9 Iconic Movie Bedrooms We Can't Stop Dreaming About

<p>It’s said the design of bedroom can reveal a lot about a person. Especially if that person happens to be a leading character in the latest blockbuster film. Even when set in a fictitious world, the bedroom still remains a safe space for self-reflection, discovery, and expression. Design details like distinctive art, <a href="https://www.veranda.com/home-decorators/g27273730/bedroom-wallpaper-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bedroom wallpaper" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bedroom wallpaper</a>, the style of linens on the bed, and the types of quirky treasures tucked away in nooks all provide crucial insight into the ethos of each character and give hints as to how the story may unfold. And of course, these curated digs provide <a href="https://www.veranda.com/decorating-ideas/g1118/beautiful-designer-bedrooms/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:incredible inspiration for your own film-worthy bedroom" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">incredible inspiration for your own film-worthy bedroom</a>. From the whimsically collected room of Amélie to Queen Anne’s extraordinary sleeping chambers, these nine iconic movie bedrooms will leave you wanting to make over your own sleep space on the quick.</p>
<p>What may look like another high school boy’s bedroom actually reveals itself to be a meticulously decorated, creative hub for Ferris Bueller to drum up his latest schemes. Posters of synth-pop bands line the walls, classic works of literature lay scattered on guitar amplifiers, and a whole host of electronics—a computer, a synthesizer, and stereo equipment—sit on the corner desk ready for Ferris to practice his hacking skills. It’s no surprised our mischievous hero was able to utilize the trinkets in his room to trick his parent’s in the 1986 film. </p>
<p>Draped in luxurious fabrics from the floor to ceiling, Satine’s room from <em>Moulin Rouge!</em> had us all wishing we could live in a giant elephant at the heart of Paris. The Victorian boudoir-style bedroom drips in opulence, from the heart-shaped doorway to the gold furnishings sprinkled throughout. The elephant structure is based on the <em>Jardin de Paris Elephant </em>at the original Moulin Rouge, where the stucco animal served as an opium den.</p>
<p>Elaborate tapestries, a muted color palate, and quaint seating areas make Queen Anne’s imposing bedchamber feel regal yet cozy. Fiona Crombie, production designer for <em>The Favourite</em>, worked with artisans in Northern England to create the 14-foot-tall canopy bed taking center stage within the bedroom. Much of the other furnishings came directly from Hatfield House, the Jacobean estate where the 2018 film was shot. </p>
<p>While many people point to the millennial generation for <a href="https://www.veranda.com/decorating-ideas/color-ideas/g29441004/pink-rooms/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the popularity of pink" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the popularity of pink</a>, this John Hughes and Molly Ringwald classic proves the rosy shade has long been loved by generations before. From the delicate, lace curtains to floral wallpaper to the vibrant princess phone, Andie Walsh's bedroom perfectly embodies the spirit of a teenager experiencing love for the first time.<br></p>
<p>Never has there been a tastemaker with such lasting influence like Marie Antoinette. The former Queen of France’s opulent lifestyle has been brought to life in countless films, but none as successful or extravagant as Sophia Coppola’s 2006 movie. Filmed at the Palace of Versailles, the film pays homage to the lavish furniture and objets d’art that once decorated her bedroom, including a gilded case that held <a href="https://www.veranda.com/luxury-lifestyle/luxury-fashion-jewelry/a32879244/marie-antoinette-jewelry/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marie Antoinette's extensive jewelry collection" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Marie Antoinette's extensive jewelry collection</a>.</p>
<p>Regard as one of the most influential films of all time, <em>2001: A Space Odyssey</em>, established its own sense of style in both storytelling and set design. Serving as the backdrop to one of the film’s most important scenes, the neoclassical-style bedroom cleverly contrasts with the futuristic themes with its Renaissance sculpture and paintings and luminous white panelled walls.</p>
<p>The epitome of old Hollywood glitz and glamour, Kitty’s bedroom in the pre-Code comedy showcases the best of Art Deco style. Complete with a sculptural headboard, heart-shaped satin pillows, and feathers galore, the sumptuous bedroom almost steals the scene as much as Jean Harlow. <em>Almost</em>.<br></p>
<p>If you were to enter into the whimsical world of <em>Amélie</em>, you would be sure to find the film’s eccentric heroine scourging the antiques markets of Paris for chic pieces to fill her small Montmarte apartment. Vintage lamps mingle with art in all shapes and sizes on a fiery wallcovering in the shy waitress’s bedroom, resulting in a space that feels both quirky and collected.</p>
<p>If there is one thing Coco Chanel has proven in both fashion and interiors, it’s that black and white is far from boring. In the film <em>Coco Chanel & Igor Stravinsky</em>, viewers get a look of the Art Deco motifs and monochromatic themes that decorated the fashion maven’s bedroom at her country house. </p>
