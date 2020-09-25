The Absolute Best Snowboards For Beginners, Icy Conditions, And More

Now that temps are dropping, it's time to take advantage of your favorite winter hobbies (or pick up some new ones). What about trekking it up a mountain to come down on a snowboard?

If you've never experienced the thrill of snowboarding down the slopes, prepare to get so hooked you'll need to buy your own gear instead of dishing out the cash to rent some every time you head up to the hills. Getting your own snowboard will probably be cheaper in the long run, plus it allows you to really look for something that's in tune with your preferences, from its color and design to the shape of its nose and tail.

If you're ready to glide onto some snow, here are some editor's picks for the best women's snowboards of 2020.