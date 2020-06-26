9 Iconic Movie Bedrooms We Can't Stop Dreaming About

It’s said the design of bedroom can reveal a lot about a person. Especially if that person happens to be a leading character in the latest blockbuster film. Even when set in a fictitious world, the bedroom still remains a safe space for self-reflection, discovery, and expression. Design details like distinctive art, bedroom wallpaper, the style of linens on the bed, and the types of quirky treasures tucked away in nooks all provide crucial insight into the ethos of each character and give hints as to how the story may unfold. And of course, these curated digs provide incredible inspiration for your own film-worthy bedroom. From the whimsically collected room of Amélie to Queen Anne’s extraordinary sleeping chambers, these nine iconic movie bedrooms will leave you wanting to make over your own sleep space on the quick.