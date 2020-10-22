If You Don't Have a Terry Cloth Robe, You're Doing Cozy Wrong

Terry cloth robes are one of life's sweetest (and most practical) luxuries. Typically made of traditional cotton, their plush towel-like weave is super soft to the touch, but works to keep you dry with plenty of absorbent layers.

Whether you're looking for an absorbent plush robe that can sufficiently sop you up after a hot soak or a more luxe, lightweight option that's better suited for sitting on the couch and sipping wine, we rounded up plenty of cozy options that'll fit your unique needs and your budget. Once you have one, you'll get why they can be spotted in so many luxury hotels and spas. Go ahead and create the same cozy vibe at home with one of these top-rated terry cloth robes.