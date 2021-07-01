The 9 Best Misting Fans to Buy Right Now

Rather than simply blowing around warm air, misting fans add moisture for extra cooling, and they're particularly effective in arid climates. Options are as varied as any regular fan you might buy, including corded, battery-operated, and rechargeable fans, and styles such as pedestal, wall-mounted, and ground fans. There are even mini handheld misting fans that are great for the beach, and models with clamps to attach to a desk or exercise equipment. Whether you're looking something affordable that'll get the job done or want a high-end misting fan for your patio, read on for our top recommendations.
What to Consider
The first decision to make when shopping for a misting fan is whether you want one that attaches to a garden hose or has a reservoir. You’ll want to look at specs that include square feet of cooling space, the number of cubic feet per minute, or CFM, of airflow, and, in some cases, the maximum distance of mist emitted. Fans typically have three speeds and some feature adjustable mist settings whereas others are fixed. Depending on their design, some oscillate or pivot vertically.
How We Chose
All of the misting fans we selected have average ratings of four stars or more. We selected options in a range of styles as mentioned above, and cover price points ranging from budget to splurge-worthy. Features are often specific to a particular fan’s style, but we highlight the most important for every fan we review, including specs like area of coverage, dimensions, weight, and runtime for models with reservoirs.