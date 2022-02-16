Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley: Everything They Said About Their Super-Private Relationship

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.
WINNIPEG — Alex DeBrincat's 28th goal of the season was the game winner as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Monday. DeBrincat beat Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck with a high shot at 9:42 of the third period to break a 1-1 tie. Patrick Kane had a goal and assist while Brandon Hagel scored late in the third on an empty-net. Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves for the Blackhawks (18-24-7), who notched their second win in their last six games (2-4-0). Mark Scheifele scored for the
BEIJING (AP) — The young United States men's hockey team can't get no satisfaction from going undefeated in the preliminary round at the Olympics. Rolling into the quarterfinals as the only team to win all three of its group games in regulation, the young Americans are suddenly among the favorites to win the gold medal. Their next test is a matchup against the winner of the Slovakia-Germany qualification round game with Sweden or Canada potentially up next in the semifinals. “A lot of these play
ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Canada's Marion Thénault may be relatively new to the world of freestyle skiing, but she already understands the nature of the sport. Thénault placed seventh in women's aerials at the Beijing Olympics on Monday, falling short of the superfinal by just 0.71 points. The product of Sherbrooke, Que., missed her first jump of the final, making it essential that she land her second to advance to the final six. She pumped her fists and yelled "Yes!" when she made it, scoring a 91.2
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Light, snow and shadow combine to form something ethereal in this image by Associated Press photographer John Locher. Locher, who is covering cross-country skiing at the Beijing Olympics, captured this image as a skier trained during a session on Monday. ___ More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally from Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets for a 115-111 victory Saturday night. Irving scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nets rally from a 21-point, third-quarter deficit before dropping their 11th straight game. Cam Thomas’ 3-pointer with 37 seconds left cut Miami’s lead to 110-109. Down 113-111, the Nets had possession and an opportunity to tie or take the lead. But Kyle
Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.
For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell
BEIJING (AP) — The doping case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has led to many more questions than answers. Some skaters think it's time to ask another: Should a 15-year-old be in the Olympics at all? “You want these athletes to have an opportunity to have this be a profession, not a one-year run at it,” Mariah Bell, at 25 the oldest U.S. national champion in nearly a century, said after skating Tuesday. “If we had an age (minimum) limit, I think it would promote that idea of long
BEIJING (AP) — A roundup of gold medals from Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Beijing Games: ___ ALPINE SKIING WOMEN'S DOWNHILL Corinne Suter, a 27-year-old Swiss skier who injured both of her legs early in the season, edged Italian Sofia Goggia by 0.16 seconds to win gold in the women's downhill. Goggia won silver and fellow Italian Nadia Delago won bronze 0.57 seconds behind Suter, who becomes the first woman since Lindsey Vonn to hold the Olympic and world championship titles in downhill at the same
In the NHL, if you're not cheating, are you really trying?
BEIJING (AP) — The doping case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has led to many more questions than answers. Some skaters think it's time to ask another: Should a 15-year-old be in the Olympics at all? “You want these athletes to have an opportunity to have this be a profession, not a one-year run at it,” Mariah Bell, at 25 the oldest U.S. national champion in nearly a century, said after skating Tuesday. “If we had an age (minimum) limit, I think it would promote that idea of long
BEIJING — Here are some notable quotes from the 2022 Beijing Olympics on Feb. 14, 2022: --- "One million per cent we needed to win that game. That was a massive win. I thought we played good from the first rock to the last rock. I'm super proud of how we played today. It was a really consistent game from the team." — Canadian skip Jennifer Jones after ending the team's losing skid in an 11-5 victory against Russia. --- "That's what every athlete is coming here to the Olympics to do — to fight fo
CINCINNATI (AP) — In Cincinnati, thousands of excited Bengals fans turned out to watch Sunday's Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams. Many in orange-and-black Bengals gear gathered to view the game outdoors even as a light snow fell — a far cry from sunny Los Angeles, where the temperature was 82 ahead of kickoff at SoFi Stadium. Hundreds braved the elements to head down to The Banks, a strip of bars along the Ohio River that's been closed to vehicle traffic Sunday to make room for a huge
BEIJING — Canada's women have rewritten Olympic hockey's record book en route to the final in Beijing. A gold medal is more important to them. In a 10-3 win over Switzerland in Monday's semifinal, Canada blitzed the record for most goals scored in the tournament (54) and set new marks for the fastest four and five goals in a game. Canada has reached every final since women's hockey made its Olympic debut in 1998. Canada will face defending champion United States in pursuit of a fifth gold medal
BEIJING (AP) — Ryan Shimabukuro still has that deep passion for speedskating. In a way, he remains the starry eyed kid who watched Eric Heiden beat the world at a strange sport in a glorious golden suit, setting the course for a quixotic journey that took Shimabukuro from the surf and sun of his native Hawaii to where he truly felt at home. The ice. But things have definitely changed for the coach of the U.S. speedskating team since he felt a piercing, terrifying pain in his chest a few summers
BEIJING (AP) — She has raced on at least 15 different bobsled tracks in 11 countries. She’s had no fewer than 41 different teammates in her sleds. She possesses more Olympic medals than any bobsledder in U.S. history, with a chance at one more this weekend. She has become an advocate, fighting for equality for women in sports. And she became a wife and mother along the way. After 15 years as a bobsledder, Elana Meyers Taylor has done just about everything she wanted. And now, the finish line mig
BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva is one of the biggest talents in figure skating and was expected to be on of the most watched athletes at the Beijing Olympics. It hasn't worked out exactly as expected. The 15-year-old figure skater found herself late Sunday in a situation unimaginable just one wild week earlier — testifying by video to three judges in a legal fight to salvage her right to compete. How did it come to this for the Russian potential superstar? WHO SHE IS Valieva is the world's best f
BEIJING (AP) — After a marathon doping hearing that ended early Monday morning, 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva awaits to hear whether she can compete for the gold medal at the Beijing Olympics. The Court of Arbitration for Sport didn't announce its hearing at a hotel in Beijing was over until after 3 a.m. local time Monday. The judges began to deliberate after nearly six hours of online testimony. An announcement is expected Monday afternoon, a day before Valieva's next competi
BEIJING (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test, setting her up for an attempt at a second gol medal. Whatever happens on the ice, Valieva will not get a medal ceremony moment in Beijing. Nor will any skater who finishes in the top three with her. The Court of Arbitration for Sport cleared Valieva to skate less than 12 hours after a hastily arranged hearing that laste