10 once-in-a-lifetime holidays with celebrity guests

Reuters

European technology stocks fell on Friday and was on track for its biggest monthly drop since the 2008 global financial crisis as investors sold growth stocks in January amid concerns about an aggressive Federal Reserve tightening and mounting tensions in Ukraine. A darling of the pandemic, Europe's technology sector, which had risen to their highest level in 21 years in November, slid 15% in January and were on course for its worst month since October 2008. European tech moved in January in tandem with the Nasdaq index in the United States, which also registered the worst month in more than 13 years.