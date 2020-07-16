Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick Split: Everything They Said About Their Relationship

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick confirmed their relationship in early 2018, though they actually met six years prior.

“We kept in touch a little bit, and there were some years we didn’t talk to each other, and then some every now and again, but it wasn’t until obviously recently that we actually had phone numbers,” Patrick, a longtime fan of Packers rivals, the Chicago Bears, recalled while appearing on Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM. “We referred to each other as Chicago and Green Bay — it was very cute.”