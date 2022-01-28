10 once-in-a-lifetime holidays with celebrity guests

  • <p>It’s official, 2022 is the year of the once-in-a-lifetime holiday. A recent study by <a href="https://mediacentre.easyjet.com/story/15337/brits-planning-spending-sprees-on-more-holidays-in-2022-as-easyjet-sees-bookings-boosted-following-removal-of-testing" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:EasyJet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">EasyJet</a> found that a third of us are planning to spend £1,000 more than usual on our travel plans this year, and nearly half are looking forward to the 'holiday of a lifetime'.</p><p>So if you’re dreaming of a truly one-off trip for 2022, then you’ll want to try a bucket list holiday that takes in incredible destinations and offers exclusive, unique experiences you can’t find anywhere else.</p><p>One of the best ways to have a seriously special escape is by travelling with your favourite celebrities, authors and TV experts on a star-led tour.</p><p>Helping you tick a dream holiday off of your travel bucket list, our pick of celebrity-themed getaways include celebrating the return of the <a href="https://www.countrylivingholidays.com/tours/madeira-gardens-tour-adam-frost" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Madeira Flower Festival with a much-loved Gardeners' World presenter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Madeira Flower Festival with a much-loved Gardeners' World presenter</a>, taking to <a href="https://www.countrylivingholidays.com/tours/france-rhone-raymond-blanc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:France's foodie region with a Michelin-starred chef" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">France's foodie region with a Michelin-starred chef</a> and travelling to the remote <a href="https://www.countrylivingholidays.com/tours/galapagos-islands-cruise-kate-humble" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Galapagos Islands for a voyage led by one of our favourite TV wildlife experts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Galapagos Islands for a voyage led by one of our favourite TV wildlife experts</a>.</p><p>Whether you're looking for a rural escape, a deep dive into culture or a European river cruise, these dream holidays with celebrity guests will provide a unique twist to your next adventure... </p>
    10 once-in-a-lifetime holidays with celebrity guests

    It’s official, 2022 is the year of the once-in-a-lifetime holiday. A recent study by EasyJet found that a third of us are planning to spend £1,000 more than usual on our travel plans this year, and nearly half are looking forward to the 'holiday of a lifetime'.

    So if you’re dreaming of a truly one-off trip for 2022, then you’ll want to try a bucket list holiday that takes in incredible destinations and offers exclusive, unique experiences you can’t find anywhere else.

    One of the best ways to have a seriously special escape is by travelling with your favourite celebrities, authors and TV experts on a star-led tour.

    Helping you tick a dream holiday off of your travel bucket list, our pick of celebrity-themed getaways include celebrating the return of the Madeira Flower Festival with a much-loved Gardeners' World presenter, taking to France's foodie region with a Michelin-starred chef and travelling to the remote Galapagos Islands for a voyage led by one of our favourite TV wildlife experts.

    Whether you're looking for a rural escape, a deep dive into culture or a European river cruise, these dream holidays with celebrity guests will provide a unique twist to your next adventure...

  BOOK NOW

Enjoy some truly fabulous foodie experiences in spring with this five-day tour of Norfolk's gorgeous countryside, where you'll learn to cook and make cocktails at Delia's Food and Wine Workshop.

You'll also dine on wonderful seasonal dishes during a three-course meal at Delia's Restaurant and Bar, with canapés beforehand, and soak up the mesmerising views of East Anglia during a ride on the Bure Valley Railway, and a paddle steamer cruise on the iconic Broads.
    Norfolk’s rural delights with Delia

    BOOK NOW

    Enjoy some truly fabulous foodie experiences in spring with this five-day tour of Norfolk’s gorgeous countryside, where you’ll learn to cook and make cocktails at Delia’s Food and Wine Workshop.

    You’ll also dine on wonderful seasonal dishes during a three-course meal at Delia’s Restaurant and Bar, with canapés beforehand, and soak up the mesmerising views of East Anglia during a ride on the Bure Valley Railway, and a paddle steamer cruise on the iconic Broads.

  BOOK NOW

Foodies, this one's for you. If you've always dreamed of being in the company of a celebrity chef, a European river cruise along France's Rhône River with Raymond Blanc is the answer.

You'll not only sample the region's delicious food and have a book signing and Q&A with the Michelin-starred chef, but you'll enjoy an exclusive cooking demonstration too. Plus you'll explore the most beautiful ancient cities along the river, and can go on excursions including vineyard and olive farm visits, and an after-hours concert at Avignon's Palais des Papes.
    France's foodie treasures with Raymond Blanc

    BOOK NOW

    Foodies, this one’s for you. If you've always dreamed of being in the company of a celebrity chef, a European river cruise along France's Rhône River with Raymond Blanc is the answer.

    You'll not only sample the region's delicious food and have a book signing and Q&A with the Michelin-starred chef, but you'll enjoy an exclusive cooking demonstration too. Plus you’ll explore the most beautiful ancient cities along the river, and can go on excursions including vineyard and olive farm visits, and an after-hours concert at Avignon's Palais des Papes.

  BOOK NOW

Garden-lovers who fancy a French getaway in 2022 should look no further than this scenic holiday in northern France, where you'll visit the world-famous house and gardens at Giverny that inspired impressionist painter Claude Monet throughout his life. 

Take in the poppies, lupins, delphiniums, peonies, brightly coloured arched bridges and weeping willows, as you explore in the company of Country Living's former editor of 24 years, Susy Smith, who will also join you to deliver a private talk and take part in a Q&A session. Plus you'll get to visit some of France's other wonderful houses, such as the Château de Chantilly, sitting on a rock surrounded by water.
    Monet’s gardens with Susy Smith

    BOOK NOW

    Garden-lovers who fancy a French getaway in 2022 should look no further than this scenic holiday in northern France, where you’ll visit the world-famous house and gardens at Giverny that inspired impressionist painter Claude Monet throughout his life.

    Take in the poppies, lupins, delphiniums, peonies, brightly coloured arched bridges and weeping willows, as you explore in the company of Country Living's former editor of 24 years, Susy Smith, who will also join you to deliver a private talk and take part in a Q&A session. Plus you’ll get to visit some of France's other wonderful houses, such as the Château de Chantilly, sitting on a rock surrounded by water.

  BOOK NOW

Wales is a great destination for nature-lovers, boasting some of the most dramatic landscapes in the UK, as well as some amazing gardens, like Plas Cadnant, which was an overgrown, abandoned wilderness until its stunning revival 25 years ago.

In 2022, you can make your visit all the more special with a tour of North Wales in the company of Gardeners' World's Joe Swift, who will explore the unique spaces at Plas Cadnant, and give an after-dinner private talk about his experiences as a TV gardener.
    North Wales’ gardens with Joe Swift

    BOOK NOW

    Wales is a great destination for nature-lovers, boasting some of the most dramatic landscapes in the UK, as well as some amazing gardens, like Plas Cadnant, which was an overgrown, abandoned wilderness until its stunning revival 25 years ago.

    In 2022, you can make your visit all the more special with a tour of North Wales in the company of Gardeners' World's Joe Swift, who will explore the unique spaces at Plas Cadnant, and give an after-dinner private talk about his experiences as a TV gardener.

  BOOK NOW

It's one thing visiting a lush island's exotic gardens but doing it with a Gardeners' World expert and host is a real treat. On an escape to underrated Portuguese island Madeira, you'll visit the beautiful Quinta Jardins do Largo and Monte Palace Tropical Garden, plus attend Madeira's colourful annual Flower Festival with Adam Frost.

During the spring break, you can pick up gardening tips from the TV host along the way and ask him any questions you have during a Q&A session.
    Madeira's Flower Festival with Adam Frost

    BOOK NOW

    It's one thing visiting a lush island's exotic gardens but doing it with a Gardeners' World expert and host is a real treat. On an escape to underrated Portuguese island Madeira, you'll visit the beautiful Quinta Jardins do Largo and Monte Palace Tropical Garden, plus attend Madeira’s colourful annual Flower Festival with Adam Frost.

    During the spring break, you can pick up gardening tips from the TV host along the way and ask him any questions you have during a Q&A session.

  BOOK NOW

With its medieval towns perched on limestone cliffs, surrounded by ancient fields and woodland, the scenery around France's Lot valley is a magical sight to behold. It's where you'll find picturesque little villages like Nérac, with its old quarter of wooden houses and tanneries, the place that planted the seeds in Joanne Harris' head for her bestselling book Chocolat.

On a unique trip to the French beauty spot, the author will accompany you on a tour to tell you how the region inspired her writing, and give aspiring novelists tips during a creative writing masterclass.
    France’s scenic South West with Joanne Harris

    BOOK NOW

    With its medieval towns perched on limestone cliffs, surrounded by ancient fields and woodland, the scenery around France’s Lot valley is a magical sight to behold. It’s where you’ll find picturesque little villages like Nérac, with its old quarter of wooden houses and tanneries, the place that planted the seeds in Joanne Harris’ head for her bestselling book Chocolat.

    On a unique trip to the French beauty spot, the author will accompany you on a tour to tell you how the region inspired her writing, and give aspiring novelists tips during a creative writing masterclass.

  BOOK NOW

Once-in-a-lifetime holidays don't come much more extraordinary than this. One of the most remote places in the whole world, the Galapagos Islands' dizzying biodiversity make it a dream-come-true for fans of unique flora and fauna.

On Country Living's expedition there in October, wildlife TV presenter Kate Humble will be your guide to this fascinating eco-system, showing you its most intriguing spots and explaining the importance of protecting the islands.
    An expedition to the Galapagos Islands with Kate Humble

    BOOK NOW

    Once-in-a-lifetime holidays don’t come much more extraordinary than this. One of the most remote places in the whole world, the Galapagos Islands’ dizzying biodiversity make it a dream-come-true for fans of unique flora and fauna.

    On Country Living’s expedition there in October, wildlife TV presenter Kate Humble will be your guide to this fascinating eco-system, showing you its most intriguing spots and explaining the importance of protecting the islands.

  BOOK NOW

If there's one place green-fingered travellers should be this year, it's Floriade 2022. This huge flower show, held once every 10 years, is taking place in a purpose-built eco-suburb just outside Amsterdam, with the whole space transformed into an interactive exhibition imagining the green cities of the future.

On Country Living's trip there, your guide to the Expo's 3,000 species of flora will be much-loved TV gardener Charlie Dimmock. She'll join you at the spectacular event, plus give a talk and answer questions.
    The once-in-a-decade Floriade with Charlie Dimmock

    BOOK NOW

    If there’s one place green-fingered travellers should be this year, it’s Floriade 2022. This huge flower show, held once every 10 years, is taking place in a purpose-built eco-suburb just outside Amsterdam, with the whole space transformed into an interactive exhibition imagining the green cities of the future.

    On Country Living’s trip there, your guide to the Expo’s 3,000 species of flora will be much-loved TV gardener Charlie Dimmock. She’ll join you at the spectacular event, plus give a talk and answer questions.

  BOOK NOW

Explore one of the most beautiful features of Norway, its stunning fjords, on a foodie cruise that takes in the scenery of Eidfjord, Hardangerfjord and Geirangerfjord as you learn the local gourmet secrets. 

On a summer cruise with TV's Hairy Bikers Dave and Si, the chefs will give private demonstrations and cook up their favourite recipes as a wonderful culinary treat, just for guests on this once-in-a-lifetime sailing.
    Norway's fjords with the Hairy Bikers

    BOOK NOW

    Explore one of the most beautiful features of Norway, its stunning fjords, on a foodie cruise that takes in the scenery of Eidfjord, Hardangerfjord and Geirangerfjord as you learn the local gourmet secrets.

    On a summer cruise with TV's Hairy Bikers Dave and Si, the chefs will give private demonstrations and cook up their favourite recipes as a wonderful culinary treat, just for guests on this once-in-a-lifetime sailing.

