9 Modern Chairs We Found on Amazon

  • <p>If you’ve only thought of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10052.g.41600160%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a> for outfitting the practical parts of your home—pantry, cleaning closet, medicine cabinet, etc.—think again. It’s steadily been building up its <a href="https://www.amazon.com/b?ie=UTF8&node=17602470011&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10052.g.41600160%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:arsenal of private labels" class="link ">arsenal of private labels</a>, each with their own aesthetic and attitude. Alongside multiple fashion and fitness lines, there’s also plenty of worth-a-peek home decor included in the mix. And while the bounty touches all areas of the home, from outside to in, big to small, it was the chairs that most impressed us.</p><p>Seating is, of course, essential in any room, but there’s also no denying how quickly swapping in a new armchair or dining suite can update a space. Whether you’re in the midst of a big project or simply want to change up a particular corner, you’d do well to think about a chair refresh first. Tempted? Here are some of our favorite finds. </p>
    9 Modern Chairs We Found on Amazon

    If you’ve only thought of Amazon for outfitting the practical parts of your home—pantry, cleaning closet, medicine cabinet, etc.—think again. It’s steadily been building up its arsenal of private labels, each with their own aesthetic and attitude. Alongside multiple fashion and fitness lines, there’s also plenty of worth-a-peek home decor included in the mix. And while the bounty touches all areas of the home, from outside to in, big to small, it was the chairs that most impressed us.

    Seating is, of course, essential in any room, but there’s also no denying how quickly swapping in a new armchair or dining suite can update a space. Whether you’re in the midst of a big project or simply want to change up a particular corner, you’d do well to think about a chair refresh first. Tempted? Here are some of our favorite finds.

  • <p><strong>Stone & Beam</strong></p><p>Amazon.com</p><p><strong>$215.00</strong></p><p>Wishbone chairs are design mainstays—the curved lines will never feel tired. This one has a shapely frame made of solid beech wood for a sturdy construction, and it comes in three neutral options to fit any color scheme.</p>
  • <p><strong>Rivet</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$630.85</strong></p><p>A low-slung leather chair works for any space where lounging is the goal. Place a pair in a library or den and prepare for games, reading, conversation, and more to unfold.</p>
  • <p><strong>Rivet</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$328.90</strong></p><p>Once you go swivel, you never go back. The metallic base provides a sleek counterpoint to the plush upholstery that’s crafted to encircle its occupant cozily.</p>
  • <p><strong>Stone & Beam</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$218.90</strong></p><p>Slipper chairs are the MVP of any designer’s arsenal. The small size means they can fit in nearly any space, and the classic look has proven staying power.</p>
  • <p><strong>Rivet</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$515.90</strong></p><p>There are certain rooms that require a chair that’s unobtrusive but not boring—a brief that this mossy green swivel option fulfills nicely.</p>
  • <p><strong>Rivet</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$263.36</strong></p><p>There’s something chic about seeing spots of rattan on chair backs around a dining table. The designer-loved look is easy to get with this solid wood pair, which comes with retro seats woven out of vegan leather.</p>
  • <p><strong>Rivet</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$988.00</strong></p><p>Deep and inviting, the club chair is downright seductive. This one stands out from a sea of options thanks to design elements like brass legs and channel tufting.</p>
  • <p><strong>Stone & Beam</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$806.73</strong></p><p>An ultra-wide seat is basically a chair-and-a-half, perfect for doubling up with a loved one or really stretching out alone. The neutral color and clean lines makes this one an aesthetic fit for any space.</p>
  • <p><strong>Amazon Basics</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$485.09</strong></p><p>Amazon’s array of chic seats extends to the outdoors, too. Porches and patios are meant to be used beyond summer; make sure your space is ready for entertaining with this new three-piece set of cushioned chairs plus an end table the perfect size for holding a glass or two of wine. </p>
