These 9 Coffee Alternatives Pack a Caffeinated Punch Without Jitters

  • <p>Coffee is one of the most widely-consumed beverages in the world — in fact, according to a 2020 report released by the <a href="https://www.ncausa.org/newsroom/nca-releases-atlas-of-american-coffee" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:National Coffee Association" class="link ">National Coffee Association</a>, upwards of 60% of Americans choose to drink coffee daily. But there is, of course, such a thing as <em>too</em> much coffee, despite some of its noted <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a32231/healthy-benefits-of-coffee/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:health benefits" class="link ">health benefits</a>. <strong><a href="https://www.fda.gov/consumers/consumer-updates/spilling-beans-how-much-caffeine-too-much#:~:text=For%20healthy%20adults%2C%20the%20FDA,it%20(break%20it%20down)." rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The FDA recommends" class="link ">The FDA recommends</a> 400 milligrams of caffeine per day for healthy adults, which is equivalent to about <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/g35012036/best-coffee-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:four or five cups of coffee" class="link ">four or five cups of coffee</a> in total.</strong> “On average there’s about 100 mg of caffeine in 8 ounces of coffee and 60 mg of caffeine in one ounce of espresso,” says <a href="https://ific.org/staff_members/alyssa-pike-rd/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alyssa Pike, R.D" class="link ">Alyssa Pike, R.D</a>., Senior Manager, Nutrition Communications, <a href="https://ific.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:International Food Information Council" class="link ">International Food Information Council</a> (IFIC). “It adds up quicker than you’d think!”</p><p>Coffee isn't always a great idea, though, for those who can't handle a large dose of caffeine. If you're experiencing symptoms like insomnia, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/wellness/a27018965/anxiety-symptoms-sign-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:anxiety" class="link ">anxiety</a>, nausea or <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a32907983/caffeine-withdrawl-symptoms-headaches/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:headaches" class="link ">headaches</a> long before consuming that upwards limit of 400 milligrams, Pike says that it often would lessen symptoms if you chose to reduce your coffee intake. "While most people are fine consuming <strong>300-400 mg of caffeine per day</strong>, others may find they feel more sensitive to caffeine and desire to cut back sooner," she explains.<br></p><p>You might also want to cut back on your coffee for other reasons — maybe you want to avoid jitters and a crash, or can’t stomach the gastrointestinal side effects. Perhaps you're just bored with your usual cup of joe and want to shake up your morning routine! Whatever the case, there are plenty of healthy coffee alternatives that can still give you that boost of energy and focus, without the dreaded afternoon crash. From <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a38541177/types-of-healthy-tea/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:healthy teas" class="link ">healthy teas</a> and mushroom coffee to completely caffeine-free drinks, try these delicious coffee substitutes the next time you're craving some java. </p><h2 class="body-h2"><strong>Our top picks:</strong></h2>
    Coffee is one of the most widely-consumed beverages in the world — in fact, according to a 2020 report released by the National Coffee Association, upwards of 60% of Americans choose to drink coffee daily. But there is, of course, such a thing as too much coffee, despite some of its noted health benefits. The FDA recommends 400 milligrams of caffeine per day for healthy adults, which is equivalent to about four or five cups of coffee in total. “On average there’s about 100 mg of caffeine in 8 ounces of coffee and 60 mg of caffeine in one ounce of espresso,” says Alyssa Pike, R.D., Senior Manager, Nutrition Communications, International Food Information Council (IFIC). “It adds up quicker than you’d think!”

    Coffee isn't always a great idea, though, for those who can't handle a large dose of caffeine. If you're experiencing symptoms like insomnia, anxiety, nausea or headaches long before consuming that upwards limit of 400 milligrams, Pike says that it often would lessen symptoms if you chose to reduce your coffee intake. "While most people are fine consuming 300-400 mg of caffeine per day, others may find they feel more sensitive to caffeine and desire to cut back sooner," she explains.

    You might also want to cut back on your coffee for other reasons — maybe you want to avoid jitters and a crash, or can’t stomach the gastrointestinal side effects. Perhaps you're just bored with your usual cup of joe and want to shake up your morning routine! Whatever the case, there are plenty of healthy coffee alternatives that can still give you that boost of energy and focus, without the dreaded afternoon crash. From healthy teas and mushroom coffee to completely caffeine-free drinks, try these delicious coffee substitutes the next time you're craving some java.

    Our top picks:

  • <p><strong>Jade Leaf Matcha</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B014LT0712?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40395276%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Not only does matcha generally have less caffeine than coffee, it also has <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a46901/health-benefits-of-matcha/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:great health benefits" class="link ">great health benefits</a> that include a high-antioxidant count. "The L-theanine in matcha can help slow down caffeine absorption and avoid that energy crash you may experience after drinking coffee and other caffeinated beverages," says <strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/224673/stefani-sassos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stefani Sassos" class="link ">Stefani Sassos</a>, M.S., RDN, CSO, CDN, NASM-CPT</strong>, the <strong>Good <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Housekeeping Institute Nutrition Lab" class="link ">Housekeeping Institute Nutrition Lab</a></strong>’s deputy director.</p><p><strong>Caffeine content:</strong> 30-40 mg per serving</p>
    1) Matcha

    Jade Leaf Matcha

    Not only does matcha generally have less caffeine than coffee, it also has great health benefits that include a high-antioxidant count. "The L-theanine in matcha can help slow down caffeine absorption and avoid that energy crash you may experience after drinking coffee and other caffeinated beverages," says Stefani Sassos, M.S., RDN, CSO, CDN, NASM-CPT, the Good Housekeeping Institute Nutrition Lab’s deputy director.

    Caffeine content: 30-40 mg per serving

  • <p><strong>Worldwide Botanicals</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076BZZC6M?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40395276%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Love the taste of coffee but don't want the caffeine jitters? <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a30728369/chicory-root-coffee-benefits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chicory root coffee" class="link ">Chicory root coffee</a> — which is made from roasting and brewing the root of the chicory plant — is a good alternative, according to Sassos, as it's completely caffeine-free but still has a similar taste and mouthfeel to coffee. While brewing chicory root can lead to a loss or dulling of some nutrients, there is plenty of research that shows this coffee alt is promising; namely, its high amount of inulin fiber, which can help regulate your digestive tract and improve your satiety throughout the day. Discussing chicory root with your doctor is a must if you have ragweed or pollen allergies, as it is derived from the dandelion family.</p><p><strong>Caffeine content: </strong>Caffeine-free</p><p><strong>Learn More: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a30728369/chicory-root-coffee-benefits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Is Chicory Root Coffee Good for You?" class="link ">Is Chicory Root Coffee Good for You?</a></p>
    2) Chicory Coffee

    Worldwide Botanicals

    Love the taste of coffee but don't want the caffeine jitters? Chicory root coffee — which is made from roasting and brewing the root of the chicory plant — is a good alternative, according to Sassos, as it's completely caffeine-free but still has a similar taste and mouthfeel to coffee. While brewing chicory root can lead to a loss or dulling of some nutrients, there is plenty of research that shows this coffee alt is promising; namely, its high amount of inulin fiber, which can help regulate your digestive tract and improve your satiety throughout the day. Discussing chicory root with your doctor is a must if you have ragweed or pollen allergies, as it is derived from the dandelion family.

    Caffeine content: Caffeine-free

    Learn More: Is Chicory Root Coffee Good for You?

  • <p><strong>MUD\WTR</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09MJGMT4V?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40395276%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With 1/7th the caffeine as a cup of joe, this coffee alternative contains antioxidants from black tea, cacao and cinnamon as well as anti-inflammatory <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/a46225/turmeric-health-benefits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:benefits from turmeric" class="link ">benefits from turmeric</a>, explains <strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/231635/Amy-Fischer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amy Fischer, M.S., R.D., CDN" class="link ">Amy Fischer, M.S., R.D., CDN</a>,</strong> a registered dietitian in the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link "><strong>Good Housekeeping Institute</strong></a>. "Additionally, it contains a mix of adaptogenic mushrooms which may contain many health benefits including having antioxidant properties," she adds. </p><p><strong>Caffeine content:</strong> About 1/7th of the caffeine of a cup of coffee</p>
    3) MUD/WTR

    MUD\WTR

    With 1/7th the caffeine as a cup of joe, this coffee alternative contains antioxidants from black tea, cacao and cinnamon as well as anti-inflammatory benefits from turmeric, explains Amy Fischer, M.S., R.D., CDN, a registered dietitian in the Good Housekeeping Institute. "Additionally, it contains a mix of adaptogenic mushrooms which may contain many health benefits including having antioxidant properties," she adds.

    Caffeine content: About 1/7th of the caffeine of a cup of coffee

  • <p><strong>CLEAN CAUSE.</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$33.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0868W9HCF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40395276%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Made from the leaves and twigs of the Yerba Mate plant, this caffeinated herbal tea contains a variety of polyphenols with antioxidant properties, Sassos says. In fact, some <a href="https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6265843/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:research" class="link ">research</a> even links yerba mate to potentially helping to manage elevated cholesterol and blood sugar levels over time and through regular consumption. Sassos recommends this pick from Clean Cause as it has 0g of sugar.</p><p><strong>Caffeine content:</strong> 160 mg per serving<strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>Learn More</strong>: <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/g39077926/healthy-energy-drinks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:8 Best Energy Drinks of 2022, According to Registered Dietitians" class="link ">8 Best Energy Drinks of 2022, According to Registered Dietitians</a></p>
    4) Yerba Mate

    CLEAN CAUSE.

    Made from the leaves and twigs of the Yerba Mate plant, this caffeinated herbal tea contains a variety of polyphenols with antioxidant properties, Sassos says. In fact, some research even links yerba mate to potentially helping to manage elevated cholesterol and blood sugar levels over time and through regular consumption. Sassos recommends this pick from Clean Cause as it has 0g of sugar.

    Caffeine content: 160 mg per serving

    Learn More: 8 Best Energy Drinks of 2022, According to Registered Dietitians

  • <p><strong>Clevr</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09H8944CG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40395276%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Designed to be a healthier alternative to sugary coffee shop drinks, these Clevr Blends SuperLattes — loaded with adaptogens, powdered mushrooms and probiotics — have even been <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markles-first-business-venture-oprah-winfrey/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:backed by Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey" class="link ">backed by Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey</a>. This pick meets the craving for a latte, explains Fischer, while also providing anti-inflammatory benefits through its essential nutrients makeup. This is especially effective when paired with black pepper which enhances the absorption of turmeric within this blended product. Want just a tiny bit of caffeine? Try the other delicious flavors, like <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Clevr-SuperLatte-Starter-Kit-Ashwagandha/dp/B09JVN793Z/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40395276%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:matcha and chai" class="link ">matcha and chai</a> or even <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Clevr-Adaptogens-Mushrooms-Probiotics-Ashwagandha/dp/B09L41JGVR/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?keywords=coffee+clevr&qid=1656609171&sr=8-1-spons&psc=1&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUEyTEtWOFk5S1EzNDYwJmVuY3J5cHRlZElkPUEwMTYyMjc4MjVVTDRMSlcySVBRViZlbmNyeXB0ZWRBZElkPUEwODA1NDc5SVJEVjk2NzhOSlFSJndpZGdldE5hbWU9c3BfYXRmJmFjdGlvbj1jbGlja1JlZGlyZWN0JmRvTm90TG9nQ2xpY2s9dHJ1ZQ%3D%3D&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40395276%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coffee" class="link ">coffee</a> (40-55 mg caffeine).</p><p><strong>Caffeine content:</strong> Caffeine-free</p>
    5) Golden SuperLatte

    Clevr

    Designed to be a healthier alternative to sugary coffee shop drinks, these Clevr Blends SuperLattes — loaded with adaptogens, powdered mushrooms and probiotics — have even been backed by Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey. This pick meets the craving for a latte, explains Fischer, while also providing anti-inflammatory benefits through its essential nutrients makeup. This is especially effective when paired with black pepper which enhances the absorption of turmeric within this blended product. Want just a tiny bit of caffeine? Try the other delicious flavors, like matcha and chai or even coffee (40-55 mg caffeine).

    Caffeine content: Caffeine-free

  • <p><strong>Dandy Blend</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$27.29</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B082WLXL39?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40395276%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Made from dandelion root and chicory root, along with barley and rye, this healthy tea contains a full suite of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that can help add to a balanced diet. It also tastes similar to coffee — which means it's great for drinking at night when you're craving coffee but don't want the caffeine, says Fischer.</p><p><strong>Caffeine content:</strong> Caffeine-free</p><p><strong>Learn More: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-products/g25858207/best-sleep-tea-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:6 Sleep Teas People Swear by for Total Relaxation" class="link ">6 Sleep Teas People Swear by for Total Relaxation</a></p>
    6) Dandy Tea

    Dandy Blend

    Made from dandelion root and chicory root, along with barley and rye, this healthy tea contains a full suite of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that can help add to a balanced diet. It also tastes similar to coffee — which means it's great for drinking at night when you're craving coffee but don't want the caffeine, says Fischer.

    Caffeine content: Caffeine-free

    Learn More: 6 Sleep Teas People Swear by for Total Relaxation

  • <p><strong>GT</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.77</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0147QKGEW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40395276%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Want a lower-caffeine alternative to iced coffee? Try a cold <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a20705895/kombucha-health-benefits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:kombucha" class="link ">kombucha</a>. "This fermented tea drink provides a potent source of probiotics which can benefit digestion and contribute to a healthy balance of good bacteria in the gut," Sassos explains. She recommends looking for ones that aren't heavily sweetened <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a26289268/is-sugar-bad-for-you/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:with added sugar" class="link ">with added sugar</a>, such as this one from GT which uses real juice to sweeten. </p><p><strong>Caffeine content: </strong>8-14 mg per serving</p>
    7) Organic Kombucha

    GT

    Want a lower-caffeine alternative to iced coffee? Try a cold kombucha. "This fermented tea drink provides a potent source of probiotics which can benefit digestion and contribute to a healthy balance of good bacteria in the gut," Sassos explains. She recommends looking for ones that aren't heavily sweetened with added sugar, such as this one from GT which uses real juice to sweeten.

    Caffeine content: 8-14 mg per serving

  • <p><strong>Yogi Tea</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.56</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B083T7XWXD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40395276%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a43325/green-tea-benefits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Green teas" class="link ">Green teas</a> typically have less caffeine than a cup of joe — but are still packed with antioxidants like coffee. Additionally, consumption of teas such as green tea has been associated with lower risks of certain chronic diseases, as Sassos points out has been documented <a href="https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6675604/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:in research previously" class="link ">in research previously</a>. This variety from Yogi adds grapeseed extract for an extra punch of antioxidants.</p><p><strong>Caffeine content:</strong> 10 mg per serving</p>
    8) Green Tea Super Antioxidant (4 Pack)

    Yogi Tea

    Green teas typically have less caffeine than a cup of joe — but are still packed with antioxidants like coffee. Additionally, consumption of teas such as green tea has been associated with lower risks of certain chronic diseases, as Sassos points out has been documented in research previously. This variety from Yogi adds grapeseed extract for an extra punch of antioxidants.

    Caffeine content: 10 mg per serving

  • <p><strong>Clover Sonoma</strong></p><p>cloversonoma.com</p><p><strong>$150.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://cloversonoma.com/inventory/blue-moon-milk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're looking for a healthy way to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a46956/how-much-water-should-i-drink/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:start hydrating yourself earlier" class="link ">start hydrating yourself earlier</a> in the day, why not try <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/g27128821/best-milk-alternative-substitutes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:milk" class="link ">milk</a> all on its own? "In general, milk provides a slew of nutrients such as calcium and protein for a balanced beverage, whereas coffee provides no protein at all," Sassos explains. This pick is infused with a blend of herbs and spices that add both flavor and nutritional benefits — and it comes in two other different flavors, too. </p><p><strong>Caffeine content:</strong> Caffeine-free</p>
    9) Organic Blue Moon Milk

    Clover Sonoma

    If you're looking for a healthy way to start hydrating yourself earlier in the day, why not try milk all on its own? "In general, milk provides a slew of nutrients such as calcium and protein for a balanced beverage, whereas coffee provides no protein at all," Sassos explains. This pick is infused with a blend of herbs and spices that add both flavor and nutritional benefits — and it comes in two other different flavors, too.

    Caffeine content: Caffeine-free

Trying to cut back on coffee? Try these healthy coffee alternatives as recommended by nutrition experts, from natural teas to mushroom coffee, kombucha and more.

