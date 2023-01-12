'90s Models: Where Are They Now?

    '90s Models: Where Are They Now?

  • <p>The ultimate supermodel, <a href="https://people.com/tag/naomi-campbell/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Naomi Campbell" class="link ">Naomi Campbell</a> began her career as a teen on the catwalk and decades later, she's still one of the most sought-after names in fashion. </p> <p>These days, the 52-year-old spends her time imparting <a href="https://people.com/style/naomi-campbell-masterclass-on-modeling-natural-fit-interview/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gems of wisdom gained from her illustrious career," class="link ">gems of wisdom gained from her illustrious career,</a> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CmSKcBNsNAz/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lending her voice to causes she cares about" class="link ">lending her voice to causes she cares about</a> and most importantly, being a <a href="https://people.com/parents/naomi-campbell-rare-photos-daughter-new-years-eve/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mom to her 19-month-old daughter" class="link ">mom to her 19-month-old daughter</a>. </p>
    Naomi Campbell

    The ultimate supermodel, Naomi Campbell began her career as a teen on the catwalk and decades later, she's still one of the most sought-after names in fashion.

    These days, the 52-year-old spends her time imparting gems of wisdom gained from her illustrious career, lending her voice to causes she cares about and most importantly, being a mom to her 19-month-old daughter.

  • <p>Between the flawless hair, almond-shaped eyes and that signature mole, it's not hard to see why <a href="https://people.com/tag/cindy-crawford/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cindy Crawford" class="link ">Cindy Crawford</a> became the face of everything from Pepsi to Revlon during the '90s.</p> <p>And the 56-year-old has passed those All-American good looks to the next generation: Crawford's daughter, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kaia-gerber/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kaia Gerber," class="link ">Kaia Gerber,</a> has also stepped into the modeling industry, working with <a href="https://people.com/style/alexander-wang-spring-2019-runway-show/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alexander Wang" class="link ">Alexander Wang</a>, <a href="https://people.com/style/cindy-crawford-has-a-glamorous-family-night-out-to-support-daughter-kaia-gerber-at-celine-show/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Celine" class="link ">Celine</a> and <a href="https://people.com/style/kaia-gerber-rocks-metallic-look-beats-by-dre-campaign/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:featuring in a Beats by Dre campaign" class="link ">featuring in a Beats by Dre campaign</a>. Crawford also shares son Preston with husband Rande Gerber. </p>
    Cindy Crawford

    Between the flawless hair, almond-shaped eyes and that signature mole, it's not hard to see why Cindy Crawford became the face of everything from Pepsi to Revlon during the '90s.

    And the 56-year-old has passed those All-American good looks to the next generation: Crawford's daughter, Kaia Gerber, has also stepped into the modeling industry, working with Alexander Wang, Celine and featuring in a Beats by Dre campaign. Crawford also shares son Preston with husband Rande Gerber.

  • <p>At the height of her fame, <a href="https://people.com/person/linda-evangelista/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Linda Evangelista" class="link ">Linda Evangelista</a>, a regular on high-fashion runways and in photo spreads, was best known for saying she didn't get out of bed for less than $10,000.</p> <p>These days, the supermodel is creating awareness around <a href="https://people.com/style/linda-evangelista-shares-first-photos-of-her-body-since-fat-freezing-nightmare-people-exclusive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:possible dangers of the &quot;fat-freezing&quot; procedure, CoolSculpting" class="link ">possible dangers of the "fat-freezing" procedure, CoolSculpting</a>.</p> <p>In 2021, the 57-year-old sued CoolSculpting's parent company, Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc., for $50 million in damages after she was diagnosed with Paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH) and was left "permanently deformed" and "brutally disfigured" following the procedure. <a href="https://people.com/style/linda-evangelista-settled-coolsculpting-case-after-fat-freezing-trauma/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:She settled the case in July 2022" class="link ">She settled the case in July 2022 </a>and spoke to PEOPLE about the trauma. </p> <p>Evangelista shares son Augustin with ex Francois-Henri Pinault.</p>
    Linda Evangelista

    At the height of her fame, Linda Evangelista, a regular on high-fashion runways and in photo spreads, was best known for saying she didn't get out of bed for less than $10,000.

    These days, the supermodel is creating awareness around possible dangers of the "fat-freezing" procedure, CoolSculpting.

    In 2021, the 57-year-old sued CoolSculpting's parent company, Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc., for $50 million in damages after she was diagnosed with Paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH) and was left "permanently deformed" and "brutally disfigured" following the procedure. She settled the case in July 2022 and spoke to PEOPLE about the trauma.

    Evangelista shares son Augustin with ex Francois-Henri Pinault.

  • <p>A member of "The Trinity" alongside Campbell and Evangelista, <a href="https://people.com/tag/christy-turlington/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christy Turlington" class="link ">Christy Turlington</a> was another face you couldn't escape in early '90s Calvin Klein ads. She modeled for the brand again in 2013, when she stripped down in ads for CK's intimates collection.</p> <p>Today, her high cheekbones and famous green eyes are still mainstays on major campaigns and international magazines. The 54-year-old recently served as <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CiLH9LbOWpP/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:one of the covergirls for W Magazine's 50th Anniversary issue" class="link ">one of the covergirls for <em>W Magazine's</em> 50th Anniversary issue</a> and was a model for <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CnGZK4SuHlF/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Louis Vuitton's collaboration with Yayoi Kusama" class="link ">Louis Vuitton's collaboration with Yayoi Kusama</a>.</p> <p>Off the catwalk, she runs the organization <a href="https://everymothercounts.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Every Mother Counts" class="link ">Every Mother Counts</a>, which strives to improve maternal care worldwide, and is mom to kids Grace and Finn with husband Ed Burns. </p>
    Christy Turlington

    A member of "The Trinity" alongside Campbell and Evangelista, Christy Turlington was another face you couldn't escape in early '90s Calvin Klein ads. She modeled for the brand again in 2013, when she stripped down in ads for CK's intimates collection.

    Today, her high cheekbones and famous green eyes are still mainstays on major campaigns and international magazines. The 54-year-old recently served as one of the covergirls for W Magazine's 50th Anniversary issue and was a model for Louis Vuitton's collaboration with Yayoi Kusama.

    Off the catwalk, she runs the organization Every Mother Counts, which strives to improve maternal care worldwide, and is mom to kids Grace and Finn with husband Ed Burns.

  • <p>Like Crawford, Campbell, Evangelista and Turlington, Tatjana Patitz rose to prominence in the late '80s and early '90s as one of the original supermodels, making her big splash with her 1990 black-and-white cover for <em>British Vogue. </em></p> <p>She continued to lend her talents to the likes of Etro, Jean-Paul Gaultier and Chanel throughout the 2010s before stepping back from the spotlight to raise her son, Jonah Johnson, and become a self-proclaimed environmental crusader. </p> <p>Patitz <a href="https://people.com/style/supermodel-tatjana-patitz-dead-at-56/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:died in January 2023 at the age of 56" class="link ">died in January 2023 at the age of 56</a> <a href="https://people.com/style/supermodel-tatjana-patitz-cause-of-death/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:from breast cancer." class="link ">from breast cancer.</a></p>
    Tatjana Patitz

    Like Crawford, Campbell, Evangelista and Turlington, Tatjana Patitz rose to prominence in the late '80s and early '90s as one of the original supermodels, making her big splash with her 1990 black-and-white cover for British Vogue.

    She continued to lend her talents to the likes of Etro, Jean-Paul Gaultier and Chanel throughout the 2010s before stepping back from the spotlight to raise her son, Jonah Johnson, and become a self-proclaimed environmental crusader.

    Patitz died in January 2023 at the age of 56 from breast cancer.

  • <p>Much like Campbell, <a href="https://people.com/tag/tyra-banks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tyra Banks" class="link ">Tyra Banks</a> was a staple on the Fashion Week runways back in the day. Not only was she a known face for Versace, Chanel and later on, Victoria's Secret, she also starred in Michael Jackson's iconic video for <em>Black or White </em>at the genesis of her career.</p> <p>Always multifaceted, Banks has turned her time on the runway into a lucrative career in TV, from her eponymous talk show to creating, hosting and executive producing <em>America's Next Top Model. </em>The 49-year-old mom of son York, 7, currently <a href="https://people.com/tv/alfonso-ribiero-joins-tyra-banks-as-cohost-dancing-with-the-stars-season-31/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:co-hosts" class="link ">co-hosts </a><em>Dancing with the Stars. </em></p>
    Tyra Banks

    Much like Campbell, Tyra Banks was a staple on the Fashion Week runways back in the day. Not only was she a known face for Versace, Chanel and later on, Victoria's Secret, she also starred in Michael Jackson's iconic video for Black or White at the genesis of her career.

    Always multifaceted, Banks has turned her time on the runway into a lucrative career in TV, from her eponymous talk show to creating, hosting and executive producing America's Next Top Model. The 49-year-old mom of son York, 7, currently co-hosts Dancing with the Stars.

  • <p>The ultimate trendsetter, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-moss/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kate Moss" class="link ">Kate Moss</a> had the '90s girls running to their nearest department stores to cop a pair of Calvin Klein jeans. The supermodel lent her signature good looks to campaigns for all the big fashion houses: Dior, Burberry, Chanel, Versace, Dolce and Gabbana, the list goes on. </p> <p>Now, 48-year-old Moss plays mentor to her daughter <a href="https://people.com/parents/all-about-kate-moss-daughter-lila/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lila Moss" class="link ">Lila Moss</a>, who is following in her heels. The 20-year-old, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Jefferson Hack, has already been on several high-profile runways and even <a href="https://people.com/style/kate-moss-daughter-lila-stars-in-calvin-klein-campaign-30-years-after-her-moms-iconic-ads/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:recreated her mom's famous 1992 Calvin Klein campaign" class="link ">recreated her mom's famous 1992 Calvin Klein campaign</a>. </p>
    Kate Moss

    The ultimate trendsetter, Kate Moss had the '90s girls running to their nearest department stores to cop a pair of Calvin Klein jeans. The supermodel lent her signature good looks to campaigns for all the big fashion houses: Dior, Burberry, Chanel, Versace, Dolce and Gabbana, the list goes on.

    Now, 48-year-old Moss plays mentor to her daughter Lila Moss, who is following in her heels. The 20-year-old, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Jefferson Hack, has already been on several high-profile runways and even recreated her mom's famous 1992 Calvin Klein campaign.

  • <p>Before <a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jennifer Lopez" class="link ">Jennifer Lopez</a> made a splash with <em>that</em> jungle print Versace dress at the 2000 Grammys, it was <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/amber-valletta/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amber Valletta" class="link ">Amber Valletta</a> who debuted it on the runway during the design house's spring/summer 1999 show. </p> <p>And she has not strayed far from her fashion roots: Her <a href="https://www.instagram.com/ambervalletta/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:aesthetically pleasing Instagram page" class="link ">aesthetically pleasing Instagram page</a> is chock full of pictures of her still modeling, hanging with other fashionable friends such as <a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-moss/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kate Moss" class="link ">Kate Moss</a> and <a href="https://people.com/style/michael-kors-star-studded-40th-anniversary-show/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shalom Harlow" class="link ">Shalom Harlow</a> and showcasing her different travels. She has one son, Auden, with ex Chip McCaw. </p>
    Amber Valletta

    Before Jennifer Lopez made a splash with that jungle print Versace dress at the 2000 Grammys, it was Amber Valletta who debuted it on the runway during the design house's spring/summer 1999 show.

    And she has not strayed far from her fashion roots: Her aesthetically pleasing Instagram page is chock full of pictures of her still modeling, hanging with other fashionable friends such as Kate Moss and Shalom Harlow and showcasing her different travels. She has one son, Auden, with ex Chip McCaw.

  • <p>Long before <a href="https://people.com/tag/miranda-kerr/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Miranda Kerr" class="link ">Miranda Kerr</a>, the Danish model's brunette waves and green eyes caused a stir, especially after her romp in the sand opposite Chris Isaak in his 1991 music video "Wicked Games."</p> <p>More than 20 years later, <a href="https://people.com/tag/helena-christensen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Helena Christensen" class="link ">Helena Christensen</a> is proving she hasn't lost her "it" factor. For her <a href="https://people.com/style/helena-christensen-celebrates-birthday-in-swimsuit/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:54th birthday on Christmas Day" class="link ">54th birthday on Christmas Day</a>, the supermodel shared clips of herself having fun in the sun to mark the milestone.</p> <p>One video showed the birthday girl taking off her beautiful pink gown as she revealed a chic black swimsuit while standing next to a river. Another featured a clip of her climbing down the steps into the water before taking a dip. </p> <p>"<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmU5RMoVTU/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Merry birthday to me 🎂 another dip around the sun" class="link ">Merry birthday to me 🎂 another dip around the sun </a>🌊💝," she wrote in the Instagram caption.</p> <p>Christensen shares son Mingus with ex Norman Reedus. </p>
    Helena Christensen

    Long before Miranda Kerr, the Danish model's brunette waves and green eyes caused a stir, especially after her romp in the sand opposite Chris Isaak in his 1991 music video "Wicked Games."

    More than 20 years later, Helena Christensen is proving she hasn't lost her "it" factor. For her 54th birthday on Christmas Day, the supermodel shared clips of herself having fun in the sun to mark the milestone.

    One video showed the birthday girl taking off her beautiful pink gown as she revealed a chic black swimsuit while standing next to a river. Another featured a clip of her climbing down the steps into the water before taking a dip.

    "Merry birthday to me 🎂 another dip around the sun 🌊💝," she wrote in the Instagram caption.

    Christensen shares son Mingus with ex Norman Reedus.

  • <p>After posing on the cover of <em>Playboy</em> and scoring the nickname "The Body" in 1994, <a href="https://people.com/tag/elle-macpherson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Macpherson" class="link ">Macpherson</a> went on to grace the cover of not one, but five <em>Sports Illustrated</em> Swimsuit issues.</p> <p>Almost 30 years later, the Australian supermodel, 58, is sharing the secrets to her unwavering beauty and impeccable physique. "I take care of my <a href="https://www.instagram.com/reel/CmGllfyMsji/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mind, body and spirit" class="link ">mind, body and spirit</a> every day with breath practice and meditation," <a href="https://people.com/health/elle-macpherson-timeless-bikini-pic-mind-body-spirit/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:she wrote on Instagram" class="link ">she wrote on Instagram</a> in December 2022.</p> <p>"My daily practice includes meditating in the morning for around 25 minutes - either guided, or in silence. I try to live my life in a perpetual flow of meditative connection rather than just at specified times.⁠"</p> <p>Macpherson and ex Arpad Busson share sons Arpad Flynn and Aurelius Cy. </p>
    Elle Macpherson

    After posing on the cover of Playboy and scoring the nickname "The Body" in 1994, Macpherson went on to grace the cover of not one, but five Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues.

    Almost 30 years later, the Australian supermodel, 58, is sharing the secrets to her unwavering beauty and impeccable physique. "I take care of my mind, body and spirit every day with breath practice and meditation," she wrote on Instagram in December 2022.

    "My daily practice includes meditating in the morning for around 25 minutes - either guided, or in silence. I try to live my life in a perpetual flow of meditative connection rather than just at specified times.⁠"

    Macpherson and ex Arpad Busson share sons Arpad Flynn and Aurelius Cy.

  • <p>While <a href="https://people.com/tag/milla-jovovich/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Milla Jovovich" class="link ">Milla Jovovich</a> modeled for the likes of Emporio Armani, DKNY, Chanel, Versace and more, it's her work in film that truly catapulted her into superstardom. The Ukraine-born multi-hyphenate was the star of the <em>Resident Evil </em>franchise, which consisted of six movies. </p> <p>After a three-year break from acting, Jovovich <a href="https://people.com/movies/milla-jovovich-celebrates-birthday-first-movie-set-3-years/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:recently celebrated her 47th birthday" class="link ">recently celebrated her 47th birthday</a> on the set of <em>Lost Lands</em> which is written and directed by her husband, <a href="https://people.com/parents/paul-w-s-anderson-evers-a-delight-on-set/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Paul W.S. Anderson" class="link ">Paul W.S. Anderson</a>. Together, they have three kids: Ever, Dashiel and Osian. </p>
    Milla Jovovich

    While Milla Jovovich modeled for the likes of Emporio Armani, DKNY, Chanel, Versace and more, it's her work in film that truly catapulted her into superstardom. The Ukraine-born multi-hyphenate was the star of the Resident Evil franchise, which consisted of six movies.

    After a three-year break from acting, Jovovich recently celebrated her 47th birthday on the set of Lost Lands which is written and directed by her husband, Paul W.S. Anderson. Together, they have three kids: Ever, Dashiel and Osian.

  • <p>There's a reason why Liam Neeson's character in <em>Love Actually</em> is so obsessed with Claudia Schiffer: the woman does not age. The blonde bombshell's impeccable looks are so legendary <a href="https://people.com/style/claudia-schiffer-is-officially-a-barbie-doll/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:she was immortalized as a Barbie" class="link ">she was immortalized as a Barbie</a> in August 2022 in honor of her 50th birthday.</p> <p><a href="https://people.com/style/claudia-schiffer-collaborates-with-frame-50th-birthday-denim-collection/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Additionally, the fashion icon also" class="link ">Additionally, the fashion icon also</a> teamed up with FRAME to commemorate her milestone birthday and designed two pairs of jeans for the brand. The denim merges her aesthetic with the luxury lifestyle brand's California cool-girl style, bringing her famed "supermodel-off-duty" look to the masses. </p> <p>Schiffer and her husband, director Matthew Vaughn, have kids Clementine, Cosima and Caspar. </p>
    Claudia Schiffer

    There's a reason why Liam Neeson's character in Love Actually is so obsessed with Claudia Schiffer: the woman does not age. The blonde bombshell's impeccable looks are so legendary she was immortalized as a Barbie in August 2022 in honor of her 50th birthday.

    Additionally, the fashion icon also teamed up with FRAME to commemorate her milestone birthday and designed two pairs of jeans for the brand. The denim merges her aesthetic with the luxury lifestyle brand's California cool-girl style, bringing her famed "supermodel-off-duty" look to the masses.

    Schiffer and her husband, director Matthew Vaughn, have kids Clementine, Cosima and Caspar.

  • <p>Between the fiery red hair, matching eyebrows and chiseled cheekbones, <a href="https://people.com/music/karen-elson-traumatizing-experience-ryan-adams/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Karen Elson" class="link ">Karen Elson</a> was practically born to be on the cover of fashion magazines. Discovered in Manchester at the age of 16, the English supermodel graced the cover of Italian <em>Vogue</em> for her 18th birthday, which catapulted her career into the fashion stratosphere. </p> <p>And with a look that unique, it's no surprise photographers love her to this day. Elson still models, <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm2Jsz0JwUh/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:recently gracing" class="link ">recently gracing</a> the cover of <em>Harper's Bazaar UK. </em></p> <p>The 43-year-old has two children with ex Jack White. </p>
    Karen Elson

    Between the fiery red hair, matching eyebrows and chiseled cheekbones, Karen Elson was practically born to be on the cover of fashion magazines. Discovered in Manchester at the age of 16, the English supermodel graced the cover of Italian Vogue for her 18th birthday, which catapulted her career into the fashion stratosphere.

    And with a look that unique, it's no surprise photographers love her to this day. Elson still models, recently gracing the cover of Harper's Bazaar UK.

    The 43-year-old has two children with ex Jack White.

Stephanie Sengwe

Naomi Campbell! Kate Moss! Cindy Crawford! See what the most famous supermodels of the '90s are up to these days

