80+ Lightning-Fast Chicken Dinner Recipes for Weeknights

80+ Lightning-Fast Chicken Dinner Recipes for WeeknightsDelishMay 20, 2020, 8:42 p.m. UTCWinner, winner easy chicken dinners.From Delish80+ Lightning-Fast Chicken Dinner Recipes for WeeknightsNeed a new go-to dinner? These quick chicken dinners recipes are perfect for a stress-free weeknight meal, and make enough so that you can have leftovers for lunch. With pastas, salads, bakes, and more, we promise you'll never get sick of chicken again. Still hungry? Check out these simple salads and easy pastas.Or get our new cookbook Insanely Easy Chicken Dinners, which is packed with the best chicken dinners our kitchen has ever produced. Mozzarella Stuffed Chicken ParmIs this an EPIC photo or what? We know what we're having for dinner.Get the recipe from Delish.Air Fryer Chicken BreastTender, crispy, and made without a drop of oil. MAGIC. Get the recipe from Delish.Scroll to continue with contentAdNo Peek ChickenQuick and easy dinner that will keep you coming back for more. Get the recipe from Delish. Chicken BiryaniServed over fluffy white rice...you won't be able to resist.Get the recipe from Delish.Air Fryer Chicken ThighsYou'll lose your mind over that sticky glaze. Get the recipe from Delish. Parmesan Chicken CutletsParmesan makes everything better. Get the recipe from Delish.Spicy Chicken TaquitosThe avocado cream sauce is a non-negotiable. Get the recipe from Delish.Huli Huli ChickenThe grilled pineapple kicks things up a notch. Get the recipe from Delish.Air Fryer Fried ChickenTrust us, the air fryer is about to be your bff. Get the recipe from Delish.French Onion Chicken MeatballsTurn the appetizer soup into a full meal. Get the recipe from Delish.Creamy Lemon Parmesan ChickenAn absolute delight.Get the recipe from Delish.White Chicken ChiliA hearty chili for those cold winter nights.Get the recipe from Delish. Chicken and DumplingsThe comfort food of all comfort foods! Get the recipe from Delish.Balsamic ChickenIt all comes together in 30 minutes.Get the recipe from Delish.Chicken FajitasFiesta time!Get the recipe from Delish. Lemon Pepper ChickenThis lemon pepper chicken makes chicken exciting again.Get the recipe from Delish.Chicken StroganoffA bit lighter than the original beef stroganoff, but just as flavorful!Get the recipe from Delish. Chicken Keto QuesadillasGo Keto or go home. Get the recipe from Delish.Garlic Butter Baked Chicken ThighsGarlic butter...hello?!Get the recipe from Delish. Piña Colada Chicken SaladWe're obsessed with the crunchy coconut chicken.Get the recipe from Delish.Chicken AlfredoThis is the easiest, creamiest chicken alfredo you will ever make.Get the recipe from Delish.PosoleEnjoy the comfort of this Mexican favorite without any of the work.Get the recipe from Delish.Mexican Chicken PastaIt's a cheesy Tex-Mex dream.Get the recipe from Delish.Best Grilled Chicken BreastThe marinade is the opposite of boring.Get the recipe from Delish.Crock-Pot Chicken TacosIt's got spice from the chiles, some tang from the lime juice, and just a hint of sweetness from the brown sugar.Get the recipe from Delish. 80+ Lightning-Fast Chicken Dinner Recipes for WeeknightsDon't forget to pin for later!Balsamic Glazed ChickenChicken thighs or die.Get the recipe from Delish.Poppy Seed ChickenComes together in no time with minimal ingredients. Get the recipe from Delish. Slow-Cooker Garlic-Parmesan ChickenThis recipe is taking over Pinterest. Try it yourself to find out why!Get the recipe from Delish.Caprese ChickenYou can't go wrong with this combo.Get the recipe from Delish. Chicken CurryMaking Indian at home doesn't have to be intimidating.Get the recipe from Delish.Greek Chicken Stuffed ZucchiniGreek chicken for the win. Get the recipe from Delish. Thai Peanut Skillet ChickenThe peanut sauce is the perfect balance of sweet and salty. Get the recipe from Delish. Cilantro-Lime ChickenSo delish if you throw it on the grill.Get the recipe from Delish.Caesar Angel HairProof Caesar dressing works just as well off a salad.Get the recipe from Delish. Jerk ChickenNo time to make it to the Caribbean? We've got you covered.Get the recipe from Delish. Chicken Teriyaki Pineapple BowlsSetting sail!Get the recipe from Delish.Crack ChickenWe DARE you to stop eating it. Get the recipe from Delish.Skillet Chicken PiccataThis one-pan lemony chicken is a total winner.Get the recipe from Delish.Hunan ChickenChick with a kick. Get the recipe from Delish. Slow Cooker Chicken ThighsNot mad at all about how easy these are.Get the recipe from Delish.Creamed Spinach ChickenYou'll be eating straight out of the pan.Get the recipe from Delish.Crockpot Chicken Noodle SoupThe easiest way to make the most comforting meal.Get the recipe from Delish. Instant Pot Buffalo Chicken SlidersRanch coleslaw? Yes please.Get the recipe from Delish.Avocado Chicken SaladJust a little upgrade from your lunchbox days.Get the recipe from Delish.French Onion ChickenComfort food at its finest.Get the recipe from Delish.Harvest Chicken CasseroleA satisfying casserole with all of your fall favorites.Get the recipe from Delish.Slow-Cooker Chicken BreastThis is meal prep goals. Get the recipe from Delish. Pineapple ChickenPerfect over rice.Get the recipe from Delish. Perfect Baked ChickenHomemade chicken with as little effort as humanely possible.Get the recipe from Delish.Chicken Caesar Pasta SaladWe knew penne was the only thing missing from a Caesar.Get the recipe from Delish.Easy Chicken ParmThe idiot-proof way to make chicken parm.Get the recipe from Delish.Brown Sugar ChickenDinner in no time flat.Get the recipe from Delish.Chicken Salad SandwichJust like Mama used to make.Get the recipe from Delish.Pineapple Baked ChickenHawaiian pizza vibes with way less calories.Get the recipe from Delish.Copycat Chipotle ChickenGuac isn't extra at home.Get the recipe from Delish. Breaded Chicken Cobb SaladUp your salad game with this classic Cobb.Get the recipe from Delish.General Tso's Chicken Stir FryOur Tso's totally tops takeout.Get the recipe from Delish.Honey Balsamic Grilled Chicken ThighsThat honey-balsamic glaze, though. Get the recipe from Delish.Chicken and Rice CasseroleThere is literally only one dirty dish to clean with this recipe.Get the recipe from Delish.Chicken QuesadillaStart your weekend fiesta right.Get the recipe from Delish. Italian Chicken SkilletCustomize this versatile skillet with your favorite vegetables!Get the recipe from Delish.Chicken StewAll of the comfort with none of the work.Get the recipe from Delish.Caprese Stuffed ChickenDinner has never been so good.Get the recipe from Delish.Instant Pot Chicken & RiceFaster than take-out.Get the recipe from Delish.Teriyaki ChickenThis is so much faster and healthier than takeout.Get the recipe from Delish.Santa Fe Skillet ChickenTex-Mex at its finest: This skillet chicken is topped with melty cheddar and a delicious black bean-red onion mixture.Get the recipe from Delish.Indian Butter ChickenYou never knew Indian was this easy to make at home.Get the recipe from Delish.Chicken SpaghettiThe cheesy sauce on this chicken spaghetti makes it out of this world creamy.Get the recipe from Delish.Grilled Bruschetta ChickenThe least basic grilled chicken has ever looked.Get the recipe from Delish.Creamy Tuscan ChickenBonus: Way cheaper than a trip to Italy.Get the recipe from Delish.Chicken Parm Meatball SubsOur love for chicken parm knows no limits.Get the recipe from Delish. Rainbow Chicken & VeggiesFinally, a strategy that makes meal prep not suck.Get the recipe from Delish.Crispy Honey Sesame ChickenBattered and lightly fried chicken is extra crispy underneath a sticky and sweet honey sauce. Sprinkle with sesame seeds, serve with rice, and you'll never need takeout again!Get the recipe from Delish.Grilled Honey Mustard Chicken SaladHoney and mustard were MFEO.Get the recipe from Delish.Creamy Garlic Chicken PennePenne all day.Get the recipe from Delish.Kale Pesto Chicken PastaReady in under 30 minutes, you'll flip for this simple homemade pesto. Using part kale and basil, it's a next level sauce your pasta deserves.Get the recipe from Delish.40 Cloves of Garlic ChickenFact: It's totally worth the garlic breath.Get the recipe from Delish.Grilled Aloha ChickenThis tropical grilled chicken is your new go-to summer dinner.Get the recipe from Delish.Chicken Noodle SoupWe're never going back to Campbell's.Get the recipe from Delish. BBQ Pulled Chicken SandwichesWaiting for summer for BBQ chicken was not going to happen.Get the recipe from Delish.Cajun-Stuffed ChickenThis zesty, cheesy chicken breast will slay your dinner table.Get the recipe from Delish.Chicken, Spinach, and Artichoke RigatoniYour favorite dip deconstructed as a pasta? Yes, please.Get the recipe from Delish.Cheesy Chicken EnchiladasMake a habit out of these Mexican chicken roll-ups.Get the recipe from Delish.