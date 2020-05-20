9 Portable Air Conditioners That Can Actually Fit Your Windows

A way to stay cool this summer without a full window unit.

<p>If you don't have central air and need to cool a room ASAP, the first question you have to address is whether you want to buy a portable AC unit or <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/g21271467/best-window-air-conditioners/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a window air conditioner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a window air conditioner</a>. <strong>A portable air conditioner is the best route if you can't install a window air conditioner in your space</strong> because of design limitations or building restrictions. It’s also a better pick if you’d like a mobile air conditioning unit that can be moved from room to room or stored away at the end of the season. </p><p>The experts at the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> rounded up the best portable air conditioners on the market based on categorical expertise from brands we trust, love, and use. They are efficient at cooling and cutting down on high humidity and easy to use and install. These are the <strong>best portable air conditioners you can buy:</strong></p><p><strong>Best Overall Portable Air Conditioner:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homedepot.com%2Fp%2FWhynter-14-000-BTU-Portable-Air-Conditioner-with-Dehumidifier-and-Remote-ARC-14S%2F202555704&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fappliances%2Fg21286604%2Fbest-portable-air-conditioner%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Whynter Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Whynter Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner</a><br><strong>Best Value Portable Air Conditioner</strong>: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F23091455&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fappliances%2Fg21286604%2Fbest-portable-air-conditioner%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Honeywell Portable Indoor Evaporative Air Cooler" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Honeywell Portable Indoor Evaporative Air Cooler</a><strong><br>Best Portable Air Conditioner for Large Rooms:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lowes.com%2Fpd%2FFrigidaire-Gallery-550-sq-Ft-115-volt-Portable-Air-Conditioner%2F1000764252&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fappliances%2Fg21286604%2Fbest-portable-air-conditioner%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Frigidaire Cool Connect Smart Portable Air Conditioner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Frigidaire Cool Connect Smart Portable Air Conditioner</a><strong><br>Best Portable Air Conditioner for Bedrooms</strong>: <a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B01DLPUWL2/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.21286604%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Black + Decker BPACT08WT Portable Air Conditioner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Black + Decker BPACT08WT Portable Air Conditioner</a><strong><br>Quietest Portable Air Conditioner:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homedepot.com%2Fp%2FHoneywell-HL-Series-12-000-BTU-115-Volt-Portable-Air-Conditioner-with-Dehumidifier-and-Remote-Control-in-White-and-Blue-HL12CESWB%2F206822921&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fappliances%2Fg21286604%2Fbest-portable-air-conditioner%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Honeywell Contempo Series Portable Air Conditioner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Honeywell Contempo Series Portable Air Conditioner</a><strong><br>Best Portable Air Conditioner with Heat</strong>: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B002W87P9C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.21286604%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Whynter Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner with Heater" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Whynter Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner with Heater</a><strong><br>Best Portable Air Conditioner for High Humidity:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2FWhynter-12-000-BTU-Portable-Air-Conditioner-with-Remote-EJH1018.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fappliances%2Fg21286604%2Fbest-portable-air-conditioner%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Whynter ARC-12SDH Portable Air Conditioner and Heater" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Whynter ARC-12SDH Portable Air Conditioner and Heater</a><strong><br>Best Portable Air Conditioner and Air Purifier: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07PZGD5VZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.21286604%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dyson Pure Cool Me Personal Purifying Fan" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dyson Pure Cool Me Personal Purifying Fan</a></p><p>When deciding <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/a16757/air-conditioner-faq-1001/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:whether or not to buy a portable air conditioner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">whether or not to buy a portable air conditioner</a>, the experts at the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> are often asked a host of questions related to how well they perform, how efficient they are, and whether they are easy to use. Here, the answers to all your questions about portable air conditioning units:</p><h2 class="body-h2"><strong>Are portable air conditioners as good as window units?</strong> </h2><p>If you have the ability to window-mount, you’re likely going to have more success cooling a room. You may be able to find comparable portable AC units to those that have to be wall or window mounted, but you’re likely going to pay more for them. While portable air conditioners are meant to be easier to move about (they're on wheels after all), they do tend to be louder and can be larger than their counterparts. And because of the exhaust hose necessary for venting, they’re not as portable as one may imagine. </p><p>Portable AC units take up floor space, so it’s important to make sure you have the extra square footage for one. You want to place the unit away from walls so the airflow isn’t restricted, but that will likely mean a longer hose and more space taken up. Which is another drawback, as they require an exhaust tube to be removed and re-installed each time it is moved to another space. For proper efficiency, you need to make sure the exhaust hose is as straight as possible as kinks can limit the effectiveness.</p><h2 class="body-h2"><strong>Do portable ACs have to be vented out a window?</strong> </h2><p>Yes. A portable AC does not work without an exhaust hose. They have to be vented to the outside because they are extracting the hot air that you want released outside of the room. You can choose to vent through a window (most common), wall, ceiling, or even door in theory. </p><p>Since there are no portable ACs without an exhaust hose, you may want to consider an evaporative cooler if you want a portable unit with no venting to the outside. They require a large amount of water to cool the space and are ideal in dry climates where humidity levels are low and the air is hot. <br></p><h2 class="body-h2"><strong>How to find the best portable AC unit for you</strong></h2><p><strong>Most importantly, you'll have to find a portable air conditioner with the correct BTU capacity.</strong> Too strong and you’ll waste unnecessary power, too weak and you’ll likewise use too much energy continuously running the machine on full power and still likely feeling too warm. Air conditioner capacity is measured in BTUs (British thermal units), which will equate to a particular room size for cooling. You may have to size up if your room is atypical, such as having high ceilings or being in a particularly sunny place. </p><p>Beyond capacity, there are a handful of features that may be enticing to you, such as buying a “smart” unit that can be controlled via your phone or a remote, or one with a “follow-me” function that can measure the temperature both on the unit and the remote to get a more accurate estimate of the room’s temp. </p><p>Overall, our top portable air conditioner recommendations are:</p>
This powerful 14,0000 BTU AC from Whynter has a dual hose so it can cool down a room faster than other portable units. It also works as a fan (with three speeds) and a dehumidifier that can remove up to a claimed 101 pints per 24 hour period. The 24 hour programmable timer lets you set a schedule for throughout the day (read: scheduling it to turn on 30 minutes before you'll be home from work), and you can monitor temperature on the digital readout. The exhaust hose extends up to five feet so you'll have some flexibility in placing it, but you'll definitely want to clear some space. 

Cooling area: 500 square feet
Unit dimensions: 16 x 19 x 35.5 inches
Weight: 80 pounds
This powerful 14,0000 BTU AC from Whynter has a dual hose so it can cool down a room faster than other portable units. It also works as a fan (with three speeds) and a dehumidifier that can remove up to a claimed 101 pints per 24 hour period. The 24 hour programmable timer lets you set a schedule for throughout the day (read: scheduling it to turn on 30 minutes before you'll be home from work), and you can monitor temperature on the digital readout. The exhaust hose extends up to five feet so you'll have some flexibility in placing it, but you'll definitely want to clear some space.

Cooling area: 500 square feet
Unit dimensions: 16 x 19 x 35.5 inches
Weight: 80 pounds

This inexpensive air cooler is ideal for a small office or bedroom in dryer climates (where humidity stays under 50%). You'll get more of a cool breeze than intense cold air, but it's a solid affordable option for a room that needs a chill. It doesn't need to be hooked up to a window in order to work, so you have more flexibility in choosing where to place it (and it only weighs 12 pounds, making it easy to move around). The included remote is an extra bonus — control it without needing to leave your bed. 

Cooling area: 100 square feet
Unit dimensions: 9.8 x 15 x 25.4 inches
Weight: 12 pounds
This inexpensive air cooler is ideal for a small office or bedroom in dryer climates (where humidity stays under 50%). You'll get more of a cool breeze than intense cold air, but it's a solid affordable option for a room that needs a chill. It doesn't need to be hooked up to a window in order to work, so you have more flexibility in choosing where to place it (and it only weighs 12 pounds, making it easy to move around). The included remote is an extra bonus — control it without needing to leave your bed.

Cooling area: 100 square feet
Unit dimensions: 9.8 x 15 x 25.4 inches
Weight: 12 pounds

It's pricey, but this 12,000 BTU smart unit can cool a room up to 550 square feet. It hooks up to your Wi-Fi so you can turn on the AC before you get home from a hot day and is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa. You can also program custom scheduling, so you can decide points of the day where you'll need it to be extra cool, and even opt to get alerts when you need to change your filter. The 360 degree design helps distribute cool air upward while the round foot print is a bit smaller than other portable ACs. 

Cooling area: 550 square feet
Unit dimensions: 12.6 x 12.6 x 36.8 inches
Weight: 85 pounds
It's pricey, but this 12,000 BTU smart unit can cool a room up to 550 square feet. It hooks up to your Wi-Fi so you can turn on the AC before you get home from a hot day and is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa. You can also program custom scheduling, so you can decide points of the day where you'll need it to be extra cool, and even opt to get alerts when you need to change your filter. The 360 degree design helps distribute cool air upward while the round foot print is a bit smaller than other portable ACs.

Cooling area: 550 square feet
Unit dimensions: 12.6 x 12.6 x 36.8 inches
Weight: 85 pounds

Look to this 8,000 BTU unit to cool your bedroom without keeping you up at night. It's quieter than other portable air conditioners and at 53 pounds, you won't strain a muscle moving it. It has a smaller suggested cooling area, so it's best for an office or small bedroom. The filter slides out of the back for easy access for cleaning, and the included remote means you won't have to pause working or get out of bed to change the settings. 

Cooling area: 100 square feet
Unit dimensions: 16.5 x 11.5 x 26 inches
Weight: 53 pounds
Look to this 8,000 BTU unit to cool your bedroom without keeping you up at night. It's quieter than other portable air conditioners and at 53 pounds, you won't strain a muscle moving it. It has a smaller suggested cooling area, so it's best for an office or small bedroom. The filter slides out of the back for easy access for cleaning, and the included remote means you won't have to pause working or get out of bed to change the settings.

Cooling area: 100 square feet
Unit dimensions: 16.5 x 11.5 x 26 inches
Weight: 53 pounds

This 12,000 BTU unit is quieter than others, with the manufacturer claiming it can stay as low as 52 dBA — about as loud as a quiet conversation. It has a built-in dehumidifier that removes 86 pints/hour, and you won't have to change a bucket of drained moisture unless you live somewhere excessively humid, since it has built in evaporation to help manage moisture it collects. It fits in vertical or horizontal windows and filters clean with a rinse in the sink. The four-foot hose will install into vertical or horizontal windows and it has an included remote.

Cooling area: 450-550 square feet
Unit dimensions: 18.9 x 15.7 x 31.3 inches
Weight: 64 pounds
This 12,000 BTU unit is quieter than others, with the manufacturer claiming it can stay as low as 52 dBA — about as loud as a quiet conversation. It has a built-in dehumidifier that removes 86 pints/hour, and you won't have to change a bucket of drained moisture unless you live somewhere excessively humid, since it has built in evaporation to help manage moisture it collects. It fits in vertical or horizontal windows and filters clean with a rinse in the sink. The four-foot hose will install into vertical or horizontal windows and it has an included remote.

Cooling area: 450-550 square feet
Unit dimensions: 18.9 x 15.7 x 31.3 inches
Weight: 64 pounds

Almost identical in function to our overall pick, this 14,000 BTU unit also functions as a heater so you can use it year-round. Manufacturers say it cools as low as 61°F and heats up to 77°F, so you'll be comfortable no matter the weather (and can control temp with the included remote). If you do need to stow it away throughout the year, it comes with a storage bag. Similar to our overall pick, it can dehumidify up to 101 pints for every 24 hour period, helping bring ease to a humid summer. 

Cooling area: 500 square feet
Unit dimensions: 16 x 19 x 35.5 inches
Weight: 80 pounds
Almost identical in function to our overall pick, this 14,000 BTU unit also functions as a heater so you can use it year-round. Manufacturers say it cools as low as 61°F and heats up to 77°F, so you'll be comfortable no matter the weather (and can control temp with the included remote). If you do need to stow it away throughout the year, it comes with a storage bag. Similar to our overall pick, it can dehumidify up to 101 pints for every 24 hour period, helping bring ease to a humid summer.

Cooling area: 500 square feet
Unit dimensions: 16 x 19 x 35.5 inches
Weight: 80 pounds

This all-in-one heater, dehumidifier, fan, and cooler will get you through the year with multi functionality. Whynter claims the 12,000 BTU unit can cool up to 400 square feet, and it can dehumidify up to 96 pints over 24 hours. The two-hose operation helps it cool a room faster than single hosed portable ACs, and the front facing read out helps you monitor the temperature with ease. You can program it up to a 24 hour period. 

Cooling area: 400 square feet
Unit dimensions: 16.5 x 20 x 34 inches
Weight: 71 pounds
This all-in-one heater, dehumidifier, fan, and cooler will get you through the year with multi functionality. Whynter claims the 12,000 BTU unit can cool up to 400 square feet, and it can dehumidify up to 96 pints over 24 hours. The two-hose operation helps it cool a room faster than single hosed portable ACs, and the front facing read out helps you monitor the temperature with ease. You can program it up to a 24 hour period.

Cooling area: 400 square feet
Unit dimensions: 16.5 x 20 x 34 inches
Weight: 71 pounds

This personal fan from Dyson is best for placement near you rather than installation for an entire room. It includes a HEPA filter which helps purify the surrounding area, claiming to remove 99.97% of allergens and pollutants. The small size makes it ideal for placement on a desk or nightstand. You can adjust direction of the airflow by moving the position of the top dome, it will be a bit different than other portable ACs — with more of a directed stream of air rather than a broader distribution. 

Cooling area: Personal space
Unit dimensions: 15.78 x 9.72 x 10inches
Weight: 6.17 pounds
This personal fan from Dyson is best for placement near you rather than installation for an entire room. It includes a HEPA filter which helps purify the surrounding area, claiming to remove 99.97% of allergens and pollutants. The small size makes it ideal for placement on a desk or nightstand. You can adjust direction of the airflow by moving the position of the top dome, it will be a bit different than other portable ACs — with more of a directed stream of air rather than a broader distribution.

Cooling area: Personal space
Unit dimensions: 15.78 x 9.72 x 10inches
Weight: 6.17 pounds

Similar to our all-in-one pick from Whynter, this double hosed 12,000 BTU cooler and dehumidifier is rated for a room up to 400 square feet. The 24-hour programmable timer and included remote helps you better manage cooling throughout the day. Whynter claims it can dehumidify up to 76 pints per 24 hour period while the manufacturer's claimed noise level is under 52 dBA, so it should be easy to sleep through its operation. The included storage bag helps keep all parts and accessories together for storage in the winter. 

Cooling area: 400 square feet
Unit dimensions: 17 x 29.5 x 16 inches
Weight: 60 pounds
Similar to our all-in-one pick from Whynter, this double hosed 12,000 BTU cooler and dehumidifier is rated for a room up to 400 square feet. The 24-hour programmable timer and included remote helps you better manage cooling throughout the day. Whynter claims it can dehumidify up to 76 pints per 24 hour period while the manufacturer's claimed noise level is under 52 dBA, so it should be easy to sleep through its operation. The included storage bag helps keep all parts and accessories together for storage in the winter.

Cooling area: 400 square feet
Unit dimensions: 17 x 29.5 x 16 inches
Weight: 60 pounds

What to Read Next