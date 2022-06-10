You May Want To Skip Allergy Meds That Has Decongestant In Their Ingredient List

  • <p>Mentally, you’re outside enjoying the warm weather. Physically, you’re congested, <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/health/a39676413/how-to-make-yourself-sneeze/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sneezing" class="link ">sneezing</a>, and <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/health/g39629324/how-to-get-rid-of-a-cough-in-5-minutes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coughing" class="link ">coughing</a>. You know the feeling, right? Yep, it's <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/health/a26079033/when-is-allergy-season/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:allergy season" class="link ">allergy season</a>. That's when the best allergy medicine can come in handy.</p><p class="body-text">Thankfully, OTC allergy medications are as effective as most prescription ones, says <a href="https://clinicianresources.bcm.edu/people/profile/1468/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Evan Li" class="link ">Evan Li</a>, MD, an assistant professor of medicine, immunology, allergy, and rheumatology at the Baylor College of Medicine. Actually, many of them used to be prescription meds, points out <a href="https://nyulangone.org/doctors/1629212592/purvi-s-parikh" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Purvi Parikh" class="link ">Purvi Parikh</a>, MD, an allergist with <a href="https://allergyasthmanetwork.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Allergy & Asthma Network" class="link ">Allergy & Asthma Network</a>. That’s right—it’s possible to find something that delivers maximum relief in your local pharmacy. That said, if you continue to have serious symptoms, consult with your doctor. </p><p class="body-text">So, how often can you take allergy meds? It’s safe to take antihistamines daily, says <a href="https://southfloridafoodallergycenter.com/about/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rabia Chaudhry" class="link ">Rabia Chaudhry</a>, MD, an allergist and immunologist at <a href="https://southfloridafoodallergycenter.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:South Florida Food Allergy Center" class="link ">South Florida Food Allergy Center</a>. And many allergy meds work almost instantly. “Oral antihistamines can begin working 20 to 180 minutes after ingestion, while nasal steroids work best when used daily,” she says. </p><p class="body-text">What if your nose is still making you miserable after you took an antihistamine, though? You can definitely take more than one med at a time. “It’s not uncommon for a patient with severe allergies [to take] daily nasal steroids and oral antihistamines,” says Dr. Chaudhry. </p><p class="body-text">But with so many OTC medicines to choose from, it can be hard to know where to start. Here’s how to find the right allergy medicine for you and recommendations from the pros. </p>
  • <p><strong>Zyrtec</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$43.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B084S9VJ6S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.36446792%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Zyrtec, a.k.a. cetirizine hydrochloride, consistently offers up relief in the form of a tiny, easy-to-swallow pill. The tablets work fast and keep on delivering all day. Just note: It's important to take it every day in order for the medication to be as effective as possible.</p>
  • <p><strong>Allegra</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$36.11</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01AVK2A38?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.36446792%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Both Dr. Li and Dr. Parikh say that Allegra—or its generic form, fexofenadine—is a winner. Allegra is an antihistamine that helps tackle symptoms like sneezing, runny nose, itchy and watery eyes, and an itchy nose or throat.</p>
  • <p><strong>Flonase</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.96</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088WKBSP7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.36446792%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Flonase is a steroid nasal spray that helps keep your body from overreacting to allergens like pollen. Just use one or two sprays in each nostril daily. Dr. Li recommends combining it with Allegra for maximum benefit. </p>
  • <p><strong>Claritin</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$31.72</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B078BDHJK8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.36446792%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Unfortunately, kids aren't spared from allergies. Dr. Parikh says an OTC medication like Claritin for Kids works great. It's not a bad idea to check in with your child's pediatrician first, though, just to make sure it won't interact with any other medications they may be taking.</p>
  • <p><strong>Nasacort</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.94</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00HXDU6M4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.36446792%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Nasacort offers 24-hour relief from those pesky allergy symptoms. It's also non-drowsy, scent-free, and alcohol-free—and Dr. Parikh is a fan. </p>
  • <p><strong>Xyzal</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01LQBIWT2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.36446792%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Xyzal, a.k.a. levocetirizine, "is the best prescription-strength oral antihistamine," Dr. Li says. It starts working within an hour to give you fast relief from allergy symptoms. </p>
  • <p><strong>Zaditor</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00119SZOW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.36446792%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Struggling with itchy, watery eyes? Just one drop of Zaditor will provide up to 12 hours of relief. Dr. Parikh is a fan.</p>
  • <p><strong>Benadryl</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.94</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00GA9AVH2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.36446792%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It can be tough to get to sleep when your allergy symptoms are really bad. Benadryl can give you relief <em>and </em>help you conk out. "Generally, the most popular antihistamine for sleep aid is diphenhydramine—Benadryl—which is the active ingredient in many nighttime formulations of cold and cough remedies," Dr. Li says.</p>
  • <p><strong>Boiron</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07HRXP1J6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.36446792%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>More than 2,000 Amazon reviewers swear by this medicine for natural allergy relief. RhinAllergy uses ingredients like histaminum hydrochloricum and ambrosia to help you get relief. Just keep in mind that homeopathic medications aren't regulated by the <a href="https://www.fda.gov/drugs/information-drug-class/homeopathic-products#:~:text=How%20are%20homeopathic%20products%20regulated,homeopathic%20products%20approved%20by%20FDA." rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FDA" class="link ">FDA</a> the same way other medications are. </p>
  • <p><strong>Claritin</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$30.72</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00AMAHL7S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.36446792%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Claritin provides relief of symptoms that can be triggered by more than 200 different allergens, including pets, pollen, dust, and mold. The antihistamine stops the cascade of symptoms that can be triggered by allergens.</p>
  • <p><strong>Flonase</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.89</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01NBHYT1N?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.36446792%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Flonase Sensimist is a steroid nasal spray that helps block six allergic substances to relieve a runny nose. “The benefit of a nasal steroid is that it is not a systemic medication,” says Dr. Chaudhry. Since the whole body is not being affected, this 24-hour relief nasal mist has fewer side effects and gets right to the problem, she explains.</p>
  • <p><strong>Allegra</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$27.32</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01B5AQEYY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.36446792%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Allegra Gelcaps, a type 1 histamine blocker, works best for skin symptoms, according to Dr. Chaudry. These fast- acting capsules offer 24-hour non-drowsy relief and start working within an hour to help control all itch receptors in the skin.</p>
  • <p>There are certain ingredients that you should look for when you’re reading labels. If you’re shopping for an OTC allergy medication in pill form, you want to “look for ingredients that indicate there are antihistamines,” Dr. Li says. Here’s a list of active ingredients to search for:</p><ul><li>cetrizine</li><li>levocetrizine</li><li>fexofenadine</li><li>diphenhydramine</li><li>lortadine</li></ul><p>For nasal sprays, you’ll want to look for steroids. “These are generally the most effective nasal sprays and do not cause rebound nasal congestion,” Dr. Li says. (<a href="https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK538318/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rebound nasal congestion" class="link ">Rebound nasal congestion </a>or rebound rhinitis, ICYMI, is when the lining inside your nose becomes inflamed after using certain medications like decongestants for too long.) Instead, Dr. Li recommends keeping an eye out for these ingredients:</p><ul><li>fluticasone</li><li>mometasone</li><li>triamcinolone</li></ul><p>Pro tip from Dr. Parikh: “Avoid anything with decongestants, because they can make symptoms worse and have side effects.” If you feel like you really need to use a decongestant, it’s important not to do it for more than three days in a row. Otherwise, you run the risk of rebound congestion, Dr. Li says.</p>
