The 9 Best Exfoliating Gloves For Super Soft Skin

  • <p>As someone whose legs could be mistaken for long scaly lizards on the best of days, exfoliating my body is a must in my shower routine. I love a good <a href="https://www.elle.com/beauty/makeup-skin-care/tips/g7575/best-body-exfoliating-scrubs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:body scrub" class="link ">body scrub</a>, but on days when I need an extra dose of satisfaction, using an exfoliating mitt makes a world of difference. For thing, you can often see dead skin pilling together which is equal parts gross and iconic. And after applying a layer of <a href="https://www.elle.com/beauty/makeup-skin-care/tips/g8074/best-body-moisturizing-lotions/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lotion" class="link ">lotion</a>, the smoothness is completely unparalleled. But the goodness doesn’t stop there: exfoliating gloves can un-clog pores which treats <a href="https://www.elle.com/beauty/g36902201/amazon-keratosis-pilaris/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Keratosis Pilaris" class="link ">Keratosis Pilaris</a>, and if you’re an avid faux-tanner, these mitts make it easy to both prep and <a href="https://www.elle.com/beauty/makeup-skin-care/g39776446/how-to-remove-self-tanner/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:remove" class="link ">remove</a> any fake tan. Here, find the nine best exfoliating mitts that can get your body oh so smooth.</p>
    The 9 Best Exfoliating Gloves For Super Soft Skin

    As someone whose legs could be mistaken for long scaly lizards on the best of days, exfoliating my body is a must in my shower routine. I love a good body scrub, but on days when I need an extra dose of satisfaction, using an exfoliating mitt makes a world of difference. For thing, you can often see dead skin pilling together which is equal parts gross and iconic. And after applying a layer of lotion, the smoothness is completely unparalleled. But the goodness doesn’t stop there: exfoliating gloves can un-clog pores which treats Keratosis Pilaris, and if you’re an avid faux-tanner, these mitts make it easy to both prep and remove any fake tan. Here, find the nine best exfoliating mitts that can get your body oh so smooth.

  • <p><strong>Seraphic Skincare</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NHZP4FW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.40082596%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Rough skin, dry patches, and clogged pores and hair follicles are no match for this exfoliating glove. It also works wonders for Keratosis Pilaris. Bring it into the shower, scrub away, and wonder at how much dead skin comes off your body.</p>
    1) Korean Exfoliating Mitts

    Seraphic Skincare

    Rough skin, dry patches, and clogged pores and hair follicles are no match for this exfoliating glove. It also works wonders for Keratosis Pilaris. Bring it into the shower, scrub away, and wonder at how much dead skin comes off your body.

  • <p><strong>Earth Therapeutics</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$9.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fexfoliating-hydro-gloves-pimprod2014774&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40082596%2Fbest-exfoliating-gloves%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This organic exfoliating glove makes it easy to remove dead skin and stimulate blood flow, for smooth, healthy-looking skin. It’s easy to use, and reveals fresh, soft skin after just one use. </p>
    2) Exfoliating Hydro Gloves

    Earth Therapeutics

    This organic exfoliating glove makes it easy to remove dead skin and stimulate blood flow, for smooth, healthy-looking skin. It’s easy to use, and reveals fresh, soft skin after just one use.

  • <p><strong>Evridwear</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076ZXLDRX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.40082596%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you want to tailor your scrubbing experience, this company makes it easy. You can choose from different levels of exfoliation, depending on your skin type, making it a great choice for sensitive skin, too.</p>
    3) Exfoliating Dual Texture Bath Gloves

    Evridwear

    If you want to tailor your scrubbing experience, this company makes it easy. You can choose from different levels of exfoliation, depending on your skin type, making it a great choice for sensitive skin, too.

  • <p><strong>Vita Liberata</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$7.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fvita-liberata-luxury-double-sided-tanning-mitt%2F13514884.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40082596%2Fbest-exfoliating-gloves%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you want to blend your tan in seamlessly, a mitt is essential. This one makes it easy to get into hard-t0-reach places, like around the knees or on the fingers. </p>
    4) Luxury Double Sided Tanning Mitt

    Vita Liberata

    If you want to blend your tan in seamlessly, a mitt is essential. This one makes it easy to get into hard-t0-reach places, like around the knees or on the fingers.

  • <p><strong>Supracor</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.01</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B001UI68FW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.40082596%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For a scrub that isn’t too harsh on the skin, this mitt makes it easy to increase blood flow and banish dead skin without being too abrasive. Plus, the material won’t get moldy so you can leave it in your shower without a worry. </p>
    5) Spa Bath Mitt Body Exfoliator

    Supracor

    For a scrub that isn’t too harsh on the skin, this mitt makes it easy to increase blood flow and banish dead skin without being too abrasive. Plus, the material won’t get moldy so you can leave it in your shower without a worry.

  • <p><strong>Dermasuri</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00EL11LW0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.40082596%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you want your forehead to be as smooth as your legs, this exfoliating mitt was created for use both above and below the neck. On damp skin, use gentle circular motions to remove dead skin.</p>
    6) Deep Exfoliating Mitt Body Scrub

    Dermasuri

    If you want your forehead to be as smooth as your legs, this exfoliating mitt was created for use both above and below the neck. On damp skin, use gentle circular motions to remove dead skin.

  • <p><strong>AMELIORATE</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$14.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fameliorate-exfoliating-body-mitt%2F12673793.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40082596%2Fbest-exfoliating-gloves%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your skin is very dry, you want an exfoliating mitt that helps remove dead skin, without stripping away your body’s natural moisture. That’s why this glove is such a good choice: it’s gentle yet effective, and won’t leave you feeling dryer than before.</p>
    7) Exfoliating Body Mitt

    AMELIORATE

    If your skin is very dry, you want an exfoliating mitt that helps remove dead skin, without stripping away your body’s natural moisture. That’s why this glove is such a good choice: it’s gentle yet effective, and won’t leave you feeling dryer than before.

  • <p><strong>EcoTools</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$3.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fbath-shower-gloves-xlsImpprod12812899&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg40082596%2Fbest-exfoliating-gloves%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you’re addicted to scrubbing yourself down with a loofah, try these gloves instead. They’re excellent at removing dead skin and remnants of your fake tan, so you can look and feel smoother than ever.</p>
    8) Bath & Shower Gloves

    EcoTools

    If you’re addicted to scrubbing yourself down with a loofah, try these gloves instead. They’re excellent at removing dead skin and remnants of your fake tan, so you can look and feel smoother than ever.

  • <p><strong>Zakia's Morocco</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0076YIPZU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.40082596%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With a full body faux glow, an exfoliating glove not only preps your skin before application, but also makes it easy to get rid of any lingering tan you might want to remove. This mitt is great for a deep exfoliation–no gentle massage here.</p>
    9) Original Kessa Exfoliating Glove

    Zakia's Morocco

    With a full body faux glow, an exfoliating glove not only preps your skin before application, but also makes it easy to get rid of any lingering tan you might want to remove. This mitt is great for a deep exfoliation–no gentle massage here.

  • <p>Dermatologist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/sarahoganmd/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dr. Sara Hogan" class="link ">Dr. Sara Hogan</a></p><p>Dermatologist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/sirdermzalot/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dr. Karan Lal" class="link ">Dr. Karan Lal</a></p>
    10) Meet The Experts

    Dermatologist Dr. Sara Hogan

    Dermatologist Dr. Karan Lal

  • <p><strong>What do exfoliating gloves and exfoliating mitts do?</strong></p><p>“Exfoliating gloves are a form of mechanical exfoliation,” says Dr. Lal. “They help remove dead skin cells from your body without the need for chemical exfoliants.” They also also be helpful when paired with your other body products. “Exfoliating body gloves can be beneficial for people desiring smoother skin texture or increased penetration of their skin care products. The scrubbing motion made while wearing the gloves can also improve cutaneous blood circulation,” says Dr. Hogan.</p><p><strong>Who should use an exfoliating glove?</strong></p><p>“Patients with flaky dry skin, psoriasis, ingrown hairs, Keratosis Pilaris, would all benefit from exfoliating gloves,” says Dr. Lal. However, people with sensitive skin may want to explore other exfoliating options. “Individuals with certain skin conditions like psoriasis and lichen planus, should avoid exfoliating gloves,” says Dr. Hogan. “These conditions are characterized by the Keobner phenomenon, wherein a skin conditions can be spread to new areas of trauma. Individuals with sensitive skin should also use exfoliating gloves sparingly.”</p><p><strong>Do exfoliating gloves get moldy?</strong></p><p>“As with any skin care tool, colonization by bacteria and fungus can occur,” says Dr. Hogan. But that doesn’t mean you can't use them. “Exfoliating body gloves should be changed after every few uses and thoroughly cleansed with soap and water after each use.” <strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>How often can you use an exfoliating glove?</strong></p><p>Depending on your skin type, you can use an exfoliating glove several times a week. “Our skin naturally sheds, thus I would recommend using an exfoliating glove 1x a week. Rigorous exfoliation can cause irritation and put you at risk for infection,” says Dr. Lal. </p>
    11) FAQs

    What do exfoliating gloves and exfoliating mitts do?

    “Exfoliating gloves are a form of mechanical exfoliation,” says Dr. Lal. “They help remove dead skin cells from your body without the need for chemical exfoliants.” They also also be helpful when paired with your other body products. “Exfoliating body gloves can be beneficial for people desiring smoother skin texture or increased penetration of their skin care products. The scrubbing motion made while wearing the gloves can also improve cutaneous blood circulation,” says Dr. Hogan.

    Who should use an exfoliating glove?

    “Patients with flaky dry skin, psoriasis, ingrown hairs, Keratosis Pilaris, would all benefit from exfoliating gloves,” says Dr. Lal. However, people with sensitive skin may want to explore other exfoliating options. “Individuals with certain skin conditions like psoriasis and lichen planus, should avoid exfoliating gloves,” says Dr. Hogan. “These conditions are characterized by the Keobner phenomenon, wherein a skin conditions can be spread to new areas of trauma. Individuals with sensitive skin should also use exfoliating gloves sparingly.”

    Do exfoliating gloves get moldy?

    “As with any skin care tool, colonization by bacteria and fungus can occur,” says Dr. Hogan. But that doesn’t mean you can't use them. “Exfoliating body gloves should be changed after every few uses and thoroughly cleansed with soap and water after each use.”

    How often can you use an exfoliating glove?

    Depending on your skin type, you can use an exfoliating glove several times a week. “Our skin naturally sheds, thus I would recommend using an exfoliating glove 1x a week. Rigorous exfoliation can cause irritation and put you at risk for infection,” says Dr. Lal.

Dermatologists explain the benefits of using an exfoliating mitt. Here, find the nine best exfoliating gloves to remove fake tan, treat Keratosis Pilaris, and reveal glowing skin.

