9 Best Pieces of Ceramic Cookware for Your Fave Recipes

  • <p>Various cookware materials have their die-hard fans. From <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/food-drink/g39036624/best-stovetop-griddles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cast-iron" class="link ">cast-iron</a> lifers to <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/food-drink/g38290965/best-stainless-steel-cookware/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stainless-steel" class="link ">stainless-steel</a> stalwarts, you can find devotees who swear by all kinds of cookware. One material that’s been gaining in popularity is ceramic.</p><p>A ceramic coating differentiates ceramic cookware from other nonstick options. The ceramic finish on these pans is free of heavy metals, which have been tied to potential health risks, PTFE (polytetrafluroethylene), which is more commonly known as Teflon, and PFOAs (perfluorooctanoic acids), potentially harmful chemicals used in the process of making Teflon. Though PFOAs are no longer used in cookware manufactured after 2013, the Teflon coating on your nonstick pots and pans can release toxic chemicals when heated over 570 degrees Fahrenheit. Below this high temperature, Teflon is stable and makes a great, slippery cooking surface that requires less fat than other options. </p><p>Applied to aluminum, stainless, and even cast-iron bases, a nonstick, nontoxic ceramic coating allows for an easier-to-maintain surface that requires less oil for cooking. And these newer ceramic standouts are also heat-safe at high temperatures.</p><p>If you’re considering a switch or expansion to ceramic cookware, we’ve found the best individual pots and pans, as well as fully equipped kitchen sets.<br></p><blockquote class="body-blockquote"><strong>The Expert: </strong>I am a trained chef, recipe developer, and food writer for <em>Insider</em>,<em> Munchery</em>, <em>Simply Recipes, </em>and more. I’ve used cookware made from everything from stainless steel to carbon steel to glass. And while I appreciate the benefits of certain materials, such as cast iron’s impressive heat retention and carbon steel’s high heat tolerance, I turn to ceramic pots and pans for many everyday meals. I’m a firm believer that no cookware collection is complete without at least one quality nonstick skillet for eggs, bacon, paninis, and stir-fries.</blockquote><h3 class="body-h3"><strong>9 Best Pieces of Ceramic Cookware</strong></h3><ul><li>Best All-Around Ceramic Cookware: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromourplace.com%2Fproducts%2Falways-essential-cooking-pan&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Ffood-drink%2Fg39266509%2Fbest-ceramic-cookware%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Our Place Always Pan" class="link ">Our Place Always Pan</a></li><li>Best Budget Ceramic Cookware: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/GreenPan-Anodized-Nonstick-PFAS-Free-Dishwasher/dp/B01MR7YMIP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39266509%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GreenPan Chatham Hard Anodized Ceramic Frying Pan Set" class="link ">GreenPan Chatham Hard Anodized Ceramic Frying Pan Set</a></li><li>Best Ceramic Dutch Oven: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.carawayhome.com%2Fproducts%2Fdutch-oven%2F%3Fcolor%3Dsage%26gclid%3DCj0KCQiApL2QBhC8ARIsAGMm-KHrWb1SSYQa4bObXFC11GXm0JI70HvDox-0q2aHcika0B2ltXeFAnAaAk-oEALw_wcB&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Ffood-drink%2Fg39266509%2Fbest-ceramic-cookware%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Carraway Dutch Oven" class="link ">Carraway Dutch Oven</a></li><li>Best Ceramic Cookware Set: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Calphalon-2064709-Classic-Cookware-11-Piece/dp/B07YP1X8VH/ref=sr_1_6?crid=2LZ33RVZWOH06&keywords=ceramic+cookware+set&qid=1645216674&s=home-garden&sprefix=ceramic+cookware+se%2Cgarden%2C265&sr=1-6&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39266509%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Calphalon Classic Oil-Infused Ceramic Cookware Set" class="link ">Calphalon Classic Oil-Infused Ceramic Cookware Set</a></li><li>Best Ceramic Cookware Set with Utensils: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/GreenPan-Healthy-Ceramic-Nonstick-Cookware/dp/B08DL42NR7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39266509%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GreenPan Hudson Healthy Ceramic 8-Piece Set" class="link ">GreenPan Hudson Healthy Ceramic 8-Piece Set</a></li><li>Best Ceramic Saucepan: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/ZWILLING-Ceramic-Nonstick-Saucepan-Stainless/dp/B008VFMNIS/ref=sr_1_12?crid=6B4P7OFIKKO8&keywords=ceramic+saucepan+with+lid&qid=1645217293&s=home-garden&sprefix=ceraimic+sau%2Cgarden%2C159&sr=1-12&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39266509%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zwilling Spirit Ceramic Nonstick Saucepan" class="link ">Zwilling Spirit Ceramic Nonstick Saucepan</a></li><li>Best Ceramic Frying Pan: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Nonstick-Resistant-Silicone-Aluminum-Dishwasher/dp/B06Y295NBJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39266509%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:DaTerra Cucina Vesuvio Ceramic Coated Nonstick Frying Pan" class="link ">DaTerra Cucina Vesuvio Ceramic Coated Nonstick Frying Pan</a></li><li>Best Ceramic Wok: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Ninja-C30928-NeverStick-Premium-Hard-Anodized/dp/B08WX254FR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39266509%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ninja C30928 Foodi NeverStick Premium Wok" class="link ">Ninja C30928 Foodi NeverStick Premium Wok</a></li><li>Best Ceramic Griddle: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/BELLA-14606-Titanium-Non-Stick-Electric-griddles/dp/B01LZZNGD7/ref=psdc_13838461_t1_B005FYF3OY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39266509%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bella Electric Ceramic Titanium Griddle" class="link ">Bella Electric Ceramic Titanium Griddle</a></li></ul><h3 class="body-h3"><strong>What to Consider When Shopping for Ceramic Cookware</strong></h3><h4 class="body-h4"><strong>Types of Cookware</strong></h4><p>You will find ceramic skillets, stockpots, saucepans, and <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/g36602074/dutch-ovens/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dutch ovens" class="link ">Dutch ovens</a>. If you’re building a new cookware collection from scratch, you may want one (or more) of each for a well-rounded selection. Or, if you’re just contemplating how to fill a gap in your kitchen, look for a great piece of ceramic cookware sold on its own.</p><h4 class="body-h4"><strong>Maintenance</strong></h4><p>While some companies claim that their products are dishwasher safe, it is generally recommended to hand wash ceramic-coated cookware to preserve its nonstick surface. Double check what the manufacturer recommends, and when in doubt, your best bet is to clean ceramic cookware with warm soapy water.</p><h4 class="body-h4"><strong>Utensils</strong></h4><p>Not all cookware with a ceramic coating can be used with metal utensils. In particular, softer ceramic coatings may chip. Most brands indicate whether or not their products are metal-utensil-safe, so if you own only metal spoons and spatulas, be sure to weigh this before you buy. Ultimately, the best way to preserve the smooth finish on nonstick pots and pans is to use wood, nylon, or silicone utensils. If you don’t already own these, buying a few necessary utensils won’t be a big investment. </p><h4 class="body-h4"><strong>Heat Tolerance</strong></h4><p>Although ceramic isn’t as heat tolerant as, say, cast iron, which can be heated up to 700°F, many pieces of ceramic cookware have a fairly high maximum heat rating, with some as high as 600°F. Other pots and pans, especially those with wooden or silicone handles, have a lower heat rating of 350°F. Many pieces of ceramic-coated cookware can be used in the oven (some are even broiler-safe). More For Your Kitchen: Best Dutch Ovens •.Best Cast-Iron Skillets • Best Rice Cookers • Stainless Steel, Ceramic, and Cast-Iron Cookware Sets • Best Air Fryers • Best Pan Organizers • Best Woks I considered customer reviews, product descriptions, and personal experience to choose the best skillets, Dutch ovens, pots, pans, and complete cookware sets. I have personally tested the Always Pan, GreenPan, Calphalon, and Ninja pieces on this list. In fact, the Always Pan is one of my favorite pieces of cookware for many dishes. Whether you’re looking for a one-and-done set of pots and pans or one really great skillet for perfect fried eggs, there’s a solution on our list.</p>
