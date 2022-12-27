The 9 Best Noise Machines For Lulling Yourself to Sleep

  • <p class="body-dropcap">As a certified <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/a41521983/how-to-fix-sleep-schedule/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bad sleeper" class="link ">bad sleeper</a>, I have tried nearly every strategy and device that can get a person to <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g41194064/best-mattresses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fall asleep" class="link ">fall asleep</a> (and stay asleep), at least as far as internet theories can get me. A noise machine hasn't made me a good sleeper by any means, but it has made me a better sleeper. More significantly, it has given me more mental space, unencumbered by slamming doors, noisy neighbors, and the pipe ghost who lives in the ancient heating system, hammering away at the pipes all the night long. </p><p>At first, a noise machine was for bedtime. I relied on it to neutralize sounds from non-sleepers around me and to drown out people who'd leave the bar downstairs screaming at 3 a.m. Then, as everyone began <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g33016178/best-home-office-essentials/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:working on home" class="link ">working on home</a>, I came to rely on my noise machine as a source of sanity. Noise all the time—people taking calls, people watching TV—would overstimulate me and send me into a fit of internal rage. The mighty noise machine that could kept me out of one. </p><p>Ahead, these are nine of the best noise machines out there right now. Some are simple and straightforward, some offer <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/a41765434/esquire-gadget-awards-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cool tech" class="link ">cool tech</a> features that just can't be beat. Get your ticket to a more peaceful home (or work) ambiance here, lest another sleepless night wreck you. </p>
    1/10

    The 9 Best Noise Machines For Lulling Yourself to Sleep

    As a certified bad sleeper, I have tried nearly every strategy and device that can get a person to fall asleep (and stay asleep), at least as far as internet theories can get me. A noise machine hasn't made me a good sleeper by any means, but it has made me a better sleeper. More significantly, it has given me more mental space, unencumbered by slamming doors, noisy neighbors, and the pipe ghost who lives in the ancient heating system, hammering away at the pipes all the night long.

    At first, a noise machine was for bedtime. I relied on it to neutralize sounds from non-sleepers around me and to drown out people who'd leave the bar downstairs screaming at 3 a.m. Then, as everyone began working on home, I came to rely on my noise machine as a source of sanity. Noise all the time—people taking calls, people watching TV—would overstimulate me and send me into a fit of internal rage. The mighty noise machine that could kept me out of one.

    Ahead, these are nine of the best noise machines out there right now. Some are simple and straightforward, some offer cool tech features that just can't be beat. Get your ticket to a more peaceful home (or work) ambiance here, lest another sleepless night wreck you.

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>LectroFan</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$56.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B074FL2HL2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.42276246%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>LectroFan's noise machine has been holding me strong for nearly four years. It's simple, with 22 non-looping white and fan noises. It gets the job done. </p>
    2/10

    Evo White Noise Sound Machine

    LectroFan

    amazon.com

    $56.99

    Shop Now

    LectroFan's noise machine has been holding me strong for nearly four years. It's simple, with 22 non-looping white and fan noises. It gets the job done.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Loftie</strong></p><p>byloftie.com</p><p><strong>$119.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbyloftie.com%2Fproducts%2Floftie&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42276246%2Fbest-sound-machine%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Technically, this is a clock. But it's a smart clock, which means it does not function simply to show you the time. No, <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/a38283602/loftie-alarm-clock-review-endorsement/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Loftie" class="link ">Loftie</a> has a speaker that you can use to play white, brown, and blue noise, sounds of nature, or your Spotify playlist. That little glow at the bottom is a nightlight, which won't wake you shake you out of a restful state should you need to get up in the middle of the night. </p>
    3/10

    Clock

    Loftie

    byloftie.com

    $119.20

    Shop Now

    Technically, this is a clock. But it's a smart clock, which means it does not function simply to show you the time. No, Loftie has a speaker that you can use to play white, brown, and blue noise, sounds of nature, or your Spotify playlist. That little glow at the bottom is a nightlight, which won't wake you shake you out of a restful state should you need to get up in the middle of the night.

    byloftie.com
  • <p><strong>Adaptive Sound Technologies</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$99.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B002SMJQT4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.42276246%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This isn't the prettiest machine in the world, but if it's going into a corner or somewhere you can't see it, it's a great advanced model though from a more basic machine. There's your basic white noise, but you can also opt for one of the many nature noises for a full change of auditory scenery. </p>
    4/10

    Sound+Sleep Sound Machine

    Adaptive Sound Technologies

    amazon.com

    $99.95

    Shop Now

    This isn't the prettiest machine in the world, but if it's going into a corner or somewhere you can't see it, it's a great advanced model though from a more basic machine. There's your basic white noise, but you can also opt for one of the many nature noises for a full change of auditory scenery.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Hatch</strong></p><p>hatch.co</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hatch.co%2Frest-mini&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42276246%2Fbest-sound-machine%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your kid could use some noise-blocking (adults talk a lot, OK?), Hatch's mini machine is small and soothing. Simple controls (start, stop, skip) are on the device, and more complex ones are on the app. Set it on a timer and choose from one of eight sounds: heartbeat, water, white noise, dryer, ocean, wind, rain, and birds.</p>
    5/10

    Rest Mini

    Hatch

    hatch.co

    $39.99

    Shop Now

    If your kid could use some noise-blocking (adults talk a lot, OK?), Hatch's mini machine is small and soothing. Simple controls (start, stop, skip) are on the device, and more complex ones are on the app. Set it on a timer and choose from one of eight sounds: heartbeat, water, white noise, dryer, ocean, wind, rain, and birds.

    hatch.co
  • <p><strong>LectroFan </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07ML45FCQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.42276246%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>LectroFan also makes a mini version of its noise machine, which I do indeed take with me on every trip I go on. It's pretty powerful for how small it is (maybe half the size of my palm) but it's better if you keep it relatively near your head. On the plus side, it doubles as a Bluetooth speaker for all non-sleep noise needs. </p>
    6/10

    Micro2

    LectroFan

    amazon.com

    $34.95

    Shop Now

    LectroFan also makes a mini version of its noise machine, which I do indeed take with me on every trip I go on. It's pretty powerful for how small it is (maybe half the size of my palm) but it's better if you keep it relatively near your head. On the plus side, it doubles as a Bluetooth speaker for all non-sleep noise needs.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Yogasleep</strong></p><p>bestbuy.com</p><p><strong>$31.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fyogasleep-whish-sleep-sound-machine-white%2F6193100.p%3FskuId%3D6193100&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42276246%2Fbest-sound-machine%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You don't need to practice yoga regularly or even at all to make good use out of Yogasleep's sound machine. There are a ton of noise options to choose from, including four Dohms for a casual practice or for just creating a vibe of serenity wherever you're putting it. </p>
    7/10

    Whish Sleep Sound Machine

    Yogasleep

    bestbuy.com

    $31.99

    Shop Now

    You don't need to practice yoga regularly or even at all to make good use out of Yogasleep's sound machine. There are a ton of noise options to choose from, including four Dohms for a casual practice or for just creating a vibe of serenity wherever you're putting it.

    bestbuy.com
  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$84.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fwhite-noise-synthesizer&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42276246%2Fbest-sound-machine%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're not about to hand over the proverbial aux to just <em>any </em>machine, this one is for you. You can not only control the type and volume, but you can also mix noises together like a sleep DJ. Plus, you can listen to your sick beats via Bluetooth speakers. </p>
    8/10

    White Noise Synthesizer

    Uncommon Goods

    uncommongoods.com

    $84.00

    Shop Now

    If you're not about to hand over the proverbial aux to just any machine, this one is for you. You can not only control the type and volume, but you can also mix noises together like a sleep DJ. Plus, you can listen to your sick beats via Bluetooth speakers.

    uncommongoods.com
  • <p><strong>SNOOZ</strong></p><p>getsnooz.com</p><p><strong>$59.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgetsnooz.com%2Fproducts%2Fsnooz-go-travel-white-noise-machine%3Fvariant%3D35072660439204&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42276246%2Fbest-sound-machine%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For a noise machine you can take from room to room, Snooz's travel pick is the one to do it. It has six white noise, pink noise, and fan sounds, and it doubles as a portable speaker. Keep it on your desk, bring it to the basement to work out, hold onto it for dear life, etc. </p>
    9/10

    Go Travel White Noise Machine

    SNOOZ

    getsnooz.com

    $59.99

    Shop Now

    For a noise machine you can take from room to room, Snooz's travel pick is the one to do it. It has six white noise, pink noise, and fan sounds, and it doubles as a portable speaker. Keep it on your desk, bring it to the basement to work out, hold onto it for dear life, etc.

    getsnooz.com
  • <p><strong>Morphée</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$99.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09TW723FC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.42276246%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Morphée's machine is also a personal meditation teacher, kinda. It has 210 sessions that include guided meditations. It's completely offline—no screen needed. Turn the first knob for theme, second for session, and third for length. You'll be chilled out in no time. </p>
    10/10

    Sleep Aid Device

    Morphée

    amazon.com

    $99.99

    Shop Now

    Morphée's machine is also a personal meditation teacher, kinda. It has 210 sessions that include guided meditations. It's completely offline—no screen needed. Turn the first knob for theme, second for session, and third for length. You'll be chilled out in no time.

    amazon.com
<p class="body-dropcap">As a certified <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/a41521983/how-to-fix-sleep-schedule/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bad sleeper" class="link ">bad sleeper</a>, I have tried nearly every strategy and device that can get a person to <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g41194064/best-mattresses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fall asleep" class="link ">fall asleep</a> (and stay asleep), at least as far as internet theories can get me. A noise machine hasn't made me a good sleeper by any means, but it has made me a better sleeper. More significantly, it has given me more mental space, unencumbered by slamming doors, noisy neighbors, and the pipe ghost who lives in the ancient heating system, hammering away at the pipes all the night long. </p><p>At first, a noise machine was for bedtime. I relied on it to neutralize sounds from non-sleepers around me and to drown out people who'd leave the bar downstairs screaming at 3 a.m. Then, as everyone began <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g33016178/best-home-office-essentials/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:working on home" class="link ">working on home</a>, I came to rely on my noise machine as a source of sanity. Noise all the time—people taking calls, people watching TV—would overstimulate me and send me into a fit of internal rage. The mighty noise machine that could kept me out of one. </p><p>Ahead, these are nine of the best noise machines out there right now. Some are simple and straightforward, some offer <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/a41765434/esquire-gadget-awards-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cool tech" class="link ">cool tech</a> features that just can't be beat. Get your ticket to a more peaceful home (or work) ambiance here, lest another sleepless night wreck you. </p>
<p><strong>LectroFan</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$56.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B074FL2HL2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.42276246%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>LectroFan's noise machine has been holding me strong for nearly four years. It's simple, with 22 non-looping white and fan noises. It gets the job done. </p>
<p><strong>Loftie</strong></p><p>byloftie.com</p><p><strong>$119.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbyloftie.com%2Fproducts%2Floftie&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42276246%2Fbest-sound-machine%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Technically, this is a clock. But it's a smart clock, which means it does not function simply to show you the time. No, <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/a38283602/loftie-alarm-clock-review-endorsement/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Loftie" class="link ">Loftie</a> has a speaker that you can use to play white, brown, and blue noise, sounds of nature, or your Spotify playlist. That little glow at the bottom is a nightlight, which won't wake you shake you out of a restful state should you need to get up in the middle of the night. </p>
<p><strong>Adaptive Sound Technologies</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$99.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B002SMJQT4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.42276246%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This isn't the prettiest machine in the world, but if it's going into a corner or somewhere you can't see it, it's a great advanced model though from a more basic machine. There's your basic white noise, but you can also opt for one of the many nature noises for a full change of auditory scenery. </p>
<p><strong>Hatch</strong></p><p>hatch.co</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hatch.co%2Frest-mini&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42276246%2Fbest-sound-machine%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your kid could use some noise-blocking (adults talk a lot, OK?), Hatch's mini machine is small and soothing. Simple controls (start, stop, skip) are on the device, and more complex ones are on the app. Set it on a timer and choose from one of eight sounds: heartbeat, water, white noise, dryer, ocean, wind, rain, and birds.</p>
<p><strong>LectroFan </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07ML45FCQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.42276246%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>LectroFan also makes a mini version of its noise machine, which I do indeed take with me on every trip I go on. It's pretty powerful for how small it is (maybe half the size of my palm) but it's better if you keep it relatively near your head. On the plus side, it doubles as a Bluetooth speaker for all non-sleep noise needs. </p>
<p><strong>Yogasleep</strong></p><p>bestbuy.com</p><p><strong>$31.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fyogasleep-whish-sleep-sound-machine-white%2F6193100.p%3FskuId%3D6193100&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42276246%2Fbest-sound-machine%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You don't need to practice yoga regularly or even at all to make good use out of Yogasleep's sound machine. There are a ton of noise options to choose from, including four Dohms for a casual practice or for just creating a vibe of serenity wherever you're putting it. </p>
<p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$84.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fwhite-noise-synthesizer&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42276246%2Fbest-sound-machine%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're not about to hand over the proverbial aux to just <em>any </em>machine, this one is for you. You can not only control the type and volume, but you can also mix noises together like a sleep DJ. Plus, you can listen to your sick beats via Bluetooth speakers. </p>
<p><strong>SNOOZ</strong></p><p>getsnooz.com</p><p><strong>$59.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgetsnooz.com%2Fproducts%2Fsnooz-go-travel-white-noise-machine%3Fvariant%3D35072660439204&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42276246%2Fbest-sound-machine%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For a noise machine you can take from room to room, Snooz's travel pick is the one to do it. It has six white noise, pink noise, and fan sounds, and it doubles as a portable speaker. Keep it on your desk, bring it to the basement to work out, hold onto it for dear life, etc. </p>
<p><strong>Morphée</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$99.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09TW723FC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.42276246%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Morphée's machine is also a personal meditation teacher, kinda. It has 210 sessions that include guided meditations. It's completely offline—no screen needed. Turn the first knob for theme, second for session, and third for length. You'll be chilled out in no time. </p>

White noise, whirring fans, nature sounds—a machine for every ambiance.

Latest Stories

  • Bengals win seventh straight but still seek consistency

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow succinctly summarized the wild inconsistency displayed by the Bengals offense on Saturday. “First half was about as good as it gets,” the Cincinnati quarterback said. “And then after that, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot over and over and over again.” Burrow couldn't seem to miss in the opening half against the New England Patriots, throwing for 284 yards and three touchdowns in running up a 22-0 halftime lead. Just as the Bengals radio broadcasters wondered ou

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh undergoing treatment for leukemia

    Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh is undergoing treatment in his native Japan for acute leukemia. In social media posts on his verified accounts, the 29-year-old from Tokyo said he was diagnosed Dec. 2. "I was honestly shocked at first and it was really hard to accept the whole situation," he wrote. Endoh said he has already started chemotherapy sessions. "It's gonna be a hell of a journey and it's surely the hardest moment in my life, but I'm determined to fight this and come back stro

  • Horvat leads Canucks to 5-2 road win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Bo Horvat had two goals and two assists and J.T. Miller had a pair of goals as the Vancouver Canucks headed into the Christmas holiday break on a high note with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night. Ilya Mikheyev also scored for the Canucks (15-15-3) who have won two in a row. Derek Ryan and Connor McDavid responded with goals for the Oilers (18-15-2) who have lost four of their last five. The Oilers opened the scoring midway through the first period when Warren Foeg

  • Browns, Deshaun Watson eliminated from playoff chase

    CLEVELAND (AP) — On a freezing day for football, the Browns' most jarring chill came at the end. Unable to deliver the big play in the clutch, quarterback Deshaun Watson's second home game ended with him being sacked, perhaps a fitting conclusion for a Cleveland season grounded from the start. Watson threw three incompletions in the final minute — tight end David Njoku dropped a possible tying TD with 30 seconds left — before being thrown for a loss on Cleveland's final play as the Browns lost 1

  • Saints overcome deficit, bitter cold to beat Browns 17-10

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill each had touchdown runs and the New Orleans Saints went outside and handled Cleveland's arctic-like cold in a 17-10 win Saturday over the Browns, who were officially eliminated from the playoffs. The Saints (6-9) were 0-6 in outdoor games this season before rallying to beat the Browns (6-9) in the coldest game in New Orleans history. Quarterback Deshaun Watson drove Cleveland to the Saints' 15 in the final minute, but he was sacked on fourth down wit

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24

  • Chargers face Colts on rebound after historically poor games

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts players spent the early part of this week revealing the unvarnished truth about their historic loss at Minnesota. They called it disappointing and embarrassing, and it's not the first time they've used those descriptions this season or even this month. Just nine days after allowing the largest comeback in NFL history and three weeks after yielding the second-highest fourth-quarter point total in league history, the Colts hope to use Monday night's prime-tim

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Falcons eliminated from playoffs in a familiar fashion

    BALTIMORE (AP) — In a season filled with narrow losses, the Atlanta Falcons saw their slim playoff hopes end by virtue of a chilling defeat that featured a familiar slow start and ended with coach Arthur Smith again talking about the team's need to show progress. In between the opening kickoff and final whistle of their 17-9 setback against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, the Falcons were plagued by untimely penalties, a costly turnover and poor execution in the red zone. The loss eliminated A

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • Ovechkin, Georgiev, Pettersson named NHL's three stars of the week

    Washington Capitals left-winger Alex Ovechkin, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Ovechkin had two goals and four assists as the Capitals won all three of their games on the week. The 37-year-old also furthered his name in the history books, passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time career goals list. Needing two to pass Howe, Ovechkin scored twice in a 4-1 over the Winnipeg