9 Best Lunar New Year Decorations for Bringing Luck and Prosperity

  • <p>For those who don't know, the Lunar New Year is a celebration of the arrival of spring and the beginning of a new year. Based on the lunar calendar, 2023 starts on January 22 (the date changes every year, sometimes falling in January and others in February). Cities and households around the world welcome the new year by having parades, enjoying reunion dinners, giving red envelopes, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g41996503/best-lunar-new-year-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:thoughtful gifts" class="link ">thoughtful gifts</a> and hanging festive decorations. If you intend on celebrating, we've rounded up the <strong>best Lunar New Year decorations</strong> to bring happiness, luck and good fortune to you and your loved ones.</p><p>While it's a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/a38883958/lunar-new-year-traditions/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lunar New Year tradition" class="link ">Lunar New Year tradition</a> for some households to decorate on New Year's Eve, others begin decorating about 10 days prior. Almost all decorations involve lucky symbols and the color red, known to represent luck, joy and happiness. Each year is connected to one of the 12 Chinese zodiac animals, this year being the Rabbit — more specifically the Water Rabbit, a <a href="https://www.chinahighlights.com/travelguide/chinese-zodiac/rabbit.htm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:symbol of longevity, peace and prosperity in Chinese culture" class="link ">symbol of longevity, peace and prosperity in Chinese culture</a>. You'll notice many of the best decorations find cute and subtle ways to include illustrations and drawings of rabbits. </p><p>As you browse these Chinese New Year home decorations, you'll discover the meaning behind each item and learn how to properly decorate (for example, where you should hang red lanterns to drive off bad luck). You'll also find a few ideas for making decorations yourself (hint: paper cuttings). It's time to start planning your decor, considering celebrations last until the Lantern Festival on February 5.</p>
    9 Best Lunar New Year Decorations for Bringing Luck and Prosperity

  • <p><strong>Reginary</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$42.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BGPBWT6M?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.42235183%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Indoors and out, red lanterns (round and with decorative tassels) are a staple of the Chinese New Year. When hung in front of the door, they're thought to keep bad luck at bay — but don't worry: they're still a symbol of happiness when hung elsewhere. There are a ton of great picks on Amazon, including smaller <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Favourde-Lanterns-Festival-Decorations-Restaurant/dp/B07GWD53R8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.42235183%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:10-inch lanterns" class="link ">10-inch lanterns</a> that require assembly, but this set of six makes decorating easy. The inside is supported by a plastic frame and can be easily folded when the season is over. </p>
    1) Red Lanterns

    Indoors and out, red lanterns (round and with decorative tassels) are a staple of the Chinese New Year. When hung in front of the door, they're thought to keep bad luck at bay — but don't worry: they're still a symbol of happiness when hung elsewhere. There are a ton of great picks on Amazon, including smaller 10-inch lanterns that require assembly, but this set of six makes decorating easy. The inside is supported by a plastic frame and can be easily folded when the season is over.

  • <p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$6.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F749730831%2Feco-friendly-gold-chinese-character-fu&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fg42235183%2Fbest-lunar-new-year-decorations%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Decorate your space with paper calligraphy that displays the inverted <em>fu</em> Chinese character<em>.</em> "Fu" <a href="https://www.omeidachinese.com/chinese-new-year-fu-character-luck/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:translates to happiness, luck and good fortune" class="link ">translates to happiness, luck and good fortune</a> and placing the character upside is meant to symbolize the luck "pouring out" onto your home and its guests. This one, shown right side up, is made from quality red and metallic gold paper, and it's available in two different sizes: 8" x 8" or 10" x 10."</p>
    2) Chinese Character Fu

    Decorate your space with paper calligraphy that displays the inverted fu Chinese character. "Fu" translates to happiness, luck and good fortune and placing the character upside is meant to symbolize the luck "pouring out" onto your home and its guests. This one, shown right side up, is made from quality red and metallic gold paper, and it's available in two different sizes: 8" x 8" or 10" x 10."

  • <p><strong>jiebor</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09LYJL8DH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.42235183%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The tradition of giving red envelopes <a href="https://www.chinahighlights.com/travelguide/festivals/red-envelop.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dates back to some of the oldest stories" class="link ">dates back to some of the oldest stories</a> about the Chinese New Year. They are typically filled with money, and the red packets (usually decorated with symbols and drawings) are supposed to provide more happiness and luck to the receivers. You can also use the red envelopes as decor, whether hung from a tree like ornaments or folded into origami.</p>
    3) Red Packets

    The tradition of giving red envelopes dates back to some of the oldest stories about the Chinese New Year. They are typically filled with money, and the red packets (usually decorated with symbols and drawings) are supposed to provide more happiness and luck to the receivers. You can also use the red envelopes as decor, whether hung from a tree like ornaments or folded into origami.

  • <p>1800flowers.com</p><p><strong>$41.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.1800flowers.com%2Felegant-orchid-101331&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fg42235183%2Fbest-lunar-new-year-decorations%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>To symbolize the start of spring, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.flowerstation.co.uk%2Fblog%2F7-lucky-flowers-and-plants-for-chinese-new-year&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fg42235183%2Fbest-lunar-new-year-decorations%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:decorate with blooming flowers and plants" class="link ">decorate with blooming flowers and plants</a>: orchids (a symbol of fertility and refinement), peonies (associated with richness, honor and prosperity), peach blossoms (a symbol of growth, prosperity and romance) or chrysanthemums (said to improve wealth and luck). <br></p>
    4) Elegant Orchid

    To symbolize the start of spring, decorate with blooming flowers and plants: orchids (a symbol of fertility and refinement), peonies (associated with richness, honor and prosperity), peach blossoms (a symbol of growth, prosperity and romance) or chrysanthemums (said to improve wealth and luck).

  • <p><strong>Yunsailing</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BG218L4F?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.42235183%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Anyone whose birthday falls after January 23rd will officially be born in the year of the rabbit. Chinese culture believes rabbits are a symbol of peace, longevity and prosperity. These adorable fabric rabbits are perfect for decorating and make sweet gifts for children.</p>
    5) Rabbit Plush

    Anyone whose birthday falls after January 23rd will officially be born in the year of the rabbit. Chinese culture believes rabbits are a symbol of peace, longevity and prosperity. These adorable fabric rabbits are perfect for decorating and make sweet gifts for children.

  • <p><strong>Bbiamsleep</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.59</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B095WJ75VC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.42235183%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's tradition to decorate with artistic cuttings made out of paper (obviously for the Spring Festival, red is most common). Get the whole family involved, then glue your creations to doors and windows. If you're feeling lazy, you can also find some <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F16pcs-Chinese-Style-Paper-cuts-Children-Handmade-Cloth-Paper-Cuttings-Red%2F2375498244&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fg42235183%2Fbest-lunar-new-year-decorations%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pre-cut papers" class="link ">pre-cut papers</a> at popular retailers. </p>
    6) Red Paper

    It's tradition to decorate with artistic cuttings made out of paper (obviously for the Spring Festival, red is most common). Get the whole family involved, then glue your creations to doors and windows. If you're feeling lazy, you can also find some pre-cut papers at popular retailers.

  • <p>williams-sonoma.com</p><p><strong>$124.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Falder-and-oak-standard-kumquat-tree&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fg42235183%2Fbest-lunar-new-year-decorations%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Believed to bring luck and good fortune (of course!), mandarin, orange and kumquat trees make popular decor during the Lunar New Year. Place one in your doorway during the season to greet guests. This one probably won't sprout fruit for a year or two, but hey, you'll be better prepared with each passing year.</p>
    7) Kumquat Tree

    Believed to bring luck and good fortune (of course!), mandarin, orange and kumquat trees make popular decor during the Lunar New Year. Place one in your doorway during the season to greet guests. This one probably won't sprout fruit for a year or two, but hey, you'll be better prepared with each passing year.

  • <p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$4.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1122734290%2F2023-chinese-new-year-door-couplets-hand&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fg42235183%2Fbest-lunar-new-year-decorations%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Door couplets, most often black ink on red paper, make it easy to paste messages of well wishes around the front door. These handwritten couplets display lines of poetry and the creator can write in a few different calligraphy fonts, including regular script, clerical script and cursive script. Choose from nine different sets of messages.</p>
    8) Door Couplets

    Door couplets, most often black ink on red paper, make it easy to paste messages of well wishes around the front door. These handwritten couplets display lines of poetry and the creator can write in a few different calligraphy fonts, including regular script, clerical script and cursive script. Choose from nine different sets of messages.

  • <p><strong>GLORYA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08QC9WRBL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.42235183%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you can't decide what to choose, get it all — which is made easy with this affordable 47-piece set designed to ring in 2023. There's couplet sets, paper lanterns, window sticker paper cuts, rabbit red envelopes, rabbit door decor and bonsai hanging ornaments. </p>
    9) Lunar New Year Decoration Set

    If you can't decide what to choose, get it all — which is made easy with this affordable 47-piece set designed to ring in 2023. There's couplet sets, paper lanterns, window sticker paper cuts, rabbit red envelopes, rabbit door decor and bonsai hanging ornaments.

