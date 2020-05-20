80+ Lightning-Fast Chicken Dinner Recipes for Weeknights

Winner, winner easy chicken dinners.

<p>Need a new go-to dinner? These quick chicken dinners recipes are perfect for a <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g3338/best-weeknight-dinners/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stress-free weeknight meal" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">stress-free weeknight meal</a>, and make enough so that you can have <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g3034/quick-work-lunch-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:leftovers for lunch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">leftovers for lunch</a>. With pastas, salads, bakes, and more, we promise you'll never get sick of chicken again. Still hungry? Check out these <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g2974/weeknight-dinner-salads/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:simple salads" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">simple salads</a> and <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g3176/weeknight-pasta-dinners/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:easy pastas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">easy pastas</a>.</p><p>Or get our new cookbook <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Delish-Insanely-Easy-Chicken-Dinners/dp/1950099296/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.2972%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Insanely Easy Chicken Dinners" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Insanely Easy Chicken Dinners</a></em>, which is packed with the best chicken dinners our kitchen has ever produced. </p>
<p>Is this an EPIC photo or what? We know what we're having for dinner.</p>
<p>Tender, crispy, and made without a drop of oil. MAGIC. </p>
<p>Quick and easy dinner that will keep you coming back for more. </p>
<p>Served over fluffy white rice...you won't be able to resist.</p>
<p>You'll lose your mind over that sticky glaze. </p>
<p>Parmesan makes <em>everything</em> better. </p>
<p>The avocado cream sauce is a non-negotiable. </p>
<p>The grilled pineapple kicks things up a notch. </p>
<p>Trust us, the air fryer is about to be your bff. </p>
<p>Turn the appetizer soup into a full meal. </p>
<p>An absolute delight.</p>
<p>A hearty chili for those cold winter nights.</p>
<p>The comfort food of all comfort foods! <br></p>
<p>It all comes together in 30 minutes.</p>
<p>Fiesta time!</p>
<p>This lemon pepper chicken makes chicken exciting again.</p>
<p>A bit lighter than the original beef stroganoff, but just as flavorful!</p>
<p>Go Keto or go home. </p>
<p>Garlic butter...hello?!</p>
<p>We're obsessed with the crunchy coconut chicken.</p>
<p>This is the easiest, creamiest chicken alfredo you will ever make.</p>
<p>Enjoy the comfort of this Mexican favorite without any of the work.</p>
<p>It's a cheesy Tex-Mex dream.</p>
<p>The marinade is the opposite of boring.</p>
<p>It's got spice from the chiles, some tang from the lime juice, and just a hint of sweetness from the brown sugar.</p>
<p>Chicken thighs or die.</p>
<p>Comes together in no time with minimal ingredients. </p>
<p>This recipe is taking over Pinterest. Try it yourself to find out why!</p>
<p>You can't go wrong with this combo.</p>
<p>Making Indian at home doesn't have to be intimidating.</p>
<p>Greek chicken for the win. </p>
<p>The peanut sauce is the perfect balance of sweet and salty. </p>
<p>So delish if you throw it on the grill.</p>
<p>Proof Caesar dressing works just as well off a salad.</p>
<p>No time to make it to the Caribbean? We've got you covered.</p>
<p>Setting sail!</p>
<p>We DARE you to stop eating it. </p>
<p>This one-pan lemony chicken is a total winner.</p>
<p>Chick with a kick. </p>
<p>Not mad at all about how easy these are.</p>
<p>You'll be eating straight out of the pan.</p>
<p>The easiest way to make the most comforting meal.</p>
<p>Ranch coleslaw? Yes please.</p>
<p>Just a little upgrade from your lunchbox days.</p>
<p>Comfort food at its finest.</p>
<p>A satisfying casserole with all of your fall favorites.</p>
<p>This is meal prep goals. </p>
<p>Perfect over rice.</p>
<p>Homemade chicken with as little effort as humanely possible.</p>
<p>We knew penne was the only thing missing from a Caesar.</p>
<p>The idiot-proof way to make chicken parm.</p>
<p>Dinner in no time flat.</p>
<p>Just like Mama used to make.</p>
<p>Hawaiian pizza vibes with way less calories.</p>
<p>Guac isn't extra at home.</p>
<p>Up your salad game with this classic Cobb.</p>
<p>Our Tso's totally tops takeout.</p>
<p>That honey-balsamic glaze, though. </p>
<p>There is literally only one dirty dish to clean with this recipe.</p>
<p>Start your weekend fiesta right.</p>
<p>Customize this versatile skillet with your favorite vegetables!</p>
<p>All of the comfort with none of the work.</p>
<p>Dinner has never been so good.</p>
<p>Faster than take-out.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a19677130/instant-pot-chicken-and-rice-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>This is so much faster and healthier than takeout.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a54003/easy-teriyaki-chicken-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Tex-Mex at its finest: This skillet chicken is topped with melty cheddar and a delicious black bean-red onion mixture.</p><p><span>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a46562/santa-fe-skillet-chicken-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</span></p>
<p>You never knew Indian was this easy to make at home.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a54464/easy-indian-butter-chicken-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>The cheesy sauce on this chicken spaghetti makes it out of this world creamy.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipes/a53819/easy-chicken-spaghetti-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>The least basic grilled chicken has ever looked.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53594/grilled-bruschetta-chicken-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Bonus: Way cheaper than a trip to Italy.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a19636089/creamy-tuscan-chicken-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Our love for chicken parm knows no limits.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53592/chicken-parm-meatball-subs-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
<p>Finally, a strategy that makes meal prep not suck.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51204/rainbow-chicken-veggies-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Battered and lightly fried chicken is extra crispy underneath a sticky and sweet honey sauce. Sprinkle with sesame seeds, serve with rice, and you'll never need takeout again!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53445/crispy-honey-sesame-chicken-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Honey and mustard were MFEO.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53057/grilled-honey-mustard-chicken-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Penne all day.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a52927/creamy-garlic-chicken-penne-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Ready in under 30 minutes, you'll flip for this simple homemade pesto. Using part kale and basil, it's a next level sauce your pasta deserves.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a52790/kale-pesto-chicken-pasta-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Fact: It's totally worth the garlic breath.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51793/forty-cloves-of-garlic-chicken-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>This tropical grilled chicken is your new go-to summer dinner.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a47354/grilled-aloha-chicken-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>We're never going back to Campbell's.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51338/homemade-chicken-noodle-soup-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
<p>Waiting for summer for BBQ chicken was not going to happen.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51339/bbq-pulled-chicken-sandwiches-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>This zesty, cheesy chicken breast will slay your dinner table.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a46891/cajun-stuffed-chicken-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Your favorite dip deconstructed as a pasta? Yes, please.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a46527/chicken-spinach-and-artichoke-rigatoni-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Make a habit out of these Mexican chicken roll-ups.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49105/cheesy-chicken-enchiladas-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
