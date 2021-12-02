According to the Internet, These Are the Best Futons on the Market

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Nothing against couches and <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g36266408/best-velvet-sofas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sofas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sofas</a> (which, apparently are<a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/a36541406/couch-vs-sofas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:two v different things, BTW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> two v different things, BTW</a>), but futons are where it's at. Honestly, it just makes a ton of sense to invest in furniture that serves more than one purpose. And the magic of futons is in their ability to turn into <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g34968161/best-cheap-bed-frames/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beds" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">beds</a>. I'm just saying, with a good futon, you basically have another guest room or, at the very least, another place to be a potato (besides your bed). I see only perks!</p><p class="body-text">If you're on the hunt for a solid futon, you're in luck because I did the heavy lifting for ya and gathered some of the best futons with impeccable ratings. Not only are these options extremely comfortable, but they're also super cute and will def fit in with your home aesthetic. Believe me, I know the priorities! Below, you'll find picks for whatever needs you may have, including one with different reclining levels, one made of vegan leather, and one with cupholders and removable armrests for the ultimate chill experience. You name it, it's there.</p>
  • <p><strong>CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan</strong></p><p>Home Depot</p><p><strong>$300.75</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homedepot.com%2Fpep%2FCosmoLiving-by-Cosmopolitan-Adley-Ivory-Velvet-Coil-Futon-2349379CL%2F318210628%3Fsource%3Dshoppingads%26locale%3Den-US%26mtc%3DShopping-BA-F_HDH-G-HDH-059_034_INT_FURN-MULTI-NA-Feed-PLA-NA-NA-059_034_003_LIVING_ROOM_FURNITURE_Living_Room%26cm_mmc%3DShopping-BA-F_HDH-G-HDH-059_034_INT_FURN-MULTI-NA-Feed-PLA-NA-NA-059_034_003_LIVING_ROOM_FURNITURE_Living_Room-71700000045547815-58700004666510332-92700061190213168%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjwrJOMBhCZARIsAGEd4VFwk1zG9sZVkLziiBT0K_CFivNum8z-CsJTr0SXtfkDSm31VTBYaaEaAvIHEALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38150590%2Fbest-futons%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>We make <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/a34441506/uncorked-by-cosmopolitan/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wine" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wine</a>, we make <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/a38362742/shop-cosmopolitan-merch-collection/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:merch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">merch</a>, and we've got our own <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fbrand%2Fbnd%2Fcosmoliving-by-cosmopolitan-b47515.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38150590%2Fbest-futons%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:furniture line" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">furniture line</a>! Humble flex. Not only is this velvet beaut absolutely gorgeous but it's also incredibly comfy!! And we are just so proud to have made her.</p>
  • <p><strong>Novogratz</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$399.83</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FK7GPGV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38150590%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The cloud-like memory foam on this one might just have you choosing to sleep on this instead of your bed. Sorry 'bout it.</p>
  • <p><strong>Queer Eye</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$292.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F723228819%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38150590%2Fbest-futons%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether you wanna lean back and chill or fully lay out flat, this bad boy can let you do it all with one easy push or pull.</p>
  • <p><strong>IULULU</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$414.68</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09JKDB1PL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38150590%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>One word: Cupholders. Wine and movie nights just got even better.</p>
  • <p><strong>Serta</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$236.64</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08WWDWQX5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38150590%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your retro-themed home will eat this glossy vintage piece up! She's obviously stunning, but she also has premium foam padding for top-notch comfort and strong chrome legs for durability.</p>
  • <p><strong>Corrigan Studio</strong></p><p>Wayfair</p><p><strong>$539.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fcorrigan-studio-levante-futon-w003532157.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38150590%2Fbest-futons%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With a near five-star rating and over 250 glowing reviews, this chic button-tufted gem will win your midcentury home decor-loving heart. </p>
  • <p><strong>DHP</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$536.87</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F413891832%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38150590%2Fbest-futons%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Never met a sectional I didn't like!! How <em>plush</em> does this style look? </p>
  • <p><strong>Pottery Barn</strong></p><p>potterybarn.com</p><p><strong>$1199.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.potterybarn.com%2Fproducts%2Fshasta-roll-arm-upholstered-storage-futon&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38150590%2Fbest-futons%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Now if you're looking to spend some dollar billz on a futon, I suggest investing in this stunning bb. It even features hidden storage underneath the cushion!</p>
  • <p><strong>Like a Lion</strong></p><p>jungalow.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.jungalow.com/collections/bed-bath/products/sol-natural-dyed-throw-blankets-by-like-a-lion?variant=39326410211405" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Now, you can't get a brand-new futon and <em>not</em> also buy a pretty throw blanket to go with it! This one comes in a bunch of gorgeous colors and any of 'em will bring a fun touch to your futon.</p>
<p><strong>CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan</strong></p><p>Home Depot</p><p><strong>$300.75</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homedepot.com%2Fpep%2FCosmoLiving-by-Cosmopolitan-Adley-Ivory-Velvet-Coil-Futon-2349379CL%2F318210628%3Fsource%3Dshoppingads%26locale%3Den-US%26mtc%3DShopping-BA-F_HDH-G-HDH-059_034_INT_FURN-MULTI-NA-Feed-PLA-NA-NA-059_034_003_LIVING_ROOM_FURNITURE_Living_Room%26cm_mmc%3DShopping-BA-F_HDH-G-HDH-059_034_INT_FURN-MULTI-NA-Feed-PLA-NA-NA-059_034_003_LIVING_ROOM_FURNITURE_Living_Room-71700000045547815-58700004666510332-92700061190213168%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjwrJOMBhCZARIsAGEd4VFwk1zG9sZVkLziiBT0K_CFivNum8z-CsJTr0SXtfkDSm31VTBYaaEaAvIHEALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38150590%2Fbest-futons%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>We make <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/a34441506/uncorked-by-cosmopolitan/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wine" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wine</a>, we make <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/a38362742/shop-cosmopolitan-merch-collection/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:merch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">merch</a>, and we've got our own <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fbrand%2Fbnd%2Fcosmoliving-by-cosmopolitan-b47515.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38150590%2Fbest-futons%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:furniture line" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">furniture line</a>! Humble flex. Not only is this velvet beaut absolutely gorgeous but it's also incredibly comfy!! And we are just so proud to have made her.</p>
<p><strong>Novogratz</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$399.83</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FK7GPGV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38150590%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The cloud-like memory foam on this one might just have you choosing to sleep on this instead of your bed. Sorry 'bout it.</p>
<p><strong>Queer Eye</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$292.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F723228819%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38150590%2Fbest-futons%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether you wanna lean back and chill or fully lay out flat, this bad boy can let you do it all with one easy push or pull.</p>
<p><strong>IULULU</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$414.68</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09JKDB1PL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38150590%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>One word: Cupholders. Wine and movie nights just got even better.</p>
<p><strong>Serta</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$236.64</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08WWDWQX5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38150590%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your retro-themed home will eat this glossy vintage piece up! She's obviously stunning, but she also has premium foam padding for top-notch comfort and strong chrome legs for durability.</p>
<p><strong>Corrigan Studio</strong></p><p>Wayfair</p><p><strong>$539.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fcorrigan-studio-levante-futon-w003532157.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38150590%2Fbest-futons%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With a near five-star rating and over 250 glowing reviews, this chic button-tufted gem will win your midcentury home decor-loving heart. </p>
<p><strong>DHP</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$536.87</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F413891832%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38150590%2Fbest-futons%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Never met a sectional I didn't like!! How <em>plush</em> does this style look? </p>
<p><strong>Pottery Barn</strong></p><p>potterybarn.com</p><p><strong>$1199.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.potterybarn.com%2Fproducts%2Fshasta-roll-arm-upholstered-storage-futon&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38150590%2Fbest-futons%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Now if you're looking to spend some dollar billz on a futon, I suggest investing in this stunning bb. It even features hidden storage underneath the cushion!</p>
<p><strong>Like a Lion</strong></p><p>jungalow.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.jungalow.com/collections/bed-bath/products/sol-natural-dyed-throw-blankets-by-like-a-lion?variant=39326410211405" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Now, you can't get a brand-new futon and <em>not</em> also buy a pretty throw blanket to go with it! This one comes in a bunch of gorgeous colors and any of 'em will bring a fun touch to your futon.</p>

