Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick Split: Everything They Said About Their Relationship

The superstar athletes confirmed their relationship in early 2018

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick confirmed their relationship in early 2018, though they actually met six years prior. "We kept in touch a little bit, and there were some years we didn't talk to each other, and then some every now and again, but it wasn't until obviously recently that we actually had phone numbers," Patrick, a longtime fan of Packers rivals, the Chicago Bears, recalled while appearing on Jenny McCarthy's SiriusXM. "We referred to each other as Chicago and Green Bay — it was very cute."

Speaking to the Associated Press in 2018, Patrick further fueled the rivalry fuel. "Yes, Aaron and I are dating," Patrick confirmed. The longtime Chicago Bears fan also added that she's "always" rooted for Rodgers as a player, even though her team and the Packers are rivals. "Now I am probably going to cheer for the whole team," she added, before quickly amending her statement. "Take out the word 'probably.' Now I'm going to cheer for the whole team."

Patrick was often her boyfriend's No. 1 cheerleader, joking before an August 2019 game, "The team works so hard, as I have come to see first hand. Between practices and meetings, it's more than a full time job when in season. It's nice to see him doing his thing, looking sharp and hot. The temp was pretty high too!"

Though they live a glamorous lifestyle, the pair often maintained that their at-home life was much more low-key. "Date night's going out to dinner — he drives, I know you were probably gonna ask that," Patrick joked. "… I would say we both are very on the same page about how often we like to get out. We love to have home-cooked food. I love to cook and he likes my cooking, thank goodness." Celebrating one of Rodgers' 2019 victories, Patrick had this to say about her man. "While Aaron's greatness is measured and very very impressive on the field, he should also be known for the great human he is off the field," Patrick wrote on Instagram of Rodgers, who threw for 429 yards and five touchdowns. "Every weekend there is a group of amazing people that fly from far and wide to support him, some new friends (many are my old friends) but most he has had for decades," she wrote. "Yesterday was one of those days where there was so much to celebrate beyond just being together. Perfect passer rating. Fastest QB to reach 350 TD in history. Also, a highly ranked game in passing yards and in TDs." "Plus the hotness!" Patrick added. "Lucky girl." "Happy birthday to my best friend and favorite person in the world!!!!! You are the one I want to tell my best and worst days to first," Patrick wrote to her boyfriend on his 36th birthday in December 2019. "I am so grateful the universe made you!!! The star dust started it all, but you have done nothing but make it better every year of your life." "Thank you for being the loving, generous, thoughtful, patient, fun, funny, spontaneous, talented, smart, and uber attractive man, that I get to walk through life with," she added. "This journey we are on…. it's a really really good one. I love you. ❤️ Happiest of birthdays yet!!!!!!" The couple had lots to reflect on in a summery selfie shared on Instagram. "If you like a partner who is extremely attractive, super intelligent, very thoughtful, patient (lord knows I can be stubborn), loves to travel, is open minded, is into growing in this life, and can ball. Ya, it's pretty amazing," she told reporters in April 2020.

Patrick posted her final Instagram with Rodgers just after stay-at-home orders began in April 2020, reflecting on their trip to Peru the month before. "There is so much beauty out there!!!!" she wrote. "I think it's also the easiest way to let go of cultural biases. We are more alike than different. And if we are different..... sometimes it's better.... And I learn something." "Walking through life with you is my favorite thing to do. ❤️ happy love day," Patrick wrote to Rodgers on Valentine's Day 2020.

The couple joined in on everyone's favorite fall tradition — apple picking! — in September 2019. The year prior, Rodgers credited Patrick with helping him learn how to let loose and not stay so focused on keeping his private life so under wraps. "I don't feel like I have to be reserved all the time. We're just two people who enjoy being around each other and love each other. We're really into each other. So there are going to be posts with each other because we enjoy each other's company a lot. We're really attracted to each other," he told Artful Living. "And she's a hell of a cook, so we just love staying in, too. She eats really healthy. She's inspired me in that way." "It's amazing when you find people you can lean on, and not worry about falling. Thank you," Patrick wrote of her boyfriend following the 2018 ESPY Awards.