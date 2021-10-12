The 9 Best Insulated Screwdrivers for Electrical Repairs

If you’re working on or near wiring or electrical systems, insulated screwdrivers offer some protection against an accidental shock. These tools, which are made with materials designed to help block an electrical current, can also be handy when you are working with electronics that could be damaged by static electricity.
Remember, using an insulated screwdriver isn’t a failproof guarantee that means you can get complacent around electricity. You should still be diligent about following all important safety guidelines and precautions.
What to Consider
Safety protections and certifications: Professional trade standards dictate that insulated tools should have a 1,000-volt rating, which typically means they have actually been tested at 10,000 volts. Manufacturers will often specify that tools meet standards set by industry codes or professional associations. The most commonly referenced entities are The International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC); National Fire Protection Association (NFPA); and VDE, a testing and certification institute in Germany that often uses VDE-GS as its certifying designation.
Head style: Just like regular screwdrivers, insulated screwdrivers come with a variety of head styles. The type or types you need most often will depend on the jobs you do. Buying a set of screwdrivers will ensure you have a variety of styles handy.
Dual-layer insulation: These screwdrivers are specifically designed to offer greater safety when working near electricity because they are made with materials such as rubber or plastic that aren’t conductive. Most insulated screwdrivers sold today have two levels of insulation. This provides enhanced protection and is also a good way to spot wear in the screwdriver. If you can see the inner layer of insulation, that means the screwdriver should probably be replaced.
How We Evaluated
In researching a variety of options to find the best insulated screwdrivers, I considered my firsthand experience. As the former owner of a construction business and passionate DIYer, I’ve used insulated screwdrivers in a range of settings. They are a valuable safety measure when performing repairs near wiring and anything that could produce a spark. Around the house, I use them for basic home repairs and for electronics projects such as assembling computer hardware systems. My deep familiarity combined with hundreds of customer reviews on Amazon and manufacturer websites led me to recommend the nine models below.