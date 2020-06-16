9 Things You Need to Know Before Shopping at Whole Foods

Whole Foods has come a long way since the great price-gouging scandal of 2015. The once chef-y, cult-favorite retailer known for organic everything, a bountiful produce section, and killer hot food bar has been completely overhauled since the days of its “Whole Paycheck” nickname.

Most of the changes came with Amazon’s acquisition of the grocery chain (for $13.7 billion, no less) in summer of 2017. Prices were immediately slashed, and new Prime-member exclusive perks were introduced. Still, shopping at Whole Foods is, in so many ways, different from shopping at any other grocery store. Make the most of your next trip to Whole Foods with these secret tips and money-saving hacks.