 BUY NOW

    Winning the Newbery Medal for a children's novels in 1992, Shiloh, the story about the abused dog, is one full of suspense. Marty Preston, an 11-year-old boy, wants nothing more than to keep the stray beagle that followed him home. When he discovers that he needs to return it to the rightful owner, Judd Travers — who's abusive toward animals — he does everything in his power to get him back under his safe care.

  • <p><strong><em>The Story of Edgar Sawtelle</em></strong><span class="redactor-invisible-space"><strong> by David Wroblewski </strong></span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space"><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$14.03 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Story-Edgar-Sawtelle-Novel-P-S/dp/0061374237/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </span></span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space"><span class="redactor-invisible-space">Living on his parents' farm in northern Wisconsin, Edgar Sawtelle is a mute who can speak only in sign. After being forced to leave his home, he comes of age in the wild with three dogs as his companions. He's then faced with a choice: Never return home, or go back and face the unsolved mysteries that were left. <br></span></span></p>
    Wisconsin

    The Story of Edgar Sawtelle by David Wroblewski

    $14.03 BUY NOW

    Living on his parents' farm in northern Wisconsin, Edgar Sawtelle is a mute who can speak only in sign. After being forced to leave his home, he comes of age in the wild with three dogs as his companions. He's then faced with a choice: Never return home, or go back and face the unsolved mysteries that were left.

  • <p><strong><em>Contact </em>by Carl Sagan</strong></p><p>$6.27 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Contact-Carl-Sagan/dp/0671004107/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p><p>The science fiction novel <em>Contact</em> was originally a screenplay that was stalled and then released as a novel in 1985. The book, written by scientist Carl Sagan, is an adventure about finding a civilization in space after a radio signal comes from somewhere beyond the stars. A film was eventually released in 1997, starring Jodie Foster. </p>
    Wyoming

    Contact by Carl Sagan

    $6.27 BUY NOW

    The science fiction novel Contact was originally a screenplay that was stalled and then released as a novel in 1985. The book, written by scientist Carl Sagan, is an adventure about finding a civilization in space after a radio signal comes from somewhere beyond the stars. A film was eventually released in 1997, starring Jodie Foster.

<p>Whether you set some quarantine reading goals or are trying to immerse yourself in another place through beautiful words on a page, reading is always an enjoyable solo activity. And if you have some connection to the book your reading? That makes the experience even better.</p><p>We did some research to find the most popular books that take place in each state across the U.S., so find your home state and take a tour of America through literature.</p>
<p><strong><em>Forrest Gump</em> by Winston Groom</strong></p><p>$16.00 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Forrest-Gump-Winston-Groom/dp/0307947394/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW"><strong>BUY NOW</strong></a> </p><p>Before the successful Academy Award-winning movie of the same name, <em>Forrest Gump</em> was a book written by Winston Groom. Gump, a kind-loving character with a low IQ from Alabama, sees the world for what it is. In the book, he tells the story of how he became a star on the football team at the University of Alabama and transformed the rest of his life. <br></p><p><strong>More: </strong><a href="https://www.bestproducts.com/lifestyle/a14381257/reviews-best-books-to-read-in-2018/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Need a Recommendation for a New Book? Check Out These Best-Sellers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Need a Recommendation for a New Book? Check Out These Best-Sellers</a></p>
<p><strong><em>Into the Wild</em> by Jon Krakauer</strong></p><p>$11.08 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Into-Wild-Jon-Krakauer/dp/0385486804/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </p><p>After giving away his college fund to charity and burning the remaining cash he had in his wallet, Christopher Johnson McCandless set out in the Alaskan wilderness to invent a new life for himself. His body was found by a moose-hunter four months after his departure. Author Jon Krakauer adapted <em>Into the Wild</em> from a 9,000-word article written on McCandless' life. The story became a national best-seller, and it was turned into a movie directed by Sean Penn with Emile Hirsch.<br></p>
<p><strong><em>Stargirl</em> by Jerry Spinelli</strong></p><p>$7.94 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Stargirl-Jerry-Spinelli/dp/037582233X/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p><p>Stargirl is different from all of the other kids at Mica High in Arizona. She's colorful and joyful, and she enchants the other kids with her every move — until they turn on her. They try to make her conform to be normal, which is everything she's not. Newbery medalist Jerry Spinelli's emotional story about individuality is one to remember. <br></p>
<p><strong><em>I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings</em> by Maya Angelou</strong></p><p>$16.20 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Know-Why-Caged-Bird-Sings/dp/0812980026/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </p><p>Maya Angelou's debut memoir was published almost half a century ago, and it's still timeless for all readers. Angelou's own coming-of-age story begins when her and her brother were sent to Stamps, Arkansas. The story follows her journey as she faces bigotry and learns to stand up to the hatred she received in her early years. <br></p>
<p><strong><em>White Oleander</em> by Janet Fitch</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$10.89 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/White-Oleander-Oprahs-Book-Club/dp/0316284955/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">Astrid finds herself going from foster home to foster home after her mother, a brilliant poet, is convicted of murder. At each home, she enters a new world with new rules and new people, surprising herself during her own self-discovery. <span class="redactor-invisible-space">Fitch's novel was the May 1999 selection in Oprah's Book Club, and it was made into a movie starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Renée Zellweger.</span><br></span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space"><span class="redactor-invisible-space"><strong>More:</strong> <a href="https://www.bestproducts.com/lifestyle/g1939/best-oprahs-book-club-books/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The 51 Best Books From Oprah's Book Club" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The 51 Best Books From Oprah's Book Club</a></span></span></p>
<p><strong><em>Plainsong</em> by Kent Haruf</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$11.19 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Plainsong-Kent-Haruf/dp/0375705856/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">Set in Holt, Colorado, the best-selling novel, <em>Plainsong</em>, follows the interlocking stories of three very different people at different times in their lives. The book, the first in a three-book series, was a finalist for the National Book Award in 1999. </span></p>
<p><strong><em>Revolutionary Road</em> by Richard Yates</strong></p><p>$11.42 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Revolutionary-Road-Richard-Yates/dp/0375708448/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p><p>Published in 1961, <em>Revolutionary Road</em> explores American life in the '50s and the desire for normality. Frank and April Wheeler seem as though their lives are the ultimate suburban dream in Connecticut. They're good-looking homeowners with two young children; it all looks perfect from afar. Thinking that greatness is right around the corner, they find themselves spinning out of control. The 2008 film adaptation, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, was nominated for many awards, including three Oscars. </p>
<p><strong><em>The Book of Unknown Americans</em> by Cristina Henríquez</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$12.10 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Book-Americans-Cristina-Henríquez/dp/0345806409/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">Arturo and Alma Rivera move from Mexico to America in the hopes of getting the resources needed to help their daughter, Maribel, get better after an injury to the head. In America, a boy named Mayor Toro runs into Maribel at the store and immediately falls in love with her. As a romance develops between them, their families develop a friendship. This inspiring novel of immigrants from all over Latin America is one that'll break your heart. <br></span></p>
<p><strong><em>Because of Winn-Dixie </em>by Kate DiCamillo</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$5.99 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Because-Winn-Dixie-Kate-DiCamillo/dp/0763680869/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></span></p><p>A lot of things happened because of Winn-Dixie, the lovable, not-so-ordinary dog that Opal Buloni finds at the supermarket and decides to take home. DiCamillo's young adult novel that takes place in Naomi, Florida, won the Newbery Honor in 2001. <br></p>
<p><strong><em>The Color Purple </em>by Alice Walker</strong></p><p>$13.99 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Color-Purple-Novel-Alice-Walker/dp/0143135694/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p><p>A powerful novel about domestic and sexual abuse, <em>The Color Purple</em> details the lives of African American women in rural Georgia in the early 20th century. </p><p>Readers will be taken on a journey through these women's pain, companionship, and resilience. It won a <em>Pulitzer Prize</em> in 1983 and was later adapted into a movie and a musical. </p>
<p><strong><em>Hawaii </em>by James A. Michener</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$12.29 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Hawaii-James-Michener/dp/0375760377/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></span></p><p>Author and Pulitzer Prize winner James A. Michener brings Hawaii's history to life in the novel named after the state. When the Polynesian seafarers stepped foot on the islands, they made it their home. Then in the early 19th century, the American missionaries forced them into a new way of life. </p>
<p><strong><em>All Over Creation</em> by Ruth Ozeki</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$13.19 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/All-Over-Creation-Ruth-Ozeki/dp/0142003891/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">After running away at age 15, Yumi Fuller is returning to her hometown of Liberty Falls, Idaho, to see all that she left behind, including her dying parents. Besides all of the events she's missed out on, she gets caught up in the potato-farming town's crisis. Author Ruth Ozeki won the American Book Award in 2004 for <em>All Over Creation</em>.</span><br></p>
<p><strong><em>Devil in the White City</em> by Erik Larson</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$9.99 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Devil-White-City-Madness-Changed/dp/0375725601/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">Based on real characters and events, <em>Devil in the White City</em> is a riveting mystery set in Chicago in 1893. Architect Daniel Hudson Turnham — the builder behind New York City's Flatiron building and Washington, D.C.'s Union Station — was developing the 1893 World's Fair, bringing in talent, and turning the swamp area into an attraction. Meanwhile, a young doctor by the name of Henry H. Holmes was building the World's Fair Hotel right near the fairgrounds, where he would lure women into his torture chamber and murder them. <br></span></p>
<p><strong><em>All the Bright Places</em> by Jennifer Niven</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$8.28 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/All-Bright-Places-Jennifer-Niven/dp/0385755910/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </span></p><p>Theodore Finch and Violet Markey want nothing more than to escape their small town in Indiana, but for different reasons. Violet, looking to put the memories of her sister's death in the past, lives for the future. Theodore, who's suffering from a mental illness, is looking to take his own life. As a romance blossoms between the two, they realize they bring the best out in each other ... until they realize their lives are going in different directions.</p>
<p><strong><em>Gilead </em>by Marilynne Robinson </strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$11.39 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Gilead-Novel-Marilynne-Robinson/dp/031242440X/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">Robinson's <em>Gilead</em> won the 2004 Pulitzer Prize<span class="redactor-invisible-space"> as well as the National Book Critics Circle Award for Fiction in 2005<span class="redactor-invisible-space">. The story is a fictional autobiography of John Ames, recounting his life experiences with his father and grandfather. The three generations of men, all Congregationalist ministers, shared the same lifestyle in Gilead, Iowa. With a heart condition that's numbering John's days, he wants to make sure he can share these stories with his son before he passes. </span></span></span></p>
<p><strong><em>Not Without Laughter</em> by Langston Hughes</strong></p><p>$5.99 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Not-Without-Laughter-Langston-Hughes/dp/1684224772/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy Now">Buy Now</a></p><p>The first novel by esteemed poet Hughes, it did not disappoint. The novel follows the life of a young black boy growing up in a mostly white town in rural Kansas and the lives of his family. Through Hughes beautiful words, you'll see the sad reality of what it's like for a black family living in a racially divided America.</p>
<p><strong><em>Dark Places</em> by Gillian Flynn</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$13.89 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Dark-Places-Gillian-Flynn/dp/0307341577/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">Any fan of Gillian Flynn knows her novels are all page-turners filled with twists and suspense. <em>Dark Places</em> is no different. </span>Libby Day, the only survivor of a massacre in her hometown of Kansas, is in need of cash 25 years after testifying against her teenage brother. She meets with a team of investigators who believe her brother is innocent. Through flashbacks, meetings with her brother in jail, and her now-homeless father, Libby discovers the truth behind what happened on the night of the murders. </p>
<p><strong><em>Hillbilly Elegy </em>by J. D. Vance</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$12.75 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Hillbilly-Elegy-Memoir-Family-Culture/dp/0008220565/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">As a former marine and Yale Law School graduate, Vance discusses what the struggles are like for America's white working class as he recounts his childhood growing up in a poor Rust Belt town. J. D. Vance's memoir has been called "an essential read" by the <em>New York Times.</em><br></span></p>
<p><strong><em>12 Years a Slave</em> by Solomon Northup</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$6.37 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Twelve-Years-Slave-Collins-Classics/dp/0007580428/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space"><em>Twelve Years a Slave</em> was published in 1853 and lent factual support to Harriet Beecher Stowe's widely popular novel <em>Uncle Tom's Cabin.</em> Solomon Northup writes how he was born a free man in New York and tricked into going to D.C., where he was sold into slavery. He then went on to spend the next 12 years of his life in the South, until he was able to get word to his family to secure his freedom. In 2013, a film adaptation of Northup's story was made, and it won the Academy Award for Best Picture. <br></span></p>
<p><strong><em>IT</em> by Stephen King</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$8.56 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Novel-Stephen-King/dp/1501175467/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </span></p><p>The terrifying title character, aka Pennywise, has been giving readers nightmares since the book's release in 1986. The novel is roughly a whopping 1,489 pages, but it'll have you entranced by the first chapter. Set in the fictional town of Derry, Maine, <em>IT</em> follows seven adults as they confront the nameless evil that's been haunting them since they were teenagers. </p>
<p><strong><em>The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants</em> by Ann Brashares </strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$6.98 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Sisterhood-Traveling-Pants-Book-1/dp/0385730586/ref=pd_sbs_14_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space"><em>The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants</em> is the first book in the beloved series of four. It's about an ordinary pair of pants that gets passed between four best friends as they spend summer vacations in four very different environments. In 2005, the book was made into a movie starring Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera, Blake Lively, and Amber Tamblyn.<br></span></p>
<p><strong><em>Little Women</em> by <span class="a-size-medium">Louisa May Alcott</span></strong></p><p>$5.89 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Little-Signet-Classics-Louisa-Alcott/dp/0451532082/ref=tmm_mmp_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </p><p><em>Little Women</em>, Louisa May Alcott's most famous work, is about four sisters as they share their bond of sisterhood and grow into women. Originally two separate volumes released in 1868 and 1869, the combined edition wasn't released until 1880. The book is recognized as <em>the</em> all-American-girl story and one of the most widely-read books. <br></p>
<p><strong><em>Middlesex</em> by Jeffrey Eugenides </strong></p><p>$10.92 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Middlesex-Novel-Oprahs-Book-Club/dp/0312427735/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><strong><br></strong><br>The Pulitzer Prize-winning novel is about Calliope Stephanides and three generations of the Greek American Stephanides family. To grasp why Calliope is not like other girls, she has to unfold the truth about a secret in her family genetic history. Changing from Callie to Cal, this coming-of-age story has been called one of the best books of 2002 by both the <em>New York Times </em>and the<em> Los Angeles Times. </em><br></p>
<p><strong><em>The Good Girl by Mary Kubica</em></strong></p><p>$10.94 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Good-Girl-addictively-suspenseful-gripping/dp/0778317765/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">When her on-again, off-again boyfriend doesn't show, Mia Dennett ends up going home with Colin Thatcher, a stranger who seems to be a safe one-night-stand kind of guy. She soon realizes that was the worst mistake of her life when Colin keeps her hidden in a cabin in rural Minnesota. Mia's mother, Eve, along with detective Gabe Hoffman do everything in their power to find her. This national best-seller has twists at every corner, and it'll have you on your toes until the last page. </span></p>
<p><strong><em>The Help</em> by Kathryn Stockett</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$11.29 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Help-Kathryn-Stockett/dp/0425232204/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">Set in Jackson, Mississippi, in 1962, <em>The Help</em> tells the story of the unexpected friendship between two African-American maids — </span>Aibileen and Minny — with a white socialite named Skeeter. Skeeter just graduated college, but is looked at as a failure because she doesn't have a husband. Together, the three of them write a tell-all book about working as black maids in the South. </p>
<p><strong><em>Gone Girl</em> by Gillian Flynn </strong></p><p>$9.99 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Gone-Girl-Gillian-Flynn/dp/0307588378/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">On the day of </span>Nick and Amy Dunne's fifth wedding anniversary, Amy disappears. Nick isn't necessarily mourning her absence as much as he's bitter about the whole thing, and his lack of emotion makes him a suspect in her disappearance. As the book bounces back and forth between Nick in the present day and Amy's diary entries depicting their relationship, the reader will be left with two unreliable narrators and the inability to point a finger at who's the killer. </p>
<p><strong><em>A River Runs through It</em> by Norman Maclean</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$26.14 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/River-through-Stories-Twenty-fifth-Anniversary/dp/0226500667/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">This semi-autobiographical story of Maclean's life growing up in Montana with his brother, Paul, is recognized as a classic work of literature in the 20th century. Written when he was 70 years old and published in 1976, <em>A River Runs Through It</em> is an appreciation of nature and the simplistic world he lived in. </span></p>
<p><strong><em>Eleanor & Park</em> by Rainbow Rowell</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$14.37 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Eleanor-Park-Rainbow-Rowell/dp/1409157253/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">Readers of all ages will take something away from<em> Eleanor and Park</em>. Eleanor, the new girl in town, doesn't quite blend in — she has wild red hair and wears patchwork outfits. One day, she takes a seat on the school bus right in front of Park, who loves reading comic books. He notices her reading over his shoulder, and from there, a love story begins. <br></span></p>
<p><strong><em>Burned</em> by Ellen Hopkins</strong></p><p>$11.49 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Burned-Ellen-Hopkins/dp/1442494611/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </p><p>Pattyn is sent to live with her aunt in rural Nevada after having a sexual fantasy that raised questions about God, sex, and love — all the things her religious and abusive family didn't tolerate. In her new life, she's able to find love and acceptance, but she still can't shake the demons of her past. Written by the <em>New York Times</em> best-selling author Ellen Hopkins, <em>Burned</em> will take you on an emotional journey you won't want to end. <br></p>
<p><strong><em>A Separate Peace</em> by John Knowles</strong><br></p><p>$10.69 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Separate-Peace-John-Knowles/dp/0743253973/ref=sr_1_1_twi_pap_2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p><p>Set during World War II in New Hampshire and told through the narrator, Gene, <em>A Separate Peace</em> is about the loss of innocence for both he and his best friend, Phineas. As John Knowles' best-known work, this novel became a National Book Award finalist and a <em>New York Times</em> best-seller.</p>
<p><strong><em>The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao</em> by Junot Díaz</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$8.99 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Brief-Wondrous-Life-Oscar-Wao/dp/1594483299/ref=sr_1_1_twi_pap_2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></span></p><p>Díaz<span class="redactor-invisible-space">'s novel about Oscar, an overweight Dominican kid in New Jersey, won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction<span class="redactor-invisible-space"> in 2008. On a downward spiral from virginity, depression, and lovesickness<span class="redactor-invisible-space">, Oscar unknowingly carries the weight of his family's curse<span class="redactor-invisible-space">. On a trip to his family's homeland, he searches for belonging, but he soon realizes that his family's history may ensure that he never find it. </span></span></span></span><br></p>
<p><strong><em>Red Sky at Morning</em> by Richard Bradford </strong></p><p>$13.99 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Red-Sky-Morning-Perennial-Classics/dp/0060931906/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </p><p>As Josh Arnold relocates with his family from Alabama to New Mexico during the second world war, his life changes. Now the head of the household while his father is off in the navy, Josh is is faced to take the leftover responsibility in this coming-of-age story.</p>
<p><strong><em>Just Kids</em> by Patti Smith</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$13.69 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Just-Kids-Patti-Smith/dp/0060936223/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">Singer-songwriter Patti Smith can do more than just write a hit record. She's a visual artist, a poet, and author of <em>Just Kids</em>, her memoir that won the National Book Award in 2010. The book follows her relationship with photographer Robert Mapplethorpe in the '60s and '70s.<br></span></p>
<p><strong><em>The Notebook</em> by Nicholas Sparks </strong></p><p>$8.99 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Notebook-Nicholas-Sparks/dp/1455582875/ref=tmm_mmp_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </p><p>Most of Nicholas Sparks' novels take place in North Carolina. His romance reads will give you all the feels as he writes about love and loss. One of his most famous ones, <em>The Notebook</em>, is a must, even though you've probably seen the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Notebook-James-Garner/dp/B000683VI4/ref=sr_1_2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:movie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">movie</a> a thousand times. The story of Noah and Allie and their love that withstands years apart could be read over and over again.<br></p>
<p><strong><em>The Round House</em> by Louise Erdrich </strong></p><p>$10.99 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Round-House-Novel-Louise-Erdrich/dp/0062065254/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </p><p><em>The Round House</em>, winner of the National Book Award in 2012 and a <em>New York Times</em> best-seller, takes place on the Ojibwe reservation in North Dakota. It centers around Joe Coutts, who learns that his mother was brutally raped. Deeply disturbed by what has happened, Joe tries to seek justice for what happened to his mother, a crime that will change his family forever. </p>
<p><strong><em>The Bluest Eye</em> by Toni Morrison </strong></p><p>$12.49 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Bluest-Eye-Vintage-International/dp/0307278441/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </p><p>Wanting nothing more than to have the blonde hair and blue eyes that everyone else has, Pecola Breedlove<span class="redactor-invisible-space">, a girl with black skin, curly hair, and brown eyes, prays for "normalcy" in the hopes of fitting in. As Pecola grows older, her desires begin to change. Morrison's book — Oprah's 2000 book club pick — touched on such controversial issues that there were many attempts to ban it from schools and libraries. </span><br></p>
<p><strong><em>The Grapes of Wrath</em> by John Steinbeck</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$12.29 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Grapes-Wrath-John-Steinbeck/dp/0143039431/ref=sr_1_1_twi_pap_2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">John Steinbeck's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel about the Oklahoma farm family, the Joads, takes place in the 1930s during the Dust Bowl migration. <em>The Grapes of Wrath</em> touches on the horrors of the Great Depression, as the Joads and other Oklahoma farmers head west in the hopes of jobs and a future. <br></span></p>
<p><strong><em>If I Stay </em>by Gayle Forman</strong></p><p>$6.64 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/If-I-Stay-Gayle-Forman/dp/014241543X/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </p><p><em>If I Stay</em>, the <em>New York Times </em>best-seller, became even more popular thanks to the movie adaptation starring Chloe Moretz. The main character in the story, Mia, has no recollection of an accident she's been in. She slowly puts together the pieces of what she lost, what she left behind, and the hard decision that awaits her. </p><p>You'll be grabbing for the tissues throughout the whole thing. Gayle Forman's story makes you rethink the way you look at life, love, and the people close to you.</p>
<p><strong><em>F</em><em>ever 1793 </em>by <span class="a-size-medium">Laurie Halse Anderson</span></strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$7.19 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Fever-1793-Laurie-Halse-Anderson/dp/0689848919/ref=sr_1_1_twi_pap_2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </span></p><p>Based on a true story, <em>Fever 1793</em> is about Mattie Cook from Philadelphia, who's threatened by the yellow fever epidemic as it begins to break out. After leaving her hometown, Mattie discovers that every place is infected with the illness. As she returns, every house seems to bear a yellow flag signifying a fever victim. She seeks the help of Elsa, a former employee at her parents' coffee shop, to seek safety and stay alive.</p>
<p><strong><em>My Sister's Keeper</em> by Jodi Picoult</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$9.00 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/My-Sisters-Keeper-Jodi-Picoult/dp/1444754343/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space"><em>My Sister's Keeper, </em>one of Jodi Picoult's best works, discusses moral and ethical issues of genetic engineering. Sara and Brian Fitzgerald's daughter, Kate, is diagnosed with leukemia. <br>Willing to do whatever it takes to keep Kate alive, the Fitzgeralds have another child, Anna. Even though Anna and Kate develop a bond closer than most sisters, after 11 years of procedures, Anna is done being forced to give her life to her sister. She hires her own lawyer, and the divide slowly begins to tear the family apart. </span></p>
<p><strong><em>The Secret Life of Bees</em> by Sue Monk Kidd</strong></p><p>$10.99 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Secret-Life-Bees-Monk-Kidd/dp/0142001740/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </p><p>Sue Monk Kidd's <em>The</em> <em>Secret Life of Bees</em>, set in South Carolina in 1964, was a <em>New York Times</em> best-seller. Lily Owens carries the blurred memory of the afternoon when her mother was killed. After she escapes to a town that holds secrets to her mother's past, Lily finds herself under the care of three beekeepers, who introduce her to the world of honey and bees. This is a story about female empowerment that'll inspire any reader. </p>
<p><strong><em>Little Town on the Prairie</em> by Laura Ingalls Wilder</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$7.49 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Little-Town-Prairie-House/dp/0064400077/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">The seventh book in the<em> Little House</em> series, <em>Little Town on the Prairie</em> takes place in De Smet, South Dakota, and it won the John Newbery Medal in 1942.<span class="redactor-invisible-space"> Wilder writes about her first paid job outside the home at the age of 15. By the end of the book, in order to help her blind sister, she becomes a schoolteacher to help pay </span></span>for her sister's tuition at the Iowa School for the Blind. </p>
<p><strong><em>Child of God</em> by Cormac McCarthy</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$12.79 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Child-God-Cormac-McCarthy/dp/0679728740/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">Falsely accused of rape, Lester Ballard is released from jail and haunts the hill country of East Tennessee. Cormac McCarthy, winner of the U.S. National Book Award and known for his unique style of writing, explores new themes in <em>Child of God</em> that are unlike his other books.<br></span></p>
<p><strong><em>Friday Night Lights</em> by H. G. Bissinger</strong></p><p>$13.98 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Friday-Night-Lights-25th-Anniversary/dp/0306824205/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </p><p>The Permian High School Panthers football team in Odessa, Texas, is the inspiration of the town. H. B. Kissinger immersed himself in the high school football team by moving there to completely understand the culture. This story about the Panthers making their way to the Texas State Championship in 1988 was adapted into the hit television series by the same name. <br></p>
<p><strong><em>The Executioner's Song</em> by Norman Mailer</strong></p><p>$22.99 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Executioners-Song-Norman-Mailer/dp/044658438X/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </p><p>Gary Gilmore's fight to die is what made him famous. After being convicted of robbing and murdering two men in 1976, he was sentenced to death. Through the court system, he was supposed to appeal his sentencing, but he refused. Norman Mailer's novel based on interviews with family and friends of both Gilmore and his victims won the Pulitzer Prize in 1980.</p>
<p><strong><em>The Secret History</em> by Donna Tartt </strong></p><p>$13.88 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Secret-History-Donna-Tartt/dp/1400031702/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </p><p>Donna Tartt's first novel, <em>The Secret Histor</em>y, was an instant best-seller. A group of misfits at college, with the influence from their professor, develop a new way of living and thinking. When they go beyond their moral standards, they find themselves with a murder on their hands. <br></p>
<p><strong><em>Bridge to Terabithia</em> by Katherine Paterson </strong></p><p>$7.50 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Bridge-Terabithia-Katherine-Paterson/dp/0064401847/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </p><p><em>Bridge to Terabithia</em> is an emotional novel that follows Jess Aarons and his friend Leslie Burke into their mysterious world in the woods — Terabithia. One day, Leslie ventures off into Terabithia without Jess. What follows is heart-wrenching, and the rest of the novel walks the reader through the picking up of all the pieces. <br></p>
<p><strong><em>The Boys in the Boats</em> by Daniel James Brown </strong></p><p>$12.44 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Boys-Boat-Americans-Berlin-Olympics/dp/0143125478/ref=sr_1_2_twi_pap_2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </p><p><em>The Boys in the Boats</em> is an inspirational story of beating the odds and finding the hope and desire to succeed. The book follows nine working-class boys from the University of Washington as they shocked the world by defeating elite rowing teams, including the German team rowing for Adolf Hitler. Daniel James Brown's book was an immediate best-seller, and it inspired the PBS documentary <em>The Boys of '36</em>. </p>
<p><strong><em>Shiloh</em> by Phyllis Reynolds Naylor</strong></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$6.99 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Shiloh-Quartet-Phyllis-Reynolds-Naylor/dp/0689835825/ref=sr_1_1_twi_pap_2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">Winning the Newbery Medal for a children's novels in 1992, <em>Shiloh</em>, the story about the abused dog, is one full of suspense. </span>Marty Preston, an 11-year-old boy, wants nothing more than to keep the stray beagle that followed him home. When he discovers that he needs to return it to the rightful owner, Judd Travers — who's abusive toward animals — he does everything in his power to get him back under his safe care. </p>
<p><strong><em>The Story of Edgar Sawtelle</em></strong><span class="redactor-invisible-space"><strong> by David Wroblewski </strong></span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space"><span class="redactor-invisible-space">$14.03 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Story-Edgar-Sawtelle-Novel-P-S/dp/0061374237/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </span></span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space"><span class="redactor-invisible-space">Living on his parents' farm in northern Wisconsin, Edgar Sawtelle is a mute who can speak only in sign. After being forced to leave his home, he comes of age in the wild with three dogs as his companions. He's then faced with a choice: Never return home, or go back and face the unsolved mysteries that were left. <br></span></span></p>
<p><strong><em>Contact </em>by Carl Sagan</strong></p><p>$6.27 <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Contact-Carl-Sagan/dp/0671004107/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34149860%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p><p>The science fiction novel <em>Contact</em> was originally a screenplay that was stalled and then released as a novel in 1985. The book, written by scientist Carl Sagan, is an adventure about finding a civilization in space after a radio signal comes from somewhere beyond the stars. A film was eventually released in 1997, starring Jodie Foster. </p>

