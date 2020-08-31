There was an actual red carpet at the 2020 VMAs

The MTV VMAs are finally here, and the best part is we get a red carpet again! After forgoing many an awards ceremony red carpet due to the coronavirus pandemic, our favourite celebrities have once again worn their snazziest outfits and paraded in front of the cameras - and they haven't disappointed.

From Lady Gaga's quirky red carpet looks to a very naked dress from Miley Cyrus, these are our best dressed celebrities on the 2020 VMAs red carpet...