9 wonderful treehouse holidays to live out your childhood dreams

When it comes to extraordinary escapes in the UK, you can't beat treehouse holidays, where you can climb to new heights and live out your childhood dreams.

Proving that adults can have just as much fun on a staycation as the kids, the best treehouse stays in the UK offer all the magic and whimsical touches you'd expect from a getaway straight out of a fairy tale.

In fact, with our roundup of the top treehouse holidays in the country, there's more. Want a treehouse with a hot tub that's perfect for a romantic break for two? You'll want to keep scrolling. A treehouse holiday with acres of woodland and surrounding countryside for the children to run wild? We've picked our favourites for families too.

Romantic and family treehouse hideaways aside, you'll also find luxury treehouse stays, which come with incredible features. Think balconies to take in the views, king-sized beds and walk-in showers. Not forgetting log-effect fires and BBQ areas outdoors.

Whether you're after a treehouse holiday for two or eight, we think you'll enjoy browsing our terrific selection from the likes of holidaycottages.co.uk and Quality Unearthed, which specialise in unusual UK breaks.

With large open spaces and isolation being high on our staycation lists at the moment, we can't think of a better way to escape this autumn than by retreating to an unusual treehouse in the country.

Check out the most idyllic treehouse holidays for grown-ups and families, from Hampshire to Warwickshire.