9 Sweet Stocking Stuffers for Kids at Any Age

It's been less than two months since the UFC lightweight champion announced his abrupt retirement.
A Wayne Gretzky rookie card sold to a buyer for $1.29 million, making it the first hockey card in history to fetch more than $1 million.
Six returnees from last winter’s gold medal-winning squad will headline the team, including forwards Quinton Byfield, Dylan Cozens, Connor McMichael and Dawson Mercer, as well as defensemen Bowen Byram and Jamie Drysdale.
The 2020-21 NBA season is set to begin Dec. 22, just two months after the league crowned its champion in the Orlando bubble and a month after the draft and free agency were condensed into a single week. It has been a whirlwind, so we are here with the Cliff’s Notes: Our 10 things you need to know from this offseason.
Yahoo Sports NBA insider Chris Haynes and senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill break down the two-time MVP's pending decision to stay in Milwaukee, whether or not he'll sign his supermax deal and if he doesn't -- how it will hang over the team during the upcoming season.
Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro is optimistic his team will be able play in Toronto next season, but adds there are currently too many variables to begin planning.
Entering the first week of the fantasy football playoffs, make sure to check these rankings before setting your lineup.
Kyrie Irving doesn't seem bothered by his $25,000 fine.
With key players missing on defense, the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to be in tough to keep up with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense.
Disney is brining back the Mighty Ducks in a new streaming series.
About to start your fantasy basketball season but unsure how to navigate your Category league? We can help.
Ahead of his blockbuster world title defense against Kubrat Pulev December 12 on DAZN, Anthony Joshua predicts a knockout in Rounds 7 through 9 and discusses a fight with Tyson Fury in 2021.
RENTON, Wash. — As much as he may try to avoid it, Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is a big part of the story this week.“This game is very important because like I said it’s the next one,” Adams said on Friday. “Obviously it is against the Jets, my former team. But I’m not here to make it about me.”Adams spoke at length about Sunday’s matchup against winless New York, the first time he’ll be facing the team that drafted him with the No. 6 overall selection three years ago.Adams was forthright, honest and a little vulnerable on Friday. He talked about his departure from New York, reiterating that he didn’t feel valued by the Jets' front office. He spoke of battling depression at times last year when he was in the midst of an All-Pro season.He said he had no ill feelings toward the Jets' embattled coach.“I do not hate Adam Gase,” Adams announced.And Adams said he couldn’t wait to try and hit Sam Darnold for the first time.“I have a lot of respect for Sam,” Adams said. “Just to face him and he doesn’t have a red jersey on, because I’m kind of used to that, so it’s going to be fun.”Adams forced his way out of New York in the off-season. The Jets dealt the disgruntled star safety to the Seahawks in July, splitting with a gifted player whose relationship with the franchise quickly deteriorated because of a contract dispute.New York received a massive haul in the deal, sending a 2022 fourth-round draft pick along with Adams to the Seahawks for a 2021 first-rounder, a 2022 first-rounder, a 2021 third-rounder and safety Bradley McDougald.“There’s no hard feelings toward them. They had different views. I had a different view,” Adams said. “But at the end of the day I’m just happy to be where I am. I have an organization that believes in me, believes I can get it done and thinks highly of me so that’s all I can ask for. It’s just all about respect for me.”While it was painful for Seattle to relinquish that much draft capital, the trade has been mostly successful. Adams has not been his best in pass coverage, but his play in run support and as a blitzer has made a major impact.Adams has 7 1/2 sacks, and one more would break the single-season record for sacks by a defensive back.“Breaking the record, I said I was going to do it last year and I failed. And I always told myself, whenever I put my mind to something I’m gonna get it done,” Adams said. “That’s just how I’m wired. It doesn’t matter what team is out there, it’s the next game. Obviously we’re playing against the Jets and that’s that is my former team. Will it be sweet? Yes, of course. But at the end of the day I’m going out there to continue to do my job.”NOTES: Starting RT Brandon Shell (ankle) was not listed on the injury report and is expected to start against the Jets. Shell had missed the previous two games. ... DE Carlos Dunlap (foot) is questionable and coach Pete Carroll said he’d be a game-time decision.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTim Booth, The Associated Press
The Hornets rookie has plenty of other revenue streams.
Tobias Harris wants the death penalty abolished.
No. 4 Ohio State is set to play just six games before the playoff in 2020 while No. 3 Clemson will play 11.
Dave Dombrowski wants to win again sooner rather than later.The longtime executive moved to Nashville, Tennessee, in September as a consultant for Music City Baseball but found out this week that expansion won't be entertained for more than a year at least. So he finalized a deal Friday to become the Philadelphia Phillies’ president of baseball operations, convinced the team is not far from its first World Series title since 2008.“I consider a retool, not a rebuild for sure,” Dombrowski said. “There’s too many good players on the club.”He views the Phillies as “sort of a sleeping giant because they’ve got a big market. And they’ve got a good, solid owner that wants to spend money to win.”“It’s the passionate East Coast baseball city, right? Quick to boo if things don’t work, but great to cheer,” he said. “So there’s a lot of upside potential. But then I will also say that over the last handful, half a dozen years, whatever it is, you sort of scratch your head and say, ‘Gee, I wonder why they’re not winning?’”He cited right fielder Bryce Harper, starting pitchers Aaron Nola, Zach Wheeler and Zach Eflin, manager Joe Girardi and managing partner John Middleton as cause of hope.“I know John wants to win. We have flexibility of finances,” Dombrowski said. “But when I say that, I don’t think it’s unlimited amount of funds. You always realize there’s some type of budget attached to that. We will work within that. But we’re also more, we want to win this year.”Recognizable for his silver hair and ever-present smile, Dombrowski led teams to division titles in seven of the last nine seasons. He became Boston’s president of baseball operations in August 2015 and celebrated in 2018 when the Red Sox set a club record with 108 wins and beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series for their fourth title in 15 seasons.He was fired in September 2019 with a 76-67 record. His salary ran through October 2020, and he spurned interviews with several clubs that reached out this fall.Phillies president Andy MacPhail called again Saturday, and Dombrowski said he was told of the nebulous expansion timetable by MLB on Monday and Tuesday.Dombrowski spoke with Middleton for an hour on Tuesday, then again on Wednesday.“It was John reaching out and really trying to make me part of the Phillies organization,” Dombrowski said. “I feel very comfortable with him. I’ve known him throughout the years. He has a great reputation. I think he’s a great owner. Wants to win."Now 64, Dombrowski started work in 1977 on his thesis at Western Michigan’s Lee Honors College: “The General Manager, ‘The Man in the Middle.'” He took a job with the Chicago White Sox the following year, joined Montreal as director of player development for the 1987 season and became the Expos’ GM in July 1988. He moved on to the expansion Marlins as GM in September 1991 and switch to Detroit’s president in November 2002. When he was fired by the Tigers, he was hired by the Red Sox just two weeks later.Philadelphia finished third in the NL East at 28-32 in the pandemic-shortened season, losing seven of its last eight and winding up one game back for the NL’s second wild card. The Phillies missed the post-season for the ninth consecutive year, and Matt Klentak was reassigned after five seasons as general manager.In an industry crushed by the pandemic, Philadelphia had the 12th-highest payroll at a prorated $64.5 million as of Aug. 1. A person familiar with the Phillies’ finances told The Associated Press the team lost $145 million during the shortened season played without fans.“I wouldn’t expect it to be at that same amount just last year,” Dombrowski said of the payroll. “There’s flexibility to do things. But I think we’ll look at each and every move in an intelligent fashion.“I don’t look at this as a situation where we’re one player away from winning,” he added. “I think we need to do a few things with this team. And I really don’t want to be sacrificing people that might be part of our future success for short-term gains if it’s not the difference maker."Dombrowski probably will hire a GM underneath him but won’t commit 100%. Klentak will have some yet-to-be-defined role, and Dombrowski plans to consult with senior adviser Pat Gillick, who engineered the team’s last title as GM from 2006-09. Dombrowski views Girardi as “a championship type of manager, and that’s what you look to have in every position. So we’re fortunate.”He would like to bring back catcher JT Realmuto, who is a free agent, but isn’t sure where negotiations will lead.Dombrowski’s team-building philosophy tends more toward traditional than avant-garde, though he has accepted some of the recent changes.“I’m a little old fashioned," he said. "I still like our starters to give us six-to-seven innings,” though he does believe in pitch limits. He is against trends toward pull hitting, values offence from his middle infielders and centre fielders more than he used to, and is convinced bullpen depth is more important than ever, though he believes in a specified closer.Dombrowski was infected with the novel coronavirus about a month ago — “It was not an easy couple of weeks” — and does not plan on going to the office in the near-term because no one is.“I guess right now it’s a Zoom world,” he said.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/Jake_SeinerRonald Blum, The Associated Press
Though Russell Westbrook has his own unique history in the league, Bradley Beal said isn't "going to judge" him prematurely.
A win for Pittsburgh against the well-coached Buffalo will do a lot to calm the nerves of fans. This should be a good one as both these playoff-bound teams try to land another statement win before January.
Gerrel Williams, coach of a 9-and-under team, twice struck a player in the helmet. The player's mother isn't pressing charges, but the local sheriff's office will.